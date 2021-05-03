Last Updated 3:58 PM, May 03, 2021
2021 DIII women's tennis championship selections are May 10

The DIII women's tennis championship selections set for May 10

Wesleyan celebrates its 2019 DIII women's tennis championship.

The 2021 NCAA Division III women's tennis championship selections will be announced here on NCAA.com on Monday, May 10.

The championship is May 24-30 at Biszantz Family Tennis Center in Claremont, California.

1:44 pm, April 26, 2021

Past DIII women's tennis champions

Here is a list of past DIII women's tennis champions.

YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2019 Wesleyan (CT) 5-4 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Kalamazoo, Mich.
2018 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 5-4 Emory Claremont, Calif.
2017 Williams 5-4 Emory Chattanooga, Tenn.
2016 Emory 5-4 Williams Kalamazoo, Mich.
2015 Williams 5-4 Emory Mason, Ohio
2014 Emory 5-1 Amherst Claremont, Calif.
2013 Williams 5-2 Emory Kalamazoo, Mich.
2012 Williams 5-2 Chicago Cary, N.C.
2011 Williams 5-4 Amherst Claremont, Calif.
2010 Williams 5-0 Emory Fredricksburg, Va.
2009 Williams 5-2 Amherst Lawrenceville, Ga.
2008 Williams 5-4 Washington and Lee St. Peter, Minn.
2007 Washington and Lee 5-2 Amherst Mary Washington
2006 Emory 5-1 Washington and Lee Santa Cruz, Calif.
2005 Emory 5-3 Wash. & Lee Kalamazoo
2004 Emory 5-0 Amherst Rhodes
2003 Emory 5-1 Wash. & Lee Redlands, Calif.
2002 Williams 6-3 Emory Sweet Briar
2001 Williams 6-3 Trinity (Tex.) Trinity (Tex.)
2000 Trinity (Tex.) 5-4 UC San Diego Gust. Adolphus
1999 Amherst 5-2 Williams TCNJ
1998 Skidmore 5-1 Kenyon Wash. & Lee
1997 Kenyon 6-3 Trinity (Tex.) Pomona, Calif.
1996 Emory 5-1 Wash. & Lee Kalamazoo
1995 Kenyon 5-4 UC San Diego Sweet Briar
1994 UC San Diego 7-2 Williams Kalamazoo
1993 Kenyon 7-2 Gust. Adolphus Carleton
1992 Pomona-Pitzer 5-4 Kenyon Kalamazoo
1991 Mary Washington 5-4 Gust. Adolphus Emory
1990 Gust. Adolphus 5-4 UC San Diego TCNJ
1989 UC San Diego 8-1 Kenyon Claremont-M-S
1988 Mary Washington 7-2 Kenyon Emory
1987 UC San Diego 6-3 Occidental Kalamazoo
1986 TCNJ 6-3 Occidental Kalamazoo
1985 UC San Diego 8-1 Davidson Haverford
1984 Davidson 15-14 UC San Diego Kalamazoo
1983 Principia 17-13 UNC Greensboro Claremont-M-S
1982 Occidental 18-15 UC San Diego Jackson, Miss.