Ashland men, Grand Valley State women win 2021 DII indoor track & field championships

2021 DII indoor track & field championship full replay: day three
5:36:13

Grand Valley State wins the 2021 women's national championship

Grand Valley State University wins the 2021 women's indoor track & field championship

Grand Valley State finished with 93 points to capture the 2021 DII women's indoor track & field national championship on Saturday, March 13. The Lakers were the runner-up in 2019, and it's their first title since 2012.

With the women's events for Day 3 complete, here's a look at Saturday's results from the 2021 DII indoor track & field championship. 

Triple jump
  • West Texas A&M sophomore Taylor Nelloms won the women's triple jump with a score of 13.27.
Mile
  • Adams State junior Stephanie Cotter won the women's mile with a time of 4:51.72.
60m
  • Grand Valley State senior Angelica Floyd won the women's 60m with a time of 7.44.
400m
  • Grand Valley State senior Nicole Sreenan won the women's 400m with a time of 54.21.
60m hurdles
  • Saginaw Valley State sophomore Cheyenne Williamson won the women's 60m hurdles with a time of 8.41.
800m
  • UIndy senior Berenice Cleyet-Merle won the women's 800m with a time of 2:07.43.
200m
  • Hillsdale senior Kajsa Johnson won the women's 200m with a time of 24.03.
3000m
  • Lee (TN) senior Celine Ritter won the women's 3000m with a time of 9:22.03.
4x400
  •  Colorado Mesa won the women's 4x400 with a time of 3:47.09. The relay team consisted of Jill Payne, Mica Jenrette, Sierra Arceneaux and McKenna Molder. 

Complete stats from the 2021 championship can be found here.

Final team scores

DII women's indoor track & field
 
10:53 pm, March 13, 2021

Ashland wins the 2021 men's national championship

Ashland wins the 2021 men's indoor track & field championship

With a final tally of 70 points, Ashland won the 2021 DII men's indoor track & field national championship. It's the second consecutive title for the Eagles, who also won it all back in 2019. 

The men's events for Day 3 are complete. Here's a look at Saturday's results from the 2021 DII indoor track & field championship. 

Pole vault
  • Harding freshman Dorian Chaigneau won the men's pole vault with a 5.27. 
Triple jump 
  • UC Colorado Springs junior Dakota Abbott won the men's triple jump with a score of 15.69.
Mile
  • Academy of Art junior James Young won the men's mile with a time of 4:00.40. 
60m
  • West Texas A&M sophomore Benjamin Azamati won the men's 60m with a time of 6.60.
400m
  • Quincy freshman Jason White won the men's 400m with a time of 47.36.
60m hurdles
  • Ashland senior Trevor Bassitt won the men's 60m hurdles with a time of 7.83. 
800m 
  • Grand Valley State senior Dennis Mbuta won the men's 800m with a time of 1:48.62. 
200m
  • Bassitt also won the men's 200m with time of 20.48, which set a meet record.
3000m
  • Lee (TN) senior Christian Noble won the men's 3000m with a time of 8:00.45.
4x400
  • Ashland won the men's 4x400 with a time of 3:10.15. The relay team consisted of Tim Rumas, Channing Phillips, Brayden Chaney and Trevor Bassitt.

Complete stats from the 2021 championship can be found here.

Final team scores

DII men's indoor track & field
 
6:37 pm, March 13, 2021

Day 3 schedule

DII indoor track & field

The 2021 DII indoor track & field championship concludes today in Birmingham, Ala. Shown above is the complete event schedule. Note that times listed in the table are CT.

There are several ways to follow the championship:

For a recap of Day 2, check out the full replay of Thursday's events below.

2021 DII indoor track & field championship full replay: day two
2:53 am, March 13, 2021

Women's results from Day 2

The women's events for Day 2 are complete. Here's a look at Friday's results from the 2021 DII indoor track & field championship. You can also watch a brief recap here.

Shot put

  • Senior Zada Swoopes of West Texas A&M won the women's shot put with a distance of 17.48.

High jump

  • Fort Hays State freshman Alexandra Hart won the women's high jump with a 1.83 score.

Pole vault

  • Senior Ellianne Kimes of Grand Valley State won the women's pole vault with a 4.15.

Long jump

  • Sophomore Cheyenne Williamson from Saginaw Valley scored 6.35 for the women's long jump title.

5000m

  • Senior Lauren Bailey of Indianapolis ran a 16:03.98 to win the women's 5000m.

Distance medley

  • Grand Valley State won the women's distance medley with a 11:21.94. CSU-Pueblo placed second with a 11:33.55, and Southwest Baptist rounded out the podium with a 11:35.54.

These first round events also happened on Friday:

  • Mile
  • 60m hurdles
  • 400m
  • 60m
  • 800m
  • 200m

Below are the overall team standings after Day 1:

2021 DII women's track and field championship team standings after day 2

Complete stats from Friday's events can be found here. Live coverage of the 2021 DII indoor track & field championship continues tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. ET. Here's the full event schedule.

12:03 am, March 13, 2021

Men's results from Day 2

The men's events for Day 2 are complete. Here's a look at Friday's results from the 2021 DII indoor track & field championship. You can also watch a brief recap here.

Men's heptathlon

  • Texas A&M-Kingsville senior Johnathon Harper won the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.13.
  • Harper also won the pole vault with a 4.70.
  • Ashland senior Travis Moore won the men's 2,000-meter race with a time of 2:39.09.
  • But it was Pittsburg State's Trey Mooney who won the heptathlon. The junior finished with 5,567 points.

Here are the final standings for the heptathlon:

DII men's indoor track & field
Men's shot put
  • Tiffin senior Ralph Casper won the men's shot put with a distance of 19.18 
Men's high jump
  • Texas A&M-Commerce freshman Ushan Perera won the high jump with a 2.26.  
Men's long jump
  • Lincoln (MO) senior Kizan David won the men's long jump with a 7.66.

Below are the overall team standings after Day 1:

DII men's indoor track & field

Complete stats from Friday's events can be found here. Live coverage of the 2021 DII men's indoor track & field championship continues tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. ET. Here's the full event schedule.

8:27 pm, March 12, 2021

Pittsburg State's Trey Mooney wins the men's heptathlon

Pittsburg State Athletics Pittsburg State's Trey Mooney Pittsburg State's Trey Mooney finished first in the men's long jump and the men's shot put.

Trey Mooney of Pittsburg State won the DII men's indoor track & field national championship for the heptathlon on Friday. He finished with 5,567 points. 

The junior placed fourth in the 60-meter race, first in the long jump, first in the shot put, tied for second in the high jump, fourth in the 60-meter hurdles, second in the pole vault and seventh in the 1,000-meter race. 

3:50 pm, March 12, 2021

DII indoor track & field championship live coverage

DII indoor track & field
Times listed above are Central Time.

The 2021 DII indoor track & field championship continues today in Birmingham, Ala. It will run through Saturday, March 13. 

The schedule for Day 2 is headlined by the final round of the men's heptathlon. Other final round events include the men's 5,000 meters, men's distance medley relay, men's shot put, men's high jump, men's long jump, women's 5,000 meters, women's distance medley relay, women's shot put, women's high jump, women's pull vault and women's long jump. 

There are several ways to follow the championship:

For a recap of Day 1, check out the full replay of Thursday's events below.

2021 DII indoor track & field championship full replay: day one
2:10 am, March 12, 2021

Saginaw Valley State's Cheyenne Williamson wins the women's pentathlon

Saginaw Valley State Athletics Saginaw Valley State's Cheyenne Williamson Saginaw Valley State's Cheyenne Williamson finished first in the 600-meter hurdles and in the long jump.

Cheyenne Williams of Saginaw Valley State won the DII women's indoor track & field national championship for the pentathlon on Thursday. Williams finished with a school record of 4,113 points.

The sophomore placed first in the 60-meter hurdles, fifth in the high jump, third in the shot put, first in the long jump and third in the 1,000-meter run. 

7:14 pm, March 11, 2021

Early results from Day 1

The 2021 DII indoor track & field championship is underway. Here are some early results from Day 1.

Men's heptathlon
  • Emporia State senior Tanner Raubenstine won the men's 60-meter race with a time of 6.95.
  • Pittsburg State junior Trey Mooney won the men's long jump with a distance of 7.11.
  • Mooney also captured the men's shot put with a distance of 14.46.

Here is a complete look at the men's heptathlon leaderboard:

DII men's indoor track & field
 
Women's pentathlon

  • Saginaw Valley State sophomore Cheyenne Williams won the women's 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.44.

Both the men's and women's events are streaming live on NCAA.com. Live stats can be found here.  

4:22 pm, March 11, 2021

DII indoor track & field championship live coverage

Day 1 schedule
Times listed above are Central Time.

The 2021 DII indoor track & field championship is underway in Birmingham, Ala. It will run through Saturday, March 13. 

Today's events include the men's 60 meters, men's long jump, men's shot put, men's high jump, men's weight throw, women's 60 hurdles, women's high jump, women's shot put, women's long jump, women's 800 meters and women's weight throw. There are several ways to follow the championship:

10:10 pm, March 2, 2021

2021 DII indoor track & field championship selections announced

The participants for the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships were announced on Tuesday, March 2. Here are the lists of qualifiers for both men's and women's indoor track & field.

The championships will be held March 11-13 in Birmingham, Alabama at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The University of Montevallo and the City of Birmingham will serve as co-hosts of the championships. The championships will be streamed live on NCAA.com.

7:17 pm, February 25, 2021

Everything you need to know for the selections

When: The 2021 DII indoor track & field selections are scheduled for Tuesday, March 2.
Where: The release will be published in full right here on NCAA.com.
 

The 2021 DII indoor track & field championship will take place from March 11-13 at Birmingham CrossPlex, in Birmingham, Ala. It will stream live on this page.

Below is the full championship event schedule: 

  • Thursday, March 11 — 12 p.m. ET
  • Friday, March 12 — 11 a.m. ET
  • Saturday, March 13 — 1:30 p.m. ET
7:32 pm, February 25, 2021

DII women's indoor track & field championship history

Adams State won the most recent national championship in DII women's indoor track & field. Watch the Grizzlies capture the 2019 title right here

Below is the complete championship history for DII women's indoor track & field. 

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 Adams State Damon Martin 87 Grand Valley State Pittsburg, Kan.
2018 West Texas A&M Matt Stewart 53 Western State Pittsburg, Kan.
2017 Adams State Damon Martin 47 Grand Valley State Birmingham, Ala.
2016 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 60 Hillsdale Pittsburg, Kansas
2015 Central Missouri Kip Janvrin 47 Hillsdale Birmingham, Ala.
2014 Adams State Rock Light 67 Johnson C. Smith Winston-Salem, N.C.
2013 Academy of Art Charles Ryan 59 Lincoln (Mo.) Birmingham, Ala.
2012 Grand Valley State Jerry Baltes 94 Adams State Minnesota State-Mankato
2011 Grand Valley State Jerry Baltes 83 Lincoln (Mo.) Albuquerque
2010 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 56 Ashland, Grand Valley State Albuquerque
2009 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 100 1/2 Grand Valley State Houston
2008 Adams State Damon Martin 55 St. Augustine's Minnesota State-Mankato
2007 St. Augustine's George Williams 105 Lincoln (Mo.) Boston
2006 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 87 Abilene Christian Boston
2005 St. Augustine's George Williams 53 Abilene Christian Boston
2004 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 62 Adams State Boston
2003 St. Augustine's George Williams 73 Abilene Christian Boston
2002 North Dakota State Ryun Godfrey 67 1/2 St. Augustine's Boston
2001 St. Augustine's George Williams 63 Abilene Christian Boston
2000 Abilene Christian Jon Murray 48 North Dakota State Boston
1999 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 119 St. Augustine's Indianapolis
1998 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 66 South Dakota Indianapolis
1997 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 76 St. Augustine's Indianapolis
1996 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 68 St. Augustine's Indianapolis
1995 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 70 Adams State Indianapolis
1994 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 78 Norfolk State North Dakota State
1993 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 57 1/2 Norfolk State South Dakota
1992 Alabama A&M Joe Henderson 67 Abilene Christian, Cal State Los Angeles Saginaw Valley
1991 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 72 St. Augustine's South Dakota
1990 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 60 Norfolk State South Dakota
1989 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 69 Souheast Missouri State South Dakota
1988 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 91 Hampton South Dakota
1987 St. Augustine's George Williams 73 Hampton North Dakota State
1985 St. Augustine's George Williams 77 NYIT North Dakota State

No meet held in 1986. 

7:31 pm, February 25, 2021

DII men's indoor track & field championship history

Ashland won the most recent national championship in DII men's indoor track & field. Watch the Eagles clinch the 2019 title right here

Below is the complete championship history for DII men's indoor track & field.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE
2019 Ashland Jud Logan 38 Adams State 37 Pittsburg, Kansas
2018 Pittsburg State Russ Jewett 49 Tiffin 48 Pittsburg, Kansas
2017 Tiffin Jeremy Croy 63 Ashland 52 Birmingham, Ala.
2016 Tiffin Jeremy Croy 49 Adams State 47 Pittsburg, Kansas
2015 Adams State Rock Light 45 Findlay/Grand Valley State 40 Birmingham, Ala.
2014 St. Augustine's George Williams 84.5 Adams State 83 Winston Salem, N.C.
2013 St. Augustine's George Williams 72 Ashland 59.5 Birmingham, Ala.
2012 Grand Canyon Tom Flood 54 Adams State 47 Minnesota State-Mankato
2011 Abilene Christian Roosevelt Lofton 49 Ashland 42 Albuequerque, N.M.
2010 Adams State Damon Martin 89 St. Augustine's 72 St. Augustine's
2009 St. Augustine's George Williams 105 Adams State 80 Adams State
2008 St. Augustine's George Williams 68 Abilene Christian 49 Abilene Christian
2007 *St. Augustine's George Williams 88 Abilene Christian 48.5 Abilene Christian
2006 St. Augustine's George Williams 66.5 Abilene Christian 55 Abilene Christian
2005 Abilene Christian Jon Murray 84 Adams State 46 Adams State
2004 Abilene Christian Jon Murray 55 St. Augustine's 50 St. Augustine's
2003 Abilene Christian Jon Murray 58 Western State 54 Western State
2002 Abilene Christian Jon Murray 74 St. Augustine's/Western State 44 Western State
2001 St. Augustine's George Williams 74 NYIT 48 St. Augustine's
2000 Abilene Christian Jon Murray 80 St. Augustine's 77 NYIT
1999 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 85 St. Augustine's 50 St. Augustine's
1998 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 85 St. Augustine's 59 St. Augustine's
1997 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 132 St. Augustine's 43 St. Augustine's
1996 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 86.83 St. Augustine's 46.33 St. Augustine's
1995 St. Augustine's George Williams 90.75 Abilene Christian 84.75 St. Augustine's
1994 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 101 St. Augustine's 44 Abilene Christian
1993 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 69 St. Augustine's 61 St. Augustine's
1992 St. Augustine's George Williams 81 Abilene Christian/Norfolk State 24 St. Augustine's
1991 St. Augustine's George Williams 98 Southeast Missouri State 36 Norfolk State
1990 St. Augustine's George Williams 70 Abilene Christian 46 Abilene Christian
1989 St. Augustine's George Williams 94 Minnesota State-Mankato 31 Southeast Missouri State
1988 Abilene Christian/St. Augustine's Don Hood/George Williams 62     Abilene Christian
1987 St. Augustine's George Williams 74 Mount St. Mary's 38 Minnesota State-Mankato
1985 Southeast Missouri State Joey Haines 80 St. Augustine's 48 St. Augustine's

No meet held in 1986.

*Participation in 2007 championships vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.

1:33 am, March 12, 2021

