NCAA DIII Women's Tennis Championship: Bracket, schedule for 2022 tournament

Last Updated 3:11 PM, May 09, 2022NCAA DIII Women's Tennis Championship: Bracket, schedule for 2022 tournamentShareshare with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest4:00 pm, May 9, 20222022 DIII women's tennis championship selections released The 49-team field for the 2022 2022 NCAA Division III women's tennis championship has been announced. The tournament will begin May 12, 13 with the start of regional round. It will run all the way through May 25 where a champion will be crowned at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. The selections for the 2022 championship can be viewed here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:08 am, May 8, 2022Everything you need to know for selections Selections for the 2022 DIII women's tennis championship are released on Monday, May 9. The release will be here on NCAA.com at 12 p.m. ET. Where: NCAA.com When: Monday, May 9 The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals of the team championships will take place May 23-25. All rounds of the singles and doubles championships will be held from May 27-May 29. The entire championship will be played at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:03 am, May 8, 2022DIII women's championship history Emory is the defending DIII women's national champion from 2021. It was the program's eighth national championship in school history. Here's the complete list of former champions. YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE 2021 Emory 5-0 Wesleyan (CT) Chattanooga, Tenn. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- 2019 Wesleyan (CT) 5-4 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Kalamazoo, Mich. 2018 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 5-4 Emory Claremont, Calif. 2017 Williams 5-4 Emory Chattanooga, Tenn. 2016 Emory 5-4 Williams Kalamazoo, Mich. 2015 Williams 5-4 Emory Mason, Ohio 2014 Emory 5-1 Amherst Claremont, Calif. 2013 Williams 5-2 Emory Kalamazoo, Mich. 2012 Williams 5-2 Chicago Cary, N.C. 2011 Williams 5-4 Amherst Claremont, Calif. 2010 Williams 5-0 Emory Fredricksburg, Va. 2009 Williams 5-2 Amherst Lawrenceville, Ga. 2008 Williams 5-4 Washington and Lee St. Peter, Minn. 2007 Washington and Lee 5-2 Amherst Mary Washington 2006 Emory 5-1 Washington and Lee Santa Cruz, Calif. 2005 Emory 5-3 Wash. & Lee Kalamazoo 2004 Emory 5-0 Amherst Rhodes 2003 Emory 5-1 Wash. & Lee Redlands, Calif. 2002 Williams 6-3 Emory Sweet Briar 2001 Williams 6-3 Trinity (Tex.) Trinity (Tex.) 2000 Trinity (Tex.) 5-4 UC San Diego Gust. Adolphus 1999 Amherst 5-2 Williams TCNJ 1998 Skidmore 5-1 Kenyon Wash. & Lee 1997 Kenyon 6-3 Trinity (Tex.) Pomona, Calif. 1996 Emory 5-1 Wash. & Lee Kalamazoo 1995 Kenyon 5-4 UC San Diego Sweet Briar 1994 UC San Diego 7-2 Williams Kalamazoo 1993 Kenyon 7-2 Gust. Adolphus Carleton 1992 Pomona-Pitzer 5-4 Kenyon Kalamazoo 1991 Mary Washington 5-4 Gust. Adolphus Emory 1990 Gust. Adolphus 5-4 UC San Diego TCNJ 1989 UC San Diego 8-1 Kenyon Claremont-M-S 1988 Mary Washington 7-2 Kenyon Emory 1987 UC San Diego 6-3 Occidental Kalamazoo 1986 TCNJ 6-3 Occidental Kalamazoo 1985 UC San Diego 8-1 Davidson Haverford 1984 Davidson 15-14 UC San Diego Kalamazoo 1983 Principia 17-13 UNC Greensboro Claremont-M-S 1982 Occidental 18-15 UC San Diego Jackson, Miss. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link