May 29, 2021
NCAA.com

Grand Valley State men, Azusa Pacific women win 2021 DII outdoor track & field championships

2021 DII outdoor track & field championship: day three full replay
1:25 am, May 30, 2021

Grand Valley State men, Azusa Pacific women win 2021 DII outdoor track & field championships

2021 DII outdoor track & field: day three recap

Grand Valley State's men's team and Azusa Pacific's women's team each won the 2021 DII outdoor track & field championship in their respective sports. It's the first national title for the Lakers and Cougars in DII men's outdoor track & field and DII women's outdoor track & field, respectively. 

Here are the final team standings for both the men's and women's DII outdoor track & field championships.

Men's

DII men's outdoor track & field

Women's 

DII women's outdoor track & field

 

Listed below are the individual national champions for every event.

Thursday, May 27

  • Men's hammer throw: Austin Combs, Findlay (71.99m – meet record) | Results
  • Men's long jump: Cameron Burrows, Tiffin (7.74m) | Results
  • Women's hammer throw: Judith Essemiah, Grand Valley State (62.62m) | Results
  • Women's long jump: Marie-Jeanne Ourega, Academy of Art (6.40m) | Results
  • Women's pole vault: Journey Gurley, North Georgia (4.25m) | Results
  • Men's 10,000m: Ezra Mutai, American International (29:09.48) | Results
  • Women's 10,000m: Ida Narbuvoll, Mary (33:36.59) | Results

Friday, May 28

  • Men's high jump: Ushan Perera, Texas A&M-Commerce (2.17m)| Results
  • Men's discus throw: Rajindra Campbell, Missouri Southern (55.98m) | Results
  • Men's 3000m Steeplechase: Taylor Stack, Western Colorado (8:41.72) | Results
  • Women's discus throw: Zada Swoopes, West Texas A&M (53.49m) | Results
  • Women's triple jump: Taylor Nelloms, West Texas A&M (13.29m) | Results
  • Women's 3,000m Steeplechase: Eilish Flanagan, Adams State (9:57.44) | Results

Saturday, May 29

  • Men's javelin throw: Devoux Deysel, Angelo State (75.54) | Results
  • Men's triple jump: Shemar Miller, Benedict (15.79) | Results
  • Men's pole vault: Ryan Stanley, Fort Hays State (5.25) | Results
  • Women's javelin throw: Danielle Collier, Slippery Rock (53.18) | Results
  • Men's 4x100: Texas A&M-Commerce - Woods, Smith, Norman, Edwin 39.69 | Results
  • Men's 1500m: James Young, Academy of Art (3:52.95) | Results
  • Men's 110m hurdles: Samuel Hartman, Seton Hill (13.88) | Results
  • Men's shot put: Rajindra Campbell, Missouri Southern (19.99) | Results
  • Men's 400m: Channing Phillips, Ashland (46.41) | Results
  • Men's 100m: Benjamin Azamati, West Texas A&M (10.02) | Results
  • Men's 800m: Butare Rugenerwa, West Texas A&M (1:49.46) | Results
  • Men's 400m hurdles: Samuel Hartman, Seton Hill (50.50) | Results
  • Men's 200m: Benjamin Azamati, West Texas A&M (20.23) | Results
  • Men's 5000m: Isaac Harding, Grand Valley State (14:13.78) | Results
  • Men's 4x400: Ashland - Marx, Chaney, Phillips, Bassitt (3:09.38) | Results
  • Women's shot put: Zada Swoopes, West Texas A&M (17.59) | Results
  • Women's 4x100: Grand Valley State - Perryman, Sreenan, Chandler, Floyd (44.86) | Results
  • Women's high jump: Chinenye Agina, Azusa Pacific (1.85) | Results
  • Women's 1500m: Stephanie Cotter, Adams State (4:14.96) | Results
  • Women's 100m hurdles: Melanie Welsing, Queens (NC) (13.43) | Results
  • Women's 400m: Nicole Sreenan, Grand Valley State (53.48) | Results
  • Women's 100m: Mechaela Hyacinth, Azusa Pacific (11.67) | Results
  • Women's 800m: Bailey Sharon, Western Colorado (2:04.23) | Results
  • Women's 400m hurdles: Jaylah Walker, Azusa Pacific (57.29) | Results
  • Women's 200m: Hiba Mahgoub, Northwest Missouri State (23.25) | Results
  • Women's 5000m: Ida Narbuvoll, UMary (15:37.50) Meet record Results
  • Women's 4x400: Saginaw Valley - Huebner, Olshevska, Fuerst, Williamson (3:39.46) | Results

Click or tap here for the full results from the 2021 championships.  

12:45 pm, May 29, 2021

Welcome back to the Division II outdoor track and field championships. We've got a loaded schedule Saturday with the first events beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET. Seven competitors were crowned champions on Day 1 and another six athletes earned titles on Day 2. 

Click or tap here to view the complete schedule of events and results.

All of today's action will be streamed right here on NCAA.com. The stream will run throughout the day so you have access to every division's events. The men's and women's championships are both at the GVSU South Complex in Allendale, Michigan.

Day 3 schedule (All times Eastern)

These events saw national champions named on Day 2:

1:34 pm, May 27, 2021

7 champions named on Day 1 of the DII outdoor track and field championships

Academy of Art Athletics Academy of Art's Marie-Jeanne Ourega wins the 2021 DII long jump national championship

The DII outdoor track and field championships kicked off Thursday, May 27, at Grand Valley State Track and Field Stadium in Allendale, Michigan. Champions were named in seven events with Findlay's Austin Combs setting a meet record in the men's hammer throw. 

You can view the full replay of Thursday's events here.

These events named national champions on Thursday:

Click or tap here to view the complete schedule of events and results.

8:15 pm, May 18, 2021

2021 DII men's and women's outdoor track & field selections announced

Lenoir-Rhyne Athletics Lenoir-Rhyne men's outdoor track & field

The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Committee has announced the participants for the 2021 DII men’s and women’s outdoor track and field championships.

A total of 566 participants, 283 men and 283 women, will compete in the championships. The championships will be held May 27-29 in Allendale, Michigan at the Grand Valley State Track & Field Stadium and will be streamed live on NCAA.com. 

Click or tap here for the complete list of qualifiers.

12:17 pm, May 18, 2021

DII Outdoor Track & Field Championship selections are today by 6 p.m. ET

Ashland Athletics Ashland is the reigning men's outdoor champion.

Today, the DII men's and women's outdoor track & field championship selections will be announced by 6 p.m. EDT on NCAA.com. The 2021 DII outdoor track & field championships will take place from May 27-29 at Grand Valley State Track and Field Stadium in Allendale, Michigan.

Ashland is the defending champion for men's, while Lincoln (MO) has won the last two for women's.

Below is the complete championship schedule:

  • Thursday, May 27 | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Friday, May 28 | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Saturday, May 29 | 9:30 a.m. ET on NCAA.com 
9:13 pm, May 11, 2021

Selections for the 2021 DII outdoor track & field championships are May 18

Rudy Gonzalez | NCAA Photos Lincoln (MO) women's outdoor track & field Lincoln (MO) celebrates after winning the 2019 DII women's outdoor track & field championship.
When: The 2021 DII outdoor track and field selections will be released at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 18.
Where: Both the men's and women's releases will be published on NCAA.com.
 

The 2021 DII outdoor track & field championships are May 27-29 at Grand Valley State Track and Field Stadium in Allendale, Michigan. Ashland is the defending champion for men's, while Lincoln (MO) has won the last two for women's.

Below is the complete championship schedule

  • Thursday, May 27 | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Friday, May 28 | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Saturday, May 29 | 9:30 a.m. ET on NCAA.com 
9:07 pm, May 11, 2021

DII women's outdoor track & field championship history

Lincoln (Mo.) wins the 2019 DII Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championship

Lincoln (MO) has won the last two national championships in DII women's outdoor track & field.

Here is the complete championship history for DII women's outdoor track & field.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE SITE
2019 Lincoln (Mo.)  Victor Thomas 64 Adams State 54 Kingsville, TX
2018 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 60 St. Augustine's 48.5 Charlotte, N.C.
2017 West Texas A&M Darren Flowers 64 Grand Valley State 44 Bradenton, Fla.
2016 Pittsburg State Russ Juwett 52 St. Augustine's 51 Bradenton, Fla.
2015 Central Missouri Kip Janvrin 59 Lincoln (Mo.) 50 Grand Valley State
2014 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 64 Johnson C. Smith 59 Grand Valley State
2013 Academy of Art Charles Ryan 60 Johnson C. Smith 54 Colorado State-Pueblo
2012 Grand Valley State Jerry Baltes 90 Lincoln (Mo.) 79 Colorado State-Pueblo
2011 Grand Valley State Jerry Baltes 82 1/2 Lincoln (Mo.) 68 Cal State-Stanislaus
2010 Angelo State James Reid 87 Lincoln (Mo.) 73 Johnson C. Smith
2009 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 85 Angelo State 82 Angelo State
2008 Abilene Christian Don D. Hood 76 1/2 Adams State 55 Cal Poly Pomona
2007 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 82 1/2 Abilene Christian 82.50 Johnson C. Smith
2006 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 93 Abilene Christian 86 Emporia State
2005 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 108 Cal State Bakersfield 53 Abilene Christian
2004 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 85 Adams State 81 Cal Poly Pomona
2003 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 98 St. Augustine's 69 SIU Edwardsville
2002 St. Augustine's George Williams 54 North Dakota State   Angelo State
2001 St. Augustine's George Williams 80 Western State   SIU Edwardsville
2000 St. Augustine's George Williams 77 Abilene Christian   St. Augustine's
1999 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 145 1/2 St. Augustine's   Emporia State
1998 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 120 St. Augustine's   SIU Edwardsville
1997 St. Augustine's George Williams 81 Abilene Christian   SIU Edwardsville
1996 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 136 St. Augustine's   UC Riverside
1995 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 106 1/2 *Cal State Los Angeles   Emporia State
1994 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 89 1/2 *Cal State Los Angeles   St. Augustine's
1993 Alabama A&M Joe Henderson 92 Abilene Christian   Abilene Christian
1992 Alabama A&M Joe Henderson 112 Cal State Los Angeles   Angelo State
1991 Cal Poly Deanne Johnson 72 Alabama A&M   Angelo State
1990 Cal Poly Lance Harter 116 Norfolk State   Hampton
1989 Cal Poly Lance Harter 103 Abilene Christian   Hampton
1988 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 109 1/2 Alabama A&M   Angelo State
1987 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 166 Cal Poly   Southeast Missouri State
1986 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 112 Cal Poly   Cal State Los Angeles
1985 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 106 Cal Poly   Cal State Los Angeles
1984 Cal Poly Lance Harter 169 1/2 Alabama A&M   Southeast Missouri State
1983 Cal Poly Lance Harter 206 Morgan State   Southeast Missouri State
1982 Cal Poly Lance Harter 259 Alabama A&M   Sacramento State

*Cal State Los Angeles' participation in the 1993-94-95 championships vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions. Alabama A&M's participation in the 1994 championships vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.

 

9:03 pm, May 11, 2021

DII men's outdoor track & field championship history

Ashland wins the 2019 DII Men's Outdoor Track & Field Championship

Ashland is the defending champion in DII men's outdoor track & field.

Here is the complete championship history for DII men's outdoor track & field.

YEAR SCHOOL COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE SITE
2019 Ashland Jud Logan 54 Angelo State 53 Kingsville, TX
2018 Texas A&M-Kingsville Ryan Dall 65 Ashland 51 Charlotte, N.C.
2017 St. Augustine's  George Williams 58 Lincoln (MO) 52 Bradenton, Florida
2016 St. Augustine's George Williams 85 TAMU-Kingsville/Tiffin 36 Bradenton, Florida
2015 St. Augustine's George Williams 53 Findlay 50 Grand Valley State
2014 St. Augustine's George Williams 112 Adams State   Grand Valley State
2013 St. Augustine's George Williams 105 Ashland 57 Colorado State-Pueblo
2012 Adams State Damon Martin 77 Lincoln (Mo.) 73 Colorado State-Pueblo
2011 Abilene Christian Roosevelt Lofton 68 Adams State 55 Cal State Stanislaus
2010 St. Augustine's George Williams 82 Abilene Christian 62 Johnson C. Smith
2009 St. Augustine's George Williams 94 Abilene Christian 86 Angelo State
2008 Abilene Christian Don D. Hood 108 1/2 St. Augustine's 102 Cal Poly Pomona
2007 Abilene Christian Don D. Hood 105 1/2 St. Augustine's 73 Johnson C. Smith
2006 Abilene Christian Don D. Hood 80 St. Augustine's   Emporia State
2005 Abilene Christian Jon Murray 109 Adams State 84 Abilene Christian
2004 Abilene Christian Jon Murray 75 St. Augustine's 74 Cal Poly Pomona
2003 Abilene Christian Jon Murray 102 St. Augustine's 69 SIU Edwardsville
2002 Abilene Christian Jon Murray 91 St. Augustine's   Angelo State
2001 St. Augustine's George Williams 80 Abilene Christian   SIU Edwardsville
2000 Abilene Christian Jon Murray 115 St. Augustine's   St. Augustine's
1999 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 93 St. Augustine's   Emporia State
1998 St. Augustine's George Williams 97 Abilene Christian   SIU Edwardsville
1997 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 151 Angelo State   SIU Edwardsville
1996 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 149 St. Augustine's   UC Riverside
1995 St. Augustine's George Williams 140 1/2 Abilene Christian   Emporia State
1994 St. Augustine's George Williams 118 Abilene Christian   St. Augustine's
1993 St. Augustine's George Williams 116 Abilene Christian   Abilene Christian
1992 St. Augustine's George Williams 95 Abilene Christian   Angelo State
1991 St. Augustine's George Williams 120 Angelo State   Angelo State
1990 St. Augustine's George Williams 111 Cal State Northridge   Hampton
1989 St. Augustine's George Williams 107 1/2 Angelo State   Hampton
1988 Abilene Christian Don Hood 112 St. Augustine's   Angelo State
1987 Abilene Christian Don Hood 127 Southeastern Missouri State   Southeast Missouri State
1986 Abilene Christian Don Hood 142 Southeastern Missouri State   Cal State Los Angeles
1985 Abilene Christian Don Hood 170 1/2 Texas A&M-Commerce   Cal State Los Angeles
1984 Abilene Christian Don Hood 246 Angelo State   Southeast Missouri State
1983 Abilene Christian Don Hood 169 1/2 Angelo State   Southeast Missouri State
1982 Abilene Christian Don Hood 121 Cal Poly   Sacramento State
1981 Cal Poly Steve Miller 92 Southern Connecticut State   Western Illinois
1980 Cal Poly Steve Miller 53 Cal State. Los Angeles   Cal Poly Pomona
1979 Cal Poly Steve Miller 95 Cal State Northridge   Western Illinois
1978 Cal State Los Angeles Walt Williamson 70 Cal Poly   Western Illinois
1977 Cal State East Bay Jim Santos 66 UC Irvine   North Dakota State
1976 UC Irvine Len Miller 56 Eastern Illinois   Slippery Rock
1975 Cal State Northridge Clif Abel 57 Southeastern Louisiana   Sacramento State
1974 Eastern Illinois, Norfolk State Maynard O'Brien, William Price 51     Eastern Illinois
1973 Norfolk State William Price 54 Lincoln (Mo.)   Wabash
1972 Eastern Michigan Bob Parks 93 Norfolk State   Ashland
1971 Kentucky State Ken Gibson 42 Cal Poly   Sacramento State
1970 Cal Poly Dick Purcell 49 C.W. Post   Macalester
1969 Cal Poly Dick Purcell 76 Occidental   Ashland
1968 Cal Poly Dick Purcell 62 UC Santa Barbara   Cal State East Bay
1967 Long Beach State Jack Rose 77 UC Santa Barbara   Weber State
1966 San Diego State Choc Sportsman 67 Long Beach State 56 Chicago
1965 San Diego State Richard Wells 67 Luther 46 Long Beach State
1964 Frenso State Cornelius Warmerdam 87 Long Beach State   Fresno State
1963 Maryland-Eastern Shore Clifton Anderson 98 Fresno State   Chicago

 