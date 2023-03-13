Last Updated 11:49 PM, March 11, 2023
Stan Becton

Arkansas sweeps the 2023 NCAA DI men's and women's indoor track and field championships

Arkansas breaks 4x400m relay collegiate record at 2023 indoor championships
5:03
3:37 am, March 12, 2023

🏆 Arkansas wins men's title, sweep 2023 indoor championships

The Arkansas Razorbacks won the men's 2023 indoor championship to become the first program since Oregon in 2016 to claim both the men's and women's indoor titles in the same season. The Razorbacks used three first-place finishes to win the title with 63 points.

🏆: Click or tap here for complete results from the 2023 championships.

The win marks the Razorbacks' first indoor championship since 2014. Here's how Arkansas garnered its points:

Event Winner (Finish) Points
400 meters Christopher Bailey (5th) 4
200 meters Lance Lang (8th) 1
5000 meters Patrick Kiprop (6th) 3
Long jump Carey McLeod (1st) 10
Long jump Wayne Pinnock (4th) 5
Triple jump Jaydon Hibbert (1st) 10
Triple jump Carey McLeod (6th) 3
Shot put Jordan West (5th) 4
Heptathlon Ayden Owens-Delerme (2nd) 8
Heptathlon Yariel Soto-Torrado (6th) 3
Distance medley relay (DMR) (7th) 2
4x400 meter relay (1st) 10

Every men's event winner

Event Winner School
Pole Vault Sondre Guttormsen Princeton
Long jump Carey McLeod Arkansas
Weight Throw Isaiah Rogers Kennesaw Sate
High Jump Romaine Beckford South Florida
Triple Jump Jaydon Hibbert Arkansas
Shot Put Jordan Geist Arizona
Mile Luke Houser Washington
60 meter hurdles Giano Roberts Clemson
400 meters Elija Godwin Georgia
800 meters Yusuf Bizimana Texas
60 meters Terrence Jones Texas Tech
5000 meters Dylan Jacobs Tennessee
3000 meters Fouad Messaoudi Oklahoma State
200 meters Matthew Boling Georgia
Distance medley relay (DMR) Oklahoma State  
4x400 meter relay Arkansas  
12:43 am, March 12, 2023

🏆 Arkansas wins the 2023 women's indoor track and field national championship

Arkansas won a thrilling 4x400m to earn the 2023 women's indoor track and field national championship. The Razorbacks used three first-place finishes and a deep group of 400 meter runners to win the title with 64 points.

🏆: Click or tap here for complete results from the 2023 championships.

The win marks the Razorbacks' fourth indoor championship. Here's how Arkansas garnered its points:

Event Winner (Finish) Points
400 meters Britton Wilson (1st) 10
400 meters Rosey Effiong (4th) 5
400 meters Amber Anning (6th) 3
Mile Lauren Gregory (2nd) 8
60 meter hurdles Ackera Nugent (1st) 10
Pole vault Amanda Fassold (1st) 10
Distance medley relay (DMR) (2nd) 8
4x400 meter relay (1st) 10

Every women's event winner

Here is every women's event winner

Event Winner School
Pole Vault Amanda Fassold Arkansas
Long jump Jasmine Moore Florida
Weight Throw Jalani Davis Ole Miss
High Jump Lamara Distin Texas A&M
Triple Jump Jasmine Moore Florida
Shot Put Adelaide Aquilla Ohio State
Mile Olivia Howell Illinois
60 meter hurdles Ackera Nugent Arkansas
400 meters Britton Wilson Arkansas
800 meters Roisin Willis Stanford
60 meters Julien Alfred Texas
5000 meters Katelyn Tuohy NC State
3000 meters Katelyn Tuohy NC State
200 meters Julien Alfred Texas
Distance medley relay (DMR) Stanford  
4x400 meter relay Arkansas  
3:27 am, March 12, 2023

🏆 Arkansas takes the men's 4x400m

With a time of 3:02.09, the Arkansas Razorbacks took home the title in the men's 4x400m. 

3:05 am, March 12, 2023

🏆 Oklahoma State's Fouad Messaoudi wins the men's 3000 meter title

Oklahoma State's Fouad Messaoudi won the men's 3000 meter title in 7:48.10. Click or tap here for complete results.
3:00 am, March 12, 2023

🏆 Arizona's Jordan Geist wins the men's shot put title

Arizona's Jordan Geist won the men's shot put title with a 21.15 meter throw on his first attempt. Click or tap here for complete results.
2:57 am, March 12, 2023

🏆 Arkansas' Jaydon Hibbert wins the men's triple jump title

Arkansas' Jaydon Hibbert won the men's triple jump title with a collegiate record-setting 17.54 meter jump on his first attempt. Hibbert passed on all of his final events. Click or tap here for complete results.
2:52 am, March 12, 2023

🏆 Georgia's Matthew Boling wins the men's 200 meter title

Georgia's Matthew Boling won the men's 200 meter title in a world-leading 20.12. Click or tap here for complete results 
2:39 am, March 12, 2023

🏆 Clemson's Giano Roberts wins the 60 meter hurdles

Clemson's Giano Roberts won the 60 meter hurdles in 7.55. Click or tap here for complete results
2:31 am, March 12, 2023

🏆 Texas' Yusuf Bizimana wins the 800 meters

After a protest, Texas' Yusuf Bizimana won the 800 meters in 1:46.02. Mississippi State's Navasky Anderson originally won the 800 meters in 1:45.90 but was DQ'd after a protest for flagrantly impeding as they crossed the finish line. Click or tap here for complete results
2:15 am, March 12, 2023

🏆 Georgia's Elija Godwin wins the men's 400 meter title.

Georgia's Elija Godwin won the men's 400 meter title in 44.75. Click or tap here for complete results
2:10 am, March 12, 2023

🏆 Texas Tech's Terrence Jones won the wins men's 60 meters

Texas Tech's Terrence Jones won the men's 60 meters in 6.46 seconds. Click or tap here for complete results
2:03 am, March 12, 2023

🏆 Washington's Luke Houser wins the men's mile.

Washington's Luke Houser won the men's mile in 4:03.33. Just .4 seconds separated first through fourth. For the first time since 1994, one school has four scorers in the same event after Washington's finishes. Click or tap here for complete results from the event.
12:21 am, March 12, 2023

🏆 Arkansas takes the women's 4x400m

With a time of 3:21.75, the Arkansas Razorbacks took home the title in the women's 4x400m. Arkansas set a new collegiate record, smashing the 3:24.09 mark Arkansas set last season. 

12:16 am, March 12, 2023

Team scores update

Arkansas lead Texas with one event remaining 54-52. Both teams are competing in the 4x400 meter relay.

Here are some the scenarios:

  • If Arkansas wins, it wins the title
  • If Texas wins and Arkansas finishes second, it's a tie.
  • If Texas wins and Arkansas finishes lower than second, Texas wins.
12:13 am, March 12, 2023

🏆 Ohio State' Adelaide Aquilla wins the women's shot put

Ohio State' Adelaide Aquilla won the women's shot put with a 19.28 meter throw on her final event. Click or tap here for complete results.