NCAA DI indoor track and field championships: Selection info, championship schedule for 2022

The 2022 DI indoor track and field selections will be announced on Tuesday, March 1 by 10 p.m. ET via press release right here on NCAA.com.

The 2022 championship will take place on Friday, March 11 and Saturday, Mar. 12 at Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama. The field will consist of 17 events on both the men's and women's side with a total of 650 participants.

