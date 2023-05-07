Live updates: 2023 DIII women’s tennis championship
Schedule, bracket, links for the championship
The 2023 DIII women's tennis championship is underway.
📲 Click or tap here for a look at the interactive team bracket
📲 Click or tap here for live scoring and results throughout the tournament
- May 5 | Teams first and second rounds
- May 6 | Teams second and third rounds
- May 7 | Teams third round
- May 14 | Teams quarterfinals
- May 16 | Teams semifinals
- May 17 | Teams national championship
- May 19 | Singles first/second rounds, doubles first round
- May 20 | Singles and doubles quarterfinals
- May 21 | Singles and doubles semifinals
- May 22 | Singles and doubles national championship
Selections announced
The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the teams and individuals who will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships.
Click or tap here to see a list of individual qualifiers. | Click or tap here for team qualifiers
The team championship will take place May 14-17, while the individual championships will be May 19-22, both at USTA National Campus, Orlando, FL; hosted by the United States Tennis Association, Oglethorpe University, and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.
Championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|5-1
|UChicago
|Orlando, Fla.
|2021
|Emory
|5-0
|Wesleyan (CT)
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2020
|Canceled due to COVID-19
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Wesleyan (CT)
|5-4
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|2018
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|5-4
|Emory
|Claremont, Calif.
|2017
|Williams
|5-4
|Emory
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2016
|Emory
|5-4
|Williams
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|2015
|Williams
|5-4
|Emory
|Mason, Ohio
|2014
|Emory
|5-1
|Amherst
|Claremont, Calif.
|2013
|Williams
|5-2
|Emory
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|2012
|Williams
|5-2
|Chicago
|Cary, N.C.
|2011
|Williams
|5-4
|Amherst
|Claremont, Calif.
|2010
|Williams
|5-0
|Emory
|Fredricksburg, Va.
|2009
|Williams
|5-2
|Amherst
|Lawrenceville, Ga.
|2008
|Williams
|5-4
|Washington and Lee
|St. Peter, Minn.
|2007
|Washington and Lee
|5-2
|Amherst
|Mary Washington
|2006
|Emory
|5-1
|Washington and Lee
|Santa Cruz, Calif.
|2005
|Emory
|5-3
|Wash. & Lee
|Kalamazoo
|2004
|Emory
|5-0
|Amherst
|Rhodes
|2003
|Emory
|5-1
|Wash. & Lee
|Redlands, Calif.
|2002
|Williams
|6-3
|Emory
|Sweet Briar
|2001
|Williams
|6-3
|Trinity (Tex.)
|Trinity (Tex.)
|2000
|Trinity (Tex.)
|5-4
|UC San Diego
|Gust. Adolphus
|1999
|Amherst
|5-2
|Williams
|TCNJ
|1998
|Skidmore
|5-1
|Kenyon
|Wash. & Lee
|1997
|Kenyon
|6-3
|Trinity (Tex.)
|Pomona, Calif.
|1996
|Emory
|5-1
|Wash. & Lee
|Kalamazoo
|1995
|Kenyon
|5-4
|UC San Diego
|Sweet Briar
|1994
|UC San Diego
|7-2
|Williams
|Kalamazoo
|1993
|Kenyon
|7-2
|Gust. Adolphus
|Carleton
|1992
|Pomona-Pitzer
|5-4
|Kenyon
|Kalamazoo
|1991
|Mary Washington
|5-4
|Gust. Adolphus
|Emory
|1990
|Gust. Adolphus
|5-4
|UC San Diego
|TCNJ
|1989
|UC San Diego
|8-1
|Kenyon
|Claremont-M-S
|1988
|Mary Washington
|7-2
|Kenyon
|Emory
|1987
|UC San Diego
|6-3
|Occidental
|Kalamazoo
|1986
|TCNJ
|6-3
|Occidental
|Kalamazoo
|1985
|UC San Diego
|8-1
|Davidson
|Haverford
|1984
|Davidson
|15-14
|UC San Diego
|Kalamazoo
|1983
|Principia
|17-13
|UNC Greensboro
|Claremont-M-S
|1982
|Occidental
|18-15
|UC San Diego
|Jackson, Miss.