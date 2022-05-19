Follow the outdoor track and field championships here

On Thursday afternoon, the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced the participants for the outdoor track and field preliminary competitions. The complete list of participants is available here.

The preliminary competitions are scheduled for May 25-28. Indiana University will host the East Preliminary and the University of Arkansas will host the West Preliminary. The qualifiers out of these two regions will compete in the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which are held from June 8-11 in Eugene, Ore.

LIVE UPDATES: Follow the entire DI men's and women's outdoor T&F championships here