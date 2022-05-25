Claremont-Mudd-Scripps wins the 2022 NCAA DIII women's tennis championship

Last Updated 7:10 PM, May 25, 2022ncaa.comClaremont-Mudd-Scripps wins the 2022 NCAA DIII women's tennis championshipShare Claremont-Mudd-Scripps wins the 2022 DIII women's tennis championship 1:41 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest9:25 pm, May 25, 2022Claremont-Mudd-Scripps defeats UChicago to win the DIII women's tennis national title Claremont-Mudd-Scripps defeated No. 1 seed Chicago to win the 2022 DIII women's tennis national championship. CMS jumped out to a quick 2-1 lead over UChicago after taking the doubles portion of the match. CMS would go on to later dominate the singles, winning each individual match. No. 4 singles player for the Athenas, Ella Brissett, clinched the title with a 6-3 second-set victory over Chicago's No. 4 player, Nicole Geller. Below you can find the final scores of each doubles & singles match: 
Doubles results 
Doubles #1: Claremont-M-S Nikolina Batoshvili/Alisha Chulani def. Chicago's Sylwia Mikos/Shianna Guo, 8-6 
Doubles #2: Chicago's Eugenia/Claudia Ng def. Claremont-M-S Gabby Lee/Sydney Lee, 8-3 
Doubles #3: Claremont-M-S Sarah Bahsoun/Devon Wolfe def. Chicago's Nicole Geller/Lauren Park, 8-6 
Singles matchups/results 
Singles #1: Chicago's Sylwia Mikos vs. Claremont-M-S Crystal Juan - DNF 
Singles #2: Chicago's Shianna Guo vs. Claremont-M-S Sydney Lee - DNF 
Singles #3: Chicago's Claudia Ng vs. Claremont-M-S Audrey Yoon - DNF 
Singles #4: Claremont-M-S Ella Brissett def. Chicago's Nicole Geller, 6-4, 6-3 
Singles #5: Claremont-M-S Nikolina Batoshvili def. Chicago's Miranda Yuan, 6-4, 6-3 
Singles #6: Claremont-M-S Sarah Bahsoun def. Chicago's Lauren Park, 6-1, 6-3 
Click or tap here for final stats. 
Click or tap here for the final bracket. 7:42 pm, May 25, 2022
UChicago vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps | National title match | 3 p.m. EST
UChicago and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps will face off for a chance to win the 2022 DIII women's tennis national championship title Wednesday afternoon starting at 3 p.m. EST. The two squads secured their spot on Tuesday where UChicago defeated Middleburry 5-1 and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps took down Wesleyan (CT) 5-0. You can watch the match live right here on NCAA.com. 
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 5, UChicago 1 
Click or tap here for live stats and results. 
Click or tap here for the full interactive bracket. 9:59 pm, May 24, 2022
UChicago, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps advance to DIII women's tennis championship 
With a pair of dominant semifinal wins on Tuesday, UChicago and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps advanced to the 2022 NCAA DIII Women's Tennis Championship, which will take place Wednesday, May 25 at 3 p.m. ET. 
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps won its first national championship in 2018, then it finished as the national runner-up to Wesleyan the following year. UChicago has played in one national championship, in 2012, when it lost to Williams. Click or tap here to view the complete DIII women's tennis championship history. 
On Tuesday, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps swept Wesleyan (CT) 5-0, winning all three doubles points before Audrey Yoon (6-3, 3-0 (ret.)) and Ella Brissett (6-0, 6-0) won the No. 3 and No. 4 singles matches, respectively. 
UChicago defeated Middlebury 5-1 after taking two of three doubles points, then winning the No. 1, No. 3 and No. 5 singles matches. 
Click or tap here for the interactive team bracket. 12:40 pm, May 24, 2022
Only four teams remain as the semifinals begin today in the DIII women's tennis championship 
The semifinals of the 2022 DIII women's tennis championship took place today and the winners of today's matches will play in the national championship on Wednesday, May 25 at 3 p.m ET. 
Here are the results from the semifinals: 
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 5, Wesleyan (CT) 0 
UChicago 5, Middlebury 1 
Click or tap here for the interactive team bracket.
12:28 pm, May 23, 2022
The DIII women's tennis quarterfinals have concluded 
The quarterfinals in the DIII women's tennis championship took place Monday. 
The four quarterfinal winners will play Tuesday, May 24 for spots in the national championship, which will take place on Wednesday, May 25. Click here for the full schedule. 
Here are the results from Monday's matchups: 
Claremont-M-S 5, MIT 2 
Wesleyan (CT) 5, Emory 3 
UChicago 5, Amherst 3 
Middlebury 5, Pomona-Pitzer 4 
Click or tap here for the interactive team bracket. 9:29 pm, May 15, 2022
Results from Sunday's action 
Third-round action in the 2022 DIII women's tennis championship finished up on Sunday. Here are the full results: 
Amherst 5, Tufts 4 
Wesleyan (CT) 5, Mary Washington 2 
Emory 5, Sewanee 0 
MIT 5, Williams 0 
Pomona-Pitzer 5, Redlands 1 
Click or tap here for the interactive team bracket. 
The quarterfinals pick back up on Monday, May 23. 
Here are the full slate of matchups (all times EST): 
Wesleyan (CT) vs. Emory, 3 p.m. 
Claremont-M-S vs. MIT, 3 p.m. 
UChicago vs. Amherst, 6 p.m. 
Pomona Pitzer vs. Middlebury, 6 p.m. 12:44 am, May 15, 2022
Results from Saturday's action 
All 13 matches from the 2022 DIII women's tennis tournament on Saturday are complete. Here are the final results: 
Wesleyan 5, vs. Stevens 0 — Second round 
Emory 5, Piedmont 0 — Second round 
Amherst 5, Skidmore 0 — Second round 
Tufts 5, TCNJ 1 — Second round 
MIT 5, Endicott 0 — Second round 
UChicago 5, Grinnell 0 — Third round 
Redlands 5, Trinity 4 — Second round 
Middlebury 5, Carnegie Mellon 2 — Third round 
Williams 5, Johns Hopkins 2 — Second round 
Mary Washington 5, Wash. & Lee 1 — Second round 
Sewanee 5, Otterbein 0 — Second round 
Pomona-Pitzer 5, UT Dallas 0 — Second round 
Claremont-M-S 5, CWRU 0 — Third round 
Click or tap here for the interactive team bracket. 
Action picks back up on Sunday with five third-round matchups. Here's the full slate (all times EST): 
Tufts vs. Amherst, 11 a.m. 
Wesleyan (CT) vs. Mary Washington, 12 p.m. 
Emory vs. Sewanee, 12 p.m. 
MIT vs. Williams, 12 p.m. 
Pomona-Pitzer vs. Redlands, 12 p.m. Action picks back up on Sunday with five third-round matchups. Here's the full slate (all times EST): Tufts vs. Amherst, 11 a.m. Wesleyan (CT) vs. Mary Washington, 12 p.m. Emory vs. Sewanee, 12 p.m. MIT vs. Williams, 12 p.m. Pomona-Pitzer vs. Redlands, 12 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:39 pm, May 14, 2022Schedule, results from Saturday Claremont-M-S Athletics The 2022 DIII women's tennis championship resumes Saturday with action in both the second and third rounds. 12:27 am, May 14, 2022
Results from Friday's action 
Sixteen different matchups across the first and second rounds of the 2022 DIII women's tennis championship took place Friday. 
Here are the results: 
Carnegie Mellon 5, Hope 0 
Piedmont 5, Transylvania 2 
TCNJ 6, Nazareth 0 
Skidmore 5, Baruch 0 
Grinnell 5, Wisconsin-Whitewater 3 
Endicott 5, Sarah Lawrence 0 
Johns Hopkins 6, Rhode Island College 0 
Middlebury 5, North Central (IL) 0 
Stevens 5, Drew 2 
CMS 5, SUNY Oneonta 0 
UChicago 5, Carleton 1 
Otterbein 5, Webster 0 
UT Dallas 5, Linfield 1 
Williams 5, Colby-Sawyer 0 
CWRU 5, Denison 1 
Washington & Lee 5, St. Mary's (MD) 0 
Click or tap here for the interactive team bracket. 
Play picks back up on Saturday, May 14. 
Here's the full slate of matchups (all times EST): 
Wesleyan (CT) vs. Stevens, 10 a.m. 
Emory vs. Piedmont, 10 a.m. 
Amherst vs. Skidmore, 10 a.m. 
Tufts vs. TCNJ, 10 a.m. 
Redlands vs. Trinity (TX), 11:30 a.m. 
MIT vs. Endicott, 12 p.m. 
UChicago vs. Grinnell, 12 p.m. 
Middlebury vs. Carnegie Mellon, 12 p.m. 
Johns Hopkins vs. Williams, 12 p.m. 
Mary Washington vs. Wash. & Lee, 1 p.m. 
Sewanee vs. Otterbein, 2 p.m. 
Pomona-Pitzer vs. UT Dallas, 2 p.m. 
Claremont-M-S vs. CWRU, 3:30 p.m 12:34 pm, May 13, 2022
Friday's results for the first and second rounds 
The DIII women's tennis championship resumes Friday with action in both the first and second rounds. 
Here's the complete schedule, along with the round for each matchup: 
Carnegie Mellon 5, Hope 0 
Piedmont 5, Transylvania 2 
TCNJ 6, Nazareth 0 
Skidmore 5, Baruch 0 
Grinnell 5, Wisconsin-Whitewater 3 
Endicott 5, Sarah Lawrence 0 
Johns Hopkins 6, Rhode Island College 0 
Middlebury 5, North Central (IL) 0 
Stevens 5, Drew 2 
CMS 5, SUNY Oneonta 0 
UChicago 5, Carleton 1 
Otterbein 5, Webster 0 
UT Dallas 5, Linfield 1 
Williams 5, Colby-Sawyer 0 
CWRU 5, Denison 1 
Washington & Lee 5, St. Mary's (MD) 0 
Click or tap here for the interactive team bracket. Here's the full slate of matchups (all times EST): Wesleyan (CT) vs. Stevens, 10 a.m. Emory vs. Piedmont, 10 a.m. Amherst vs. Skidmore, 10 a.m. Tufts vs. TCNJ, 10 a.m. Redlands vs. Trinity (TX), 11:30 a.m. MIT vs. Endicott, 12 p.m. UChicago vs. Grinnell, 12 p.m. Middlebury vs. Carnegie Mellon, 12 p.m. Johns Hopkins vs. Williams, 12 p.m. Mary Washington vs. Wash. & Lee, 1 p.m. Sewanee vs. Otterbein, 2 p.m. Pomona-Pitzer vs. UT Dallas, 2 p.m. Claremont-M-S vs. CWRU, 3:30 p.m share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:34 pm, May 13, 2022Friday's results for the first and second rounds The DIII women's tennis championship resumes Friday with action in both the first and second rounds. Here's the complete schedule, along with the round for each matchup: Carnegie Mellon 5, Hope 0 Piedmont 5, Transylvania 2 TCNJ 6, Nazareth 0 Skidmore 5, Baruch 0 Grinnell 5, Wisconsin-Whitewater 3 Endicott 5, Sarah Lawrence 0 Johns Hopkins 6, Rhode Island College 0 Middlebury 5, North Central (IL) 0 Stevens 5, Drew 2 CMS 5, SUNY Oneonta 0 UChicago 5, Carleton 1 Otterbein 5, Webster 0 UT Dallas 5, Linfield 1 Williams 5, Colby-Sawyer 0 CWRU 5, Denison 1 Washington & Lee 5, St. Mary’s (MD) 0 Click or tap here for the interactive team bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:57 pm, May 12, 2022First-round matchup results from Thursday The first seven first-round matchups got underway on Thursday in the 2022 DIII women's tennis championship. The other 10 first-round matchups will be played on Friday. Here are all the results from Thursday: Hope 5, Cairn 0 Wisconsin-Whitewater 5, IIT 0 SUNY Oneonta 5, Lebanon Valley 2 North Central (IL) 5, Franciscan 0 Denison 6, Pitt-Greensburg 0 Grinnell 5, Northwestern-St. Paul 0 Carleton 5, Luther 1 Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket. Here are the second-round matchups on Friday (all times EST): Carnegie Mellon vs. Hope, 9 a.m. North Central (IL) vs. Middlebury, 12 p.m. Claremont-M-S vs. SUNY Oneonta, 1:30 p.m. Wis.-Whitewater vs. Grinnell, 11 a.m. UChicago vs. Carleton, 2 p.m. CWRU vs. Denison, 3:30 p.m. Here are the first-round matchups taking place Friday (all times EST): Piedmont vs. Transylvania, 10 a.m. TCNJ vs. Nazareth, 10 a.m. Skidmore vs. Baruch, 10 a.m. Sarah Lawrence vs. Endicott, 11 a.m. Johns Hopkins vs. Rhode Island College, 11 a.m. Stevens vs. Drew, 1 p.m. Webster vs. Otterbein, 2 p.m. UT Dallas vs. Linfield, 2 p.m. Williams vs. Colby-Sawyer, 3 p.m. Washington & Lee vs. St. Mary's (MD), 4 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:41 pm, May 12, 2022DIII women's tennis championship kicks off Thursday The 2022 NCAA DIII Women's Tennis Championship kicks off Thursday with seven first-round matches of team competition. The other 10 first-round team matches are scheduled for Friday. Here's the complete schedule and list of scores for Thursday: Hope 5, Cairn 0 Wisconsin-Whitewater 5, IIT 0 SUNY Oneonta 5, Lebanon Valley 2 North Central (IL) 5, Franciscan 0 Denison 6, Pitt-Greensburg 0 Grinnell 5, Northwestern-St. Paul 0 Carleton 5, Luther 1 Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:13 pm, May 11, 2022Singles and doubles selections have been made for the DIII women's tennis championship INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships. For the individual championships, the national committee selected a percentage of singles players and doubles teams from each of the eight regions. The individual championships consist of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The selection of teams and individuals for the championships is based on won-lost record, strength of schedule and eligibility and availability of student-athletes. CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST OF SINGLES AND DOUBLES COMPETITORS. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:00 pm, May 9, 20222022 DIII women's tennis championship selections released The 49-team field for the 2022 2022 NCAA Division III women's tennis championship has been announced. The tournament will begin May 12, 13 with the start of regional round. It will run all the way through May 25 where a champion will be crowned at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. The selections for the 2022 championship can be viewed here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:08 am, May 8, 2022Everything you need to know for selections Selections for the 2022 DIII women's tennis championship are released on Monday, May 9. The release will be here on NCAA.com at 12 p.m. ET. Where: NCAA.com When: Monday, May 9 The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals of the team championships will take place May 23-25. All rounds of the singles and doubles championships will be held from May 27-May 29. The entire championship will be played at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +