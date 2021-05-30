Live coverage of the 2021 DIII women's tennis championship

The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the 42 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships. Student-athletes selected to the individual championships will be announced Wednesday, May 12.

The teams will play a single-elimination tournament with the first, second- and third-rounds played at predetermined sites, Friday-Sunday, May 14-16, or Thursday-Saturday, May 13-15. The University of the South and the Chattanooga Sports Commission will host the team championships finals, which will be held May 24-26 at Champions Tennis Club in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The champions of the following conferences received automatic qualification:

conference team Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn St.-Behrend (6-2) American Rivers Conference Luther (12-4) American Southwest Conference Texas-Dallas (12-3) Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins (8-0) Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Mary Washington (12-2) College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Central (IL) (14-5) Colonial States Athletic Conference Cairn (5-1) Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott (9-0) Empire 8 Nazareth (8-0) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania (9-1) Landmark Conference Moravian (10-0) Liberty League Skidmore (7-1) Little East Conference Rhode Island Col. (9-2) Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Hope (12-2) Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth York (PA) (10-1) Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Wilkes (13-0) Midwest Conference Grinnell (6-0) Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Thomas (MN) (13-3) New England Small College Athletic Conference Wesleyan (CT) (6-0) New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Babson (3-0) New Jersey Athletic Conference TCNJ (10-0) North Atlantic Conference Penn St. Harrisburg (8-0) North Coast Athletic Conference Kenyon (8-0) Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Concordia Wisconsin (12-5) Northwest Conference Linfield (12-2) Ohio Athletic Conference John Carroll (9-0) Old Dominion Athletic Conference Wash. & Lee (14-2) Presidents' Athletic Conference Franciscan (8-3) Skyline Conference Farmingdale St. (6-2) Southern Athletic Association Millsaps (10-3) Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Southwestern (TX) (15-4) State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY New Paltz (7-0) Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Northwestern-St. Paul (15-5) USA South Athletic Conference N.C. Wesleyan (10-6) Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wis.-Whitewater (12-5)

The following schools, listed alphabetically, were selected to the championship from Pool B and Pool C candidates:

Pool "B" Selection Emory (5-3) WashU (8-3)

Pool "C" selection Carnegie Mellon (12-2) Denison (7-3) Sewanee (8-2) Tufts (6-1) Williams (2-3)

For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to www.ncaa.com