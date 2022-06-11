Florida sweeps 2022 DI men's and women's outdoor track and field championships

Florida won the Division I women's outdoor track & field championship on Saturday, a first in the program's history.

Florida finished with 74 points, 10 points ahead of Texas. The Gators were led by Jasmine Moore and Anna Hall as they scored 20 and 18 points, respectively. In total, Florida had five first place finishes as 11 entries scored. See the breakdown below

Athlete Event Place Points Jasmine Moore Long Jump 1st 10 Jasmine Moore Triple Jump 1st 10 Anna Hall Heptathlon 1st 10 Talitha Diggs 400 meters 1st 10 Anna Hall 400 meter hurdles 2nd 8 Parker Valby 5000 meters 2nd 8 Imogen Barrett 800 meters 4th 5 Claire Bryant Triple Jump 5th 4 Sterling Lester Heptathlon 5th 4 Natricia Hooper Triple Jump 6th 3 Vanessa Watson 400 meter hurdles 7th 2

On Friday, the Gators also won the men's title, making this year's squads the seventh program to sweep the outdoor team titles and the first to do so since 2015.

The Gators are the fourth program to win three of four track titles during a calendar year, also the first since 2015.

Rinse and Repeat! pic.twitter.com/ACf5OeMraS — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) June 12, 2022

Florida is now tied for the fifth-most team track championships overall. And because they won the indoor women's title earlier this year, the Gators are the 15th women's program to sweep team titles.

Click or tap here for final results.