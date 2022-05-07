2022 DIII women's tennis championship: Selection date, tournament schedule

Selections for the 2022 DIII women's tennis championship are released on Monday, May 9. The release will be here on NCAA.com at 12 p.m. ET.

Where: NCAA.com

When: Monday, May 9

The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals of the team championships will take place May 23-25. All rounds of the singles and doubles championships will be held from May 27-May 29. The entire championship will be played at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.