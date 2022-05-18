The DIII outdoor track and field selections set for May 20

Last Updated 11:33 AM, May 18, 2022The DIII outdoor track and field selections set for May 20Share Wartburg College wins the 2021 DIII men's outdoor track & field championship 4:38 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:23 pm, May 18, 2022Selections will be announced Friday, May 20 The 2022 DIII men's and women's outdoor track & field championship selections will be announced Friday, May 20 in a press release here on NCAA.com. The 2022 DIII outdoor track & field championships are from May 26-28 at SPIRE Institute in Geneve, Ohio. The Wartburg men's team and Loras women's team are the defending champions. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:00 pm, May 18, 2022DIII women's outdoor track and field championship history YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE SITE 2021 Loras Matt Jones 60 Wisconsin-La Crosse 57 Greensboro, NC 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 pandemic -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Loras Matt Jones 53 Washington U. 49 Geneva, Ohio 2018 George Fox/UMass Boston (Co-champs) John Smith/Consandria Walker-Hall 44 Washington U. 38 Wisconsin-La Crosse 2017 Washington (Mo.) Jeff Stiles 56 Ithaca 37 Geneva, Ohio 2016 Illinois Wesleyan Chris Schumacher 42 Baldwin 41 Waverly, Iowa 2015 Wisconsin-La Crosse Pat Healy 73 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 43 Canton, New York 2014 Wartburg Marcus Newsom 65 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 63 Delaware, Ohio 2013 Wartburg Marcus Newsom 46 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 43 Wisconsin-La Crosse 2012 Wartburg Marcus Newsom 129 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 52 Claremont, Calif. 2011 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Pat Ebel 80 Wartburg 59 Ohio Wesleyan 2010 Illinois Wesleyan Chris Schumacher 54 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 53 Baldwin-Wallace 2009 Wartburg Marcus Newsom 52 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 50 Marietta 2008 UW-River Falls, Ill.-Wesleyan Martha Brennan, Chris Schumacher 35 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 2007 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 57 Calvin 44.5 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 2006 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 52 Williams 42 Benedictine (Ill.) 2005 Wartburg Marcus Newsom 43 Calvin, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 42 Wartburg 2004 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 57 Calvin 54.3 Millikin 2003 Wheaton (Mass.) Paul Souza 72 Lehman 52 St. Lawrence 2002 Wheaton (Mass.) Paul Souza 67 McMurry 49 Macalester 2001 Wheaton (Mass.) Paul Souza 83 1/2 Calvin 49 Millikin 2000 Lincoln (Pa.) Cyrus Jones 65 Christopher Newport 50 North Central (Ill.) 1999 Lincoln (Pa.) Cyrus Jones 54 Wheaton (Mass.) 48 Baldwin-Wallace 1998 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 69 Wheaton (Mass.) 50 Macalester 1997 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 59 Wisconsin-La Crosse 38.8 Wisconsin-La Crosse 1996 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 69 1/2 Lincoln (Pa.) 62 North Central (Ill.) 1995 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 58 St. Thomas (Minn.) 52 Carleton 1994 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 73 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 53 North Central (Ill.) 1993 Lincoln (Pa.) Cyrus Jones 57 Wisconsin-La Crosse 52 Baldwin-Wallace 1992 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 61 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 47 Colby 1991 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 66 1/2 SUNY Cortland 56 Baldwin-Wallace 1990 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 75 SUNY Cortland 48 North Central (Ill.) 1989 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 58 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 52 North Central (Ill.) 1988 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 95 Massachusetts-Boston 65 Carleton 1987 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 80 Massachusetts-Boston 58 North Central (Ill.) 1986 Massachusetts-Boston Sherman Hart 52 Wisconsin-La Crosse Wisconsin-La Crosse 1985 SUNY Cortland Laura Crain 62 Southern-New Orleans 61 Denison 1984 Wisconsin-La Crosse Gary Wilson 185 1/2 Central (Iowa) 102 Carleton 1983 Wisconsin-La Crosse Gary Wilson 156 St. Thomas (Minn.) 126 North Central (Ill.) 1982 Central (Iowa) Jane Kors 151 Frostburg State 96 North Central (Ill.) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:05 pm, May 18, 2022DIII men's outdoor track and field championship history YEAR SCHOOL COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE SITE 2021 Wartburg Marcus Newsom 54 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 49 Greensboro, NC. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 pandemic -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Wisconsin-Eau Claire Chip Schneider 68 MIT 38 Geneva, Ohio 2018 Mount Union Kevin Lucas 36 North Central (Ill.) 35 Wisconsin-La Crosse 2017 Wisconsin-La Crosse Josh Buchholtz 47 Wisconsin-Whitewater 45 Geneva, Ohio 2016 Wisconsin-La Crosse Josh Buchholtz 41 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 33 Wartburg 2015 Wisconsin-La Crosse Josh Buchholtz 71 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 46 Canton, New York 2014 Mount Union Kevin Lucas 47 Wisconsin-La Crosse 42 Delaware, Ohio 2013 Wisconsin-La Crosse Josh Buchholtz 66 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 64 Wisconsin-La Crosse 2012 McMurry Barbara Crousen 66 Wisconsin-La Crosse 47 Claremont, Calif. 2011 North Central (Ill.) Frank Gamarosso 58 Wisconsin-La Crosse 56 Ohio Wesleyan 2010 North Central (Ill.) Al Carius 53 Salisbury 36 Berea, Ohio 2009 Wisconsin-Oshkosh John Zupanc 46 McMurry 40 Marietta 2008 McMurry Barbara Crousen 35 SUNY Cortland 33 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 2007 Wisconsin-La Crosse Brent Erickson 99 SUNY Cortland 34 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 2006 Wisconsin-La Crosse Mark Guthrie 74.5 Lincoln (Pa.) 54 Benedictine (Ill.) 2005 Lincoln (Pa.) Cyrus Jones 70 Wisconsin-La Crosse 67.5 Wartburg 2004 Wisconsin-La Crosse Mark Guthrie 101 Nebraska-Kearney 39 Milikin 2003 Wisconsin-La Crosse Mark Guthrie 88 Lincoln (Pa.) 64 St. Lawrence 2002 Wisconsin-La Crosse Mark Guthrie 64 Calvin 41 Macalester 2001 Wisconsin-La Crosse Mark Guthrie 80 Lincoln (Pa.) 60 Milikin 2000 Lincoln (Pa.), North Central (Ill.) Cyrus Jones, Al Carius 52 North Central (Ill.) 1999 Lincoln (Pa.) Cyrus Jones 62 Pacfic Lutheran 47 Baldwin-Wallace 1998 North Central (Ill.) Al Carius 91 Lincoln (Pa.) 73 Macalester 1997 Wisconsin-La Crosse Mark Guthrie 69.5 Lincoln (Pa.) 58.3 Wisconsin-La Crosse 1996 Lincoln (Pa.) Cyrus Jones 61 Williams 59 North Central (Ill.) 1995 Lincoln (Pa.) Cyrus Jones 80 Williams 61 Carleton 1994 North Central (Ill.) Al Carius 75 Wisconsin-La Crosse 74 North Central (Ill.) 1993 Wisconsin-La Crosse Mark Guthrie 97 Lincoln (Pa.) 76 Baldwin-Wallace 1992 Wisconsin-La Crosse Mark Guthrie 73.5 Lincoln (Pa.) 51.33 Colby 1991 Wisconsin-La Crosse Mark Guthrie 73 Lincoln (Pa.) 64 Baldwin-Wallace 1990 Lincoln (Pa.) Cyrus Jones 49 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 45 North Central (Ill.) 1989 North Central (Ill.) Al Carius 66 Lincoln (Pa.) 58 North Central (Ill.) 1988 Wisconsin-La Crosse Mark Guthrie 54 Lincoln (Pa.) 47 Carleton 1987 Frostburg State Bob Lewis 66 Lincoln (Pa.) 56 North Central (Ill.) 1986 Frostburg State Bob Lewis 61 Lincoln (Pa.), UW-La Crosse 58 Wiconsin-La Crosse 1985 Lincoln (Pa.) Cyrus Jones 61 Wisconsin-La Crosse 58 Denison 1984 Rowan Oscar Moore 114 Mount Union 100 Carleton 1983 Rowan Oscar Moore 97 Hamline 94 North Central (Ill.) 1982 Rowan Oscar Moore 119 Hamline 111.5 North Central (Ill.) 1981 Rowan Oscar Moore 58 Augustana (Ill.) 42 Case 1980 Rowan Oscar Moore 61 Cal State Stanislaus 56 North Central (Ill.) 1979 Slippery Rock William Lennox 48 Rowan (Glassboro State then) 44 Baldwin-Wallace 1978 Occidental Kevin McNair 45 Rowan (Glassboro State then) 35 Calvin 1977 Southern-New Orleans A.M. Davenport 50 Occidental 47 Calvin 1976 Southern-New Orleans A.M. Davenport 46 Brandeis 44 Chicago 1975 Southern-New Orleans A.M. Davenport 66 Augustana (Ill.) 34 Baldwin-Wallace 1974 Ashland Paul Armor 61 Southern-New Orleans 48 Eastern Illinois share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link