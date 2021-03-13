Ashland men, Grand Valley State women win 2021 DII indoor track & field championships

Grand Valley State University wins the 2021 women's indoor track & field championship

Grand Valley State finished with 93 points to capture the 2021 DII women's indoor track & field national championship on Saturday, March 13. The Lakers were the runner-up in 2019, and it's their first title since 2012.

With the women's events for Day 3 complete, here's a look at Saturday's results from the 2021 DII indoor track & field championship.

Triple jump

West Texas A&M sophomore Taylor Nelloms won the women's triple jump with a score of 13.27.

Mile

Adams State junior Stephanie Cotter won the women's mile with a time of 4:51.72.

60m

Grand Valley State senior Angelica Floyd won the women's 60m with a time of 7.44.

400m

Grand Valley State senior Nicole Sreenan won the women's 400m with a time of 54.21.

60m hurdles

Saginaw Valley State sophomore Cheyenne Williamson won the women's 60m hurdles with a time of 8.41.

800m

UIndy senior Berenice Cleyet-Merle won the women's 800m with a time of 2:07.43.

200m

Hillsdale senior Kajsa Johnson won the women's 200m with a time of 24.03.

3000m

Lee (TN) senior Celine Ritter won the women's 3000m with a time of 9:22.03.

4x400

Colorado Mesa won the women's 4x400 with a time of 3:47.09. The relay team consisted of Jill Payne, Mica Jenrette, Sierra Arceneaux and McKenna Molder.

Complete stats from the 2021 championship can be found here.

Final team scores