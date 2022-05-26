Live stream, results for the 2022 DII outdoor track and field championships

The DII outdoor track and field championships kicked off Thursday, May 26, at Grand Valley State Track and Field Stadium in Allendale, Michigan. Champions were named in seven events.

These events named national champions on Thursday:

Men's hammer throw: Tanner Berg, Northern State (69.61m) | Results

Click or tap here to view the complete schedule of events and results.

The action continues tomorrow morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.