Last Updated 4:53 PM, March 13, 2022
Florida women, Texas men win 2022 DI indoor track and field championships

Women's 60m hurdles- 2022 NCAA Indoor Track and Field championships
PathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 2:29 am, March 13, 2022

🏆 Florida wins 2022 Division I women's indoor track and field title

Florida has won the 2022 Division I women's indoor track and field title behind a 68 point effort that saw the Gators win five individual titles. The championship is Florida's first women's indoor title since 1992, ending a 30-year drought.

🏆: Click or tap here for complete results from the 2022 championships.

It's only the second time in NCAA history that a program has won five individual titles. Florida did so even with a scratch of its 4x400 meter relay team; the Gators wrapped up the title before the final event. Here are all of the events and point totals from the Gators.

EVENT Athlete Place Points 
Pentathlon Anna Hall First 10
60 meter hurdles Grace Stark First 10
400 meters Talitha Diggs First 10
Long jump Jasmine Moore First 10
Triple Jump Jasmine Moore First 10
Triple Jump Natricia Hooper Second 8
60 meters Grace Stark Fourth 5
60 meters Semira Killebrew Sixth 3
Long jump Claire Bryant Seventh 2

The title is the 10th total for Florida head coach Mike Holloway, but his first women's title. He's now the sixth coach in Division I history with 10 or more titles and only the second Black coach and first coach in Florida to do so.

PathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 11:51 pm, March 12, 2022

🏆 Texas wins the 2022 Division I men's indoor track and field championship

Texas has won the 2022 Division I men's indoor track and field championship. The Longhorns clinched the win by beating North Carolina A&T in the 4x400 meter relay, the championship's final event.

In total, the Longhorns scored 47 points on its way to the title. It is Texas' first men's indoor team championship.

🏆: Click or tap here for complete results from the 2022 championships.

Texas won the DMR for its lone first-place finish. Here are all of the events and point totals from the Longhorns.

EVENT Athlete Place Points 
DMR Cruz Gomez, Willington Wright,
Crayton Carrozza, Yaseen Abdalla		 First 10
Shot put Adrian Piperi Second 8
4x400 relay Jon Maas, Jonathan Jones,
Willington Wright, Brian Herron		 Second 8
800 meters Jonathan Jones Second 8
800 meters Yusuf Bizimana Fourth 5
Heptathlon Leo Neugebauer Third 6
Mile Crayton Carrozza Seventh 2
Men's DMR - 2022 Indoor Track and Field Championships

Following Texas in second place was North Carolina A&T with 36 points. Tennessee finished third with 31 points with Northern Arizona finishing fourth scoring 29 points. Northern Arizona's fourth place finish comes with only three participants in this year's championships.

4:21 am, March 13, 2022

Every individual event winner from the 2022 championships

Here is every individual event winner from the 2022 championships. Click or tap here for complete results.

Men's winners

  • Pole vault | Sondre Guttormsen (Princeton)
  • Long jump | Wayne Pinnock (Tennessee)
  • Weight throw | Bobby Colantonio (Alabama)
  • 5000 m | Abdihamid Nur (Northern Arizona)
  • Distance medley relay |  Texas
  • Heptathlon | Ayden Owens (Arkansas)
  • High Jump | Vernon Turner (Oklahoma)
  • Triple Jump | Emmanuel Ihemeje (Oregon)
  • Shot Put | Turner Washington (Arizona State)
  • Mile | Mario Garcia Romo (Ole Miss)
  • 60 M | Davonte Burnett (Southern California)
  • 400 M | Randolph Ross (North Carolina A&T)
  • 800 M | Brandon Miller (Texas A&M)
  • 60 M Hurdles | Trey Cunningham (Florida State)
  • 200 M | Javonte Harding (North Carolina A&T)
  • 3000 M | Abdihamid Nur (Northern Arizona)
  • 4x400 M Relay | Texas A&M

Women's winners

  • Pole vault | Rachel Baxter (Virginia Tech)
  • Long jump | Jasmine Moore (Florida)
  • Weight throw | Shey Taiwo (Ole Miss)
  • 5000 m | Courtney Wayment (BYU)
  • Distance medley relay |  Arkansas
  • Pentathlon | Anna Hall (Florida)
  • High Jump | Lamara Distin (Texas A&M)
  • Triple Jump | Jasmine Moore (Florida)
  • Shot Put | Jorinde van Klinken (Arizona State)
  • Mile | Micaela Degenero (Colorado)
  • 60 M | Melissa Jefferson (Coastal Carolina)
  • 400 M | Talitha Diggs (Florida)
  • 800 M | Lindsey Butler (Virginia Tech)
  • 60 M Hurdles | Grace Stark (Florida)
  • 200 M | Abby Steiner (Kentucky)
  • 3000 M | Taylor Roe (Oklahoma State)
  • 4x400 M Relay | Arkansas
2:28 am, March 13, 2022

🏆 Arkansas wins women's 4x400 meter relay

2022 women's 4x400 meter indoor track championship

Arkansas won the women's 4x400 meter relay, giving the Razorbacks the sweep of all championship relays since they won the DMR.

The Razorbacks won the the 4x400 with a time of 3:27.23. They led the third heat where each of the top three times came from; Texas finished second in 3:28.60 and Kentucky finished third in 3:28.77.

2:26 am, March 13, 2022

🏆 Oklahoma State's Taylor Roe wins women's 3000 meters

Oklahoma State's Taylor Roe won the women's 3000 meters. She finished with a time of 8:58.95 in a race that saw three finish in sub-9 minutes.
2:26 am, March 13, 2022

🏆 Arizona State's Jorinde van Klinken wins women's shot put

Arizona States' Jorinde van Klinken won the women's shot thanks to her 19.08 meter throw in the third round. The mark is the sixth-best in NCAA history, a facility record and personal best.

2:05 am, March 13, 2022

🏆 Florida's Jasmine Moore wins women's triple jump title

Jasmine Moore breaks Triple Jump collegiate record - 2022 NCAA Indoor

Florida's Jasmine Moore won the women's triple jump title, breaking her own collegiate record in the process. 

Moore jumped 14.57 meters, surpassing her previous record of 14.55 meters. She now holds the top two collegiate records in the triple jump.

Moore also became the fifth woman to sweep the long jump and triple jump titles. The Gator is the first woman in NCAA Indoor History to win conference and national titles in the long Jump and triple jump in the same season.

Overall, Florida finished 1-2 in the event as Natricia Hooper finished second, jumping 13.99 meters.

1:55 am, March 13, 2022

🏆 Kentucky's Abby Steiner sets record, wins women's 200m

Women's 200m- 2022 NCAA indoor track and field championships

Kentucky's Abby Steiner capped off a remarkable indoor season in the 200 meters with meet-record time of 22.16 seconds to win the title.

Steiner is the fifth woman to defend her indoor 200 meter title in NCAA history and the first since LSU’s Kimberlyn Duncan in 2013.

Stiener now holds the four fastest times in the women's indoor 200 meters in collegiate history. She remains the American record holder with her time of 22.09. Only one women, Merlen Ottey of Jamaica in 1993, has run faster the Steiner in world history (21.87).

1:41 am, March 13, 2022

🏆 Florida's Grace Stark ties collegiate record, wins women's 60 meter hurdles

2022 NCAA women's 60 meter hurdle championship

Florida's Grace Stark tied the collegiate record of 7.78 seconds in the women's 60 meter hurdles en route to the 2022 indoor championship. Stark now sits as the co-record holder with Clemson's Brianna Rollins, who set the mark in 2013.

The race began with a false start from LSU's Alia Armstrong. After regrouping Stark dashed to the win. Kentucky's Masai Russell finished second in 7.95 seconds as only five women completed the race. 

Stark's win give Florida its first 60 meter hurdle champion in program history. 

1:35 am, March 13, 2022

🏆 Virginia Tech's Lindsey Butler wins women's 800 meters

Virginia Tech's Lindsey Butler won the women's 800 meters with a time of 2:01.37, a facility record. Butler took the lead during the final lap after Kennesaw State's Sarah Hendrick's blistering pace fell off.

1:28 am, March 13, 2022

🏆 Florida's Talitha Diggs wins women's 400 meters

Florida's Talitha Diggs won the women's 400 meters as the only woman to run sub-51 seconds. Diggs won the finals in 50.98 seconds out of heat one.

Texas had a second and third-place finisher in Kennedy Simon and Stacey Ann Williams, respectively.

1:21 am, March 13, 2022

🔥 Florida's Jasmine Moore breaks NCAA women's triple jump record

Florida's Jasmine Moore wasted no time in the women's triple jump finals. Moore entered as the collegiate record holder and broke her own record on her first jump. Moore jumped 14.57 meters to beat her previous 14.55 meter record.

1:12 am, March 13, 2022

🏆 Coastal Carolina's Melissa Jefferson wins women's 60 meters

2022 NCAA women's 60 meter championship

Coastal Carolina's Melissa Jefferson won the women's 60 meters in a blazing 7.09 seconds. It's the second-straight personal-best time for Jefferson after running a 7.10 in the prelims.

Jefferson tied the fifth-fastest time ever in the event, beating Texas' Julien Alfred, who set the collegiate record yesterday.

1:05 am, March 13, 2022

🏆 Colorado's Micaela Degenero wins women's mile

Colorado's Micaela Degenero wins women's mile with a time of 4:33.92. She used an impressive final burst over the last 440 yards to separate from the back and secure the victory.

Fellow Buffalo, Rachel McArthur, finished in fourth place.

11:49 pm, March 12, 2022

🏆 Texas A&M wins men's 4x400 meter relay

2022 men's 4x400 meter championship

Texas A&M won the men's 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:04.16. Texas finished second in 3:04.55.