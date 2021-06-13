Last Updated 9:28 PM, June 12, 2021

Southern California wins women's track and field title, LSU wins men's title

BYU's Anna Camp wins the women's 1500m championship final
12:19 am, June 13, 2021

USC wins women's outdoor track and field championship

NCAA Photos USC's Anna Cockrell.

USC won the 2021 NCAA DI women's outdoor track and field championship with 74 points, beating second-place Texas A&M (63 points). Georgia (37.5 points), Alabama (31 points) and North Carolina A&T (31 points) rounded out the top five.

On Saturday, USC's Anna Cockrell won the 100-meter and 400-meter hurdles, and the Trojans also took the 4x100-meter relay. USC  also won the national championship in 2018 and 2001, and the Trojans were the national runners-up in the last national championships in 2019. This year marked the sixth time in the last 12 national championships that Texas A&M finished in the top two.

Click or tap here to view the final results.

In the final event of Saturday, Texas A&M set the meet, collegiate and facility record in the women's 4x400-meter relay, finishing in a time of 3:22.34, beating USC (3:24.54) by more than two seconds and breaking Oregon's previous  record of (3:23.13). You can watch a video of the record-breaking relay here.

12:14 am, June 13, 2021

NC State's Elly Henes wins 5000 meter

NCAA Photos NC State's Elly Henes won the women's 5,000-meter finals.

NC State's Elly Henes crossed the finish line first in the women's 5,000-meter finals with a time of 15:28.05 as she just beat out Notre Dame's Katie Wasserman (15:28.68). Minnesota's Bethany Hasz finished in third with a time of 15:30.57.

Click or tap here to view the complete results from the 5,000-meter finals.

11:58 pm, June 12, 2021

Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens wins heptathlon

NCAA Photos Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens won the high jump in the heptathlon.

Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens won the women's heptathlon with 6,285 points, beating out Miami (FL)'s Michelle Atherley (6,067 points) and Texas' Kristine Blazevica (5,984 points). Gittens finished first in the high jump, 200 meter and long jump within the heptathlon.

Click or tap here to view the full results from the heptathlon.

11:54 pm, June 12, 2021

South Carolina's Rachel Glenn wins women's high jump

South Carolina's Rachel Glenn took home the women's high jump finals with a jump that cleared a height of 1.93 meters, which was 0.03 meters from tying the meet record. Texas A&M's Lamara Distin finished second with a jump of 1.90 meters and her teammate Tyra Gittens finished third (1.87m).

Click or tap here to view the complete results from the women's high jump finals.

After the event was scored, USC's women lead with 66 points, with Texas A&M (53 points) in second and Georgia (37.5 points) in third.

11:50 pm, June 12, 2021

Texas Tech's Ruth Usoro wins triple jump

NCAA Photos Texas Tech's Ruth Usoro.

With a distance of 14.19 meters, Texas Tech's Ruth Usoro won the women's triple jump finals, just beating Georgia's Jasmine Moore (14.13 meters) and Rice's Michelle Fokam (14.04 meters).

Click or tap here to view the results from the triple jump finals.

11:47 pm, June 12, 2021

Arizona State's Jorinde Van Klinken sets meet discus record

With a throw of 65.01 meters, Arizona State's Jorinde Van Klinken set the meet record in the discus, breaking UCLA's Seilala Sua previous record of 64.26 meters. Iowa's Laulauga Tausaga finished second with a throw of 63.53 meters.

Click or tap here to view the results from the discus finals.

11:38 pm, June 12, 2021

North Carolina A&T's Cambrea Sturgis wins women's 200m

North Carolina A&T's Cambrea Sturgis won another even Saturday, taking first place in the women's 200-meter finals with a time of 22.12 seconds – a tenth of a second off the meet and collegiate record held by Florida's Kyra Jefferson. Alabama's Tamara Clark finished second with a time of 22.17 seconds and Ohio State's Anavia Battle (22.42 seconds) finished in third.

Click or tap here to view the final results from the event.

After the event was scored, USC's women lead with 60 points, ahead of North Carolina A&T (31 points), Alabama (27 points) and LSU (27 points).

11:28 pm, June 12, 2021

USC's Anna Cockrell wins 400m hurdles

NCAA Photos USC's Anna Cockrell.

USC's Anna Cockrell claimed another title on Saturday, winning the women's 400-meter hurdles with a time of 54.68 seconds, beating Arizona's Shannon Meisberger (55.70 seconds) and Virginia's Andrenette Knight (55.81 seconds).

Click or tap here to view the final results from the event.

After the event was scored, USC's women leads with 53 points, ahead of Texas A&M (24 points) and Florida (23 points).

11:17 pm, June 12, 2021

Virginia's Michaela Meyer wins 800m

NCAA Photos Virginia's Michaela Meyer.

Virginia's Michaela Meyer crossed the finish line in 2:00.28 to win the women's 800-meter finals, beating out Clemson's Laurie Barton (2:00.65) and Florida's Gabrielle Wilkinson (2:01.20). Click or tap here to view the results from the finals.

USC's women are in first place with 43 points, ahead of Texas A&M (24 points) and Florida (23 points).

11:10 pm, June 12, 2021

Texas A&M's Athing Mu wins women's 400m

NCAA Photos Texas A&M's Athing Mu won the women's 400m.

Texas A&M's Athing Mu won the women's 400 meter with a time of 49.57 seconds, setting a meet record (previously held by Georgia's Lynna Irby at 49.80 seconds) and breaking her own collegiate record (49.68 seconds in May). Florida's Talitha Diggs finished in second place with a time of 50.74 seconds and USC's Kyra Constantine finished third at 50.87 seconds.

Click or tap here to view the final results from the event.

With Mu's win, Texas A&M's women jumped to second place with 24 points, behind first-place USC at 43 points.

10:55 pm, June 12, 2021

North Carolina A&T's Cambrea Sturgis wins 100m in meet-record time

Crossing the finish line in 10.74 seconds, North Carolina A&T's Cambrea Sturgis not only won the women's 100-meter sprint, setting the meet and collegiate record by one-hundredth of a second, surpassing LSU's Sha'Carri Richardson, who held the previous records with a time of 10.75 seconds in 2019.

Click or tap here to watch a video of the finals.

USC's Twanisha Terry finished second with a time of 10.79 seconds.

Click or tap here to view the results from the finals.

After the event was scored, USC's women lead with 30 points, ahead of North Carolina A&T (21 points) and Georgia (20 points).

10:45 pm, June 12, 2021

USC's Anna Cockrell wins 100m hurdles

NCAA Photos USC's Anna Cockrell.

With a time of 12.58 seconds, USC's Anna Cockrell won the women's 100-meter hurdles, besting UCF's Rayniah Jones (12.82 seconds) and Baylor's Ackera Nugent (12.84 seconds). Click or tap here to view the complete results from the event.

Clemson's Brianna Rollins holds the meet and collegiate record with a time of 12.39 seconds.

After the event was scored, the women of USC and Georgia shared the lead with 20 points apiece, ahead of LSU (18 points).

10:37 pm, June 12, 2021

Air Force's Mahala Norris wins 3000m steeplechase

NCAA Photos Air Force's Mahala Norris.

With a time of 9:31.79, Air Force's Mahala Norris won the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase, just barely beating Auburn's Joyce Kimeli (9:31.84) by five-hundredths of one second. Washington's Katie Rainsberger (9:32.12) finished in third.

Click or tap here to view the results from the event.

After the event was scored, Georgia's women lead with 20 points, ahead of LSU (18 points) and Arkansas (17 points).

10:18 pm, June 12, 2021

BYU's Anna Camp wins women's 1500m

NCAA Photos BYU's Anna Camp won the 1500m.

With a time of 4:08.53, BYU's Anna Camp won the women's 1500-meter final, beating Colorado's Sage Hurta (4:09.42) by less than a second. Stanford's Ella Donaghu (4:09.66) finished just behind Hurta.

Click or tap here to watch a video of the finals.

After the event was scored, Georgia's women lead with 20 points, ahead of LSU (18 points) and Arkansas (17 points).

Oklahoma State's Sinclarie Johnson holds with the meet record in the 1500 with a time of 4:05.98 in 2019.

Click or tap here to view the final results.

9:24 pm, June 12, 2021

USC wins women's 4x100m relay

NCAA Photos USC won the women's 4x100m relay.

With a time of 42.82 seconds, USC won the women's 4x100-meter relay Saturday, just barely edging out second-place LSU (42.84 seconds). North Carolina A&T finished in third with a time of 43.03 seconds.

After the event was scored, Georgia remained in first place with 20 points, ahead of LSU (18 points), Texas (14 points) and Oregon (14 points).

LSU set the meet and facility record in 2018 with a time of 42.09 seconds.

Click or tap here to view the final results.

5:58 pm, June 12, 2021

Saturday's DI track and field events are underway

NCAA Photos Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens won the long jump in the heptathlon.

The women's long jump – part of the heptathlon – was the first event in the DI outdoor track and field championships scheduled for Saturday. Field events begin at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET, with track events starting at 3:02 p.m. PT/5:02 p.m. ET.

Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens won the long jump in the heptathlon with a distance of 6.64 meters, besting Penn State's  Madeline Nickal (6.28m) and Mississippi State's Shayla Broughton (6.13m). Click or tap here to view the complete results.

In the javelin, within the heptathlon, Washington's Ida Eiking won with a throw of 49.92 meters. The complete results are here.

You can follow live results here throughout the day.

Georgia (20 points) leads the women's team standings to start the day, with host Oregon (14) in second. Arkansas, North Dakota State and Ohio State all follow next with 13 points each.

12:28 pm, June 12, 2021

Saturday schedule for final day of championships

The 2021 NCAA DI track and field championships come to a close today, where we'll crown a women's team champion. LSU clinched the men's title on Friday with 84 points, 31 ahead of runner-up Oregon.

Saturday's action begins at 11 a.m. PT with Heptathlon events. Field events begin at 2:30 p.m. PT, with track events starting at 3:02 p.m. PT. You can follow live results here throughout the day.

Georgia (20 points) leads the women's team standings to start the day, with host Oregon (14) in second. Arkansas, North Dakota State and Ohio State all follow next with 13 points a piece. Below is a look at the current top 15.

Women's top 15

Here is the complete schedule for today (all times are pacific):

SATURDAY, JUNE 12      
  Track Events    
Time Event Round Division
3:02 PM 4x100 Relay Final Women
3:11 PM 1500 Meters Final Women
3:24 PM  3000 Steeplechase Final Women
3:42 PM 100 Hurdles Final Women
3:52 PM 100 Meters Final Women
4:02 PM 400 Meters Final Women
4:14 PM 800 Meters Final Women
4:27 PM 400 Hurdles Final Women
4:37 PM 200 Meters Final Women
4:43 PM 800 Meters Heptathlon Women
4:55 PM 5000 Meters Final Women
5:21 PM 4x400 Relay Final Women
  Field Events    
Time Event Round Division
2:30 PM High Jump Final Women
2:35 PM Discus Final Women
3:20 PM Triple Jump Final Women
  Combined Events    
Time Event Round Division
11:00 AM Long Jump Heptathlon Women
12:15 PM Javelin Heptathlon Women
4:43 PM 800 Meters Heptathlon Women
3:33 am, June 12, 2021

LSU cruises to the DI men's outdoor track and field championship

LSU's Sean Burrell

🏆 LSU is your 2021 DI men's outdoor track and field national champion. The Tigers ran away with the trophy, racking up 84 points — a jaw-dropping mark that put them 31 points ahead of the second-place team, Oregon. Tomorrow, a champion on the women's side will be crowned. 

Click or tap here for the complete leaderboard.

Here are some of the most notable highlights from a Friday full of championship-winning races:

Below you can view all the results from Friday's track and field action:

Here is the schedule for tomorrow's events (all times are pacific):

3:02 am, June 12, 2021

North Carolina A&T wins the men's 4x400m relay national title

Randolph Ross led North Carolina A&T to a 4x400m relay title Friday afternoon. The Aggies were in sixth place before Ross was handed the baton. After that, well, the rest is history — Ross pushed NC A&T from sixth to first and the Aggies never looked back. They won the relay with a time of 3:00.92. Check out Ross's surge below. 👇

Stephen F. Austin came in second place on the back of Auhmad Robinson, who clocked the second fastest split in NCAA outdoor track and field championship history. Click or tap here to see the full leaderboard. 

1:00 am, June 12, 2021

Arizona State's Turner Washington wins the men's discus championship finals

Arizona State's Turner Washington crushed the competition in the discus event on Friday. Washington will travel back to Tempe with a national title after recording a mark of 63.42m. Second place belonged to Clemson's Roje Stona with a mark 61.94m. Washington also won the shot put title earlier this week. 

Click or tap here to view the entire leaderboard. 

2:23 am, June 12, 2021

Oregon's Cooper Teare grabs meet record, wins the men's 5000m championship final

Oregon's Cooper Teare takes home the men's 5000m national title with a time of 13:12.27 — a meet record. Teare wasn't the only Duck to finish in the top half of the race, as 1500m winner Cole Hocker clocked in in fourth place with a time of 13:18.95. 

Below you can see the top-15 from the men's 5000m final: 

Men's 5000m results

You can tap or click here to view all of the results. 

2:08 am, June 12, 2021

LSU's JuVaughn Harrison wins high jump, Oregon's Emmanuel Ihemeje wins triple jump

LSU's JuVaughn Harrison will exit Eugene, Oregon with two field event national championships under his belt. On Wednesday, Harrison won the long jump title with a score of 8.27m. Today, Harrison took home the high jump title with a score of 2.33m. Harrison will look to keep his momentum rolling when he competes in the Olympic trials later this summer.

You can view the full results of the men's high jump by clicking or tapping here. 

Oregon's Emmanuel Ihemeje took home the triple jump title with a score 17.14m. Second place fell to Tennessee's Jah-Nhai Perinchief with a score of 17.03m. Check out the full results here

1:45 am, June 12, 2021

Florida's Joseph Fahnbulleh wins the men's 200m championship final

On the final stretch of the men's 200m dash, Florida's Joseph Fahnbulley caught up and edged LSU's sprinter Terrance Laird with a time of 19.91. Laird was just 0.03 seconds behind the UF sprinter with a time of 19.94. Houston's Shaun Maswanganwi finished third with a time of 20.10.

Below you can see the full results from the men's 200m national championship: 

200m results
1:34 am, June 12, 2021

LSU's Sean Burrell clinches the team national championship for the Tigers in the men's 400m hurdles

Known as the toughest event in track and field, the men's 400m hurdles national championship belongs to LSU's Sean Burrell. Burrell finished with a time of 47.85 to give LSU 10 team points and the outright team national title. This is the first team title for the Tigers since 2002. 

Below you can see the full results from the men's 400m hurdles: 

Men's 400m results

You can see the full team standings by clicking or tapping here.  

1:15 am, June 12, 2021

Southern Cal's Isaiah Jewett wins the men's 800m championship final

With a time of 1:44.68, Souther Cal's Isaiah Jewett wins the 800m championship final. Jewett was followed by Texas A&M Bradon Miller (1:44.97) and Oregon's Charlie Hunter (1:45.75). Jewett's time is 8th fastest time in collegiate history and is the first victory for the USC program in the 800m race. 

Below you can see the full standings of the men's 800m championship final race: 

800m results
1:15 am, June 12, 2021

North Carolina A&T's Randolph Ross wins the men's 400m championship final

North Carolina A&T's Randolph Ross is the 2021 men's 400m national champion. Ross finished with a time of 43.85s. Texas A&M's Bryce Deadmon finished in second with a time of 44.44s. 

Below are the full results from the men's 400m championship final: 

400m race results
12:11 am, June 12, 2021

LSU wins the men's 4x100m relay championship final

The LSU Tigers have won the men's 4x100m relay with a time of 38.48. The Tigers' relay team consisted of Dylan Peebles, Noah Williams, Akanni Hilop and anchor Terrance Laird. 

Below you can see the full results of the 4x100m relay championship final: 

LSU Tigers win NCAA 4x100m relay

 LSU's win has added to its padding in the team standings on the men's side. You can see the full standings by clicking or tapping here. 

3:11 am, June 11, 2021

Results from Day 2 of the DI outdoor track and field championship

Texas Athletics Tara Davis of Texas long jump

Good evening, outdoor track and field fans 😴. We've had an action-packed Thursday night of action.

👑 Six women's individual championships were crowned today, as well as the men's decathlon champion.

But before we get to the newly crowned champions, let's look at the team standings. Georgia leads the women's team leaderboard with 20 points, six points ahead of Oregon (14) and seven points ahead of a three-way tie between Arkansas, North Dakota State and Ohio State for third with 13 points.

Over on the men's side, LSU still leads with 24 points, seven points behind Texas (17) and Mississippi State (17).

Here’s the full leaderboard.

Georgia's Karel Tilga began the day winning the men's decathlon championship. He led after the first day after placing first in the long jump and the high jump 👀. He later won the javelin throw on Thursday. Tilga previously won the indoor title.

Then all eyes turned to the women's hammer throw when Cal's Camryn Rogers broke the collegiate record twice — the second time to beat her own mark 💥 — with a hammer throw of 75.52m to win the national championship. Her final throw is the fourth-best in the world this year. Check out the record-breaking performance below 👇.

California's Camryn Rogers breaks collegiate record twice on hammer throw

These six individual championships were decided on Thursday:

  • Hammer: Cal's Camryn Rogers, 75.52m | Results
  • Pole vault: LSU's Lisa Gunnarsson, 14' 5.25" | Results
  • Long jump: Texas' Tara Davis, 6.70m | Results | Full replay
  • 10,000m: Oregon's Carmela Cardama Baez, 32:16.13 | Results | Full replay
  • Javelin: Georgia's Marie-Therese Obst, 59.69m | Results
  • Shot put: Ohio State's Adelaide Aquilla 18.98m | Results

Here are full men's decathlon results:

  • Final overall standings: First — Georgia's Karel Tilga, 8261 points | Results
  • 100 meters: Michigan's Ayden Owens, 10.64 time | Results
  • Long jump: Georgia's Karel Tilga, 7.51m | Results
  • Shot put: Oregon's Max Vollmer, 15.68m | Results
  • High jump: Georgia's Karel Tilga, 2.10m | Results
  • 400 meters: Michigan's Ayden Owens, 47.30 time | Results
  • 110 meter hurdles: Michigan's Ayden Owens, 14.19 | Results
  • Discus: Arkansas' Markus Ballengee, 50.14 | Results
  • Pole vault: Auburn's Alex Spyridonidis, 5.01m | Results
  • Javelin: Georgia's Karel Tilga, 63.11m | Results
  • 1500m: Michigan's Ayden Owens, 4:26.21 | Results

Action continues Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Click or tap here to view the full schedule.

Keep scrolling for full coverage of the DI outdoor track and field championship ⬇️. We will be here all week with updates.

2:14 am, June 11, 2021

Georgia's Marie-Therese Obst wins women's javelin championship

Marie-Therese Obst becomes the fourth Georgia Bulldog to win the women's javelin championship. Her best javelin throw of the night, which clinched the title, came in at 59.69m. She defeated Arizona State's Alizee Minard, who placed second with 57.91m.

Click or tap here for complete women's javelin results.

2:07 am, June 11, 2021

Oregon's Carmela Cardama Baez wins women's 10000m title

With a personal best 32:16.13 time, Oregon's Carmela Cardama Baez wins the 10000m title. Baez's performance makers her the fourth-fastest performer in NCAA outdoor championships history.

The Oregon Duck beat Alabama's Mercy Chelangat (32:22.11) and Air Force's Maria Mettler (32:34.05). 

Click or tap here for complete women's 10000m results.

Watch the women's 10,000m final at the 2021 NCAA Track & Field Championships
12:09 pm, June 10, 2021

DI outdoor championships: Day 2 schedule and results

Isaac Wasserman | NCAA Photos The DI outdoor track and field championships kicked off Wednesday.

There are six finals on Thursday, June 10 at the DI outdoor track and field championships, each of them in women's events: the 10,000 meter, hammer throw, pole vault, javelin, long jump and shot put. In total, there are 22 events scheduled for Thursday, starting with the women's hammer finals at 4 p.m. ET.

You can watch livestreams of the events on WatchESPN. The complete broadcast schedule is below.

Click or tap here to view the complete schedule and results for the championships. Wednesday's results are available here.

Entering Thursday's slate of events, LSU leads in men's competition with 24 points, ahead of Mississippi State (17 points), Kansas (13.5 points), Kentucky (12 points)  and Texas (12 points), who round out the top five. Click or tap here to view the men's scores.

Here's the schedule for Thursday (all times Pacific):

Below is the streaming schedule for Thursday's events:

Thursday, June 10      
Event Start Time (ET) Network Link
Decathlon 110 Meter Hurdles 12:30 PM ESPN3 Watch Here
Decathlon Discus 1:20 PM ESPN3 Watch Here
Decathlon Pole vault 2:30 PM ESPN3 Watch Here
Decathlon 100 Meter 4:00 PM ESPN3 Watch Here
Women's Hammer 4:00 PM ESPN3 Watch Here
Decathlon Javelin 5:00 PM ESPN3 Watch Here
NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship 6:30 PM ESPN2 Watch Here
Women's Pole Vault 7:00 PM ESPN3 Watch Here
Women's Javelin 7:45 PM ESPN3 Watch Here
Women's Long Jump 8:00 PM ESPN3 Watch Here
Women's Shot Put 8:40 PM ESPN3 Watch Here

 

4:31 pm, June 10, 2021

Here are some of the best photos from Day 1

The NCAA DI track and field championship is back at the newly renovated Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

Here are some of the best pictures from the first day of the 2021 championship, courtesy of NCAA photos/Getty Images.

Iowa State's Vlad Pavlenko celebrates in the hammer toss.

Jamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photos Iowa State's Vlad Pavlenko

Jullane Walker of Kansas State competes in the long jump.

Jamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photos Jullane Walker of the Kansas State Wildcats competes in the long jump

Kentucky's Keaton Daniel in the pole vault.

Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images Kentucky pole-vaulter Keaton Daniel.

Arkansas' Phillip Lemonius runs the 110-meter hurdles.

Photo by Andy Nelson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images Arkansas hurdler Phillip Lemonius

 

An overview of Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Photo by Eric Evans/NCAA Photos via Getty Images Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
4:14 am, June 10, 2021

Results from Day 1 of the DI outdoor track and field championship

NCAA Photos Patrick Dever wins the men's 10000m championship

Good evening, outdoor track and field fans 😴. It's been a wild Wednesday night of action.

LSU currently leads the DI men’s outdoor track and field championship team field with 24 points after one day of outdoor track and field events. Mississippi State sits at second with 17 points, while Kansas rests at third with 13.5 points. Here’s the full leaderboard.

But it was Tulsa's Patrick Dever who stole the show on Wednesday night. The senior broke a 42-year old NCAA indoor championships record, winning the 10000m final in 27:41.87 💨. Check out the full race below 👇.

Tulsa's Patrick Dever wins men's 10000m championship

These six individual championships were decided on Wednesday:

  • Hammer: Florida's Thomas Mardal, 76.74m | Results
  • Long jump: LSU's JuVaughn Harrison, 8.27m | Results
  • 10000-meter: Tulsa's Patrick Dever, 27:41.87 (NCAA record) | Results
  • Shot put: Arizona State's Turner Washington, 21.10m | Results
  • Javelin: LSU's Tzuriel Pedigo, 76.98m | Results
  • Pole vault: Stephen F. Austin's Branson Ellis, 5.70m | Results

The 2021 men's decathlon also began on Wednesday with five events. Here are the results:

  • 100 meters: Michigan's Ayden Owens, 10.64 time | Results
  • Long jump: Georgia's Karel Tilga, 7.51m | Results
  • Shot put: Oregon's Max Vollmer, 15.68m | Results
  • High jump: Georgia's Karel Tilga, 2.10m | Results
  • 400 meters: Ayden Owens, 47.30 time | Results

The decathlon will continue Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Pacific. You can find the event schedule and results here.

Keep scrolling for full coverage of the DI outdoor track and field championship ⬇️. We will be here all week with updates.

4:07 am, June 10, 2021

Stephen F. Austin's Branson Ellis wins men's pole vault championship

NCAA Photos Stephen F. Austin's Branson Ellis wins the men's pole vault title

With a 5.70m result, Stephen F. Austin's Branson Ellis wins the men's pole vault championship. He beats Kentucky's Keaton Daniel, South Dakota's Ethan Bray and Sam Houston's Clayton Fritsch, who all placed second with a 5.55m score.

Click or tap here for results from the men's pole vault final.

3:11 am, June 10, 2021

LSU's JuVaughn Harrison wins men's long jump championship

LSU Athletics JuVaughn Harrison of LSU track and field

LSU's JuVaughn Harrison scored his fifth career national championship on Wednesday. Harrison's 8.27m long jump earned him the 2021 men's long jump title.

Click or tap here to view results from the men's long jump final.

12:30 am, June 10, 2021

LSU, Notre Dame make semifinals history

NCAA Photos LSU outdoor track and field

LSU has secured its spot in the men's 4x100 relay final in historic time. The Tigers ran a 38.66 for the fastest semifinal time in NCAA outdoor championship history. Click or tap here to see the 4x100 relay results.

Over in the 1500m race, Yared Nuguse of Notre Dame earned the fastest semifinal time in NCAA outdoor championship history with a 3:37.36 time. Click or tap here to view the 1500m results.

9:16 pm, June 9, 2021

Wednesday's men's decathlon results

NCAA Photos Tilga of Georgia track and field

Five decathlon events have finished and Georgia's Karel Tilga, who placed first in the long jump and high jump, leads the men's decathlon standings with 4,384 points.

Michigan's Ayden Owens won the 100-meter and 400-meter races and sits in second place overall. Oregon's Max Vollmer won the shot put final, and takes third place into the next round.

Click or tap here to view the full standings.

These are the winners and results from Wednesday's men's decathlon: 

  • 100 meters: Michigan's Ayden Owens, 10.64 time | Results
  • Long jump: Georgia's Karel Tilga, 7.51m | Results
  • Shot put: Oregon's Max Vollmer, 15.68m | Results
  • High jump: Georgia's Karel Tilga, 2.10m | Results
  • 400 meters: Ayden Owens, 47.30 time | Results
12:11 pm, June 9, 2021

DI outdoor track and field championships start Wednesday

NCAA Photos The DI outdoor track and field championships kick off Wednesday.

Today, Wednesday, June 9 marks the first of four days of competition at the 2021 DI outdoor track and field championships. The first event scheduled for Wednesday is the men's 100-meter sprint as part of the decathlon at 4 p.m. ET. In total, there are six events that have their finals scheduled for Wednesday: the men's 10,000-meter run, men's hammer throw, men's pole vault, men's javelin, men's long jump and men's shot put.

Click or tap here to view the complete schedule and results for the championships.

Scroll down to find the streaming schedule for ESPN3.

The complete schedule of events for Wednesday is listed below (times listed in Pacific):

You can watch select events on ESPN3, listed below.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9      
Event Start Time Network Link
Decathlon 100 Meters & Decathlon Long Jump 1 PM PT/4 PM ET ESPN3 Watch Here
Men's Hammer 2:30 PM PT/5:30 PM ET ESPN3 Watch Here
Decathlon Shot Put 2:55 PM PT/5:55 PM ET ESPN3 Watch Here
Decathlon High Jump 4:10 PM PT/7:10 PM ET ESPN3 Watch Here
NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship 5 PM PT/8 PM ET ESPNU Watch Here
Men's Pole Vault 5:30 PM PT/8:30 PM ET ESPN3 Watch Here
NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship 6 PM PT/9 PM ET ESPN2 Watch Here
Men's Javelin 6:15 PM PT/9:15 PM ET ESPN3 Watch Here
Men's Long Jump 6:30 PM PT/9:30 PM ET ESPN3 Watch Here
Men's Shot Put 7:10 PM PT/10:10 PM ET ESPN3 Watch Here

Click or tap here to view the complete schedule and results for the championships.

11:19 pm, May 30, 2021

Capacity for 2021 DI outdoor track & field championships announced

On Sunday, Oregon Athletics announced that Hayward Field will have a capacity of 4,400 fans per day for the 2021 DI men's and women's outdoor track & field championships.

Fans attending must wear face coverings. There will be sections available for fully-vaccinated spectators, who must show proof of vaccination. There will also be socially distanced sections for non-vaccinated spectators. 

2:19 am, May 30, 2021

View preliminary results from the DI outdoor track and field championships

Alabama Athletics Alabama's Tamara Clark Alabama's Tamara Clark

Preliminary action from the DI outdoor track and field championships is in the books. It was four days packed to the brim of exciting action. 

Here are some highlights from the qualifying rounds: 

  • LSU's Tonea Marshall ran a 12.44 in the 100 hurdles to become the fourth-fastest in collegiate history. 
  • North Carolina A&T's Cambrea Sturgis ran a 10.92 100m to be the fastest qualifier in the event.
  • Alabama's Eilud Kipsang became the fourth fastest at running the men's 1500m with a time of 3:35.49/
  • Alabama's Tamara Clark became the fourth-fastest 200m runner in collegiate history with a time of 22.13. 
  • Texas A&M's Athing Mu broke the collegiate record in the women's 400m with a time of 49.68. 
  • In the discus competition, Arizona State's Jorende van Klinken hit a mark of 64.44m — the seventh-best in collegiate history. 

To view all the results from the East prelims, tap or click here.

To view all the results from the West prelims, tap or click here.

Championship action will start on June 9 and run through Jun 12. You can keep up with all the coverage here on NCAA.com

2:34 pm, May 20, 2021

DI Outdoor Track & Field Championship selections announced

The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships preliminary competitions.

The complete list of participants is available on the following website. For more information regarding the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, click or tap here.

The preliminary competitions are scheduled for May 26 - 29.  The University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Florida will host the East Preliminary and Texas A&M University, in College Station, Texas will host the West Preliminary.  The qualifiers out of these two regions will compete in the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships held June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.

1:05 pm, May 20, 2021

DI Outdoor Track & Field Championship selections to be announced today at 11 a.m. ET

NCAA Photos The DI Outdoor Track & Field Championship selections will be announced Thursday.

The 2021 NCAA DI Outdoor Track & Field Championship selections will be announced at 11 a.m. ET on NCAA.com. The championship will be held from June 9-12 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. But first, preliminary rounds will occur May 26-29 in Jacksonville, FL and College Station, TX. Here's the full schedule for Jacksonville and College Station.

All events including hurdles, steeple chase, shotput, etc. will occur between Thursday and Saturday. Here's the full schedule of events.

6:29 pm, May 13, 2021

Everything you need to know for the selection reveal

When: The 2021 DI men and women's outdoor track and field selections will be announced Thursday, May 20.

Where: You can find the selection reveal right here on NCAA.com.

The 2021 DI men and women's outdoor track and field championship will take place from June 9-12 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. All events including hurdles, steeple chase, shotput, etc. will occur between Thursday and Saturday. Here's the full schedule of events.

Preliminary rounds will occur May 26-29 in Jacksonville, FL and College Station, TX. Here's the full schedule for Jacksonville and College Station.

6:20 pm, May 13, 2021

Outdoor track and field championship history

Texas Tech is the 2019 DI men's outdoor track & field champion

Texas Tech won its first DI men's outdoor track and field championships in 2019. Southern California holds the most titles with 26.

Arkansas won the DI women's outdoor track and field championship last season, also its first. LSU holds the most titles with 14.

Men's championship history:

YEAR SCHOOL COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE SITE
2019 Texas Tech Wes Kittley 60 Florida 50 Austin, Texas
2018 Georgia Petros Kyprianou 52 Florida 42 Oregon
2017 Florida Mike Holloway 61.5 Texas A&M 59.5 Oregon
2016 Florida Mike Holloway 62 Arkansas 56 Oregon
2015 Oregon Robert Johnson 85 Florida 56 Oregon
2014 Oregon Robert Johnson 88 Florida 70 Oregon
2013 Florida, Texas A&M Mike Holloway, Pat Henry 53 Arkansas   Oregon
2012 Florida Mike Holloway 50 LSU 48 Drake
2011 Texas A&M Pat Henry 55 Florida State 54 Drake
2010 Texas A&M Pat Henry 55 Florida 54 Oregon
2009 Texas A&M Pat Henry 48 Oregon, FSU, Florida 46 Arkansas
2008 Florida State Bob Bramen 52 LSU, Auburn 44 Drake
2007 &Florida State Bob Bramen 54 LSU 48 Sacramento State
2006 Florida State Bob Bramen 67 LSU 51 Sacramento State
2005 &Arkansas John McDonnell 60 Florida 49 Sacramento State
2004 &Arkansas John McDonnell 65 1/2 Florida 49 Texas
2003 Arkansas John McDonnell 59 Auburn 50 Sacramento State
2002 LSU Pat Henry 64 Tennessee 57 LSU
2001 Tennessee Bill Webb 50 &TCU 49 Oregon
2000 Stanford Vin Lananna 72 Arkansas 59 Duke
1999 Arkansas John McDonnell 59 Stanford 52 Boise State
1998 Arkansas John McDonnell 58 1/2 Stanford 51 Buffalo, N.Y.
1997 Arkansas John McDonnell 55 Texas 42 1/2  Indiana
1996 Arkansas John McDonnell 55 George Mason 40 Oregon
1995 Arkansas John McDonnell 61 1/2 UCLA 55 Tennesse
1994 Arkansas John McDonnell 83 UTEP 45 Boise State
1993 Arkansas John McDonnell 69 Ohio State, LSU 45 New Orleans
1992 Arkansas John McDonnell 60 Tennessee  46 1/2  Texas
1991 Tennessee Doug Brown 51 Washington St.  42 Oregon
1990 LSU Pat Henry 44 Arkansas 36 Duke
1989 LSU Pat Henry 53 Texas A&M 51 BYU
1988 UCLA Bob Larsen 82 Texas 41 Oregon
1987 UCLA Bob Larsen 81 Texas 28 LSU
1986 SMU Ted McLaughlin 53 Washington State 52 Indianapolis
1985 Arkansas John McDonnell 61 Washington State 46 Texas
1984 Oregon Bill Dellinger 113 Washington State 94 1/2 Oregon
1983 SMU Ted McLaughlin 104 Tennessee 102 Houston
1982 UTEP John Wedel 105 Tennessee 94 BYU
1981 UTEP Ted Banks 70 SMU 57 LSU
1980 UTEP Ted Banks 69 UCLA 46 Texas
1979 UTEP Ted Banks 64 Villanova 48 Illinois
1978 UCLA, UTEP Jim Bush, Ted Banks 50     Oregon
1977 Arizona State Senon Castillo 64 UTEP 50 Illinois
1976 Southern California Vern Wolfe 64 UTEP 44 Penn
1975 UTEP Ted Banks 55 UCLA 42 BYU
1974 Tennessee Stan Huntsman 60 UCLA 56 Texas
1973 UCLA Jim Bush 52 Oregon 31 LSU
1972 UCLA Jim Bush 82 Southern California 49 Oregon
1971 UCLA Jim Bush 52 Southern California 41 Washington
1970 BYU, Kansas, Oregon Clarence Robison, Bob Timmons, William Bowerman 35     Drake
1969 San Jose State Bud Winter 48 Kansas 45 Tennessee
1968 Southern California Vern Wolfe 58 Washington State 57 California
1967 Southern California Vern Wolfe 86 Oregon 40 BYU
1966 UCLA Jim Bush 81 BYU 33 Indiana
1965 Oregon, Southern California William Bowerman, Vern Wolfe 32     California
1964 Oregon William Bowerman 70 San Jose State 40 Oregon
1963 Southern California Vern Wolfe 61 Stanford 42 New Mexico
1962 Oregon William Bowerman 85 Villanova 40 Oregon
1961 Southern California Jess Mortensen 65 Oregon 47 Penn
1960 Kansas Bill Easton 50 Southern California 37 California
1959 Kansas Bill Easton 73 San Jose State 48 7/10 Nebraska
1958 Southern California Jess Mortensen 48 6/7 Kansas 40 3/4 California
1957 Villanova James Elliot 47 California 32 Texas
1956 UCLA Elvin Drake 55 7/10 Kansas 51 California
1955 Southern California Jess Mortensen 42 UCLA 34 Southern California
1954 Southern California Jess Mortensen 66 17/20 Illinois 31 17/20 Michigan
1953 Southern California Jess Mortensen 80 Illinois 41 Nebraska
1952 Southern California Jess Mortensen 66 7/12 San Jose State 24 1/3 California
1951 Southern California Jess Mortensen 56 Cornell 40 Washington
1950 Southern California Jess Hill 49 1/5 Stanford 28 Minnesota
1949 Southern California Jess Hill 55 2/5 UCLA 31 Southern California
1948 Minnesota James Kelly 46 Southern California 41 1/2 Minnesota
1947 Illinois Leo Johnson 59 2/3 Southern California 34 1/4 Utah
1946 Illinois Leo Johnson 78 Southern California 42 17/20 Minnesota
1945 Navy E.J. Thornson 62 Michigan 52 3/5 Marquette
1944 Illinois Leo Johnson 79 Notre Dame 43 Marquette
1943 Southern California Dean Cromwell 46 California 39 Northwestern
1942 Southern California Dean Cromwell 85 1/2 Ohio State 44 1/5 Nebraska
1941 Southern California Dean Cromwell 81 1/2 Indiana 50 Stanford
1940 Southern California Dean Cromwell 47 Stanford 28 2/3 Minnesota
1939 Southern California Dean Cromwell 86 Stanford 44 3/4 Southern California
1938 Southern California Dean Cromwell 67 3/4 Stanford 38 Minnesota
1937 Southern California Dean Cromwell 62 Stanford 50 California
1936 Southern California Dean Cromwell 103 1/3 Ohio State 73 Chicago
1935 Southern California Dean Cromwell 74 1/3 Ohio State 40 1/5 California
1934 Stanford R.L. Templeton 63 Southern California 54 7/20 Southern California
1933 LSU Bernie Moore 58 Southern California 54 Chicago
1932 Indiana Billy Hayes 56 Ohio State 49 3/4 Chicago
1931 Southern California Dean Cromwell 77 1/7 Ohio State 31 1/7  Chicago
1930 Southern California Dean Cromwell 55 11/35 Washington 40 Chicago
1929 Ohio State Frank Castleman 50 Washington 42 Chicago
1928 Stanford R.L. Templeton 72 Ohio State 31 Chicago
1927 *Illinois Harry Gill 35     Chicago
1926 *Southern California Dean Cromwell 27     Chicago
1925 *Stanford R.L. Templeton 31     Chicago
1924 -----------------          
1923 Michigan Stephen Farrell 29 1/2 Mississippi State 16 Chicago
1922 California Walter Christie 28 1/2 Penn State 19 1/2 Chicago
1921 Illinois Harry Gill 20 1/4 Notre Dame 16 3/4 Chicago

Women's championship history:

YEAR CHAMPION   COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS   SITE
2019 Arkansas Lance Harter 64 Southern California 57 Austin, Texas
2018 Southern California Caryl Smith Gilbert 53 Georgia 52 Oregon
2017 Oregon Robert Johnson 64 Georgia 62.2 Oregon
2016 Arkansas Lance Harter 72 Oregon 62 Oregon
2015 Oregon Robert Johnson 59 Kentucky 50 Oregon
2014 Texas A&M Pat Henry 75 Texas 66 Oregon
2013 Kansas Stanley Redwine 60 Texas A&M 44 Oregon
2012 #LSU Dennis Shaver 76 Oregon 62 Drake
2011 Texas A&M Pat Henry 49 Oregon 45 Drake
2010 Texas A&M Pat Henry 72 Oregon 57 Oregon
2009 Texas A&M Pat Henry 50 Oregon 43 Arkansas
2008 LSU Dennis Shaver 67 Arizona State 63 Drake
2007 Arizona State Greg Kraft 60 LSU 53 Sacramento State
2006 Auburn Ralph Spry 57 Southern California 38 1/2 Sacramento State
2005 Texas Bev Kearney 55 South Carolina, UCLA 48 Sacramento State
2004 UCLA Jeanette Bolden 69 LSU 68 Texas
2003 LSU Pat Henry 64 Texas 50 Sacramento State
2002 South Carolina Curtis Frye 82 UCLA 72 LSU
2001 Southern California Ron Allice 64 UCLA 55 Oregon
2000 LSU Pat Henry 58 Southern California 54 Duke
1999 Texas Bev Kearney 62 UCLA 60 Boise State
1998 Texas Bev Kearney 60 UCLA 55 Buffalo
1997 LSU Pat Henry 63 Texas 62 Indiana
1996 LSU Pat Henry 81 Texas 52 Oregon
1995 LSU Pat Henry 69 UCLA 58 Tennessee
1994 LSU Pat Henry 86 Texas 43 Boise State
1993 LSU Pat Henry 93 Wisconsin 44 New Orleans
1992 LSU Pat Henry 87 Florida 81 Texas
1991 LSU Pat Henry 78 Texas 67 Oregon
1990 LSU Pat Henry 53 UCLA 46 Duke
1989 LSU Pat Henry 86 UCLA 47 BYU
1988 LSU Pat Henry 61 UCLA 58 Oregon
1987 LSU Sam Seemes 62 Alabama 53 LSU
1986 Texas Terry Crawford 65 Alabama 55 Indianapoilis
1985 Oregon Tom Heinonen 52 Florida State, LSU 46 Texas
1984 Florida State Gary Winckler 145 Tennessee 124 Oregon
1983 UCLA Scott Chisam 116 1/2 Florida State 108 Houston
1982 UCLA Scott Chisam 153 Tennessee 126 BYU