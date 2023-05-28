MIT, Wisconsin-La Crosse win 2023 DIII track & field championships
🏆 Wisconsin-La Crosse wins DIII women's outdoor track and field title
Wisconsin-La Crosse won the 2023 DIII women's outdoor track and field championship. It's the fourth title in program history for the Eagles, ending a two-year runner-up streak to take home their first championship since 2015.
Wisconsin-La Crosse scored 67.5 points in the win, with Skye Digman winning the only individual event title in the shot put. Elsewhere on podiums, Lauren Jarrett finished second in the 100 meters and 200 meters and Maddie Hannan finished second in the 800 meters.
🏆 MIT wins DIII men's outdoor track and field title
MIT won the 2023 DIII men's outdoor track and field championship. It's the first title in program history for the Engineers, scoring 60.5 points across events to win. Impressively, MIT won the title under coach Todd Linder, who's the interim head coach.
MIT won event titles in three events. Ryan Wilson won the 800 meters and 1500 meters. Enoch Ellis took home won the 110 meter hurdles. Elsewhere, Kenneth Wei added podium points with a second-place finish in the long jump and a third-place finish in the 110 meter hurdles.
DIII outdoor track and field championships results, highlights
The DIII men's and women's outdoor track and field championships went from May 25 with prelims and concluded with finals on May 27. See highlights from each day below.
DIII men's and women's outdoor track and field championships qualifiers announced
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Committee announced today the participants in the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
For each individual event contested, including the decathlon and heptathlon, the top 22 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition. For each relay event contested, the top 16 declared relay teams, one per institution, were accepted into the competition.
The championships will be held May 25-27 at the Polisseni Track & Field Complex at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, New York.
Selections will be announced Friday, May 19
The 2023 DIII men's and women's outdoor track & field championship selections will be announced Friday, May 19 in a press release here on NCAA.com. The 2023 DIII outdoor track & field championships are from May 25-27, 2023 at Polisseni Track and Field Complex in Rochester, NY.
The Wartburg men's team and Loras women's team are the defending champions.
