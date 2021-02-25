Live coverage of the 2021 NCAA DII indoor track & field championships
Everything you need to know for the selections
The 2021 DII indoor track & field selections will take place from March 11-13 at Birmingham CrossPlex, in Birmingham, Ala. They will stream live on this page.
Below is the full championship event schedule:
- Thursday, March 11 — 12 p.m. ET
- Friday, March 12 — 11 a.m. ET
- Saturday, March 13 — 1:30 p.m. ET
DII women's indoor track & field championship history
Adams State won the most recent national champion in DII women's indoor track & field. Watch the Grizzlies capture the 2019 title right here.
Below is the complete championship history for DII women's indoor track & field.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2019
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|87
|Grand Valley State
|Pittsburg, Kan.
|2018
|West Texas A&M
|Matt Stewart
|53
|Western State
|Pittsburg, Kan.
|2017
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|47
|Grand Valley State
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2016
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|60
|Hillsdale
|Pittsburg, Kansas
|2015
|Central Missouri
|Kip Janvrin
|47
|Hillsdale
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2014
|Adams State
|Rock Light
|67
|Johnson C. Smith
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|2013
|Academy of Art
|Charles Ryan
|59
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2012
|Grand Valley State
|Jerry Baltes
|94
|Adams State
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|2011
|Grand Valley State
|Jerry Baltes
|83
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Albuquerque
|2010
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|56
|Ashland, Grand Valley State
|Albuquerque
|2009
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|100 1/2
|Grand Valley State
|Houston
|2008
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|55
|St. Augustine's
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|2007
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|105
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Boston
|2006
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|87
|Abilene Christian
|Boston
|2005
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|53
|Abilene Christian
|Boston
|2004
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|62
|Adams State
|Boston
|2003
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|73
|Abilene Christian
|Boston
|2002
|North Dakota State
|Ryun Godfrey
|67 1/2
|St. Augustine's
|Boston
|2001
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|63
|Abilene Christian
|Boston
|2000
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|48
|North Dakota State
|Boston
|1999
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|119
|St. Augustine's
|Indianapolis
|1998
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|66
|South Dakota
|Indianapolis
|1997
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|76
|St. Augustine's
|Indianapolis
|1996
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|68
|St. Augustine's
|Indianapolis
|1995
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|70
|Adams State
|Indianapolis
|1994
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|78
|Norfolk State
|North Dakota State
|1993
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|57 1/2
|Norfolk State
|South Dakota
|1992
|Alabama A&M
|Joe Henderson
|67
|Abilene Christian, Cal State Los Angeles
|Saginaw Valley
|1991
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|72
|St. Augustine's
|South Dakota
|1990
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|60
|Norfolk State
|South Dakota
|1989
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|69
|Souheast Missouri State
|South Dakota
|1988
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|91
|Hampton
|South Dakota
|1987
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|73
|Hampton
|North Dakota State
|1985
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|77
|NYIT
|North Dakota State
No meet held in 1986.
DII men's indoor track & field championship history
Ashland won the most recent national championship in DII men's indoor track & field. Watch the Eagles clinch the 2019 title right here.
Below is the complete championship history for DII men's indoor track & field.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2019
|Ashland
|Jud Logan
|38
|Adams State
|37
|Pittsburg, Kansas
|2018
|Pittsburg State
|Russ Jewett
|49
|Tiffin
|48
|Pittsburg, Kansas
|2017
|Tiffin
|Jeremy Croy
|63
|Ashland
|52
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2016
|Tiffin
|Jeremy Croy
|49
|Adams State
|47
|Pittsburg, Kansas
|2015
|Adams State
|Rock Light
|45
|Findlay/Grand Valley State
|40
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2014
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|84.5
|Adams State
|83
|Winston Salem, N.C.
|2013
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|72
|Ashland
|59.5
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2012
|Grand Canyon
|Tom Flood
|54
|Adams State
|47
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|2011
|Abilene Christian
|Roosevelt Lofton
|49
|Ashland
|42
|Albuequerque, N.M.
|2010
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|89
|St. Augustine's
|72
|St. Augustine's
|2009
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|105
|Adams State
|80
|Adams State
|2008
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|68
|Abilene Christian
|49
|Abilene Christian
|2007
|*St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|88
|Abilene Christian
|48.5
|Abilene Christian
|2006
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|66.5
|Abilene Christian
|55
|Abilene Christian
|2005
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|84
|Adams State
|46
|Adams State
|2004
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|55
|St. Augustine's
|50
|St. Augustine's
|2003
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|58
|Western State
|54
|Western State
|2002
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|74
|St. Augustine's/Western State
|44
|Western State
|2001
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|74
|NYIT
|48
|St. Augustine's
|2000
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|80
|St. Augustine's
|77
|NYIT
|1999
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|85
|St. Augustine's
|50
|St. Augustine's
|1998
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|85
|St. Augustine's
|59
|St. Augustine's
|1997
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|132
|St. Augustine's
|43
|St. Augustine's
|1996
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|86.83
|St. Augustine's
|46.33
|St. Augustine's
|1995
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|90.75
|Abilene Christian
|84.75
|St. Augustine's
|1994
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|101
|St. Augustine's
|44
|Abilene Christian
|1993
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|69
|St. Augustine's
|61
|St. Augustine's
|1992
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|81
|Abilene Christian/Norfolk State
|24
|St. Augustine's
|1991
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|98
|Southeast Missouri State
|36
|Norfolk State
|1990
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|70
|Abilene Christian
|46
|Abilene Christian
|1989
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|94
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|31
|Southeast Missouri State
|1988
|Abilene Christian/St. Augustine's
|Don Hood/George Williams
|62
|Abilene Christian
|1987
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|74
|Mount St. Mary's
|38
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|1985
|Southeast Missouri State
|Joey Haines
|80
|St. Augustine's
|48
|St. Augustine's
No meet held in 1986.
*Participation in 2007 championships vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.