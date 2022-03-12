Loras women, Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Washington U. men win 2022 DIII indoor track and field titles

Loras won the women's title while the Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Washington U. men finished as co-champs at the 2022 DIII indoor track and field national championships. Click or tap here for complete results for all events.

First, the top 5 men's teams:

1. Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Washington U. — 35

3. Williams — 32

4. Loras — 30

5. SUNY Geneseo — 27

Here were the top 5 women's finishers:

1. Loras — 59

2. Wisconsin-La Crosse — 44

3. Ithaca — 40

4. Johns Hopkins — 33

5. Washington U. — 23

Individual champs include Loras' Ryan Rogers in the men's heptathlon and Wisconsin-La Crosse's Hannah Zenkovich in the women's pentathlon.