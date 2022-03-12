Grand Valley State men, Minnesota State women win the 2022 indoor track and field championship

The DII men’s and women’s indoor track and field championships are in the books. For the first time in program history, the Grand Valley State men are indoor track and field national champions. The same can be said on the women’s side, as Minnesota State is your 2022 women’s indoor track and field national champion.

Grand Valley State had to fend off Ashland, which was led by Trevor Bassitt, who won two individual titles on the day. In the end, the Lakers held the top spot with 66 points, followed by Ashland at 49 and host Pittsburg State at 47. For head coach Jerry Baltes, who has numerous cross country titles and three women's indoor championships, he finally gets a trophy a the men's side.

It was closer for Minnesota State, which took home its first women's indoor title with 58 points. Baltes' Lakers were close to the national championship sweep, finishing in second with 51 and Azusa Pacific and West Texas A&M tied at third with 40 points.

You can see the full results by clicking here. The complete list of Saturday's individual champions are below. Congratulations to both the Grand Valley State men's team and Minnesota State women's team on their 2022 indoor track and field championship.

Individual and team results from Saturday, March 12: