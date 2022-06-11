Florida sweeps 2022 DI men's and women's outdoor track and field championships

Last Updated 11:15 PM, June 11, 2022NCAA.comFlorida sweeps 2022 DI men's and women's outdoor track and field championshipsShare Jasmine Moore and Joseph Fahnbulleh on Florida's national championship sweep 3:31 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:47 am, June 12, 2022🏆 Florida wins DI women's outdoor track and field title Florida won the Division I women's outdoor track & field championship on Saturday, a first in the program's history. Florida finished with 74 points, 10 points ahead of Texas. The Gators were led by Jasmine Moore and Anna Hall as they scored 20 and 18 points, respectively. In total, Florida had five first place finishes as 11 entries scored. See the breakdown below Athlete Event Place Points Jasmine Moore Long Jump 1st 10 Jasmine Moore Triple Jump 1st 10 Anna Hall Heptathlon 1st 10 Talitha Diggs 400 meters 1st 10 Anna Hall 400 meter hurdles 2nd 8 Parker Valby 5000 meters 2nd 8 Imogen Barrett 800 meters 4th 5 Claire Bryant Triple Jump 5th 4 Sterling Lester Heptathlon 5th 4 Natricia Hooper Triple Jump 6th 3 Vanessa Watson 400 meter hurdles 7th 2 On Friday, the Gators also won the men's title, making this year's squads the seventh program to sweep the outdoor team titles and the first to do so since 2015. The Gators are the fourth program to win three of four track titles during a calendar year, also the first since 2015. Rinse and Repeat! pic.twitter.com/ACf5OeMraS— Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) June 12, 2022 Florida is now tied for the fifth-most team track championships overall. And because they won the indoor women's title earlier this year, the Gators are the 15th women's program to sweep team titles. Click or tap here for final results. 12:04 am, June 12, 2022🏆 Kentucky wins 4x400 meter relay Kentucky won the 4x400 meter relay, finishing in 3:22.55. The Wildcats didn't reach the collegiate-record mark they set earlier this year, but they still finished almost a second before the rest of the field. Abby Steiner ran an impressive 48.92-second third leg as she became the only athlete to compete and medal in 4 events during this year's championships. Watch Abby Steiner capture the women's 4x400 title for Kentucky Click or tap here for complete results from the event. 11:45 pm, June 11, 2022📊 Standings entering the final eventFlorida leads 74-56 entering the final event. Mathematically, the Gators have clinched the title. Click or tap here to see the complete standings. 11:44 pm, June 11, 2022🏆 NC State's Katelyn Tuohy wins the 5000 meters title NC State's Katelyn Tuohy wins the 5000 meters title, , finishing in 15:18.39 to become the third-fastest performer in championship meet history. Tuohy gives NC State back-to-back 5000-meter champions after Elly Henes won in 2021. Also in the win, Florida's Parker Valby finished second with a personal-best time of 15:20.10, scoring eight points for the Gators to clinch the team title. Click or tap here for the complete results from the event. 11:19 pm, June 11, 2022🏆 Florida's Anna Hall wins the heptathlon Florida's Anna Hall wins the heptathlon, finishing with a final score of 6385. Hall finished with three first-place finishes, three personal bests and two season's bests. See the breakdown of Hall's performance below. Event Mark Points Scored Finish 100 Hurdles 13.15s (PB) 1102 3rd High Jump 1.81m (SB) 991 1st Shot Put 13.54m (PB) 763 3rd 200 Meters 23.13s (PB) 1066 1st Long Jump 6.27m 934 1st Javelin 42.87m (SB) 722 4th 800 Meters 2:21.23 807 10th Hall's score is the fourth-highest in championship meet history, just five points behind UCLA-legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee. Click or tap here for the complete results from the event. 11:18 pm, June 11, 2022🏆 Florida's Jasmine Moore wins triple jump title Florida's Jasmine Moore won the triple jump title, sweeping the long jump and triple jump across the indoor and outdoor seasons. Moore jumped 14.32 meters in the third round to become the second-best performer in championship meet history. With the win, Moore becomes the first woman to win every conference and championship title — eight total — in horizontal jumps across a calendar year. Click or tap here for the complete results from the event. 11:15 pm, June 11, 2022🏆 Arizona State's Jorinde Van Klinken wins the discus title Arizona State's Jorinde Van Klinken won the discus title, finishing with a winning throw of 62.16 meters. Van Klinken repeats as discus champion with the win, becoming the first to do so since 2015. Click or tap here for the complete results from the event. 11:12 pm, June 11, 2022🏆 Texas A&M's Lamara Distin wins high jump title. Texas A&M's Lamara Distin won high jump title, finishing with a winning jump of 1.95 meters. Click or tap here for the complete results from the event. 11:06 pm, June 11, 2022🏆 Kentucky's Abby Steiner wins the women's 200 meters title Kentucky's Abby Steiner won the women's 200 meters title, finishing in 21.80 seconds, a new collegiate record. That time is the eighth-fastest in American history and makes her the world leader this year. Steiner is now the collegiate record holder in both the indoor and outdoor championships. Watch Kentucky's Abby Steiner's record-setting championship run in the women's 200m Click or tap here for the complete results from the event. 10:54 pm, June 11, 2022🏆 Arkansas' Britton Wilson wins 400 meter hurdles title Arkansas' Britton Wilson won the 400 meter hurdles title, finishing in 53.86 seconds. That time is the fifth-fastest in meet history. Click or tap here for the complete results from the event. 10:44 pm, June 11, 2022🏆 Boise State's Kristie Schoffield wins 800 meter title Boise State's Kristie Schoffield won the 800 meter title, finishing in 2:01.09, a lifetime-best. Schoffield ran 52.27 on her final lap in a race that came down to the final 100 meters. Click or tap here for the complete results from the event. Click or tap here for the complete results from the event. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:07 pm, June 11, 2022🏆 LSU's Alia Armstong wins 100 hurdles title LSU's Alia Armstong won the 100 hurdles title, finishing in 12.57 seconds. Click or tap here for the complete results from the event. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:56 pm, June 11, 2022🏆 BYU's Courtney Wayment wins 3000 meter steeplechase BYU's Courtney Wayment won the 3000 meter steeplechase, finishing in 9:16.00. Wayment blew past the field, setting a new collegiate and championship record in the win. It's the fifth-fastest American time ever. BYU's Courtney Wayment breaks collegiate record in steeplechase at 2022 outdoor championships Click or tap here for the complete results from the event. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +