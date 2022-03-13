Florida women, Texas men win 2022 DI indoor track and field championships

Last Updated 4:53 PM, March 13, 2022NCAA.comFlorida women, Texas men win 2022 DI indoor track and field championshipsShare Women's 60m hurdles- 2022 NCAA Indoor Track and Field championships 4:33 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatestPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 2:29 am, March 13, 2022🏆 Florida wins 2022 Division I women's indoor track and field titleFlorida has won the 2022 Division I women's indoor track and field title behind a 68 point effort that saw the Gators win five individual titles. The championship is Florida's first women's indoor title since 1992, ending a 30-year drought. FLORIDA WINS IT ALL!2022 NCAA INDOOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/P0SIUScTIm— Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) March 13, 2022 🏆: Click or tap here for complete results from the 2022 championships. It's only the second time in NCAA history that a program has won five individual titles. Florida did so even with a scratch of its 4x400 meter relay team; the Gators wrapped up the title before the final event. Here are all of the events and point totals from the Gators. EVENT Athlete Place Points Pentathlon Anna Hall First 10 60 meter hurdles Grace Stark First 10 400 meters Talitha Diggs First 10 Long jump Jasmine Moore First 10 Triple Jump Jasmine Moore First 10 Triple Jump Natricia Hooper Second 8 60 meters Grace Stark Fourth 5 60 meters Semira Killebrew Sixth 3 Long jump Claire Bryant Seventh 2 IT'S GREAT TO BE A FLORIDA GATOR 🗣 pic.twitter.com/0Yme5f4VJ5— Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) March 13, 2022 The title is the 10th total for Florida head coach Mike Holloway, but his first women's title. He's now the sixth coach in Division I history with 10 or more titles and only the second Black coach and first coach in Florida to do so. A message for Gator Nation from @DiggsTalitha and the 2022 NCAA Indoor National Champions!Can't wait to see you back in Gainesville! pic.twitter.com/0b77HzK2Oo— Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) March 13, 2022
11:51 pm, March 12, 2022
🏆 Texas wins the 2022 Division I men's indoor track and field championship
Texas has won the 2022 Division I men's indoor track and field championship. The Longhorns clinched the win by beating North Carolina A&T in the 4x400 meter relay, the championship's final event. In total, the Longhorns scored 47 points on its way to the title. It is Texas' first men's indoor team championship. 🏆 CHAMPIONS 🏆💻 ESPN3 #NCAATF x @TexasTFXC pic.twitter.com/WN9Lh2qMok— NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) March 12, 2022 🏆: Click or tap here for complete results from the 2022 championships. Texas won the DMR for its lone first-place finish. Here are all of the events and point totals from the Longhorns. EVENT Athlete Place Points DMR Cruz Gomez, Willington Wright, Crayton Carrozza, Yaseen Abdalla First 10 Shot put Adrian Piperi Second 8 4x400 relay Jon Maas, Jonathan Jones, Willington Wright, Brian Herron Second 8 800 meters Jonathan Jones Second 8 800 meters Yusuf Bizimana Fourth 5 Heptathlon Leo Neugebauer Third 6 Mile Crayton Carrozza Seventh 2 Men's DMR - 2022 Indoor Track and Field Championships Following Texas in second place was North Carolina A&T with 36 points. Tennessee finished third with 31 points with Northern Arizona finishing fourth scoring 29 points. Northern Arizona's fourth place finish comes with only three participants in this year's championships. NATTY CHAMPS BABY🤘 pic.twitter.com/6tdQbvIGyo— Texas T&F/XC (@TexasTFXC) March 13, 2022
4:21 am, March 13, 2022
Every individual event winner from the 2022 championships
Here is every individual event winner from the 2022 championships. Click or tap here for complete results. Men's winners Pole vault | Sondre Guttormsen (Princeton) Long jump | Wayne Pinnock (Tennessee) Weight throw | Bobby Colantonio (Alabama) 5000 m | Abdihamid Nur (Northern Arizona) Distance medley relay | Texas Heptathlon | Ayden Owens (Arkansas) High Jump | Vernon Turner (Oklahoma) Triple Jump | Emmanuel Ihemeje (Oregon) Shot Put | Turner Washington (Arizona State) Mile | Mario Garcia Romo (Ole Miss) 60 M | Davonte Burnett (Southern California) 400 M | Randolph Ross (North Carolina A&T) 800 M | Brandon Miller (Texas A&M) 60 M Hurdles | Trey Cunningham (Florida State) 200 M | Javonte Harding (North Carolina A&T) 3000 M | Abdihamid Nur (Northern Arizona) 4x400 M Relay | Texas A&M Women's winners Pole vault | Rachel Baxter (Virginia Tech) Long jump | Jasmine Moore (Florida) Weight throw | Shey Taiwo (Ole Miss) 5000 m | Courtney Wayment (BYU) Distance medley relay | Arkansas Pentathlon | Anna Hall (Florida) High Jump | Lamara Distin (Texas A&M) Triple Jump | Jasmine Moore (Florida) Shot Put | Jorinde van Klinken (Arizona State) Mile | Micaela Degenero (Colorado) 60 M | Melissa Jefferson (Coastal Carolina) 400 M | Talitha Diggs (Florida) 800 M | Lindsey Butler (Virginia Tech) 60 M Hurdles | Grace Stark (Florida) 200 M | Abby Steiner (Kentucky) 3000 M | Taylor Roe (Oklahoma State) 4x400 M Relay | Arkansas
2:28 am, March 13, 2022
🏆 Arkansas wins women's 4x400 meter relay 2022 women's 4x400 meter indoor track championship Arkansas won the women's 4x400 meter relay, giving the Razorbacks the sweep of all championship relays since they won the DMR. The Razorbacks won the the 4x400 with a time of 3:27.23. They led the third heat where each of the top three times came from; Texas finished second in 3:28.60 and Kentucky finished third in 3:28.77. Razorback women sweep the relays ‼️After winning the DMR last night @RazorbackTF wins the Women's Indoor 4x400 M with a time of 3:27.23! 💻 ESPN3 #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/ahNQOancPZ— NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) March 13, 2022
2:26 am, March 13, 2022
🏆 Oklahoma State's Taylor Roe wins women's 3000 meters
Oklahoma State's Taylor Roe won the women's 3000 meters. She finished with a time of 8:58.95 in a race that saw three finish in sub-9 minutes.
2:26 am, March 13, 2022
🏆 Arizona State's Jorinde van Klinken wins women's shot put
Arizona States' Jorinde van Klinken won the women's shot thanks to her 19.08 meter throw in the third round. The mark is the sixth-best in NCAA history, a facility record and personal best.
2:05 am, March 13, 2022
🏆 Florida's Jasmine Moore wins women's triple jump title Jasmine Moore breaks Triple Jump collegiate record - 2022 NCAA Indoor Florida's Jasmine Moore won the women's triple jump title, breaking her own collegiate record in the process. Moore jumped 14.57 meters, surpassing her previous record of 14.55 meters. She now holds the top two collegiate records in the triple jump. Moore also became the fifth woman to sweep the long jump and triple jump titles. The Gator is the first woman in NCAA Indoor History to win conference and national titles in the long Jump and triple jump in the same season. 🔥JASMINE MOORE 🔥Jasmine Moore breaks her own collegiate record and wins the Women's Indoor Triple Jump with her mark of 14.57m !!! 💻 ESPN3 #NCAATF x @GatorsTF pic.twitter.com/9xAcyJToXM— NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) March 13, 2022 Overall, Florida finished 1-2 in the event as Natricia Hooper finished second, jumping 13.99 meters.
1:55 am, March 13, 2022
🏆 Kentucky's Abby Steiner sets record, wins women's 200m Women's 200m- 2022 NCAA indoor track and field championships Kentucky's Abby Steiner capped off a remarkable indoor season in the 200 meters with meet-record time of 22.16 seconds to win the title. 👑 ABBY STEINER 👑Abby Steiner sets a new NCAA Indoor Championship Record in the Women's 200M with her winning time of 22.16! 💻 ESPN 3 #NCAATF x @KentuckyTrack pic.twitter.com/6WINJDRNwc— NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) March 13, 2022 Steiner is the fifth woman to defend her indoor 200 meter title in NCAA history and the first since LSU's Kimberlyn Duncan in 2013. 𝐓𝐖𝐎-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝐌 𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍 🏆🤩@abbysteiner1 did that! 🐐#UKTF x #NCAATF x #SteinerSpeed pic.twitter.com/hf39PgNDpD— UK Track & Field (@KentuckyTrack) March 13, 2022 Stiener now holds the four fastest times in the women's indoor 200 meters in collegiate history. She remains the American record holder with her time of 22.09. Only one women, Merlen Ottey of Jamaica in 1993, has run faster the Steiner in world history (21.87).
1:41 am, March 13, 2022
🏆 Florida's Grace Stark ties collegiate record, wins women's 60 meter hurdles 2022 NCAA women's 60 meter hurdle championship Florida's Grace Stark tied the collegiate record of 7.78 seconds in the women's 60 meter hurdles en route to the 2022 indoor championship. Stark now sits as the co-record holder with Clemson's Brianna Rollins, who set the mark in 2013. The race began with a false start from LSU's Alia Armstrong. After regrouping Stark dashed to the win. Kentucky's Masai Russell finished second in 7.95 seconds as only five women completed the race. Stark's win give Florida its first 60 meter hurdle champion in program history. 🤯 GRACE STARK 🤯The @GatorsTF star wins the 60M hurdles and now ties the NCAA record with her time of 7.78!!!!!💻ESPN 3 #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/jAarOLcIMv— NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) March 13, 2022
1:35 am, March 13, 2022
🏆 Virginia Tech's Lindsey Butler wins women's 800 meters
Virginia Tech's Lindsey Butler won the women's 800 meters with a time of 2:01.37, a facility record. Butler took the lead during the final lap after Kennesaw State's Sarah Hendrick's blistering pace fell off.
1:28 am, March 13, 2022
🏆 Florida's Talitha Diggs wins women's 400 meters
Florida's Talitha Diggs won the women's 400 meters as the only woman to run sub-51 seconds. Diggs won the finals in 50.98 seconds out of heat one. Texas had a second and third-place finisher in Kennedy Simon and Stacey Ann Williams, respectively. What a finish ‼️Talitha Diggs sprints to first position and wins the Women's Indoor 400M with her time of 50.98. 💻 ESPN3#NCAATF x @GatorsTF pic.twitter.com/mypl6H6nnH— NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) March 13, 2022
1:21 am, March 13, 2022
🔥 Florida's Jasmine Moore breaks NCAA women's triple jump record
Florida's Jasmine Moore wasted no time in the women's triple jump finals. Moore entered as the collegiate record holder and broke her own record on her first jump. Moore jumped 14.57 meters to beat her previous 14.55 meter record. JASMINE MOORE JUST BROKE HER OWN COLLEGIATE RECORD IN THE TRIPLE JUMP 🔥14.57m on the FIRST JUMP— Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) March 13, 2022
1:12 am, March 13, 2022
🏆 Coastal Carolina's Melissa Jefferson wins women's 60 meters 2022 NCAA women's 60 meter championship Coastal Carolina's Melissa Jefferson won the women's 60 meters in a blazing 7.09 seconds. It's the second-straight personal-best time for Jefferson after running a 7.10 in the prelims. Jefferson tied the fifth-fastest time ever in the event, beating Texas' Julien Alfred, who set the collegiate record yesterday. 🏆 Melissa Jefferson 🏆The @CoastalTFXC sprinter takes home the gold in the Women's 60 M final with her time of 7.09!! 💻 ESPN 3 #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/3VlAzcvZYU— NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) March 13, 2022
1:05 am, March 13, 2022
🏆 Colorado's Micaela Degenero wins women's mile
Colorado's Micaela Degenero wins women's mile with a time of 4:33.92. She used an impressive final burst over the last 440 yards to separate from the back and secure the victory. Fellow Texas finished second in 3:04.55. 4X4OO Meter Champions ‼️@aggietfxc wins the men's 4x400M with a time of 3:04.16! 💻 ESPN3 #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/9XQN5wDLjU— NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) March 12, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +