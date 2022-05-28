Pittsburg State wins the 2022 men's championship; West Texas A&M wins women's title

The 2022 DII outdoor track and field season has come to a close with Pittsburg State men and West Texas A&M women winning the 2022 national championship.

This was Pittsburgh State's first time winning the DII outdoor track and field national title. The Gorillas won with 70 points and held West Texas A&M from winning both the men's and women's team titles this weekend.

A big part of the win for Pittsburgh State was Braylen Brewer's win in the 400m. He beat out the Academy of Art's Duncan Agyemang by .03 seconds. In addition to that, Louis Rollins and TJ Caldwell finished first and third in the 110m hurdles.

On the women's side, West Texas A&M dominated the field winning with 77 points. The next closest team was Grand Valley State at 64.

The Buffaloes picked up a lot of points with a second and third place finish in the 100m from DeOndra Green and Leah Belfield. Later in the 200m, Belfield picked up more points with a first place finish. This was the program's second DII outdoor track and field championship.

