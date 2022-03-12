Live coverage of the NCAA DI indoor track and field championships

Julien Alfred breaks collegiate record in 60m

There were six women's preliminary competitions on Friday of the Division I indoor track and field championships. The women's finalists were determined in the following events: Mile, 60 meters, 400 meters, 800 meters, 60 meter hurdles and 200 meters. Here's what you may have missed.

Mile

Ole Miss' Sintayehu Vissa ran the fastest mile of the afternoon with a time of 4:33.13. Vissa was apart of heat one which send its top six finishers to the finals. While Portland's Laura Pellicoro finished with the seventh fastest time overall, her place in heat one keeps her from tomorrow's competition. Click or tap here for complete results and qualifiers.

60 meters

The women's 60 meters blazed from the first heat as Julien Alfred set a new NCAA record. 7.18 seconds was the time needed to qualify and even then, everyone at the mark didn't make the cut. Click or tap here for complete results and qualifiers.

SEE FOR YOURSELF! The new CR in the 60m belongs to Julien Alfred 💨🤘



7.04 IN THE PRELIMS! pic.twitter.com/v73ZSrG9xq — Texas T&F/XC (@TexasTFXC) March 12, 2022

400 meters

In what was a slower than usual group of heats, athletes needed to run the 400 meters in 52.27 or better seconds to qualify for Saturday's finals. Kentucky's Alexis Holmes finished with the fifth-fastest time of 52.11 seconds.. Click or tap here for complete results and qualifiers.

800 meters

The eight women to qualify for the 800 meters all finished with times of 2:04.20 or better, led by BYU's Claire Seymour. Click or tap here for complete results and qualifiers.

60 meter hurdles

60m hurdles prelims set up exciting final

The 60 meter hurdles were electric. 8.00 seconds was the cut off time, a time so fast that in knocked out the defending champion, Baylor's Ackera Nugent, from tomorrow's field. Click or tap here for complete results and qualifiers.

200 meters

Kentucky's Abby Steiner effortlessly leads all qualifiers with her time of 22.45 seconds. The time was Steiner's sixth-fastest indoors, but the fastest time in facility and NCAA preliminary round history. Click or tap here for complete results and qualifiers.