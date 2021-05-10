2021 DIII women's tennis championship: Schedule, selections, scores, updates

Last Updated 12:00 PM, May 10, 2021NCAA.com2021 DIII women's tennis championship: Schedule, selections, scores, updatesShare Wesleyan wins the 2019 DIII Women's Tennis Championship 2:38 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:45 pm, May 10, 2021DIII Women's Tennis Championship team selections announced Johns Hopkins Athletics The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the 42 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships. Student-athletes selected to the individual championships will be announced Wednesday, May 12. The teams will play a single-elimination tournament with the first, second- and third-rounds played at predetermined sites, Friday-Sunday, May 14-16, or Thursday-Saturday, May 13-15. The University of the South and the Chattanooga Sports Commission will host the team championships finals, which will be held May 24-26 at Champions Tennis Club in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The champions of the following conferences received automatic qualification: conference team Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn St.-Behrend (6-2) American Rivers Conference Luther (12-4) American Southwest Conference Texas-Dallas (12-3) Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins (8-0) Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Mary Washington (12-2) College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Central (IL) (14-5) Colonial States Athletic Conference Cairn (5-1) Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott (9-0) Empire 8 Nazareth (8-0) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania (9-1) Landmark Conference Moravian (10-0) Liberty League Skidmore (7-1) Little East Conference Rhode Island Col. (9-2) Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Hope (12-2) Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth York (PA) (10-1) Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Wilkes (13-0) Midwest Conference Grinnell (6-0) Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Thomas (MN) (13-3) New England Small College Athletic Conference Wesleyan (CT) (6-0) New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Babson (3-0) New Jersey Athletic Conference TCNJ (10-0) North Atlantic Conference Penn St. Harrisburg (8-0) North Coast Athletic Conference Kenyon (8-0) Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Concordia Wisconsin (12-5) Northwest Conference Linfield (12-2) Ohio Athletic Conference John Carroll (9-0) Old Dominion Athletic Conference Wash. & Lee (14-2) Presidents' Athletic Conference Franciscan (8-3) Skyline Conference Farmingdale St. (6-2) Southern Athletic Association Millsaps (10-3) Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Southwestern (TX) (15-4) State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY New Paltz (7-0) Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Northwestern-St. Paul (15-5) USA South Athletic Conference N.C. Wesleyan (10-6) Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wis.-Whitewater (12-5) The following schools, listed alphabetically, were selected to the championship from Pool B and Pool C candidates: Pool "B" Selection Emory (5-3) WashU (8-3) Pool "C" selection Carnegie Mellon (12-2) Denison (7-3) Sewanee (8-2) Tufts (6-1) Williams (2-3) For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to www.ncaa.com
1:47 pm, April 26, 2021
The DIII women's tennis championship selections set for Monday, May 10
The 2021 NCAA Division III women's tennis championship selections will be announced here on NCAA.com on Monday, May 10. After the selections are announced, you can view the team bracket here. The championship is May 24-30 at Biszantz Family Tennis Center in Claremont, California.
1:44 pm, April 26, 2021
Past DIII women's tennis champions
Here is a list of past DIII women's tennis champions. YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE 2019 Wesleyan (CT) 5-4 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Kalamazoo, Mich. 2018 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 5-4 Emory Claremont, Calif. 2017 Williams 5-4 Emory Chattanooga, Tenn. 2016 Emory 5-4 Williams Kalamazoo, Mich. 2015 Williams 5-4 Emory Mason, Ohio 2014 Emory 5-1 Amherst Claremont, Calif. 2013 Williams 5-2 Emory Kalamazoo, Mich. 2012 Williams 5-2 Chicago Cary, N.C. 2011 Williams 5-4 Amherst Claremont, Calif. 2010 Williams 5-0 Emory Fredricksburg, Va. 2009 Williams 5-2 Amherst Lawrenceville, Ga. 2008 Williams 5-4 Washington and Lee St. Peter, Minn. 2007 Washington and Lee 5-2 Amherst Mary Washington 2006 Emory 5-1 Washington and Lee Santa Cruz, Calif. 2005 Emory 5-3 Wash. & Lee Kalamazoo 2004 Emory 5-0 Amherst Rhodes 2003 Emory 5-1 Wash. & Lee Redlands, Calif. 2002 Williams 6-3 Emory Sweet Briar 2001 Williams 6-3 Trinity (Tex.) Trinity (Tex.) 2000 Trinity (Tex.) 5-4 UC San Diego Gust. Adolphus 1999 Amherst 5-2 Williams TCNJ 1998 Skidmore 5-1 Kenyon Wash. & Lee 1997 Kenyon 6-3 Trinity (Tex.) Pomona, Calif. 1996 Emory 5-1 Wash. & Lee Kalamazoo 1995 Kenyon 5-4 UC San Diego Sweet Briar 1994 UC San Diego 7-2 Williams Kalamazoo 1993 Kenyon 7-2 Gust. Adolphus Carleton 1992 Pomona-Pitzer 5-4 Kenyon Kalamazoo 1991 Mary Washington 5-4 Gust. Adolphus Emory 1990 Gust. Adolphus 5-4 UC San Diego TCNJ 1989 UC San Diego 8-1 Kenyon Claremont-M-S 1988 Mary Washington 7-2 Kenyon Emory 1987 UC San Diego 6-3 Occidental Kalamazoo 1986 TCNJ 6-3 Occidental Kalamazoo 1985 UC San Diego 8-1 Davidson Haverford 1984 Davidson 15-14 UC San Diego Kalamazoo 1983 Principia 17-13 UNC Greensboro Claremont-M-S 1982 Occidental 18-15 UC San Diego Jackson, Miss.