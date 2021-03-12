Live coverage of the 2021 NCAA DII indoor track & field championships
The 2021 DII indoor track & field championship continues today in Birmingham, Ala. It will run through Saturday, March 13.
The schedule for Day 2 is headlined by the final round of the men's heptathlon. Other final round events include the men's 5,000 meters, men's distance medley relay, men's shot put, men's high jump, men's long jump, women's 5,000 meters, women's distance medley relay, women's shot put, women's high jump, women's pull vault and women's long jump.
There are several ways to follow the championship:
- Live coverage of the men's events will stream here beginning at 12 p.m. ET.
- Live stats will be available here.
- Live coverage of the women's events will stream here beginning at 5 p.m. ET.
- Live stats will be available here.
For a recap of Day 1, check out the full replay of Thursday's events below.
Men's results from Day 1
The men's events for Day 1 are complete. Here's a look at Thursday's results from the 2021 DII indoor track & field championship. You can watch a full replay here.
- Emporia State senior Tanner Raubenstine won the men's 60-meter race with a time of 6.95.
- Pittsburg State junior Trey Mooney won the men's long jump with a distance of 7.11.
- Mooney also captured the men's shot put with a distance of 14.46.
- Augustana (S.D.) junior Tyl Woelber won the men's high jump with a 2.03.
- Findlay senior Sterling Mungro won the men's weight throw with a distance of 22.45.
Here are the in-progress standings for the heptathlon after Thursday:
Below are the overall team standings after Day 1:
Complete stats from Thursday's events can be found here. Live coverage of the 2021 DII men's indoor track & field championship continues tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET.
Women's results from Day 1
The women's events for Day 1 are complete. Here's a look at Thursday's results from the 2021 DII indoor track & field championship. Watch a full replay here.
Saginaw Valley State sophomore Cheyenne Williams won the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.44.
Central Missouri senior Hannah Vanbuskirk won the high jump with a 1.76.
Central Missouri freshman Kayla Goodwin won the shot put with a distance of 11.74.
Williams also won the long jump with a distance of 6.06.
Colorado Mesa sophomore Mica Jenrette won the 800-meter race with a time of 2:16.59.
- Minnesota State senior Katie Taylor won the weight throw with a distance of 21.17.
Here are the final standings for the pentathlon:
Below are the overall team standings after Day 1:
Complete stats from Thursday's events can be found here. Live coverage of the 2021 DII women's indoor track & field championship continues tomorrow at 5 p.m. ET.
Saginaw Valley State's Cheyenne Williamson wins the women's pentathlon
Cheyenne Williams of Saginaw Valley State won the DII women's indoor track & field national championship for the pentathlon on Thursday. Williams finished with a school record of 4,113 points.
The sophomore placed first in the 60-meter hurdles, fifth in the high jump, third in the shot put, first in the long jump and third in the 1,000-meter run.
Early results from Day 1
The 2021 DII indoor track & field championship is underway. Here are some early results from Day 1.
- Emporia State senior Tanner Raubenstine won the men's 60-meter race with a time of 6.95.
- Pittsburg State junior Trey Mooney won the men's long jump with a distance of 7.11.
- Mooney also captured the men's shot put with a distance of 14.46.
Here is a complete look at the men's heptathlon leaderboard:
Saginaw Valley State sophomore Cheyenne Williams won the women's 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.44.
Both the men's and women's events are streaming live on NCAA.com. Live stats can be found here.
Here's the schedule/live stream for the 2021 DII track and field championships
All times Eastern
MARCH 11 — DAY ONE
Men's | 12 p.m. | Watch live here
Women's | 12:30 p.m. | Watch live here
MARCH 12 — DAY TWO
Men's | 12 p.m. | Watch live here
Women's | 12 p.m. | Watch live here
MARCH 13 — DAY THREE
TBD
2021 DII indoor track & field championship selections announced
The participants for the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships were announced on Tuesday, March 2. Here are the lists of qualifiers for both men's and women's indoor track & field.
The championships will be held March 11-13 in Birmingham, Alabama at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The University of Montevallo and the City of Birmingham will serve as co-hosts of the championships. The championships will be streamed live on NCAA.com.
Everything you need to know for the selections
The 2021 DII indoor track & field championship will take place from March 11-13 at Birmingham CrossPlex, in Birmingham, Ala. It will stream live on this page.
Below is the full championship event schedule:
- Thursday, March 11 — 12 p.m. ET
- Friday, March 12 — 11 a.m. ET
- Saturday, March 13 — 1:30 p.m. ET
DII women's indoor track & field championship history
Adams State won the most recent national championship in DII women's indoor track & field. Watch the Grizzlies capture the 2019 title right here.
Below is the complete championship history for DII women's indoor track & field.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2019
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|87
|Grand Valley State
|Pittsburg, Kan.
|2018
|West Texas A&M
|Matt Stewart
|53
|Western State
|Pittsburg, Kan.
|2017
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|47
|Grand Valley State
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2016
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|60
|Hillsdale
|Pittsburg, Kansas
|2015
|Central Missouri
|Kip Janvrin
|47
|Hillsdale
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2014
|Adams State
|Rock Light
|67
|Johnson C. Smith
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|2013
|Academy of Art
|Charles Ryan
|59
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2012
|Grand Valley State
|Jerry Baltes
|94
|Adams State
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|2011
|Grand Valley State
|Jerry Baltes
|83
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Albuquerque
|2010
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|56
|Ashland, Grand Valley State
|Albuquerque
|2009
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|100 1/2
|Grand Valley State
|Houston
|2008
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|55
|St. Augustine's
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|2007
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|105
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Boston
|2006
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|87
|Abilene Christian
|Boston
|2005
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|53
|Abilene Christian
|Boston
|2004
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|62
|Adams State
|Boston
|2003
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|73
|Abilene Christian
|Boston
|2002
|North Dakota State
|Ryun Godfrey
|67 1/2
|St. Augustine's
|Boston
|2001
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|63
|Abilene Christian
|Boston
|2000
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|48
|North Dakota State
|Boston
|1999
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|119
|St. Augustine's
|Indianapolis
|1998
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|66
|South Dakota
|Indianapolis
|1997
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|76
|St. Augustine's
|Indianapolis
|1996
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|68
|St. Augustine's
|Indianapolis
|1995
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|70
|Adams State
|Indianapolis
|1994
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|78
|Norfolk State
|North Dakota State
|1993
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|57 1/2
|Norfolk State
|South Dakota
|1992
|Alabama A&M
|Joe Henderson
|67
|Abilene Christian, Cal State Los Angeles
|Saginaw Valley
|1991
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|72
|St. Augustine's
|South Dakota
|1990
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|60
|Norfolk State
|South Dakota
|1989
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|69
|Souheast Missouri State
|South Dakota
|1988
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|91
|Hampton
|South Dakota
|1987
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|73
|Hampton
|North Dakota State
|1985
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|77
|NYIT
|North Dakota State
No meet held in 1986.
DII men's indoor track & field championship history
Ashland won the most recent national championship in DII men's indoor track & field. Watch the Eagles clinch the 2019 title right here.
Below is the complete championship history for DII men's indoor track & field.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2019
|Ashland
|Jud Logan
|38
|Adams State
|37
|Pittsburg, Kansas
|2018
|Pittsburg State
|Russ Jewett
|49
|Tiffin
|48
|Pittsburg, Kansas
|2017
|Tiffin
|Jeremy Croy
|63
|Ashland
|52
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2016
|Tiffin
|Jeremy Croy
|49
|Adams State
|47
|Pittsburg, Kansas
|2015
|Adams State
|Rock Light
|45
|Findlay/Grand Valley State
|40
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2014
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|84.5
|Adams State
|83
|Winston Salem, N.C.
|2013
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|72
|Ashland
|59.5
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2012
|Grand Canyon
|Tom Flood
|54
|Adams State
|47
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|2011
|Abilene Christian
|Roosevelt Lofton
|49
|Ashland
|42
|Albuequerque, N.M.
|2010
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|89
|St. Augustine's
|72
|St. Augustine's
|2009
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|105
|Adams State
|80
|Adams State
|2008
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|68
|Abilene Christian
|49
|Abilene Christian
|2007
|*St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|88
|Abilene Christian
|48.5
|Abilene Christian
|2006
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|66.5
|Abilene Christian
|55
|Abilene Christian
|2005
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|84
|Adams State
|46
|Adams State
|2004
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|55
|St. Augustine's
|50
|St. Augustine's
|2003
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|58
|Western State
|54
|Western State
|2002
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|74
|St. Augustine's/Western State
|44
|Western State
|2001
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|74
|NYIT
|48
|St. Augustine's
|2000
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|80
|St. Augustine's
|77
|NYIT
|1999
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|85
|St. Augustine's
|50
|St. Augustine's
|1998
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|85
|St. Augustine's
|59
|St. Augustine's
|1997
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|132
|St. Augustine's
|43
|St. Augustine's
|1996
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|86.83
|St. Augustine's
|46.33
|St. Augustine's
|1995
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|90.75
|Abilene Christian
|84.75
|St. Augustine's
|1994
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|101
|St. Augustine's
|44
|Abilene Christian
|1993
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|69
|St. Augustine's
|61
|St. Augustine's
|1992
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|81
|Abilene Christian/Norfolk State
|24
|St. Augustine's
|1991
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|98
|Southeast Missouri State
|36
|Norfolk State
|1990
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|70
|Abilene Christian
|46
|Abilene Christian
|1989
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|94
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|31
|Southeast Missouri State
|1988
|Abilene Christian/St. Augustine's
|Don Hood/George Williams
|62
|Abilene Christian
|1987
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|74
|Mount St. Mary's
|38
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|1985
|Southeast Missouri State
|Joey Haines
|80
|St. Augustine's
|48
|St. Augustine's
No meet held in 1986.
*Participation in 2007 championships vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.
