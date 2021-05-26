Emory wins the 2021 DIII women's tennis national championship

Jessica Fatemi clinched the DIII women's tennis championship for the Emory Eagles after defeating Wesleyan's Caitlin Goldberg 6-0, 6-2. The Eagles cruised to a 5-0 victory over Wesleyan after sweeping all three doubles matches and winning in No. 1 singles and No. 6 singles. To view the final scores of the match, click or tap here.

Here are the results from the two finished singles matches:

No. 1 singles: Emory's Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico def. Wesleyan's Venia Yeung 6-1, 6-0

def. Wesleyan's Venia Yeung No. 6 singles: Emory's Jessica Fatemi def. Caitlin Goldberg 6-0, 6-2

Here are all of the results from the three doubles matches:

No. 1 doubles: Emory's Y. Gonzalez-Rico/K. Chang 8, Wesleyan's V. Yueng/K. Fleischman 1

Wesleyan's V. Yueng/K. Fleischman 1 No. 2 doubles: Emory's S. Taylor/C. Watson 8, Wesleyan's K. Yu/C. Goldberg 2

Wesleyan's K. Yu/C. Goldberg 2 No. 3 doubles: Emory's L. Yoon/A. Perez 8, Wesleyan's M. Tran/A. Almy 4

To view the final championship bracket, click or tap here.