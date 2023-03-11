Wisconsin-La Crosse sweeps 2023 DIII men's and women's indoor track and field championships
Wisconsin-La Crosse wins both 2023 DIII indoor track and field titles
For the first time since 2015, Wisconsin La-Crosse has a championship in DIII indoor track and field. This time, both the men's and women's teams took the 2023 title as the first school in history to sweep both DIII events.
Here's the full breakdown of this year's men's event and women's events.
How to keep up with the DIII indoor track & field championships
The 2023 DIII men's and women's indoor track and field championships are underway at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Follow along right here for the live streams and results.
NCAA Division III men's and women's Indoor Track and Field Championships qualifiers announced
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced today the participants in the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships.
For each men’s individual event contested, including the heptathlon, the top 20 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition. For each women’s individual event contested, including the pentathlon, the top 20 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition. For each relay event contested, the top 12 declared relay teams, one per institution, were accepted into the competition. The championships will be held March 10-11 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama, with Birmingham-Southern College and the City of Birmingham serving as hosts.
The complete list of participants is available on the following website: https://tf.deltatiming.com/ncaa/2023-ncaa-d3-indoor-championships.
Selection date for DIII indoor track and field championships
The 2023 NCAA Division III men's and women's indoor track and field championship qualifiers will be revealed in an NCAA.com press release on Sunday, March 5 by 7 p.m. ET.
When: Sunday, March 5 by 7 p.m. ET
Where: Here on NCAA.com
This year's championships will then take place March 10-11 at Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
DIII indoor track and field championship history
Below is the full championship history for both NCAA Division III men's and women's indoor track and field. The inaugural championships were held in 1985.
Men's championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire/Washington U.
|Chip Schneider/Jeff Stiles
|35
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|2021
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|North Central (Ill.)
|Frank Gramarosso
|55
|Mount Union
|39
|Boston
|2018
|Mount Union
|Kevin Lucas
|41
|North Central (Ill.)
|40
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2017
|UW-La Crosse/North Central (Ill.)
|Josh Buchholtz/Frank Gramarosso
|34
|North Central
|2016
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|Chip Schneider
|53
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|49
|Grinnell, Iowa
|2015
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|Chip Schneider
|62
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|60
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|2014
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Josh Buchholtz
|63.5
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|48
|Lincoln, Neb.
|2013
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Josh Buchholtz
|74
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|40
|North Central
|2012
|North Central (Ill.)
|Frank Gramarosso
|48
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|37
|Grinnell
|2011
|North Central (Ill.)
|Frank Gramarosso
|45
|Central College
|44
|Columbus, Ohio
|2010
|North Central (Ill.)
|Al Carius
|52.3
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|34
|DePauw
|2009
|UW-La Crosse/UW-Oshkosh
|Josh Buchholtz/John Zupanc
|32
|Rose-Hulman
|2008
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Don Fritsch
|43
|Monmouth (Ill.)
|33
|Ohio Northern
|2007
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Cyrus Jones
|59
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|48
|Rose-Hulman
|2006
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|78
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|31
|St. Olaf
|2005
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|53
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|38
|Illinois Wesleyan
|2004
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|70
|Wisconsin-Whitewater/Lincoln (Pa.)
|29
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|2003
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|71
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|34
|DePauw
|2002
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|54
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|48
|Ohio Northern
|2001
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|58
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|44
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|2000
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Cyrus Jones
|59
|North Central (Ill.)
|40
|Illinoin Wesleyan
|1999
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Cyrus Jones
|60
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|37
|Ohio Northern
|1998
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Cyrus Jones
|53
|Mount Union
|48
|Brandeis
|1997
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|44
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|41
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|1996
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Cyrus Jones
|58
|Mount Union
|42
|Smith
|1995
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Cyrus Jones
|56
|Albany (N.Y.)
|32
|Ohio Northern
|1994
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|50
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|42
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|1993
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|70
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|48
|Bowdoin
|1992
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|57
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|49
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|1991
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|58
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|47.5
|Wesleyan (Conn.)
|1990
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Cyrus Jones
|36
|MIT
|30.5
|Smith
|1989
|North Central (Ill.)
|Al Carius
|66.5
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|38
|Bowdoin
|1988
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|36
|St. Lawrence
|30
|Smith
|1987
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Joe Thompson
|44.5
|St. Lawrence
|43
|Chicago
|1986
|Frostburg State
|Bob Lewis
|38
|Mount Union
|34
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|1985
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Mark Dienhart
|38
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|34
|Bates
Women's championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|Loras
|Matt Jones
|59
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|2021
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Williams
|Nate Hoey
|42
|Washington-St. Louis
|Boston
|2018
|UMass Boston
|Consandria Walker-Hall
|46
|Williams
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2017
|Washington-St. Louis
|Jeff Stiles
|44
|Ithaca
|North Central
|2016
|Baldwin Wallace
|Matthew Cole
|42.2
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Grinnell, Iowa
|2015
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Pat Healy
|55
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|2014
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Ben Dorsey
|67
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Lincoln, Neb.
|2013
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Ben Dorsey
|56
|Illinois College
|North Central
|2012
|Wartburg
|Marcus Newsom
|99
|UW-Oshkosh
|Grinnell
|2011
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|46.5
|Warburg
|Capital
|2010
|Wartburg
|Marcus Newsom
|33
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|DePauw
|2009
|Wartburg
|Marcus Newsom
|51
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Rose-Hulman
|2008
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Chris Schumacher
|30
|Wartburg
|Ohio Northern
|2007
|Williams
|Ralph White
|42
|CCNY
|Rose-Hulman
|2006
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|44
|Williams
|St. Olaf
|2005
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|36
|Wartburg
|Illinois Wesleyan
|2004
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|56 1/2
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|2003
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Paul Souza
|54
|Lehman
|DePauw
|2002
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Paul Souza
|65 1/2
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Ohio Northern
|2001
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Paul Souza
|63
|Wisconsin- La Crosse
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|2000
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Paul Souza
|47
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Illinois Wesleyan
|1999
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Paul Souza
|43
|Wisconsin- La Crosse
|Ohio Northern
|1998
|Christopher Newport
|Vince Brown
|31
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Brandeis
|1997
|Christopher Newport
|Vince Brown
|47
|CCNY
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|1996
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|41
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Smith
|1995
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|42
|SUNY Cortland
|Ohio Northern
|1994
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|41
|Christopher Newport
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|1993
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Cyrus Jones
|36
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Bowdoin
|1992
|Christopher Newport
|Vince Brown
|46
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|1991
|SUNY Cortland
|Jack Daniles
|50
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Wesleyan (Conn.)
|1990
|Christopher Newport
|Vince Brown
|59
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Smith
|1989
|Christopher Newport
|Vince Brown
|50
|Rochester (N.Y.)
|Bowdoin
|1988
|Christopher Newport
|Vince Brown
|66
|Massachusets-Boston
|Smith
|1987
|Massachusetts-Boston
|Sherman Hart
|56
|Christopher Newport
|Chicago
|1986
|Massachusetts-Boston
|Sherman Hart
|47
|Springfield
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|1985
|Massachusetts-Boston
|Sherman Hart
|50
|SUNY Cortland
|Bates