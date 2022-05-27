Follow the 2022 DIII women's tennis singles and doubles championships

The singles and doubles tournaments began Friday with team play finished. Here are the results from the Friday action.

First, the first round singles results:

Sylwia Mikos, Chicago 2, Abby Moghtader, Mary Washington 0

Samantha Wong, UT Dallas 2, Kimberly Liao, MIT 0

Sydney Lee, CMS 2, Hannah Kassaie, Case Western 0

Elle Christensen, Tufts 2, Raine Weis, Christopher Newport 0

Erica Ekstrand, Williams 2, Maria Lyven, Pomona-Pitzer 1

Taylor Garcia, Washington & Lee 2, Amy Cui, Amherst 1

Olivia Soffer, Babson 2, Anjali Devireddy, Johns Hopkins 0

Sabrina Tang, Grinnell 2, Abbey Russano, Haverford 0

Josephine Libby, Rochester 2, Daria Beshentseva, Kenyon 0

Crystal Juan, CMS 2, Shianna Guo, Chicago 1

Suzuka Nishino, UT Dallas 2, Grace Reirmann, Bethel 0

Angie Zhou, Pomona-Pitzer 2, Claire Coleman, Mary Washington 0

Cassidy Binder, Pacific (OR) 2, Alex Mednikova, RPI 1

Sarah Pertsemlidis, MIT 2, Erik Storrer, Otterbein 0

Sarah Yang, Carnegie Mellon 2, Kelsey Dorr, St. Catherine 0

Kelsey Dorr, St. Catherine 0 Nina Ye, Pomona-Pitzer 2, Jackie Bukzin, Amherst 0

Then, the second round singles results:

Sylwia Mikos, Chicago def. Samantha Wong, UT Dallas

Elle Christensen, Tufts def. Sydney Lee, CMS

Erica Ekstrand, Williams def. Taylor Garcia, Washington & Lee

Olivia Soffer, Babson (8) def. Sabrina Tang, Grinnell

Crystal Juan, CMS (7) def. Josephine Libby, Rochester

Angie Zhou, Pomona-Pitzer (4) def. Suzuka Nishino, UT Dallas

Sarah Pertsemlidis, MIT (5) def. Cassidy Binder, Pacific (OR)

def. Cassidy Binder, Pacific (OR) Nina Ye, Pomona-Pitzer def. Sarah Yang, Carnegie Mellon

Click or tap here for live stats.

Click or tap here to view the full singles bracket.

Here are the doubles results from the first round:

Nikolina Batoshvili/Alisha Chulani, CMS def. Kimberly Liao/Yuka Perera, MIT

Erica Ekstrand/Yuu Ishikawa, Williams def. Brooke Despriet/Alice Hall, Sewanee

Abby Moghtader/Lauren Quinn, Mary Washington def. Caitlyn Ferrante/Sasha Gaeth, Wesleyan (CT)

Grace Reirmann/Sydney Rott, Bethel def. Elle Christensen/Tilly Rigby, Tufts

Elle Christensen/Tilly Rigby, Tufts def. Daria Beshentseva/Eleni Dakos, Kenyon

Ana Cristina Perez/Christina Watson, Emory def. Maria Lyven/Nina Ye, Pomona-Pitzer

Hannah Kassaie/Lily McCloskey, Case Western def. Tessa Trate/Raine Weis, Christopher Newport

def. Tessa Trate/Raine Weis, Christopher Newport Shianna Guo/Sylwia Mikos, Chicago def. Nathalie Williams/Crystal Xu, Swarthmore

Click or tap here for live stats.

Click or tap here to view the full doubles bracket.