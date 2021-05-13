Last Updated 4:06 PM, May 13, 2021

2021 DI outdoor track & field championship selections are May 20

Arkansas clinches 2019 NCAA women's track and field title in final race
Everything you need to know for the selection reveal

When: The 2021 DI men and women's outdoor track and field selections will be announced Thursday, May 20.

Where: You can find the selection reveal right here on NCAA.com.

The 2021 DI men and women's outdoor track and field championship will take place from June 9-12 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. All events including hurdles, steeple chase, shotput, etc. will occur between Thursday and Saturday. Here's the full schedule of events.

Preliminary rounds will occur May 26-29 in Jacksonville, FL and College Station, TX. Here's the full schedule for Jacksonville and College Station.

Outdoor track and field championship history

Texas Tech is the 2019 DI men's outdoor track & field champion

Texas Tech won its first DI men's outdoor track and field championships in 2019. Southern California holds the most titles with 26.

Arkansas won the DI women's outdoor track and field championship last season, also its first. LSU holds the most titles with 14.

Men's championship history:

YEAR SCHOOL COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE SITE
2019 Texas Tech Wes Kittley 60 Florida 50 Austin, Texas
2018 Georgia Petros Kyprianou 52 Florida 42 Oregon
2017 Florida Mike Holloway 61.5 Texas A&M 59.5 Oregon
2016 Florida Mike Holloway 62 Arkansas 56 Oregon
2015 Oregon Robert Johnson 85 Florida 56 Oregon
2014 Oregon Robert Johnson 88 Florida 70 Oregon
2013 Florida, Texas A&M Mike Holloway, Pat Henry 53 Arkansas   Oregon
2012 Florida Mike Holloway 50 LSU 48 Drake
2011 Texas A&M Pat Henry 55 Florida State 54 Drake
2010 Texas A&M Pat Henry 55 Florida 54 Oregon
2009 Texas A&M Pat Henry 48 Oregon, FSU, Florida 46 Arkansas
2008 Florida State Bob Bramen 52 LSU, Auburn 44 Drake
2007 &Florida State Bob Bramen 54 LSU 48 Sacramento State
2006 Florida State Bob Bramen 67 LSU 51 Sacramento State
2005 &Arkansas John McDonnell 60 Florida 49 Sacramento State
2004 &Arkansas John McDonnell 65 1/2 Florida 49 Texas
2003 Arkansas John McDonnell 59 Auburn 50 Sacramento State
2002 LSU Pat Henry 64 Tennessee 57 LSU
2001 Tennessee Bill Webb 50 &TCU 49 Oregon
2000 Stanford Vin Lananna 72 Arkansas 59 Duke
1999 Arkansas John McDonnell 59 Stanford 52 Boise State
1998 Arkansas John McDonnell 58 1/2 Stanford 51 Buffalo, N.Y.
1997 Arkansas John McDonnell 55 Texas 42 1/2  Indiana
1996 Arkansas John McDonnell 55 George Mason 40 Oregon
1995 Arkansas John McDonnell 61 1/2 UCLA 55 Tennesse
1994 Arkansas John McDonnell 83 UTEP 45 Boise State
1993 Arkansas John McDonnell 69 Ohio State, LSU 45 New Orleans
1992 Arkansas John McDonnell 60 Tennessee  46 1/2  Texas
1991 Tennessee Doug Brown 51 Washington St.  42 Oregon
1990 LSU Pat Henry 44 Arkansas 36 Duke
1989 LSU Pat Henry 53 Texas A&M 51 BYU
1988 UCLA Bob Larsen 82 Texas 41 Oregon
1987 UCLA Bob Larsen 81 Texas 28 LSU
1986 SMU Ted McLaughlin 53 Washington State 52 Indianapolis
1985 Arkansas John McDonnell 61 Washington State 46 Texas
1984 Oregon Bill Dellinger 113 Washington State 94 1/2 Oregon
1983 SMU Ted McLaughlin 104 Tennessee 102 Houston
1982 UTEP John Wedel 105 Tennessee 94 BYU
1981 UTEP Ted Banks 70 SMU 57 LSU
1980 UTEP Ted Banks 69 UCLA 46 Texas
1979 UTEP Ted Banks 64 Villanova 48 Illinois
1978 UCLA, UTEP Jim Bush, Ted Banks 50     Oregon
1977 Arizona State Senon Castillo 64 UTEP 50 Illinois
1976 Southern California Vern Wolfe 64 UTEP 44 Penn
1975 UTEP Ted Banks 55 UCLA 42 BYU
1974 Tennessee Stan Huntsman 60 UCLA 56 Texas
1973 UCLA Jim Bush 52 Oregon 31 LSU
1972 UCLA Jim Bush 82 Southern California 49 Oregon
1971 UCLA Jim Bush 52 Southern California 41 Washington
1970 BYU, Kansas, Oregon Clarence Robison, Bob Timmons, William Bowerman 35     Drake
1969 San Jose State Bud Winter 48 Kansas 45 Tennessee
1968 Southern California Vern Wolfe 58 Washington State 57 California
1967 Southern California Vern Wolfe 86 Oregon 40 BYU
1966 UCLA Jim Bush 81 BYU 33 Indiana
1965 Oregon, Southern California William Bowerman, Vern Wolfe 32     California
1964 Oregon William Bowerman 70 San Jose State 40 Oregon
1963 Southern California Vern Wolfe 61 Stanford 42 New Mexico
1962 Oregon William Bowerman 85 Villanova 40 Oregon
1961 Southern California Jess Mortensen 65 Oregon 47 Penn
1960 Kansas Bill Easton 50 Southern California 37 California
1959 Kansas Bill Easton 73 San Jose State 48 7/10 Nebraska
1958 Southern California Jess Mortensen 48 6/7 Kansas 40 3/4 California
1957 Villanova James Elliot 47 California 32 Texas
1956 UCLA Elvin Drake 55 7/10 Kansas 51 California
1955 Southern California Jess Mortensen 42 UCLA 34 Southern California
1954 Southern California Jess Mortensen 66 17/20 Illinois 31 17/20 Michigan
1953 Southern California Jess Mortensen 80 Illinois 41 Nebraska
1952 Southern California Jess Mortensen 66 7/12 San Jose State 24 1/3 California
1951 Southern California Jess Mortensen 56 Cornell 40 Washington
1950 Southern California Jess Hill 49 1/5 Stanford 28 Minnesota
1949 Southern California Jess Hill 55 2/5 UCLA 31 Southern California
1948 Minnesota James Kelly 46 Southern California 41 1/2 Minnesota
1947 Illinois Leo Johnson 59 2/3 Southern California 34 1/4 Utah
1946 Illinois Leo Johnson 78 Southern California 42 17/20 Minnesota
1945 Navy E.J. Thornson 62 Michigan 52 3/5 Marquette
1944 Illinois Leo Johnson 79 Notre Dame 43 Marquette
1943 Southern California Dean Cromwell 46 California 39 Northwestern
1942 Southern California Dean Cromwell 85 1/2 Ohio State 44 1/5 Nebraska
1941 Southern California Dean Cromwell 81 1/2 Indiana 50 Stanford
1940 Southern California Dean Cromwell 47 Stanford 28 2/3 Minnesota
1939 Southern California Dean Cromwell 86 Stanford 44 3/4 Southern California
1938 Southern California Dean Cromwell 67 3/4 Stanford 38 Minnesota
1937 Southern California Dean Cromwell 62 Stanford 50 California
1936 Southern California Dean Cromwell 103 1/3 Ohio State 73 Chicago
1935 Southern California Dean Cromwell 74 1/3 Ohio State 40 1/5 California
1934 Stanford R.L. Templeton 63 Southern California 54 7/20 Southern California
1933 LSU Bernie Moore 58 Southern California 54 Chicago
1932 Indiana Billy Hayes 56 Ohio State 49 3/4 Chicago
1931 Southern California Dean Cromwell 77 1/7 Ohio State 31 1/7  Chicago
1930 Southern California Dean Cromwell 55 11/35 Washington 40 Chicago
1929 Ohio State Frank Castleman 50 Washington 42 Chicago
1928 Stanford R.L. Templeton 72 Ohio State 31 Chicago
1927 *Illinois Harry Gill 35     Chicago
1926 *Southern California Dean Cromwell 27     Chicago
1925 *Stanford R.L. Templeton 31     Chicago
1924 -----------------          
1923 Michigan Stephen Farrell 29 1/2 Mississippi State 16 Chicago
1922 California Walter Christie 28 1/2 Penn State 19 1/2 Chicago
1921 Illinois Harry Gill 20 1/4 Notre Dame 16 3/4 Chicago

Women's championship history:

YEAR CHAMPION   COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS   SITE
2019 Arkansas Lance Harter 64 Southern California 57 Austin, Texas
2018 Southern California Caryl Smith Gilbert 53 Georgia 52 Oregon
2017 Oregon Robert Johnson 64 Georgia 62.2 Oregon
2016 Arkansas Lance Harter 72 Oregon 62 Oregon
2015 Oregon Robert Johnson 59 Kentucky 50 Oregon
2014 Texas A&M Pat Henry 75 Texas 66 Oregon
2013 Kansas Stanley Redwine 60 Texas A&M 44 Oregon
2012 #LSU Dennis Shaver 76 Oregon 62 Drake
2011 Texas A&M Pat Henry 49 Oregon 45 Drake
2010 Texas A&M Pat Henry 72 Oregon 57 Oregon
2009 Texas A&M Pat Henry 50 Oregon 43 Arkansas
2008 LSU Dennis Shaver 67 Arizona State 63 Drake
2007 Arizona State Greg Kraft 60 LSU 53 Sacramento State
2006 Auburn Ralph Spry 57 Southern California 38 1/2 Sacramento State
2005 Texas Bev Kearney 55 South Carolina, UCLA 48 Sacramento State
2004 UCLA Jeanette Bolden 69 LSU 68 Texas
2003 LSU Pat Henry 64 Texas 50 Sacramento State
2002 South Carolina Curtis Frye 82 UCLA 72 LSU
2001 Southern California Ron Allice 64 UCLA 55 Oregon
2000 LSU Pat Henry 58 Southern California 54 Duke
1999 Texas Bev Kearney 62 UCLA 60 Boise State
1998 Texas Bev Kearney 60 UCLA 55 Buffalo
1997 LSU Pat Henry 63 Texas 62 Indiana
1996 LSU Pat Henry 81 Texas 52 Oregon
1995 LSU Pat Henry 69 UCLA 58 Tennessee
1994 LSU Pat Henry 86 Texas 43 Boise State
1993 LSU Pat Henry 93 Wisconsin 44 New Orleans
1992 LSU Pat Henry 87 Florida 81 Texas
1991 LSU Pat Henry 78 Texas 67 Oregon
1990 LSU Pat Henry 53 UCLA 46 Duke
1989 LSU Pat Henry 86 UCLA 47 BYU
1988 LSU Pat Henry 61 UCLA 58 Oregon
1987 LSU Sam Seemes 62 Alabama 53 LSU
1986 Texas Terry Crawford 65 Alabama 55 Indianapoilis
1985 Oregon Tom Heinonen 52 Florida State, LSU 46 Texas
1984 Florida State Gary Winckler 145 Tennessee 124 Oregon
1983 UCLA Scott Chisam 116 1/2 Florida State 108 Houston
1982 UCLA Scott Chisam 153 Tennessee 126 BYU