Live updates: 2023 DIII track & field championship
Selections will be announced Sunday, May 21
The 2023 DIII men's and women's outdoor track & field championship selections will be announced Sunday, May 21 in a press release here on NCAA.com. The 2023 DIII outdoor track & field championships are from May 25-28, 2023 at Polisseni Track and Field Complex in Rochester, NY.
The Wartburg men's team and Loras women's team are the defending champions.
🏆 DIII women's outdoor track & field championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|SITE
|2022
|Loras
|Matt Jones
|55
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|51
|Geneva, Ohio
|2021
|Loras
|Matt Jones
|58
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|56
|Greensboro, NC
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19 pandemic
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Loras
|Matt Jones
|53
|Washington U.
|49
|Geneva, Ohio
|2018
|George Fox/UMass Boston (Co-champs)
|John Smith/Consandria Walker-Hall
|44
|Washington U.
|38
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|2017
|Washington (Mo.)
|Jeff Stiles
|56
|Ithaca
|37
|Geneva, Ohio
|2016
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Chris Schumacher
|42
|Baldwin
|41
|Waverly, Iowa
|2015
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Pat Healy
|73
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|43
|Canton, New York
|2014
|Wartburg
|Marcus Newsom
|65
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|63
|Delaware, Ohio
|2013
|Wartburg
|Marcus Newsom
|46
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|43
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|2012
|Wartburg
|Marcus Newsom
|129
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|52
|Claremont, Calif.
|2011
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Pat Ebel
|80
|Wartburg
|59
|Ohio Wesleyan
|2010
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Chris Schumacher
|54
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|53
|Baldwin-Wallace
|2009
|Wartburg
|Marcus Newsom
|52
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|50
|Marietta
|2008
|UW-River Falls, Ill.-Wesleyan
|Martha Brennan, Chris Schumacher
|35
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|2007
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|57
|Calvin
|44.5
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|2006
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|52
|Williams
|42
|Benedictine (Ill.)
|2005
|Wartburg
|Marcus Newsom
|43
|Calvin, Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|42
|Wartburg
|2004
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|57
|Calvin
|54.3
|Millikin
|2003
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Paul Souza
|72
|Lehman
|52
|St. Lawrence
|2002
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Paul Souza
|67
|McMurry
|49
|Macalester
|2001
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Paul Souza
|83 1/2
|Calvin
|49
|Millikin
|2000
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Cyrus Jones
|65
|Christopher Newport
|50
|North Central (Ill.)
|1999
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Cyrus Jones
|54
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|48
|Baldwin-Wallace
|1998
|Christopher Newport
|Vince Brown
|69
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|50
|Macalester
|1997
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|59
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|38.8
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|1996
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|69 1/2
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|62
|North Central (Ill.)
|1995
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|58
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|52
|Carleton
|1994
|Christopher Newport
|Vince Brown
|73
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|53
|North Central (Ill.)
|1993
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Cyrus Jones
|57
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|52
|Baldwin-Wallace
|1992
|Christopher Newport
|Vince Brown
|61
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|47
|Colby
|1991
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|66 1/2
|SUNY Cortland
|56
|Baldwin-Wallace
|1990
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|75
|SUNY Cortland
|48
|North Central (Ill.)
|1989
|Christopher Newport
|Vince Brown
|58
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|52
|North Central (Ill.)
|1988
|Christopher Newport
|Vince Brown
|95
|Massachusetts-Boston
|65
|Carleton
|1987
|Christopher Newport
|Vince Brown
|80
|Massachusetts-Boston
|58
|North Central (Ill.)
|1986
|Massachusetts-Boston
|Sherman Hart
|52
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|1985
|SUNY Cortland
|Laura Crain
|62
|Southern-New Orleans
|61
|Denison
|1984
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Gary Wilson
|185 1/2
|Central (Iowa)
|102
|Carleton
|1983
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Gary Wilson
|156
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|126
|North Central (Ill.)
|1982
|Central (Iowa)
|Jane Kors
|151
|Frostburg State
|96
|North Central (Ill.)
🏆 DIII men's outdoor track & field championship history
|YEAR
|SCHOOL
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|SITE
|2022
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|Chip Schneider
|73
|John Carroll
|48
|Geneva, Ohio
|2021
|Wartburg
|Marcus Newsom
|54
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|49
|Greensboro, NC.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19 pandemic
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|Chip Schneider
|68
|MIT
|38
|Geneva, Ohio
|2018
|Mount Union
|Kevin Lucas
|36
|North Central (Ill.)
|35
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|2017
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Josh Buchholtz
|47
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|45
|Geneva, Ohio
|2016
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Josh Buchholtz
|41
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|33
|Wartburg
|2015
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Josh Buchholtz
|71
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|46
|Canton, New York
|2014
|Mount Union
|Kevin Lucas
|47
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|42
|Delaware, Ohio
|2013
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Josh Buchholtz
|66
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|64
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|2012
|McMurry
|Barbara Crousen
|66
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|47
|Claremont, Calif.
|2011
|North Central (Ill.)
|Frank Gamarosso
|58
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|56
|Ohio Wesleyan
|2010
|North Central (Ill.)
|Al Carius
|53
|Salisbury
|36
|Berea, Ohio
|2009
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|John Zupanc
|46
|McMurry
|40
|Marietta
|2008
|McMurry
|Barbara Crousen
|35
|SUNY Cortland
|33
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|2007
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Brent Erickson
|99
|SUNY Cortland
|34
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|2006
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|74.5
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|54
|Benedictine (Ill.)
|2005
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Cyrus Jones
|70
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|67.5
|Wartburg
|2004
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|101
|Nebraska-Kearney
|39
|Milikin
|2003
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|88
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|64
|St. Lawrence
|2002
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|64
|Calvin
|41
|Macalester
|2001
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|80
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|60
|Milikin
|2000
|Lincoln (Pa.), North Central (Ill.)
|Cyrus Jones, Al Carius
|52
|North Central (Ill.)
|1999
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Cyrus Jones
|62
|Pacfic Lutheran
|47
|Baldwin-Wallace
|1998
|North Central (Ill.)
|Al Carius
|91
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|73
|Macalester
|1997
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|69.5
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|58.3
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|1996
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Cyrus Jones
|61
|Williams
|59
|North Central (Ill.)
|1995
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Cyrus Jones
|80
|Williams
|61
|Carleton
|1994
|North Central (Ill.)
|Al Carius
|75
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|74
|North Central (Ill.)
|1993
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|97
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|76
|Baldwin-Wallace
|1992
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|73.5
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|51.33
|Colby
|1991
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|73
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|64
|Baldwin-Wallace
|1990
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Cyrus Jones
|49
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|45
|North Central (Ill.)
|1989
|North Central (Ill.)
|Al Carius
|66
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|58
|North Central (Ill.)
|1988
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|54
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|47
|Carleton
|1987
|Frostburg State
|Bob Lewis
|66
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|56
|North Central (Ill.)
|1986
|Frostburg State
|Bob Lewis
|61
|Lincoln (Pa.), UW-La Crosse
|58
|Wiconsin-La Crosse
|1985
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Cyrus Jones
|61
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|58
|Denison
|1984
|Rowan
|Oscar Moore
|114
|Mount Union
|100
|Carleton
|1983
|Rowan
|Oscar Moore
|97
|Hamline
|94
|North Central (Ill.)
|1982
|Rowan
|Oscar Moore
|119
|Hamline
|111.5
|North Central (Ill.)
|1981
|Rowan
|Oscar Moore
|58
|Augustana (Ill.)
|42
|Case
|1980
|Rowan
|Oscar Moore
|61
|Cal State Stanislaus
|56
|North Central (Ill.)
|1979
|Slippery Rock
|William Lennox
|48
|Rowan (Glassboro State then)
|44
|Baldwin-Wallace
|1978
|Occidental
|Kevin McNair
|45
|Rowan (Glassboro State then)
|35
|Calvin
|1977
|Southern-New Orleans
|A.M. Davenport
|50
|Occidental
|47
|Calvin
|1976
|Southern-New Orleans
|A.M. Davenport
|46
|Brandeis
|44
|Chicago
|1975
|Southern-New Orleans
|A.M. Davenport
|66
|Augustana (Ill.)
|34
|Baldwin-Wallace
|1974
|Ashland
|Paul Armor
|61
|Southern-New Orleans
|48
|Eastern Illinois