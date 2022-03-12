Live coverage of the NCAA DI indoor track and field championships

Last Updated 1:33 AM, March 12, 2022NCAA.comLive coverage of the NCAA DI indoor track and field championshipsShare Men's DMR - 2022 Indoor Track and Field Championships 11:33 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest6:22 am, March 12, 2022Saturday's event schedule, resultsThe second day of the NCAA DI indoor track and field championships is here. Follow along here all day long for results. Click or tap here for real-time results. Here's the complete rundown: All events today are final round events. All times are Eastern. Saturday combined events (Heptathlon) 60 M Hurdles | 10:30 a.m. Pole Vault | 11:30 a.m. 1000 M | 3:30 p.m. Saturday men's events High Jump | 12:30 p.m. Triple Jump | 3:45 p.m. Shot Put | 4 p.m. Mile | 4 p.m. 60 M | 4:10 p.m. 400 M | 4:20 p.m. 800 M | 4:30 p.m. 60 M Hurdles | 4:40 p.m. 200 M | 4:50 p.m. 3000 M | 5 p.m. 4x400 M Relay | 5:20 p.m. Saturday's women's events High Jump | 12:30 p.m. Triple Jump | 6:45 p.m. Shot Put | 7 p.m. Mile | 7 p.m. 60 M | 7:10 p.m. 400 M | 7:20 p.m. 800 M | 7:30 p.m. 60 M Hurdles | 7:40 p.m. 200 M | 7:50 p.m. 3000 M | 8 p.m. 4x400 M Relay | 8:20 p.m. Click or tap here for a recap of Day 1. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:20 am, March 12, 2022📊 Standings after Day 1Here are the standings after Day 1 of competition in the 2022 Division I indoor track and field championships. Men's standings (points) 1. Princeton (20) 2. Tennessee (18) 3. Northern Arizona (17) 4. Alabama (14) 5. Stanford (12) 6. Texas (10) 6. Washington (10) 8. BYU (8) 8. Kent State (8) 8. Notre Dame (8) 11. Texas Tech (6) 11. Wisconsin (6) 11. Georgia (6) 11. Sam Houston (6) 15. Florida State (5) 15. Rutgers (5) Click or tap here for complete team score through Day 1 Women's standings (points) 1. Florida (22) 2. Ole Miss (21) 3. Virginia Tech (18) 3. Arkansas (18) 5. BYU (14) 6. Texas Tech (12) 6. NC State (12) 8. Notre Dame (11) 8. Oregon (11) 10. Duke (10) 11. Stanford (8) 11. High Point (8) 13. Texas A&M (6) 13. Alabama (6) 13. California (6) 13. Colorado State (6) Click or tap here for complete team score through Day 1 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:14 am, March 12, 2022Recapping Friday's women's preliminaries Julien Alfred breaks collegiate record in 60m There were six women's preliminary competitions on Friday of the Division I indoor track and field championships. The women's finalists were determined in the following events: Mile, 60 meters, 400 meters, 800 meters, 60 meter hurdles and 200 meters. Here's what you may have missed. Mile Ole Miss' Sintayehu Vissa ran the fastest mile of the afternoon with a time of 4:33.13. Vissa was apart of heat one which send its top six finishers to the finals. While Portland's Laura Pellicoro finished with the seventh fastest time overall, her place in heat one keeps her from tomorrow's competition. Click or tap here for complete results and qualifiers. 60 meters The women's 60 meters blazed from the first heat as Julien Alfred set a new NCAA record. 7.18 seconds was the time needed to qualify and even then, everyone at the mark didn't make the cut. Click or tap here for complete results and qualifiers. SEE FOR YOURSELF! The new CR in the 60m belongs to Julien Alfred 💨🤘 7.04 IN THE PRELIMS! pic.twitter.com/v73ZSrG9xq — Texas T&F/XC (@TexasTFXC) March 12, 2022 400 meters In what was a slower than usual group of heats, athletes needed to run the 400 meters in 52.27 or better seconds to qualify for Saturday's finals. Kentucky's Alexis Holmes finished with the fifth-fastest time of 52.11 seconds.. Click or tap here for complete results and qualifiers. 800 meters The eight women to qualify for the 800 meters all finished with times of 2:04.20 or better, led by BYU's Claire Seymour. Click or tap here for complete results and qualifiers. 60 meter hurdles 60m hurdles prelims set up exciting final The 60 meter hurdles were electric. 8.00 seconds was the cut off time, a time so fast that in knocked out the defending champion, Baylor's Ackera Nugent, from tomorrow's field. Click or tap here for complete results and qualifiers. 200 meters Kentucky's Abby Steiner effortlessly leads all qualifiers with her time of 22.45 seconds. The time was Steiner's sixth-fastest indoors, but the fastest time in facility and NCAA preliminary round history. Click or tap here for complete results and qualifiers. ABBY STEINER 🔥 After breaking an NCAA and American record earlier this season, Steiner heads into the 200m finals win the fastest qualifying time of 22.45! 💻ESPN3#NCAATF x @KentuckyTrack pic.twitter.com/a3qmMNsw8y — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) March 12, 2022 Virginia Tech's Rachel Baxter wins women's pole vault
Virginia Tech's Rachel Baxter wins the women's pole vault with a new personal-best mark of 4.62 meters. Baxter, the nation-leading vaulter entering the day, impressively cleared each of the first six heights on her first attempt. SEE FOR YOURSELF! Courtney Wayment's family watching her kick to a national title in the NCAA 5K! pic.twitter.com/Zh1bI9urQI — FloTrack (@FloTrack) March 12, 2022 She'll now try to become the fifth Division I female to sweep the long jump and triple jump in indoor history. SHE'S LIKE THAT 🗣️ Jasmine Moore is the first NCAA Indoor Long Jump Champion in Florida history! pic.twitter.com/W5UzZOFKNH — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) March 12, 2022 With the throw, Taiwo passed her teammate, Jasmine Mitchell, who was in the lead with a 24.94-meter mark. 🏆 𝐍𝐂𝐀𝐀 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍 🏆 Shey Taiwo comes within one centimeter of the NCAA record to win the NATIONAL TITLE in the women's weight throw! 🔴🔵#HottyToddy | #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/oNYo2tw8Nc — Ole Miss Track&Field (@OleMissTrack) March 12, 2022 Julien Alfred breaks collegiate record in 60m Elsewhere, Coastal Carolina's Melissa Jefferson set a new personal best in the event with a time of 7.10 seconds Click or tap here for complete results and qualifiers. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:03 am, March 12, 2022Women's track and field continues Day 1 of the championshipsDay 1 of the Division I indoor track and field championships continue with women's track and field events. See the schedule below. Friday's women's events Pole vault | 7:45 p.m. Long jump | 8 p.m. Weight throw | 8 p.m. 1 mile | 8 p.m. (prelim) 60 m | 8:15 p.m. (prelim) 400 m | 8:25 p.m. (prelim) 800m | 8:45 p.m. (prelim) 60 m hurdles | 8:55 p.m. (prelim) 5000 m | 9:05 p.m. 200 m | 9:25 p.m. (prelim) Distance medley relay | 9:45 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:41 am, March 12, 2022Recapping Friday's men's preliminaries 2022 Men's 200m Prelims There were six men's preliminary competitions on Friday of the Division I indoor track and field championships. The men's finalists were determined in the following events: Mile, 60 meters, 400 meters, 800 meters, 60 meter hurdles and 200 meters. Here's what you may have missed. Mile 2022 DI Men's Mile Prelims In the mile, six men ran sub-four-minute miles, led by Jonathan Davis of Illinois. Click or tap here for complete results and qualifiers. 60 meters Eight athletes qualified for the men's 60 meter finals tomorrow. Yet, last year's defending champion, Oregon's Micah Williams, and the collegiate indoor record holder, Texas Tech's Terrence Jones, missed the cut because each false started. Click or tap here for complete results and qualifiers. 400 meters Florida and Iowa will each have three finalists in the men's 400 meters on Saturday. Also participating in the finals will be North Carolina A&T's Randolph Ross; Ross led the pack in the 400 meters with a time of 45.44. Click or tap here for complete results and qualifiers. 800 meters 1:48 was the mark to beat in the 800 meters, with Texas Tech's Moad Zahafi setting the pace at 1:47.03. Click or tap here for complete results and qualifiers. 60 meter hurdles Florida State's Trey Cunningham cruised to a meet-leading 7.50-second finish to advance to the finals. .@TreyCunningham making it look easy 😎 The Seminole speeds his way into Saturday's final with his first place of time 7.50! #NCAATF x 🎥@FSU_Track pic.twitter.com/xqScAHOOAC — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) March 11, 2022 200 meters Georgia's Matthew Boling's 20.42-second time leads all finalists in the 200 meters. TCU and North Carolina A&T each sent two athletes to the finals in the event. Click or tap here for complete results and qualifiers. Nur's first-place finish in the 5000 meters led a 1-3-8 finish in the event for Northern Arizona. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:15 am, March 12, 2022🏆 Texas wins the men's DMR in exciting fashion Men's DMR - 2022 Indoor Track and Field Championships The men's DMR never disappoints. A long race cam down to the final lap with 5 teams vying for the lead. That's when Texas freshman Yaseen Abdalla anchored the Longhorns, pulling away to victory in 9:25.20. Abdalla held off Notre Dame star and Olympian Yared Nuguse on the last lap. Nuguse used a last second burst to give the Irish a second-place time of 9:25.77, just .01 seconds in front of Wisconsin. Texas' DMR win gives the Longhorns their first title in the event in 14 years. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:57 pm, March 11, 2022🏆 Princeton's Sondre Guttormsen wins men's pole vault title Earlier this season, Princeton's Sondre Guttormsen and BYU's Zach McWhorter squared off in a pole vaulting battle that came down to the wire. The NCAA championships championships continued the drama, except this time, there was a different result. Guttormsen outlasted the crowd with a championship winning mark of 5.70 meters. McWhorter finished tied for second with Sam Houston's Clayton Fritsch at 5.65 meters. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:47 pm, March 11, 2022🏆 Alabama's Bobby Colantonio brings home the first men's weight throw title in program history Before the 2022 title, Alabama had never won an indoor championship in the men’s weight throw. However, Alabama's Bobby Colantonio brought home the first men's title in school history. While the eighth-leading performer in collegiate indoor history, didn't match his personal-best in the event, he still impressed with a championship throw of 23.60 meters. The mark led second place by .52 meters.