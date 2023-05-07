Live updates: 2023 DIII women’s tennis championship

The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the teams and individuals who will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships.

The team championship will take place May 14-17, while the individual championships will be May 19-22, both at USTA National Campus, Orlando, FL; hosted by the United States Tennis Association, Oglethorpe University, and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.