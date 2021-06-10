Emory wins the 2021 DIII women's tennis championship

Last Updated 11:36 PM, June 10, 2021NCAA.comEmory wins the 2021 DIII women's tennis championshipShare 2021 DIII women's tennis championship: finals full replay 2:20:37 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:34 pm, May 30, 20212021 DIII women's tennis champions Emory Athletics TEAM: Emory won its eighth national championship in program history after defeating Wesleyan 5-0, sweeping all three doubles matches and winning in No. 1 singles and No. 6 singles. SINGLES: Williams College's Erica Ekstrand swept Emory's Christine Watson for the 2021 DIII singles championship. DOUBLES: Two Emory teams vied for the 2021 DIII doubles championship. It was the Eagles pair Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico/Katie Chang that finished the title match on top and completed their season perfect, 16-0. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:27 pm, May 30, 2021Emory's Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico/Katie Chang wins 2021 doubles championship ITA Tennis Entering Sunday afternoon's doubles title match, we knew an Emory pair would win. We just didn't know which. But we do now. Y. Gonzalez-Rico/K. Chang became the winning duo after beating teammates S. Taylor/C. Watson in three sets (6-2, 5-7, 6-3). Taylor/Watson stormed back in the second set to force a third, but the pivot in momentum was not enough to pull off the victory. Gonzalez-Rico/Chang completed the year undefeated with a perfect 16-0 record. Click or tap here to view the stats from the national championship. 2021 DIII tennis championship: day six recap share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:44 pm, May 30, 2021The women's doubles national championship is set Emory Athletics Emory has swept the semifinals and will see two of its doubles pairs competing for the 2021 DIII women's doubles national championship. Here's how the semifinals played out. Emory doubles duo Y. Gonzalez-Rico/K. Chang defeated Bethel's G. Reirmann/M. Reirmann in straight sets (6-0, 6-1). On other side of the pavement, Emory's S. Taylor/C. Watson upended UT Dallas' K. Joseph/S. Wong in three (6-2, 3-6, 7-5). The all-Emory national championship match will begin shortly. You can also keep up with live stats by clicking or tapping here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:27 pm, May 30, 2021Williams' Erica Ekstrand wins the DIII women's singles championship Williams Athletics Williams College's Erica Ekstrand Williams College's Erica Ekstrand is your 2021 DIII women's tennis singles national champion. Ekstrand knocked off Emory's Christine Watson in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. Congratulations to Williams College freshman Erica Ekstrand, your 2021 Division III Women’s Tennis Singles National Champion! 🎾🏆 #d3tennis @EphSports pic.twitter.com/uTM4Ty4vNX— NCAA Division III (@NCAADIII) May 30, 2021 Tap or click here to view the final singles bracket. The 2021 DIII women's tennis national championships are not over yet though. Currently, the doubles semifinals are wrapping up. You can watch every match live in the stream above. You can also keep up with live stats by clicking or tapping here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:15 pm, May 30, 2021Singles and doubles champions will be crowned on Sunday Emory Athletics The singles and doubles champions for DIII women's tennis will be crowned today. First, the singles championship match between Williams' Erika Eckstrand and Emory's Christina Watson will take place at 12 p.m. ET. Following that will be the two semifinal matches in doubles competition, which will begin no earlier than 1:30 p.m. Finally, the championship match in doubles will be played no earlier than 3 p.m. All four matches will stream live here on NCAA.com. You can view the singles and doubles championship brackets below. Singles bracket Doubles bracket share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:50 pm, May 29, 2021Day 2 results from the DIII women's tennis singles and doubles championships The DIII women's tennis singles and doubles championships continued Saturday with the quarterfinals. You can see all the results by tapping or clicking here. Friday kicked off the championship. 32 singles players and 16 doubles pairings began play in search of individual titles. Although rain forced play to be moved inside, first- and second-round play was completed in the singles bracket while doubles pairings finished their opening round matches. Women's singles bracket Women's doubles bracket Below are links to printable versions of both the singles and doubles brackets. Singles bracket | Doubles bracket share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:10 pm, May 26, 2021Emory wins the 2021 DIII women's tennis championship final Jessica Fatemi clinched the DIII women's tennis championship for the Emory Eagles after defeating Wesleyan's Caitlin Goldberg 6-0, 6-2. The Eagles cruised to a 5-0 victory over Wesleyan after sweeping all three doubles matches and winning in No. 1 singles and No. 6 singles. To view the final scores of the match, click or tap here. Congratulations to the 2021 #NCAAD3 Women's Tennis National Champions, Emory University!!! #d3tennis 🏆 pic.twitter.com/84IObJAVKO— NCAA Division III (@NCAADIII) May 26, 2021 Here are the results from the two finished singles matches: No. 1 singles: Emory's Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico def. Wesleyan's Venia Yeung 6-1, 6-0 No. 6 singles: Emory's Jessica Fatemi def. Caitlin Goldberg 6-0, 6-2 Here are all of the results from the three doubles matches: No. 1 doubles: Emory's Y. Gonzalez-Rico/K. Chang 8, Wesleyan's V. Yueng/K. Fleischman 1 No. 2 doubles: Emory's S. Taylor/C. Watson 8, Wesleyan's K. Yu/C. Goldberg 2 No. 3 doubles: Emory's L. Yoon/A. Perez 8, Wesleyan's M. Tran/A. Almy 4 To view the final championship bracket, click or tap here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:59 pm, May 26, 2021Emory leads 4-0, wins the first set in five out six singles matchesEmory's momentum from doubles has carried over into singles play at the DII women's tennis national championship. No. 1 singles ended quickly as Emory's Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Wesleyan's Venia Yeung. The Eagles are also leading in five out of the current six singles matches currently taking place. To track live stats of the match, click or tap here. Here are the six first set scores: No. 1 singles: Emory's Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico def. Wesleyan's Venia Yeung 6-1, 6-0 No. 2 singles: Emory's Christina Watson 6, Wesleyan's Katie Fleischman 1 No. 3 singles: Emory's Stephanie Taylor 6, Alexis Almy 4 No. 4 singles: Emory's Ana Perez 6, Wesleyan's Serim Jin 4 No. 5 singles: Wesleyan's Kristinia Yu 6, Emory's Defne Olcay 1 No. 6 singles: Emory's Jessica Fatemi 6, Caitlin Goldberg 0 You can watch the match live by clicking here. To view the championship bracket, click or tap here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:15 pm, May 26, 2021Emory cruises to a 3-0 lead, wins every doubles match After three sets of doubles play, Emory takes a quick 3-0 lead over Wesleyan. Six singles matches will now take place to determine which team will take home the national championship. The team to reach five match wins first will take home the title. To track live stats of the match, click or tap here. Here are the results from the three doubles matches: No. 1 doubles: Emory's Y. Gonzalez-Rico/K. Chang 8, Wesleyan's V. Yueng/K. Fleischman 1 No. 2 doubles: Emory's S. Taylor/C. Watson 8, Wesleyan's K. Yu/C. Goldberg 2 No. 3 doubles: Emory's L. Yoon/A. Perez 8, Wesleyan's M. Tran/A. Almy 4 You can watch the match live by clicking here. To view the championship bracket, click or tap here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:05 pm, May 26, 2021National championship schedule, scores Emory Athletics At 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 26, Emory and Wesleyan (CT) will meet in the national championship, where Wesleyan will try to defend its 2019 national championship and Emory will attempt to win its eighth national championship. At least one of these two programs has appeared in the last seven national championships, with Emory making the finals in six consecutive years from 2013 to 2018, winning two national championships. You can stream the national championship here. Click or tap here to view the live scoreboard. Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:31 pm, May 25, 2021Emory, Wesleyan to meet Wednesday for a national championship Emory Athletics Emory and Wesleyan (CT) will play for the DIII Women's Tennis Championship at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 26. In the semifinals on Tuesday, Wesleyan downed Kenyon 5-1 and Emory defeated Tufts 5-2. Wesleyan, the reigning national champion after winning in 2019, will try to defend its title. Meanwhile, Emory will try to win its eighth national championship and its first since 2016. Click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:44 pm, May 25, 2021Semifinals: Schedule, scores Emory Athletics There are only two rounds left in the DIII Women's Tennis Championship bracket, with the semifinal matches on Tuesday, May 25, with the winners advancing to the national championship. The national championship is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 26. Here's the schedule for the semifinals: Wesleyan (CT) 5, Kenyon 1 Emory 5, Tufts 2 💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket 🖨 Click or tap here to see the bracket in PDF form share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:05 pm, May 24, 2021DIII Women's Tennis Championships: Semifinals schedule, scores Wesleyan Athletics Just four teams remain in the hunt for the 2021 NCAA DIII Women's Tennis Championship after Monday's quarterfinal matches. Two teams — Emory and Wesleyan — swept their opponents and each team that advanced to the semifinals won their respective match by at least three points. Here's the schedule for the semifinals: 10 a.m. ET, Tuesday, May 25 | Wesleyan (CT) vs. Kenyon 10 a.m. ET, Tuesday, May 25 | Tufts vs. Emory 💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket 🖨 Click or tap here to see the bracket in PDF form NCAA.com Here are the results from the quarterfinals: Wesleyan (CT) 5, Washington & Lee 0 Kenyon 5, Mary Washington 2 Tufts 5, Sewanee 1 Emory 5, Southwestern (TX) 0 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:29 pm, May 24, 2021DIII Women's Tennis Championship: Quarterfinals schedule, scores Kenyon Athletics The DIII Women's Tennis Championship field will dwindle from eight teams to four on Monday as there are four quarterfinal matches scheduled, starting with Wesleyan (CT)'s 5-0 defeat of Washington & Lee and Kenyon's 5-2 victory over Mary Washington in the early slate. Here's the schedule for the quarterfinals: Wesleyan (CT) 5, Washington & Lee 0 Kenyon 5, Mary Washington 2 Tufts 5, Sewanee 1 Emory 5, Southwestern (TX) 0 💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket 🖨 Click or tap here to see the bracket in PDF form share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:48 pm, May 16, 2021Results from Sunday; quarterfinal matchups are set Kenyon Athletics The third round of the 2021 DIII women's tennis championship concluded on Sunday. Six more teams punched their tickets to the quarterfinals, which are scheduled for Monday, May 24. In total, eight will compete for four spots in the national semifinals. 💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket 🖨 Click or tap here to see the bracket in PDF form Here the results from Sunday: Washington & Lee 5, Denison 2 Mary Washington 5, Carnegie Mellon 3 Kenyon 5, St. Thomas 1 Sewanee 5, Skidmore 2 Tufts 5, Johns Hopkins 2 Emory 3, Williams 0 Below is the quarterfinal schedule for May 24: Wesleyan (CT) vs. Washington & Lee | 8:30 a.m. ET Kenyon vs. Mary Washinton | 8:30 a.m. ET Sewanee vs. Tufts | 11 a.m. ET Emory vs. Southwestern (TX) | 11 a.m. ET share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:54 pm, May 15, 2021Results from Saturday's action; Sunday's schedule The third day of competition in the Division III women's tennis championship has wrapped up. Two quarterfinal berths have been clinched, as the rest of the third round will be played tomorrow. Wesleyan (CT) and Southwestern (TX) each clinched spots in the quarters. The rest of the third-round matchups were determined on Saturday. 💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket 🖨 Click or tap here to see the bracket in PDF form Here is the full schedule of Sunday's matches: Denison vs. Washington & Lee | 12 p.m. ET Mary Washington vs. Carnegie Mellon | 12 p.m. ET Kenyon vs. St. Thomas | 12 p.m. ET Tufts vs. Johns Hopkins | 12 p.m. ET Sewanee vs. Skidmore | 12:30 p.m. ET Emory vs. Williams | 3 p.m. ET Here are all the results from Saturday: Williams 5, John Carroll 0 Johns Hopkins 5, Cairn 0 Wesleyan (CT) 5, Linfield 0 Denison 5, York (PA) 0 Skidmore 5, North Central (IL) 1 Southwestern (TX) 5, WashU 1 Kenyon 5, Grinnell 0 Emory 5, RIC 0 Washington & Lee 5, TCNJ 1 Tufts 5, Endicott 0 Sewanee 5, Babson 0 Mary Washington 5, Wilkes 0 Carnegie Mellon 5, N.C. Wesleyan 1 St. Thomas (MN) 5, Wisconsin-Whitewater 0 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:37 pm, May 14, 2021Results from Friday; matchups set for Saturday Hello tennis fans. This is your one-stop-shop for the 2021 DIII women's tennis championship. Saturday, teams will either be competing in the second or third round, as 28 schools try to advance to this weekend's next round. 💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket 🖨 Click or tap here to see the bracket in PDF form Here are the matchups set for Saturday: Williams vs. John Carroll | 9 a.m. ET Johns Hopkins vs. Cairn | 10 a.m. ET Wesleyan (CT) vs. Linfield | 10 a.m. ET Denison vs. York (PA) | 10 a.m. ET Kenyon vs. Grennell | 11 a.m. ET Skidmore vs. North Central (IL) | 12:30 p.m. ET Southwestern (TX) vs. WashU | 12:30 p.m. ET Emory vs. RIC | 1 p.m. ET Washington & Lee vs. TCNJ | 1 p.m. ET Tufts vs. Endicott | 2 p.m. ET St. Thomas (MN) vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater | 2:30 P.M. ET Sewanee vs. Babson | 3 p.m. ET Mary Washington vs. Wilkes | 4 p.m. ET N.C. Wesleyan vs. Carnegie Mellon | 4 p.m. ET Here are the results from Friday: York (PA) 5, Penn State-Behrend 1 Rhode Island College 5, Farmingdale State 0 Wesleyan (CT) 5, Moravian 0 Linfield 5, Hope 4 Endicott 6, Nazareth 0 WashU 5, Texas-Dallas 4 Grinnell 5, Luther 0 TCNJ 5, Franciscan 0 Babson 5, SUNY New Paltz 0 Southwestern (TX) 5, Millsaps 0 Wilkes 5, Penn State Harrisburg 0 Wisconsin-Whitewater 5, Concordia Wisconsin 0 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:23 pm, May 13, 2021DIII Women's Tennis Championship first-round team matches kick off Thursday The team bracket of the DIII Women's Tennis Championship kicked off Thursday with two first-round matches — Millsaps trounced Northwester-St. Paul 5-0 while Moravian edged Transylvania 5-4. Eight more first-round matches will take place Friday to round out the first round. The winners will advance to the second round, which will be played May 14-15. Here's the complete first-round schedule: Millsaps 5, Northwestern-St. Paul 0 Moravian 5, Transylvania 4 9 a.m. ET on Friday, May 14 | York (PA) vs. Penn St.-Behrend | Live stats 9 a.m. ET on Friday, May 14 | Rhode Island College vs. Farmingdale State | Live stats 10 a.m. ET on Friday, May 14 | Endicott vs. Nazareth | Live stats 11 a.m. ET on Friday, May 14 | Grinnell vs. Luther | Live stats 12 p.m. ET on Friday, May 14 | TCNJ vs. Franciscan | Live stats 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday, May 14 | Babson vs. SUNY New Paltz | Live stats 2 p.m. ET on Friday, May 14 | Wilkes vs. Penn St.-Harrisburg | Live stats 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday, May 14 | Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. Concordia Wisconsin | Live stats Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket (link opens in a new window). share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:11 pm, May 12, 20212021 NCAA Division III women's tennis championship selections releasedThe NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2021 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships. For the individual championships, the national committee selected a percentage of singles players and doubles teams from each of the four regions. The individual championships consist of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The selection of teams and individuals for the championships is based on won-lost record, strength of schedule and eligibility and availability of student-athletes. Click here to see the full list of championship qualifiers. The team championship will take place May 24-26, while the individual championships will be May 28-30, both at Champions Tennis Club, Chattanooga, TN; hosted by the University of the South and the Chattanooga Sports Commission. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:45 pm, May 10, 2021DIII Women's Tennis Championship team selections announced Johns Hopkins Athletics The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the 42 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships. Student-athletes selected to the individual championships will be announced Wednesday, May 12. The teams will play a single-elimination tournament with the first, second- and third-rounds played at predetermined sites, Friday-Sunday, May 14-16, or Thursday-Saturday, May 13-15. The University of the South and the Chattanooga Sports Commission will host the team championships finals, which will be held May 24-26 at Champions Tennis Club in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The champions of the following conferences received automatic qualification: conference team Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn St.-Behrend (6-2) American Rivers Conference Luther (12-4) American Southwest Conference Texas-Dallas (12-3) Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins (8-0) Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Mary Washington (12-2) College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Central (IL) (14-5) Colonial States Athletic Conference Cairn (5-1) Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott (9-0) Empire 8 Nazareth (8-0) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania (9-1) Landmark Conference Moravian (10-0) Liberty League Skidmore (7-1) Little East Conference Rhode Island Col. (9-2) Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Hope (12-2) Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth York (PA) (10-1) Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Wilkes (13-0) Midwest Conference Grinnell (6-0) Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Thomas (MN) (13-3) New England Small College Athletic Conference Wesleyan (CT) (6-0) New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Babson (3-0) New Jersey Athletic Conference TCNJ (10-0) North Atlantic Conference Penn St. Harrisburg (8-0) North Coast Athletic Conference Kenyon (8-0) Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Concordia Wisconsin (12-5) Northwest Conference Linfield (12-2) Ohio Athletic Conference John Carroll (9-0) Old Dominion Athletic Conference Wash. & Lee (14-2) Presidents' Athletic Conference Franciscan (8-3) Skyline Conference Farmingdale St. (6-2) Southern Athletic Association Millsaps (10-3) Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Southwestern (TX) (15-4) State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY New Paltz (7-0) Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Northwestern-St. Paul (15-5) USA South Athletic Conference N.C. Wesleyan (10-6) Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wis.-Whitewater (12-5) The following schools, listed alphabetically, were selected to the championship from Pool B and Pool C candidates: Pool "B" Selection Emory (5-3) WashU (8-3) Pool "C" selection Carnegie Mellon (12-2) Denison (7-3) Sewanee (8-2) Tufts (6-1) Williams (2-3) For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to www.ncaa.com share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:47 pm, April 26, 2021The DIII women's tennis championship selections set for Monday, May 10 The 2021 NCAA Division III women's tennis championship selections will be announced here on NCAA.com on Monday, May 10. After the selections are announced, you can view the team bracket here. The championship is May 24-30 at Biszantz Family Tennis Center in Claremont, California. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:44 pm, April 26, 2021Past DIII women's tennis championsHere is a list of past DIII women's tennis champions. YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE 2019 Wesleyan (CT) 5-4 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Kalamazoo, Mich. 2018 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 5-4 Emory Claremont, Calif. 2017 Williams 5-4 Emory Chattanooga, Tenn. 2016 Emory 5-4 Williams Kalamazoo, Mich. 2015 Williams 5-4 Emory Mason, Ohio 2014 Emory 5-1 Amherst Claremont, Calif. 2013 Williams 5-2 Emory Kalamazoo, Mich. 2012 Williams 5-2 Chicago Cary, N.C. 2011 Williams 5-4 Amherst Claremont, Calif. 2010 Williams 5-0 Emory Fredricksburg, Va. 2009 Williams 5-2 Amherst Lawrenceville, Ga. 2008 Williams 5-4 Washington and Lee St. Peter, Minn. 2007 Washington and Lee 5-2 Amherst Mary Washington 2006 Emory 5-1 Washington and Lee Santa Cruz, Calif. 2005 Emory 5-3 Wash. & Lee Kalamazoo 2004 Emory 5-0 Amherst Rhodes 2003 Emory 5-1 Wash. & Lee Redlands, Calif. 2002 Williams 6-3 Emory Sweet Briar 2001 Williams 6-3 Trinity (Tex.) Trinity (Tex.) 2000 Trinity (Tex.) 5-4 UC San Diego Gust. Adolphus 1999 Amherst 5-2 Williams TCNJ 1998 Skidmore 5-1 Kenyon Wash. & Lee 1997 Kenyon 6-3 Trinity (Tex.) Pomona, Calif. 1996 Emory 5-1 Wash. & Lee Kalamazoo 1995 Kenyon 5-4 UC San Diego Sweet Briar 1994 UC San Diego 7-2 Williams Kalamazoo 1993 Kenyon 7-2 Gust. Adolphus Carleton 1992 Pomona-Pitzer 5-4 Kenyon Kalamazoo 1991 Mary Washington 5-4 Gust. Adolphus Emory 1990 Gust. Adolphus 5-4 UC San Diego TCNJ 1989 UC San Diego 8-1 Kenyon Claremont-M-S 1988 Mary Washington 7-2 Kenyon Emory 1987 UC San Diego 6-3 Occidental Kalamazoo 1986 TCNJ 6-3 Occidental Kalamazoo 1985 UC San Diego 8-1 Davidson Haverford 1984 Davidson 15-14 UC San Diego Kalamazoo 1983 Principia 17-13 UNC Greensboro Claremont-M-S 1982 Occidental 18-15 UC San Diego Jackson, Miss. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link