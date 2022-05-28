Pittsburg State wins the 2022 men's championship; West Texas A&M wins women's title

Last Updated 8:48 PM, May 28, 2022NCAA.comPittsburg State wins the 2022 men's championship; West Texas A&M wins women's titleShare Pittsburg State wins the 2022 DII men's outdoor track & field championship 6:25 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:49 pm, May 28, 2022Pittsburgh State men, West Texas A&M women win 2022 national titlesThe 2022 DII outdoor track and field season has come to a close with Pittsburg State men and West Texas A&M women winning the 2022 national championship. This was Pittsburgh State's first time winning the DII outdoor track and field national title. The Gorillas won with 70 points and held West Texas A&M from winning both the men's and women's team titles this weekend. 🏆 NATIONAL CHAMPS 🏆 Congratulations to @GorillasTrack (@PittStGorillas) for winning the men's team title at the 2022 @NCAADII Outdoor Track & Field Championships! This is Pittsburg State's first outdoor national title in program history! pic.twitter.com/NSG3XrD4LZ — USTFCCCA (@USTFCCCA) May 28, 2022 
A big part of the win for Pittsburgh State was Braylen Brewer's win in the 400m. He beat out the Academy of Art's Duncan Agyemang by .03 seconds. In addition to that, Louis Rollins and TJ Caldwell finished first and third in the 110m hurdles. 
On the women's side, West Texas A&M dominated the field winning with 77 points. The next closest team was Grand Valley State at 64. 
🏆 NATIONAL CHAMPS 🏆 Congratulations to @WTAMUTrackXC (@WTBuffNation) for winning the women's team title at the 2022 @NCAADII Outdoor Track & Field Championships! This is West Texas A&M's second outdoor national title in program history (2017)! pic.twitter.com/4XN4XHz2r7 — USTFCCCA (@USTFCCCA) May 28, 2022 
The Buffaloes picked up a lot of points with a second and third place finish in the 100m from DeOndra Green and Leah Belfield. Later in the 200m, Belfield picked up more points with a first place finish. This was the program's second DII outdoor track and field championship. Click here to see complete results from the 2022 national championships.
4:34 pm, May 28, 2022
Final day of the DII men's and women's championship is underway 
The DII men's and women's track and field championships will wrap up Saturday with a full slate of events. It will run all through the morning and afternoon. Click here for the full list of events for the day. You can also see the live results as they come in here. The live stream of today's events will begin at 1:45 p.m. ET on NCAA.com. 2:13 pm, May 27, 2022
6 champions named on Day 2 of the DII outdoor track and field championships 
Friday continued the DII men's and women's outdoor track and field championships with six more individual champions taking home hardware. In addition to the champions, Day 2 saw the continuation of preliminary rounds. Find results below: 
Men's discus throw | Champion: Moaz Ibrahim, Texas A&M-Commerce 
Men's high jump | Champion: Ushan Perera, Texas A&M-Commerce 
Women's triple jump | Champion: D'Andra Morris, UMary 
Women's discus throw | Champion: Zada Swoopes, West Texas A&M 
Men's 3000m steeplechase | Champion: Reece Smith, Northwest Missouri State 
Women's 3000m steeplechase | Champion: Eleonora Curtabbi, West Texas A&M 
Click or tap here for full results from all events. The action continues Saturday at 10:30 a.m. as the men's javelin kicks off Day 3. The schedule of events can be found by clicking or tapping here. The meet will be streamed here on NCAA.com.
1:48 am, May 27, 2022
7 champions named on Day 1 of the DII outdoor track and field championships 
The DII outdoor track and field championships kicked off Thursday, May 26, at Grand Valley State Track and Field Stadium in Allendale, Michigan. Champions were named in seven events. These events named national champions on Thursday: 
Men's hammer throw: Tanner Berg, Northern State (69.61m) | Results 
Men's pole vault: Dorian Chaigneau, Harding (5.50m) | Results 
Men's long jump: Christopher Goodwin, Central Missouri (7.93m) | Results 
Women's hammer throw: Judith Essemiah, Grand Valley State (63.31m) | Results 
Women's long jump: Marie-Jeanne Ourega, Academy of Art (6.37m) | Results 
Men's 10,000m: Dillon Powell, Colorado School of Mines (28:44.97) || Results 
Women's 10,000m: Jennifer Sandoval, Azusa Pacific (33:35.76) | Results 
Click or tap here to view the complete schedule of events and results. The action continues tomorrow morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.
12:55 pm, May 26, 2022
The DII men's and women's track and field championships are underway 
The DII men's and women's track and field championships begin Thursday, May 26, at the Grand Valley State Track & Field Stadium in Allendale, Michigan. Click or tap here for the complete schedule of events. For start lists, click or tap the following: men's start lists | women's start lists You can watch a live stream of the championships on NCAA.com beginning at 4:45 p.m. ET. Throughout the day, find results from events here.
8:53 pm, May 17, 2022
NCAA Divison II men's and women's outdoor track and field championships qualifiers announced