2021 DI outdoor track & field championship selections are May 20

When: The 2021 DI men and women's outdoor track and field selections will be announced Thursday, May 20.

Where: You can find the selection reveal right here on NCAA.com.

The 2021 DI men and women's outdoor track and field championship will take place from June 9-12 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. All events including hurdles, steeple chase, shotput, etc. will occur between Thursday and Saturday. Here's the full schedule of events.

Preliminary rounds will occur May 26-29 in Jacksonville, FL and College Station, TX. Here's the full schedule for Jacksonville and College Station.