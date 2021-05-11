2021 DII outdoor track & field championships: Selections set for May 18

Rudy Gonzalez | NCAA Photos Lincoln (MO) celebrates after winning the 2019 DII women's outdoor track & field championship.

When: The 2021 DII outdoor track and field selections will be released at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 18.

Where: Both the men's and women's releases will be published on NCAA.com.

The 2021 DII outdoor track & field championships are May 27-29 at Grand Valley State Track and Field Stadium in Allendale, Michigan. Ashland is the defending champion for men's, while Lincoln (MO) has won the last two for women's.

Below is the complete championship schedule