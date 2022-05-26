Live stream, results for the 2022 DII outdoor track and field championships

Last Updated 11:02 PM, May 26, 2022NCAA.comLive stream, results for the 2022 DII outdoor track and field championshipsShare 2022 DII outdoor track & field championship: day one full replay 5:01:18 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:48 am, May 27, 20227 champions named on Day 1 of the DII outdoor track and field championships The DII outdoor track and field championships kicked off Thursday, May 26, at Grand Valley State Track and Field Stadium in Allendale, Michigan. Champions were named in seven events. These events named national champions on Thursday: Men's hammer throw: Tanner Berg, Northern State (69.61m) | Results Men's pole vault: Dorian Chaigneau, Harding (5.50m) | Results Men's long jump: Christopher Goodwin, Central Missouri (7.93m) | Results Women's hammer throw: Judith Essemiah, Grand Valley State (63.31m) | Results Women's long jump: Marie-Jeanne Ourega, Academy of Art (6.37m) | Results Men's 10,000m: Dillon Powell, Colorado School of Mines (28:44.97) || Results Women's 10,000m: Jennifer Sandoval, Azusa Pacific (33:35.76) | Results Click or tap here to view the complete schedule of events and results. The action continues tomorrow morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:55 pm, May 26, 2022The DII men's and women's track and field championships are underway The DII men's and women's track and field championships begin Thursday, May 26, at the Grand Valley State Track & Field Stadium in Allendale, Michigan. Click or tap here for the complete schedule of events. For start lists, click or tap the following: men's start lists | women's start lists You can watch a live stream of the championships on NCAA.com beginning at 4:45 p.m. ET. Throughout the day, find results from events here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:53 pm, May 17, 2022NCAA Divison II men's and women's outdoor track and field championships qualifiers announced