2021 DIII outdoor track & field championships: Selections set for May 22

When: The 2021 DIII men's and women's outdoor track & field selections are Saturday, May 22.

Where: The release containing the selections will be published on NCAA.com.

The 2021 DIII men's and women's outdoor track & field championships are May 27-29 at the Irwin Belk Track Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina. Wisconsin-Eau Claire is the defending champion for men's, while Loras is the defending champion for women's.

