Wisconsin Eau-Claire wins the 2022 men's championship; Loras wins women's title

After the full final day of DIII men's and women's outdoor track and field competition, Wisconsin-Eau Claire ran away with the men's championship while Loras secured the women's title.

On the men's side, Wisconsin-Eau Claire clobbered the rest of the field securing 73 points and the title with the second-place team, John Carroll, clocking only 48 points.

Congratulations to @uwectrack (@UWECblugolds) for winning the men's team title at the 2022 @NCAADIII Outdoor Track & Field Championships! This is UW-Eau Claire's second outdoor national title in program history (2019). pic.twitter.com/KZNtJdBj8K — USTFCCCA (@USTFCCCA) May 28, 2022

This is the second national title in UW-Eau Claire's program history with its first championship coming in 2019.

Loras women's outdoor track and field was able to edge out Wisconsin-La Crosse for the 2022 national title, on the back of a win in the women's 4x400 race — one of the last competitions of the day. Loras finished the meet with 55 points, while Wisconsin-La Crosse clocked in in second with 51 points.

Congratulations to @LorasTrack for winning the women's team title at the 2022 @NCAADIII Outdoor Track & Field Championships. The Duhawks become the fifth women's program to win three consecutive outdoor national titles. pic.twitter.com/n6PUd4SH5P — USTFCCCA (@USTFCCCA) May 28, 2022

