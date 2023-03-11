Pittsburg State men, Adams State women win 2023 DII indoor track and field championships

2023 DII women's indoor track & field championship: day two recap

The Pittsburg State men and the Adams State women are DII indoor track and field champions once again. On the men's side Pittsburg State scored 86 points ahead of runner-up Adams State with 42. But Adams State had enough to win on the women's side, scoring 52 points just ahead of Minnesota State's 51.

Here's the full breakdown of this year's men's event and women's events.

Click or tap here for the full replay of Day 2's events.