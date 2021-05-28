Live coverage of the DIII tennis championship

Friday kicked off the DIII women's tennis singles and doubles championships. 32 singles players and 16 doubles pairings began play in search of individual titles. Although rain forced play to be moved inside, first- and second-round play was completed in the singles bracket while doubles pairings finished their opening round matches.

Play resumes Saturday morning with the quarterfinals at 9 a.m. ET. You can watch all the action live with a stream at the top of this page.

Women's singles bracket

Women's doubles bracket

Below are links to printable versions of both the singles and doubles brackets.

Singles bracket | Doubles bracket