Live coverage of the 2021 NCAA DII indoor track & field championships

The 2021 DII indoor track & field championship continues today in Birmingham, Ala. It will run through Saturday, March 13.

The schedule for Day 2 is headlined by the final round of the men's heptathlon. Other final round events include the men's 5,000 meters, men's distance medley relay, men's shot put, men's high jump, men's long jump, women's 5,000 meters, women's distance medley relay, women's shot put, women's high jump, women's pull vault and women's long jump.

There are several ways to follow the championship:

Live coverage of the men's events will stream here beginning at 12 p.m. ET. Live stats will be available here.

Live coverage of the women's events will stream here beginning at 5 p.m. ET. Live stats will be available here.



For a recap of Day 1, check out the full replay of Thursday's events below.