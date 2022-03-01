NCAA DII indoor track and field championships: Selections, schedule

INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Committee has announced the participants for the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships.

A total of 540 participants, 270 men and 270 women, will compete in the championships. Student-athletes qualified for the championships by reaching a provisional standard established for each event.

The complete list of qualifiers is available here.

Heat sheets will be available at this same website by Monday, March 7.

The championships will be held March 11-12 in Pittsburg, Kansas at the Harvey Dean Track. Pittsburg State University and Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau will serve as co-hosts of the championships.

The championships will be streamed live on www.NCAA.com.