Last Updated 3:11 PM, February 25, 2021
Live coverage of the 2021 NCAA DII indoor track & field championships

7:17 pm, February 25, 2021

Everything you need to know for the selections

When: The 2021 DII indoor track & field selections are scheduled for Tuesday, March 2.
Where: The release will be published in full right here on NCAA.com.
 

The 2021 DII indoor track & field selections will take place from March 11-13 at Birmingham CrossPlex, in Birmingham, Ala. They will stream live on this page.

Below is the full championship event schedule: 

  • Thursday, March 11 — 12 p.m. ET
  • Friday, March 12 — 11 a.m. ET
  • Saturday, March 13 — 1:30 p.m. ET
7:32 pm, February 25, 2021

DII women's indoor track & field championship history

Adams State won the most recent national champion in DII women's indoor track & field. Watch the Grizzlies capture the 2019 title right here

Below is the complete championship history for DII women's indoor track & field. 

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 Adams State Damon Martin 87 Grand Valley State Pittsburg, Kan.
2018 West Texas A&M Matt Stewart 53 Western State Pittsburg, Kan.
2017 Adams State Damon Martin 47 Grand Valley State Birmingham, Ala.
2016 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 60 Hillsdale Pittsburg, Kansas
2015 Central Missouri Kip Janvrin 47 Hillsdale Birmingham, Ala.
2014 Adams State Rock Light 67 Johnson C. Smith Winston-Salem, N.C.
2013 Academy of Art Charles Ryan 59 Lincoln (Mo.) Birmingham, Ala.
2012 Grand Valley State Jerry Baltes 94 Adams State Minnesota State-Mankato
2011 Grand Valley State Jerry Baltes 83 Lincoln (Mo.) Albuquerque
2010 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 56 Ashland, Grand Valley State Albuquerque
2009 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 100 1/2 Grand Valley State Houston
2008 Adams State Damon Martin 55 St. Augustine's Minnesota State-Mankato
2007 St. Augustine's George Williams 105 Lincoln (Mo.) Boston
2006 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 87 Abilene Christian Boston
2005 St. Augustine's George Williams 53 Abilene Christian Boston
2004 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 62 Adams State Boston
2003 St. Augustine's George Williams 73 Abilene Christian Boston
2002 North Dakota State Ryun Godfrey 67 1/2 St. Augustine's Boston
2001 St. Augustine's George Williams 63 Abilene Christian Boston
2000 Abilene Christian Jon Murray 48 North Dakota State Boston
1999 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 119 St. Augustine's Indianapolis
1998 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 66 South Dakota Indianapolis
1997 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 76 St. Augustine's Indianapolis
1996 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 68 St. Augustine's Indianapolis
1995 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 70 Adams State Indianapolis
1994 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 78 Norfolk State North Dakota State
1993 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 57 1/2 Norfolk State South Dakota
1992 Alabama A&M Joe Henderson 67 Abilene Christian, Cal State Los Angeles Saginaw Valley
1991 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 72 St. Augustine's South Dakota
1990 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 60 Norfolk State South Dakota
1989 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 69 Souheast Missouri State South Dakota
1988 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 91 Hampton South Dakota
1987 St. Augustine's George Williams 73 Hampton North Dakota State
1985 St. Augustine's George Williams 77 NYIT North Dakota State

No meet held in 1986. 

7:31 pm, February 25, 2021

DII men's indoor track & field championship history

Ashland won the most recent national championship in DII men's indoor track & field. Watch the Eagles clinch the 2019 title right here

Below is the complete championship history for DII men's indoor track & field.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE
2019 Ashland Jud Logan 38 Adams State 37 Pittsburg, Kansas
2018 Pittsburg State Russ Jewett 49 Tiffin 48 Pittsburg, Kansas
2017 Tiffin Jeremy Croy 63 Ashland 52 Birmingham, Ala.
2016 Tiffin Jeremy Croy 49 Adams State 47 Pittsburg, Kansas
2015 Adams State Rock Light 45 Findlay/Grand Valley State 40 Birmingham, Ala.
2014 St. Augustine's George Williams 84.5 Adams State 83 Winston Salem, N.C.
2013 St. Augustine's George Williams 72 Ashland 59.5 Birmingham, Ala.
2012 Grand Canyon Tom Flood 54 Adams State 47 Minnesota State-Mankato
2011 Abilene Christian Roosevelt Lofton 49 Ashland 42 Albuequerque, N.M.
2010 Adams State Damon Martin 89 St. Augustine's 72 St. Augustine's
2009 St. Augustine's George Williams 105 Adams State 80 Adams State
2008 St. Augustine's George Williams 68 Abilene Christian 49 Abilene Christian
2007 *St. Augustine's George Williams 88 Abilene Christian 48.5 Abilene Christian
2006 St. Augustine's George Williams 66.5 Abilene Christian 55 Abilene Christian
2005 Abilene Christian Jon Murray 84 Adams State 46 Adams State
2004 Abilene Christian Jon Murray 55 St. Augustine's 50 St. Augustine's
2003 Abilene Christian Jon Murray 58 Western State 54 Western State
2002 Abilene Christian Jon Murray 74 St. Augustine's/Western State 44 Western State
2001 St. Augustine's George Williams 74 NYIT 48 St. Augustine's
2000 Abilene Christian Jon Murray 80 St. Augustine's 77 NYIT
1999 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 85 St. Augustine's 50 St. Augustine's
1998 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 85 St. Augustine's 59 St. Augustine's
1997 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 132 St. Augustine's 43 St. Augustine's
1996 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 86.83 St. Augustine's 46.33 St. Augustine's
1995 St. Augustine's George Williams 90.75 Abilene Christian 84.75 St. Augustine's
1994 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 101 St. Augustine's 44 Abilene Christian
1993 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 69 St. Augustine's 61 St. Augustine's
1992 St. Augustine's George Williams 81 Abilene Christian/Norfolk State 24 St. Augustine's
1991 St. Augustine's George Williams 98 Southeast Missouri State 36 Norfolk State
1990 St. Augustine's George Williams 70 Abilene Christian 46 Abilene Christian
1989 St. Augustine's George Williams 94 Minnesota State-Mankato 31 Southeast Missouri State
1988 Abilene Christian/St. Augustine's Don Hood/George Williams 62     Abilene Christian
1987 St. Augustine's George Williams 74 Mount St. Mary's 38 Minnesota State-Mankato
1985 Southeast Missouri State Joey Haines 80 St. Augustine's 48 St. Augustine's

No meet held in 1986.

*Participation in 2007 championships vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.