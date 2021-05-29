Grand Valley State men, Azusa Pacific women win 2021 DII outdoor track & field championships

Welcome back to the Division II outdoor track and field championships. We've got a loaded schedule Saturday with the first events beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET. Seven competitors were crowned champions on Day 1 and another six athletes earned titles on Day 2.

Click or tap here to view the complete schedule of events and results.

All of today's action will be streamed right here on NCAA.com. The stream will run throughout the day so you have access to every division's events. The men's and women's championships are both at the GVSU South Complex in Allendale, Michigan. Both championships are on one stream, meaning you will see the video flip between men's and women's events throughout the day.

Day 3 schedule (All times Eastern)

Men's javelin throw (Final): Devoux Deysel, Angelo State (75.54)

Men's triple jump (Final): Shemar Miller, Benedict (15.79)

Men's pole vault (Final): Ryan Stanley, Fort Hays State (5.25)

Women's javelin throw (Final): Danielle Collier, Slippery Rock (53.18)

Men's 4x100 (Final): Texas A&M-Commerce - Woods, Smith, Norman, Edwin 39.69

Men's 1500m (Final): James Young, Academy of Art (3:52.95)

Men's 110m hurdles (Final): Samuel Hartman, Seton Hill (13.88)

Men's shot put (Final): Rajindra Campbell, Missouri Southern (19.99)

Men's 400m (Final): Channing Phillips, Ashland (46.41)

Men's 100m (Final): Benjamin Azamati, West Texas A&M (10.02)

Men's 800m (Final): Butare Rugenerwa, West Texas A&M (1:49.46)

Men's 400m hurdles (Final): Samuel Hartman, Seton Hill (50.50)

Men's 200m (Final): Benjamin Azamati, West Texas A&M (20.23)

Men's 5000m (Final): Isaac Harding, Grand Valley State (14:13.78)

Men's 4x400 (Final): Ashland - Marx, Chaney, Phillips, Bassitt (3:09.38)

Women's shot put (Final): Zada Swoopes, West Texas A&M (17.59)

Women's 4x100 (Final): Grand Valley State - Perryman, Sreenan, Chandler, Floyd (44.86)

Women's high jump (Final): Chinenye Agina, Azusa Pacific (1.85)

Women's 1500m (Final): Stephanie Cotter, Adams State (4:14.96)

Women's 100m hurdles (Final): Melanie Welsing, Queens (NC) (13.43)

Women's 400m (Final): Nicole Sreenan, Grand Valley State (53.48)

Women's 100m (Final): Mechaela Hyacinth, Azusa Pacific (11.67)

Women's 800m (Final): Bailey Sharon, Western Colorado (2:04.23)

Women's 400m hurdles (Final): Jaylah Walker, Azusa Pacific (57.29)

Women's 200m (Final): Hiba Mahgoub, Northwest Missouri State (23.25)

Women's 5000m (Final): Ida Narbuvoll, UMary (15:37.50) Meet record

Women's 4x400 (Final): Saginaw Valley - Huebner, Olshevska, Fuerst, Williamson (3:39.46)

