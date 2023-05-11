Live updates: 2023 DI outdoor track and field championships
Preliminary selections will be announced Thursday, May 18
The DI men's and women's outdoor track and field championship selections for the 2023 preliminary meets will be announced by 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 18 in a press release here on NCAA.com.
The NCAA preliminary meets are Wednesday, May 24, to Saturday, May 27, in Jacksonville, Fla. and Sacramento, Calif.
Here's the schedule of events for the 2023 NCAA East and West Preliminaries:
- East preliminary: May 24-27
- Location: Jacksonville, Fla. (University of North Florida)
- Schedule of Events
- Results
- West preliminary: May 24-27
- Location: Sacramento, Calif. (California State University)
- Schedule of Events
- Results
The top 48 declared student-athletes will be accepted into the preliminary competitions for each individual event. The top 24 declared relay teams will be accepted into the preliminary competitions for each relay event.
Combined events do not attend the preliminary meets. For combined events (Heptathlon and Decathlon), the top 24 declared student-athletes in each event based on their position on the national descending-order list will be accepted directly into the championships.
Women's championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|SITE
|2022
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|74
|Texas
|64
|Oregon
|2021
|Southern California
|Caryl Smith Gilbert
|74
|Texas A&M
|63
|Oregon
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Arkansas
|Lance Harter
|64
|Southern California
|57
|Austin, Texas
|2018
|Southern California
|Caryl Smith Gilbert
|53
|Georgia
|52
|Oregon
|2017
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|64
|Georgia
|62.2
|Oregon
|2016
|Arkansas
|Lance Harter
|72
|Oregon
|62
|Oregon
|2015
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|59
|Kentucky
|50
|Oregon
|2014
|Texas A&M
|Pat Henry
|75
|Texas
|66
|Oregon
|2013
|Kansas
|Stanley Redwine
|60
|Texas A&M
|44
|Oregon
|2012
|#LSU
|Dennis Shaver
|76
|Oregon
|62
|Drake
|2011
|Texas A&M
|Pat Henry
|49
|Oregon
|45
|Drake
|2010
|Texas A&M
|Pat Henry
|72
|Oregon
|57
|Oregon
|2009
|Texas A&M
|Pat Henry
|50
|Oregon
|43
|Arkansas
|2008
|LSU
|Dennis Shaver
|67
|Arizona State
|63
|Drake
|2007
|Arizona State
|Greg Kraft
|60
|LSU
|53
|Sacramento State
|2006
|Auburn
|Ralph Spry
|57
|Southern California
|38 1/2
|Sacramento State
|2005
|Texas
|Bev Kearney
|55
|South Carolina, UCLA
|48
|Sacramento State
|2004
|UCLA
|Jeanette Bolden
|69
|LSU
|68
|Texas
|2003
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|64
|Texas
|50
|Sacramento State
|2002
|South Carolina
|Curtis Frye
|82
|UCLA
|72
|LSU
|2001
|Southern California
|Ron Allice
|64
|UCLA
|55
|Oregon
|2000
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|58
|Southern California
|54
|Duke
|1999
|Texas
|Bev Kearney
|62
|UCLA
|60
|Boise State
|1998
|Texas
|Bev Kearney
|60
|UCLA
|55
|Buffalo
|1997
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|63
|Texas
|62
|Indiana
|1996
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|81
|Texas
|52
|Oregon
|1995
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|69
|UCLA
|58
|Tennessee
|1994
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|86
|Texas
|43
|Boise State
|1993
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|93
|Wisconsin
|44
|New Orleans
|1992
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|87
|Florida
|81
|Texas
|1991
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|78
|Texas
|67
|Oregon
|1990
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|53
|UCLA
|46
|Duke
|1989
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|86
|UCLA
|47
|BYU
|1988
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|61
|UCLA
|58
|Oregon
|1987
|LSU
|Sam Seemes
|62
|Alabama
|53
|LSU
|1986
|Texas
|Terry Crawford
|65
|Alabama
|55
|Indianapoilis
|1985
|Oregon
|Tom Heinonen
|52
|Florida State, LSU
|46
|Texas
|1984
|Florida State
|Gary Winckler
|145
|Tennessee
|124
|Oregon
|1983
|UCLA
|Scott Chisam
|116 1/2
|Florida State
|108
|Houston
|1982
|UCLA
|Scott Chisam
|153
|Tennessee
|126
|BYU
#Participation in the championships vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions
History of scoring in championships—1982-84 (15-12-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1); 1985-present (10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1).
Men's championship history
|YEAR
|SCHOOL
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|SITE
|2022
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|54
|Texas
|38
|Oregon
|2021
|LSU
|Dennis Shaver
|84
|Oregon
|53
|Oregon
|2020
|Canceled due to COVID-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Texas Tech
|Wes Kittley
|60
|Florida
|50
|Austin, Texas
|2018
|Georgia
|Petros Kyprianou
|52
|Florida
|42
|Oregon
|2017
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|61.5
|Texas A&M
|59.5
|Oregon
|2016
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|62
|Arkansas
|56
|Oregon
|2015
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|85
|Florida
|56
|Oregon
|2014
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|88
|Florida
|70
|Oregon
|2013
|Florida, Texas A&M
|Mike Holloway, Pat Henry
|53
|Arkansas
|Oregon
|2012
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|50
|LSU
|48
|Drake
|2011
|Texas A&M
|Pat Henry
|55
|Florida State
|54
|Drake
|2010
|Texas A&M
|Pat Henry
|55
|Florida
|54
|Oregon
|2009
|Texas A&M
|Pat Henry
|48
|Oregon, FSU, Florida
|46
|Arkansas
|2008
|Florida State
|Bob Braman
|52
|LSU, Auburn
|44
|Drake
|2007
|&Florida State
|Bob Braman
|54
|LSU
|48
|Sacramento State
|2006
|Florida State
|Bob Braman
|67
|LSU
|51
|Sacramento State
|2005
|&Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|60
|Florida
|49
|Sacramento State
|2004
|&Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|65 1/2
|Florida
|49
|Texas
|2003
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|59
|Auburn
|50
|Sacramento State
|2002
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|64
|Tennessee
|57
|LSU
|2001
|Tennessee
|Bill Webb
|50
|&TCU
|49
|Oregon
|2000
|Stanford
|Vin Lananna
|72
|Arkansas
|59
|Duke
|1999
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|59
|Stanford
|52
|Boise State
|1998
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|58 1/2
|Stanford
|51
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1997
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|55
|Texas
|42 1/2
|Indiana
|1996
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|55
|George Mason
|40
|Oregon
|1995
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|61 1/2
|UCLA
|55
|Tennesse
|1994
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|83
|UTEP
|45
|Boise State
|1993
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|69
|Ohio State, LSU
|45
|New Orleans
|1992
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|60
|Tennessee
|46 1/2
|Texas
|1991
|Tennessee
|Doug Brown
|51
|Washington St.
|42
|Oregon
|1990
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|44
|Arkansas
|36
|Duke
|1989
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|53
|Texas A&M
|51
|BYU
|1988
|UCLA
|Bob Larsen
|82
|Texas
|41
|Oregon
|1987
|UCLA
|Bob Larsen
|81
|Texas
|28
|LSU
|1986
|SMU
|Ted McLaughlin
|53
|Washington State
|52
|Indianapolis
|1985
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|61
|Washington State
|46
|Texas
|1984
|Oregon
|Bill Dellinger
|113
|Washington State
|94 1/2
|Oregon
|1983
|SMU
|Ted McLaughlin
|104
|Tennessee
|102
|Houston
|1982
|UTEP
|John Wedel
|105
|Tennessee
|94
|BYU
|1981
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|70
|SMU
|57
|LSU
|1980
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|69
|UCLA
|46
|Texas
|1979
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|64
|Villanova
|48
|Illinois
|1978
|UCLA, UTEP
|Jim Bush, Ted Banks
|50
|Oregon
|1977
|Arizona State
|Senon Castillo
|64
|UTEP
|50
|Illinois
|1976
|Southern California
|Vern Wolfe
|64
|UTEP
|44
|Penn
|1975
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|55
|UCLA
|42
|BYU
|1974
|Tennessee
|Stan Huntsman
|60
|UCLA
|56
|Texas
|1973
|UCLA
|Jim Bush
|52
|Oregon
|31
|LSU
|1972
|UCLA
|Jim Bush
|82
|Southern California
|49
|Oregon
|1971
|UCLA
|Jim Bush
|52
|Southern California
|41
|Washington
|1970
|BYU, Kansas, Oregon
|Clarence Robison, Bob Timmons, William Bowerman
|35
|Drake
|1969
|San Jose State
|Bud Winter
|48
|Kansas
|45
|Tennessee
|1968
|Southern California
|Vern Wolfe
|58
|Washington State
|57
|California
|1967
|Southern California
|Vern Wolfe
|86
|Oregon
|40
|BYU
|1966
|UCLA
|Jim Bush
|81
|BYU
|33
|Indiana
|1965
|Oregon, Southern California
|William Bowerman, Vern Wolfe
|32
|California
|1964
|Oregon
|William Bowerman
|70
|San Jose State
|40
|Oregon
|1963
|Southern California
|Vern Wolfe
|61
|Stanford
|42
|New Mexico
|1962
|Oregon
|William Bowerman
|85
|Villanova
|40
|Oregon
|1961
|Southern California
|Jess Mortensen
|65
|Oregon
|47
|Penn
|1960
|Kansas
|Bill Easton
|50
|Southern California
|37
|California
|1959
|Kansas
|Bill Easton
|73
|San Jose State
|48 7/10
|Nebraska
|1958
|Southern California
|Jess Mortensen
|48 6/7
|Kansas
|40 3/4
|California
|1957
|Villanova
|James Elliot
|47
|California
|32
|Texas
|1956
|UCLA
|Elvin Drake
|55 7/10
|Kansas
|51
|California
|1955
|Southern California
|Jess Mortensen
|42
|UCLA
|34
|Southern California
|1954
|Southern California
|Jess Mortensen
|66 17/20
|Illinois
|31 17/20
|Michigan
|1953
|Southern California
|Jess Mortensen
|80
|Illinois
|41
|Nebraska
|1952
|Southern California
|Jess Mortensen
|66 7/12
|San Jose State
|24 1/3
|California
|1951
|Southern California
|Jess Mortensen
|56
|Cornell
|40
|Washington
|1950
|Southern California
|Jess Hill
|49 1/5
|Stanford
|28
|Minnesota
|1949
|Southern California
|Jess Hill
|55 2/5
|UCLA
|31
|Southern California
|1948
|Minnesota
|James Kelly
|46
|Southern California
|41 1/2
|Minnesota
|1947
|Illinois
|Leo Johnson
|59 2/3
|Southern California
|34 1/4
|Utah
|1946
|Illinois
|Leo Johnson
|78
|Southern California
|42 17/20
|Minnesota
|1945
|Navy
|E.J. Thornson
|62
|Michigan
|52 3/5
|Marquette
|1944
|Illinois
|Leo Johnson
|79
|Notre Dame
|43
|Marquette
|1943
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|46
|California
|39
|Northwestern
|1942
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|85 1/2
|Ohio State
|44 1/5
|Nebraska
|1941
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|81 1/2
|Indiana
|50
|Stanford
|1940
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|47
|Stanford
|28 2/3
|Minnesota
|1939
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|86
|Stanford
|44 3/4
|Southern California
|1938
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|67 3/4
|Stanford
|38
|Minnesota
|1937
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|62
|Stanford
|50
|California
|1936
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|103 1/3
|Ohio State
|73
|Chicago
|1935
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|74 1/3
|Ohio State
|40 1/5
|California
|1934
|Stanford
|R.L. Templeton
|63
|Southern California
|54 7/20
|Southern California
|1933
|LSU
|Bernie Moore
|58
|Southern California
|54
|Chicago
|1932
|Indiana
|Billy Hayes
|56
|Ohio State
|49 3/4
|Chicago
|1931
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|77 1/7
|Ohio State
|31 1/7
|Chicago
|1930
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|55 11/35
|Washington
|40
|Chicago
|1929
|Ohio State
|Frank Castleman
|50
|Washington
|42
|Chicago
|1928
|Stanford
|R.L. Templeton
|72
|Ohio State
|31
|Chicago
|1927
|*Illinois
|Harry Gill
|35
|Chicago
|1926
|*Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|27
|Chicago
|1925
|*Stanford
|R.L. Templeton
|31
|Chicago
|1924
|-----------------
|1923
|Michigan
|Stephen Farrell
|29 1/2
|Mississippi State
|16
|Chicago
|1922
|California
|Walter Christie
|28 1/2
|Penn State
|19 1/2
|Chicago
|1921
|Illinois
|Harry Gill
|20 1/4
|Notre Dame
|16 3/4
|Chicago
* Unofficial championship
& Participation in the championships vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.