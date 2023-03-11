Pittsburg State men, Adams State women win 2023 DII indoor track and field championships
Pittsburg State men and Adams State women win the title
The Pittsburg State men and the Adams State women are DII indoor track and field champions once again. On the men's side Pittsburg State scored 86 points ahead of runner-up Adams State with 42. But Adams State had enough to win on the women's side, scoring 52 points just ahead of Minnesota State's 51.
Here's the full breakdown of this year's men's event and women's events.
How to keep up with the DII indoor track & field championships
The 2023 DII men's and women's indoor track and field championships are underway at the Virginia Beach Sports Complex.
Follow along right here for the live streams and results.
Live streams:
Full replays:
- Friday
2023 DII indoor track and field selections
The NCAA has announced the participants for the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships. A total of 540 participants, 270 men and 270 women, will compete in the championships. The complete list of qualifiers is available here.
The 2023 championships will take place on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Complete championship history
Here are the previous team champions in DII men's and women's indoor track and field. Both the women's championship and men's championship began in the 1985 season.
DII women's indoor track and field history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|Minnesota State
|Mike Turgeon
|58
|Grand Valley State
|Pittsburg, Kansas
|2021
|Grand Valley State
|Jerry Baltes
|93
|Minnesota State
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|87
|Grand Valley State
|Pittsburg, Kan.
|2018
|West Texas A&M
|Matt Stewart
|53
|Western State
|Pittsburg, Kan.
|2017
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|47
|Grand Valley State
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2016
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|60
|Hillsdale
|Pittsburg, Kansas
|2015
|Central Missouri
|Kip Janvrin
|47
|Hillsdale
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2014
|Adams State
|Rock Light
|67
|Johnson C. Smith
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|2013
|Academy of Art
|Charles Ryan
|59
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2012
|Grand Valley State
|Jerry Baltes
|94
|Adams State
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|2011
|Grand Valley State
|Jerry Baltes
|83
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Albuquerque
|2010
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|56
|Ashland, Grand Valley State
|Albuquerque
|2009
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|100 1/2
|Grand Valley State
|Houston
|2008
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|55
|St. Augustine's
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|2007
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|105
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Boston
|2006
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|87
|Abilene Christian
|Boston
|2005
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|53
|Abilene Christian
|Boston
|2004
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|62
|Adams State
|Boston
|2003
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|73
|Abilene Christian
|Boston
|2002
|North Dakota State
|Ryun Godfrey
|67 1/2
|St. Augustine's
|Boston
|2001
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|63
|Abilene Christian
|Boston
|2000
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|48
|North Dakota State
|Boston
|1999
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|119
|St. Augustine's
|Indianapolis
|1998
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|66
|South Dakota
|Indianapolis
|1997
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|76
|St. Augustine's
|Indianapolis
|1996
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|68
|St. Augustine's
|Indianapolis
|1995
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|70
|Adams State
|Indianapolis
|1994
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|78
|Norfolk State
|North Dakota State
|1993
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|57 1/2
|Norfolk State
|South Dakota
|1992
|Alabama A&M
|Joe Henderson
|67
|Abilene Christian, Cal State Los Angeles
|Saginaw Valley
|1991
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|72
|St. Augustine's
|South Dakota
|1990
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|60
|Norfolk State
|South Dakota
|1989
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|69
|Souheast Missouri State
|South Dakota
|1988
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|91
|Hampton
|South Dakota
|1987
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|73
|Hampton
|North Dakota State
|1985
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|77
|NYIT
|North Dakota State
DII men's indoor track and field championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Grand Valley State
|Jerry Baltes
|66
|Ashland
|49
|Pittsburg, Kansas
|2021
|Ashland
|Jud Logan
|70
|Grand Valley State
|53
|Birmingham, Alabama
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Ashland
|Jud Logan
|38
|Adams State
|37
|Pittsburg, Kansas
|2018
|Pittsburg State
|Russ Jewett
|49
|Tiffin
|48
|Pittsburg, Kansas
|2017
|Tiffin
|Jeremy Croy
|63
|Ashland
|52
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2016
|Tiffin
|Jeremy Croy
|49
|Adams State
|47
|Pittsburg, Kansas
|2015
|Adams State
|Rock Light
|45
|Findlay/Grand Valley State
|40
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2014
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|84.5
|Adams State
|83
|Winston Salem, N.C.
|2013
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|72
|Ashland
|59.5
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2012
|Grand Canyon
|Tom Flood
|54
|Adams State
|47
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|2011
|Abilene Christian
|Roosevelt Lofton
|49
|Ashland
|42
|Albuequerque, N.M.
|2010
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|89
|St. Augustine's
|72
|St. Augustine's
|2009
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|105
|Adams State
|80
|Adams State
|2008
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|68
|Abilene Christian
|49
|Abilene Christian
|2007
|*St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|88
|Abilene Christian
|48.5
|Abilene Christian
|2006
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|66.5
|Abilene Christian
|55
|Abilene Christian
|2005
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|84
|Adams State
|46
|Adams State
|2004
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|55
|St. Augustine's
|50
|St. Augustine's
|2003
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|58
|Western State
|54
|Western State
|2002
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|74
|St. Augustine's/Western State
|44
|Western State
|2001
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|74
|NYIT
|48
|St. Augustine's
|2000
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|80
|St. Augustine's
|77
|NYIT
|1999
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|85
|St. Augustine's
|50
|St. Augustine's
|1998
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|85
|St. Augustine's
|59
|St. Augustine's
|1997
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|132
|St. Augustine's
|43
|St. Augustine's
|1996
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|86.83
|St. Augustine's
|46.33
|St. Augustine's
|1995
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|90.75
|Abilene Christian
|84.75
|St. Augustine's
|1994
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|101
|St. Augustine's
|44
|Abilene Christian
|1993
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|69
|St. Augustine's
|61
|St. Augustine's
|1992
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|81
|Abilene Christian/Norfolk State
|24
|St. Augustine's
|1991
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|98
|Southeast Missouri State
|36
|Norfolk State
|1990
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|70
|Abilene Christian
|46
|Abilene Christian
|1989
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|94
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|31
|Southeast Missouri State
|1988
|Abilene Christian/St. Augustine's
|Don Hood/George Williams
|62
|Abilene Christian
|1987
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|74
|Mount St. Mary's
|38
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|1985
|Southeast Missouri State
|Joey Haines
|80
|St. Augustine's
|48
|St. Augustine's
No meet held in 1986.
*Participation in 2007 championships vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.