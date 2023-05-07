Last Updated 10:01 AM, May 07, 2023
Live updates: 2023 DIII women’s tennis championship

DIII women's tennis: 2023 selection show
22:19
5:48 pm, May 5, 2023

Schedule, bracket, links for the championship

The 2023 DIII women's tennis championship is underway.

📲 Click or tap here for a look at the interactive team bracket
📲 Click or tap here for live scoring and results throughout the tournament

  • May 5 | Teams first and second rounds
  • May 6 | Teams second and third rounds
  • May 7 | Teams third round
  • May 14 | Teams quarterfinals
  • May 16 | Teams semifinals
  • May 17 | Teams national championship
  • May 19 | Singles first/second rounds, doubles first round
  • May 20 | Singles and doubles quarterfinals
  • May 21 | Singles and doubles semifinals
  • May 22 | Singles and doubles national championship
5:40 pm, May 5, 2023

Selections announced

NCAA logo on tennis net

The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the teams and individuals who will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships.

Click or tap here to see a list of individual qualifiers. | Click or tap here for team qualifiers

The team championship will take place May 14-17, while the individual championships will be May 19-22, both at USTA National Campus, Orlando, FL; hosted by the United States Tennis Association, Oglethorpe University, and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

5:38 pm, May 5, 2023

Championship history

Scott Taetsch/NCAA Photos via Getty Images Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Athenas pose for a photoClaremont-Mudd-Scripps Athenas pose for a photo after winning the Division III Women’s Tennis Championship against the Chicago Maroons held at the USTA National Campus on May 25, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.
YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2022 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 5-1 UChicago Orlando, Fla.
2021 Emory 5-0 Wesleyan (CT) Chattanooga, Tenn. 
2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- --
2019 Wesleyan (CT) 5-4 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Kalamazoo, Mich.
2018 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 5-4 Emory Claremont, Calif.
2017 Williams 5-4 Emory Chattanooga, Tenn.
2016 Emory 5-4 Williams Kalamazoo, Mich.
2015 Williams 5-4 Emory Mason, Ohio
2014 Emory 5-1 Amherst Claremont, Calif.
2013 Williams 5-2 Emory Kalamazoo, Mich.
2012 Williams 5-2 Chicago Cary, N.C.
2011 Williams 5-4 Amherst Claremont, Calif.
2010 Williams 5-0 Emory Fredricksburg, Va.
2009 Williams 5-2 Amherst Lawrenceville, Ga.
2008 Williams 5-4 Washington and Lee St. Peter, Minn.
2007 Washington and Lee 5-2 Amherst Mary Washington
2006 Emory 5-1 Washington and Lee Santa Cruz, Calif.
2005 Emory 5-3 Wash. & Lee Kalamazoo
2004 Emory 5-0 Amherst Rhodes
2003 Emory 5-1 Wash. & Lee Redlands, Calif.
2002 Williams 6-3 Emory Sweet Briar
2001 Williams 6-3 Trinity (Tex.) Trinity (Tex.)
2000 Trinity (Tex.) 5-4 UC San Diego Gust. Adolphus
1999 Amherst 5-2 Williams TCNJ
1998 Skidmore 5-1 Kenyon Wash. & Lee
1997 Kenyon 6-3 Trinity (Tex.) Pomona, Calif.
1996 Emory 5-1 Wash. & Lee Kalamazoo
1995 Kenyon 5-4 UC San Diego Sweet Briar
1994 UC San Diego 7-2 Williams Kalamazoo
1993 Kenyon 7-2 Gust. Adolphus Carleton
1992 Pomona-Pitzer 5-4 Kenyon Kalamazoo
1991 Mary Washington 5-4 Gust. Adolphus Emory
1990 Gust. Adolphus 5-4 UC San Diego TCNJ
1989 UC San Diego 8-1 Kenyon Claremont-M-S
1988 Mary Washington 7-2 Kenyon Emory
1987 UC San Diego 6-3 Occidental Kalamazoo
1986 TCNJ 6-3 Occidental Kalamazoo
1985 UC San Diego 8-1 Davidson Haverford
1984 Davidson 15-14 UC San Diego Kalamazoo
1983 Principia 17-13 UNC Greensboro Claremont-M-S
1982 Occidental 18-15 UC San Diego Jackson, Miss.