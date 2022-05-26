Last Updated 11:02 PM, May 26, 2022
NCAA.com

Live stream, results for the 2022 DII outdoor track and field championships

Share
2022 DII outdoor track & field championship: day one full replay
5:01:18
1:48 am, May 27, 2022

7 champions named on Day 1 of the DII outdoor track and field championships

The DII outdoor track and field championships kicked off Thursday, May 26, at Grand Valley State Track and Field Stadium in Allendale, Michigan. Champions were named in seven events. 

These events named national champions on Thursday:

  • Men's hammer throw: Tanner Berg, Northern State (69.61m) | Results 
  • Men's pole vault: Dorian Chaigneau, Harding (5.50m) | Results
  • Men's long jump: Christopher Goodwin, Central Missouri (7.93m) | Results 
  • Women's hammer throw: Judith Essemiah, Grand Valley State (63.31m) | Results 
  • Women's long jump: Marie-Jeanne Ourega, Academy of Art (6.37m) | Results
  • Men's 10,000m: Dillon Powell, Colorado School of Mines (28:44.97) || Results
  • Women's 10,000m: Jennifer Sandoval, Azusa Pacific (33:35.76) | Results

Click or tap here to view the complete schedule of events and results.

The action continues tomorrow morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. 

12:55 pm, May 26, 2022

The DII men's and women's track and field championships are underway

Azuza Pacific

The DII men's and women's track and field championships begin Thursday, May 26, at the Grand Valley State Track & Field Stadium in Allendale, Michigan.

Click or tap here for the complete schedule of events. 

For start lists, click or tap the following: men's start lists | women's start lists

You can watch a live stream of the championships on NCAA.com beginning at 4:45 p.m. ET. Throughout the day, find results from events here.

8:53 pm, May 17, 2022

NCAA Divison II men's and women's outdoor track and field championships qualifiers announced