Live updates: 2023 DI outdoor track and field championships

The DI men's and women's outdoor track and field championship selections for the 2023 preliminary meets will be announced by 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 18 in a press release here on NCAA.com.

The NCAA preliminary meets are Wednesday, May 24, to Saturday, May 27, in Jacksonville, Fla. and Sacramento, Calif.

Here's the schedule of events for the 2023 NCAA East and West Preliminaries:

The top 48 declared student-athletes will be accepted into the preliminary competitions for each individual event. The top 24 declared relay teams will be accepted into the preliminary competitions for each relay event.

Combined events do not attend the preliminary meets. For combined events (Heptathlon and Decathlon), the top 24 declared student-athletes in each event based on their position on the national descending-order list will be accepted directly into the championships.