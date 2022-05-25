Claremont-Mudd-Scripps wins the 2022 NCAA DIII women's tennis championship

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps defeated No. 1 seed Chicago to win the 2022 DIII women's tennis national championship. CMS jumped out to a quick 2-1 lead over UChicago after taking the doubles portion of the match.

CMS would go on to later dominate the singles, winning each individual match. No. 4 singles player for the Athenas, Ella Brissett, clinched the title with a 6-3 second-set victory over Chicago's No. 4 player, Nicole Geller.

Below you can find the final scores of each doubles & singles match:

Doubles results

Doubles #1: Claremont-M-S Nikolina Batoshvili/Alisha Chulani def. Chicago’s Sylwia Mikos/Shianna Guo, 8-6

def. Chicago’s Sylwia Mikos/Shianna Guo, Doubles #2 : Chicago’s Eugenia/Claudia Ng def. Claremont-M-S Gabby Lee/Sydney Lee, 8-3

def. Claremont-M-S Gabby Lee/Sydney Lee, Doubles #3: Claremont-M-S Sarah Bahsoun/Devon Wolfe def. Chicago’s Nicole Geller/Lauren Park, 8-6

Singles matchups/results

Singles #1: Chicago's Sylwia Mikos vs. Claremont-M-S Crystal Juan - DNF

Singles #2: Chicago’s Shianna Guo vs. Claremont-M-S Sydney Lee - DNF

Singles #3: Chicago's Claudia Ng vs. Claremont-M-S Audrey Yoon - DNF

Singles #4: Claremont-M-S Ella Brissett def. Chicago's Nicole Geller, 6-4, 6-3

Chicago's Nicole Geller, Singles #5: Claremont-M-S Nikolina Batoshvili def. Chicago's Miranda Yuan, 6-4, 6-3

Chicago's Miranda Yuan, Singles #6: Claremont-M-S Sarah Bahsoun def. Chicago's Lauren Park, 6-1, 6-3

Click or tap here for final stats.

Click or tap here for the final bracket.