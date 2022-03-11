Live updates: 2022 NCAA DIII indoor track and field championships

John Carroll leads the team scoring on the men's side of the 2022 DIII indoor track & field championships, with Ithaca leading the pack on the women's side. Below you can see the winners from each event.

Here are all the winners from Friday:

Women's Weight Throw | Kaitlyn Wilder, Dubuque

Men's Pole Vault | Ben Drummey, Southern Maine

Men's Heptathlon 60 Dash | Jackson Anderson, Williams

Men's Heptathlon Long Jump | Marcus Weaver, Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Women's Indoor Pentathlon 60 Hurdles | Annie Gutierrez, Johns Hopkins

Women's Long Jump | Victoria Kadiri, Johns Hopkins

Women's 1-Mile Run - Prelims | Evie Miller, Trine

Men's 1-Mile Run - Prelims | Ezra Ruggles, SUNY Geneseo

Women's 60 Hurdles | Riley Kindt, Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Men's 60 Hurdles | Kenneth Wei, MIT

Women's Indoor Pentathlon Shot Put | Grace Alley, Loras

Men's Heptathlon Shot Put | Marcus Weaver, Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Women's 400 Dash - Prelims | Kayla Armstrong, Concordia

Men's 400 Dash - Prelims | Kieran Sheridan, SUNY Geneseo

Women's 60 dash - Prelims | Katelyn Gamble, Washington and Lee

Men's 60 Dash - Prelims | Jalen Leonard-Osbourne, Ithaca

Women's 800 - Prelims | Emma Kelley, Washington U.

Women's Indoor Pentathlon Long Jump | Hannah Zankovich, Wisconsin-La Crosse

Men's Heptathlon High Jump | Marcus Weaver, Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Women's Pole Vault | Meghan Matheny, Ithaca

Men's 800 - Prelims | Steven Potter, Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Women's 200 Dash - Prelims | Kendra Schumacher, Wisconsin Lutheran

Men's 200 Dash - Prelims | JP Vaught, Centre

Women's Indoor Pentathlon 800 | Erin Pasch, DePauw

Women's 5000 | Kassie Parker, Loras

Men's 5000 | Alex Phillip, John Carroll

Men's Long Jump | Kenneth Wei, MIT

Women's 4x400 - Prelims | Washington U.

Men's 4x400 - Prelims | Washington U.

Men's Weight Throw | Alex Kristeller, Widener

Women's Distance Medley | Wartburg

Men's Distance Medley | Washington U.

