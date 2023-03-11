Wisconsin-La Crosse sweeps 2023 DIII men's and women's indoor track and field championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced today the participants in the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships.

For each men’s individual event contested, including the heptathlon, the top 20 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition. For each women’s individual event contested, including the pentathlon, the top 20 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition. For each relay event contested, the top 12 declared relay teams, one per institution, were accepted into the competition. The championships will be held March 10-11 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama, with Birmingham-Southern College and the City of Birmingham serving as hosts.

The complete list of participants is available on the following website: https://tf.deltatiming.com/ncaa/2023-ncaa-d3-indoor-championships.

Click or tap here for more on the qualifiers