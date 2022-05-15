Last Updated 5:55 PM, May 15, 2022
The DII outdoor track and field selections set for May 17

2021 DII outdoor track & field championship: day three full replay
9:01 pm, May 15, 2022

Selections will be announced Tuesday, May 17

Al Goldis/NCAA Photos Jaylah Walker of Azusa Pacific competes in the women’s 400-meter hurdlers in the 2021 championship. Jaylah Walker of Azusa Pacific competes in the women’s 400-meter hurdlers in the 2021 championship.

The DII men's and women's outdoor track & field championship selections will be announced Tuesday in a press release here on NCAA.com. The 2022 DII outdoor track & field championships are from May 26-28 at Grand Valley State Track and Field Stadium in Allendale, Mich. The finals will stream live on NCAA.com.

The Grand Valley State's men's team and Azusa Pacific's women's team are the defending champions. 

9:42 pm, May 15, 2022

The final team scores from last year

Here are the final team scores from last year for the women:

The DII women's outdoor track and field final scores from 2021

And for the men:

The 2021 DII outdoor track and field final scores for the men.