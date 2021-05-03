2021 DIII women's tennis championship selections are May 10

Last Updated 3:58 PM, May 03, 2021NCAA.com2021 DIII women's tennis championship selections are May 10Share Wesleyan wins the 2019 DIII Women's Tennis Championship 2:38 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkThe DIII women's tennis championship selections set for May 10 The 2021 NCAA Division III women's tennis championship selections will be announced here on NCAA.com on Monday, May 10. The championship is May 24-30 at Biszantz Family Tennis Center in Claremont, California. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:44 pm, April 26, 2021Past DIII women's tennis championsHere is a list of past DIII women's tennis champions. YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE 2019 Wesleyan (CT) 5-4 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Kalamazoo, Mich. 2018 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 5-4 Emory Claremont, Calif. 2017 Williams 5-4 Emory Chattanooga, Tenn. 2016 Emory 5-4 Williams Kalamazoo, Mich. 2015 Williams 5-4 Emory Mason, Ohio 2014 Emory 5-1 Amherst Claremont, Calif. 2013 Williams 5-2 Emory Kalamazoo, Mich. 2012 Williams 5-2 Chicago Cary, N.C. 2011 Williams 5-4 Amherst Claremont, Calif. 2010 Williams 5-0 Emory Fredricksburg, Va. 2009 Williams 5-2 Amherst Lawrenceville, Ga. 2008 Williams 5-4 Washington and Lee St. Peter, Minn. 2007 Washington and Lee 5-2 Amherst Mary Washington 2006 Emory 5-1 Washington and Lee Santa Cruz, Calif. 2005 Emory 5-3 Wash. & Lee Kalamazoo 2004 Emory 5-0 Amherst Rhodes 2003 Emory 5-1 Wash. & Lee Redlands, Calif. 2002 Williams 6-3 Emory Sweet Briar 2001 Williams 6-3 Trinity (Tex.) Trinity (Tex.) 2000 Trinity (Tex.) 5-4 UC San Diego Gust. Adolphus 1999 Amherst 5-2 Williams TCNJ 1998 Skidmore 5-1 Kenyon Wash. & Lee 1997 Kenyon 6-3 Trinity (Tex.) Pomona, Calif. 1996 Emory 5-1 Wash. & Lee Kalamazoo 1995 Kenyon 5-4 UC San Diego Sweet Briar 1994 UC San Diego 7-2 Williams Kalamazoo 1993 Kenyon 7-2 Gust. Adolphus Carleton 1992 Pomona-Pitzer 5-4 Kenyon Kalamazoo 1991 Mary Washington 5-4 Gust. Adolphus Emory 1990 Gust. Adolphus 5-4 UC San Diego TCNJ 1989 UC San Diego 8-1 Kenyon Claremont-M-S 1988 Mary Washington 7-2 Kenyon Emory 1987 UC San Diego 6-3 Occidental Kalamazoo 1986 TCNJ 6-3 Occidental Kalamazoo 1985 UC San Diego 8-1 Davidson Haverford 1984 Davidson 15-14 UC San Diego Kalamazoo 1983 Principia 17-13 UNC Greensboro Claremont-M-S 1982 Occidental 18-15 UC San Diego Jackson, Miss. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link