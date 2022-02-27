NCAA DII indoor track and field championships: Selection info, schedule for 2022

The 2022 DII men's and women's indoor track and field selections will be announced on Tuesday, March 1 by 6 p.m. ET via press release right here on NCAA.com.

The 2022 NCAA DII indoor track and field championship will run from March 11-12 from the Robert W. Plaster Center in Pittsburg, Kansas. A total of 404 participants will take part in the 2022 championship.

