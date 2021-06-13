Southern California wins women's track and field title, LSU wins men's title

Last Updated 9:28 PM, June 12, 2021Southern California wins women's track and field title, LSU wins men's titleShare BYU's Anna Camp wins the women's 1500m championship final 7:19 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:19 am, June 13, 2021USC wins women's outdoor track and field championship NCAA Photos USC won the 2021 NCAA DI women's outdoor track and field championship with 74 points, beating second-place Texas A&M (63 points). Georgia (37.5 points), Alabama (31 points) and North Carolina A&T (31 points) rounded out the top five. On Saturday, USC's Anna Cockrell won the 100-meter and 400-meter hurdles, and the Trojans also took the 4x100-meter relay. USC also won the national championship in 2018 and 2001, and the Trojans were the national runners-up in the last national championships in 2019. This year marked the sixth time in the last 12 national championships that Texas A&M finished in the top two. Click or tap here to view the final results. In the final event of Saturday, Texas A&M set the meet, collegiate and facility record in the women's 4x400-meter relay, finishing in a time of 3:22.34, beating USC (3:24.54) by more than two seconds and breaking Oregon's previous record of (3:23.13). You can watch a video of the record-breaking relay here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:14 am, June 13, 2021NC State's Elly Henes wins 5000 meter NCAA Photos NC State's Elly Henes crossed the finish line first in the women's 5,000-meter finals with a time of 15:28.05 as she just beat out Notre Dame's Katie Wasserman (15:28.68). Minnesota's Bethany Hasz finished in third with a time of 15:30.57. Click or tap here to view the complete results from the 5,000-meter finals. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:58 pm, June 12, 2021Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens wins heptathlon NCAA Photos Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens won the women's heptathlon with 6,285 points, beating out Miami (FL)'s Michelle Atherley (6,067 points) and Texas' Kristine Blazevica (5,984 points). Gittens finished first in the high jump, 200 meter and long jump within the heptathlon. Click or tap here to view the full results from the heptathlon. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:54 pm, June 12, 2021South Carolina's Rachel Glenn wins women's high jumpSouth Carolina's Rachel Glenn took home the women's high jump finals with a jump that cleared a height of 1.93 meters, which was 0.03 meters from tying the meet record. Texas A&M's Lamara Distin finished second with a jump of 1.90 meters and her teammate Tyra Gittens finished third (1.87m). Click or tap here to view the complete results from the women's high jump finals. After the event was scored, USC's women lead with 66 points, with Texas A&M (53 points) in second and Georgia (37.5 points) in third. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:50 pm, June 12, 2021Texas Tech's Ruth Usoro wins triple jump NCAA Photos With a distance of 14.19 meters, Texas Tech's Ruth Usoro won the women's triple jump finals, just beating Georgia's Jasmine Moore (14.13 meters) and Rice's Michelle Fokam (14.04 meters). Click or tap here to view the results from the triple jump finals. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:47 pm, June 12, 2021Arizona State's Jorinde Van Klinken sets meet discus recordWith a throw of 65.01 meters, Arizona State's Jorinde Van Klinken set the meet record in the discus, breaking UCLA's Seilala Sua previous record of 64.26 meters. Iowa's Laulauga Tausaga finished second with a throw of 63.53 meters. Click or tap here to view the results from the discus finals. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:38 pm, June 12, 2021North Carolina A&T's Cambrea Sturgis wins women's 200mNorth Carolina A&T's Cambrea Sturgis won another even Saturday, taking first place in the women's 200-meter finals with a time of 22.12 seconds – a tenth of a second off the meet and collegiate record held by Florida's Kyra Jefferson. Alabama's Tamara Clark finished second with a time of 22.17 seconds and Ohio State's Anavia Battle (22.42 seconds) finished in third. Click or tap here to view the final results from the event. After the event was scored, USC's women lead with 60 points, ahead of North Carolina A&T (31 points), Alabama (27 points) and LSU (27 points). share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:28 pm, June 12, 2021USC's Anna Cockrell wins 400m hurdles NCAA Photos USC's Anna Cockrell claimed another title on Saturday, winning the women's 400-meter hurdles with a time of 54.68 seconds, beating Arizona's Shannon Meisberger (55.70 seconds) and Virginia's Andrenette Knight (55.81 seconds). Click or tap here to view the final results from the event. After the event was scored, USC's women leads with 53 points, ahead of Texas A&M (24 points) and Florida (23 points). share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:17 pm, June 12, 2021Virginia's Michaela Meyer wins 800m NCAA Photos Virginia's Michaela Meyer crossed the finish line in 2:00.28 to win the women's 800-meter finals, beating out Clemson's Laurie Barton (2:00.65) and Florida's Gabrielle Wilkinson (2:01.20). Click or tap here to view the results from the finals. USC's women are in first place with 43 points, ahead of Texas A&M (24 points) and Florida (23 points). share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:10 pm, June 12, 2021Texas A&M's Athing Mu wins women's 400m NCAA Photos Texas A&M's Athing Mu won the women's 400 meter with a time of 49.57 seconds, setting a meet record (previously held by Georgia's Lynna Irby at 49.80 seconds) and breaking her own collegiate record (49.68 seconds in May). Florida's Talitha Diggs finished in second place with a time of 50.74 seconds and USC's Kyra Constantine finished third at 50.87 seconds. Click or tap here to view the final results from the event. With Mu's win, Texas A&M's women jumped to second place with 24 points, behind first-place USC at 43 points. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:55 pm, June 12, 2021North Carolina A&T's Cambrea Sturgis wins 100m in meet-record timeCrossing the finish line in 10.74 seconds, North Carolina A&T's Cambrea Sturgis not only won the women's 100-meter sprint, setting the meet and collegiate record by one-hundredth of a second, surpassing LSU's Sha'Carri Richardson, who held the previous records with a time of 10.75 seconds in 2019. Click or tap here to watch a video of the finals. USC's Twanisha Terry finished second with a time of 10.79 seconds. Click or tap here to view the results from the finals. After the event was scored, USC's women lead with 30 points, ahead of North Carolina A&T (21 points) and Georgia (20 points). share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:45 pm, June 12, 2021USC's Anna Cockrell wins 100m hurdles NCAA Photos With a time of 12.58 seconds, USC's Anna Cockrell won the women's 100-meter hurdles, besting UCF's Rayniah Jones (12.82 seconds) and Baylor's Ackera Nugent (12.84 seconds). Click or tap here to view the complete results from the event. Clemson's Brianna Rollins holds the meet and collegiate record with a time of 12.39 seconds. After the event was scored, the women of USC and Georgia shared the lead with 20 points apiece, ahead of LSU (18 points). share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:37 pm, June 12, 2021Air Force's Mahala Norris wins 3000m steeplechase NCAA Photos With a time of 9:31.79, Air Force's Mahala Norris won the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase, just barely beating Auburn's Joyce Kimeli (9:31.84) by five-hundredths of one second. Washington's Katie Rainsberger (9:32.12) finished in third. Click or tap here to view the results from the event. After the event was scored, Georgia's women lead with 20 points, ahead of LSU (18 points) and Arkansas (17 points). share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:18 pm, June 12, 2021BYU's Anna Camp wins women's 1500m NCAA Photos With a time of 4:08.53, BYU's Anna Camp won the women's 1500-meter final, beating Colorado's Sage Hurta (4:09.42) by less than a second. Stanford's Ella Donaghu (4:09.66) finished just behind Hurta. Click or tap here to watch a video of the finals. After the event was scored, Georgia's women lead with 20 points, ahead of LSU (18 points) and Arkansas (17 points). Oklahoma State's Sinclarie Johnson holds with the meet record in the 1500 with a time of 4:05.98 in 2019. Click or tap here to view the final results. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:24 pm, June 12, 2021USC wins women's 4x100m relay NCAA Photos With a time of 42.82 seconds, USC won the women's 4x100-meter relay Saturday, just barely edging out second-place LSU (42.84 seconds). North Carolina A&T finished in third with a time of 43.03 seconds. After the event was scored, Georgia remained in first place with 20 points, ahead of LSU (18 points), Texas (14 points) and Oregon (14 points). LSU set the meet and facility record in 2018 with a time of 42.09 seconds. Click or tap here to view the final results. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:58 pm, June 12, 2021Saturday's DI track and field events are underway NCAA Photos The women's long jump – part of the heptathlon – was the first event in the DI outdoor track and field championships scheduled for Saturday. Field events begin at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET, with track events starting at 3:02 p.m. PT/5:02 p.m. ET. Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens won the long jump in the heptathlon with a distance of 6.64 meters, besting Penn State's Madeline Nickal (6.28m) and Mississippi State's Shayla Broughton (6.13m). Click or tap here to view the complete results. In the javelin, within the heptathlon, Washington's Ida Eiking won with a throw of 49.92 meters. The complete results are here. You can follow live results here throughout the day. Georgia (20 points) leads the women's team standings to start the day, with host Oregon (14) in second. Arkansas, North Dakota State and Ohio State all follow next with 13 points each. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:28 pm, June 12, 2021Saturday schedule for final day of championshipsThe 2021 NCAA DI track and field championships come to a close today, where we'll crown a women's team champion. LSU clinched the men's title on Friday with 84 points, 31 ahead of runner-up Oregon. Saturday's action begins at 11 a.m. PT with Heptathlon events. Field events begin at 2:30 p.m. PT, with track events starting at 3:02 p.m. PT. You can follow live results here throughout the day. Georgia (20 points) leads the women's team standings to start the day, with host Oregon (14) in second. Arkansas, North Dakota State and Ohio State all follow next with 13 points a piece. Below is a look at the current top 15. Here is the complete schedule for today (all times are pacific): SATURDAY, JUNE 12 Track Events Time Event Round Division 3:02 PM 4x100 Relay Final Women 3:11 PM 1500 Meters Final Women 3:24 PM 3000 Steeplechase Final Women 3:42 PM 100 Hurdles Final Women 3:52 PM 100 Meters Final Women 4:02 PM 400 Meters Final Women 4:14 PM 800 Meters Final Women 4:27 PM 400 Hurdles Final Women 4:37 PM 200 Meters Final Women 4:43 PM 800 Meters Heptathlon Women 4:55 PM 5000 Meters Final Women 5:21 PM 4x400 Relay Final Women Field Events Time Event Round Division 2:30 PM High Jump Final Women 2:35 PM Discus Final Women 3:20 PM Triple Jump Final Women Combined Events Time Event Round Division 11:00 AM Long Jump Heptathlon Women 12:15 PM Javelin Heptathlon Women 4:43 PM 800 Meters Heptathlon Women share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:33 am, June 12, 2021LSU cruises to the DI men's outdoor track and field championship 🏆 LSU is your 2021 DI men's outdoor track and field national champion. The Tigers ran away with the trophy, racking up 84 points — a jaw-dropping mark that put them 31 points ahead of the second-place team, Oregon. Tomorrow, a champion on the women's side will be crowned. 2021 NCAA OUTDOOR MEN'S T&F CHAMPS#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/CQJkyBAZlw— LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) June 12, 2021 Click or tap here for the complete leaderboard. Here are some of the most notable highlights from a Friday full of championship-winning races: In the toughest event of the day, LSU's Sean Burrell clinched the team national title for the Tigers in the men's 400m hurdles. LSU's Terrance Laird goes two-for-two after winning the 100m dash title. North Carolina A&T's star Randolph Ross cooks the field in the second leg of the 4x400 relay. Arizona State's Turner Washington wins his second championship of the week after taking the discus title. Oregon's Cooper Teare wins the 5000m championship. Southern Cal's Isaiah Jewett records the 8th fastest time in collegiate history in the men's 800m. LSU's JuVaughn Harrison secures the high jump championship after winning the long jump title earlier in the week. Below you can view all the results from Friday's track and field action: FRIDAY, JUNE 11 Track Events Time (PT) Event Round Division Winner 5:02 PM 4x100 Relay Final Men LSU 5:11 PM 1500 Meters Final Men Oregon's Cole Hocker 5:24 PM 3000 Steeplechase Final Men Middle Tennessee's Kigen Chemadi 5:42 PM 110 Hurdles Final Men Alabama's Robert Dunning 5:52 PM 100 Meters Final Men LSU's Terrance Laird 6:02 PM 400 Meters Final Men North Carolina A&T's Randolph Ross 6:14 PM 800 Meters Final Men Southern Cal's Isaiah Jewett 6:27 PM 400 Hurdles Final Men LSU's Sean Burrell 6:37 PM 200 Meters Final Men Florida's Joseph Fahnbulleh 6:43 PM 200 Meters Heptathlon Women Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens 6:55 PM 5000 Meters Final Men Oregon's Cooper Teare 7:21 PM 4x400 Relay Final Men North Carolina A&T Field Events Time Event Round Division Winner 4:30 PM High Jump Final Men LSU's JuVaughn Harrison 4:35 PM Discus Final Men Arizona State's Turner Washington 5:20 PM Triple Jump Final Men Oregon's Emmanuel Ihemeje Combined Events Time Event Round Division Winner 12:00 PM 100 Hurdles Heptathlon Women Miami (Fla.)'s Michelle Athlerley 1:00 PM High Jump Heptathlon Women Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens 3:00 PM Shot Put Heptathlon Women Washington's Ida Eikeng 6:43 PM 200 Meters Heptathlon Women Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens Here is the schedule for tomorrow's events (all times are pacific): SATURDAY, JUNE 12 Track Events Time Event Round Division 3:02 PM 4x100 Relay Final Women 3:11 PM 1500 Meters Final Women 3:24 PM 3000 Steeplechase Final Women 3:42 PM 100 Hurdles Final Women 3:52 PM 100 Meters Final Women 4:02 PM 400 Meters Final Women 4:14 PM 800 Meters Final Women 4:27 PM 400 Hurdles Final Women 4:37 PM 200 Meters Final Women 4:43 PM 800 Meters Heptathlon Women 4:55 PM 5000 Meters Final Women 5:21 PM 4x400 Relay Final Women Field Events Time Event Round Division 2:30 PM High Jump Final Women 2:35 PM Discus Final Women 3:20 PM Triple Jump Final Women Combined Events Time Event Round Division 11:00 AM Long Jump Heptathlon Women 12:15 PM Javelin Heptathlon Women 4:43 PM 800 Meters Heptathlon Women share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:02 am, June 12, 2021North Carolina A&T wins the men's 4x400m relay national titleRandolph Ross led North Carolina A&T to a 4x400m relay title Friday afternoon. The Aggies were in sixth place before Ross was handed the baton. After that, well, the rest is history — Ross pushed NC A&T from sixth to first and the Aggies never looked back. They won the relay with a time of 3:00.92. Check out Ross's surge below. 👇 Stephen F. Austin came in second place on the back of Auhmad Robinson, who clocked the second fastest split in NCAA outdoor track and field championship history. Click or tap here to see the full leaderboard. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:00 am, June 12, 2021Arizona State's Turner Washington wins the men's discus championship finalsArizona State's Turner Washington crushed the competition in the discus event on Friday. Washington will travel back to Tempe with a national title after recording a mark of 63.42m. Second place belonged to Clemson's Roje Stona with a mark 61.94m. Washington also won the shot put title earlier this week. 𝐓𝐖𝐎 𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐓𝐘𝐒 𝐈𝐍 𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐖𝐄𝐄𝐊 🏆🏆Turner Washington brings home his second of the week, this time in the discus! (63.42m/208-1). 😈#ForksUp🔱 #ThrowsU pic.twitter.com/rNE0wVgKDb— Sun Devil TFXC (@SunDevilTFXC) June 12, 2021 Click or tap here to view the entire leaderboard. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:23 am, June 12, 2021Oregon's Cooper Teare grabs meet record, wins the men's 5000m championship final Oregon's Cooper Teare takes home the men's 5000m national title with a time of 13:12.27 — a meet record. Teare wasn't the only Duck to finish in the top half of the race, as 1500m winner Cole Hocker clocked in in fourth place with a time of 13:18.95. 🏆 Men's 5000m 🏆Oregon's Cooper Teare with a MEET RECORD time of 13:12.27!! #NCAATF x @OregonTF pic.twitter.com/fBGcMGs16v— NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) June 12, 2021 Below you can see the top-15 from the men's 5000m final: You can tap or click here to view all of the results. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:08 am, June 12, 2021LSU's JuVaughn Harrison wins high jump, Oregon's Emmanuel Ihemeje wins triple jumpLSU's JuVaughn Harrison will exit Eugene, Oregon with two field event national championships under his belt. On Wednesday, Harrison won the long jump title with a score of 8.27m. Today, Harrison took home the high jump title with a score of 2.33m. Harrison will look to keep his momentum rolling when he competes in the Olympic trials later this summer. You can view the full results of the men's high jump by clicking or tapping here. The Sweep Is Complete▪️ @jaay_jumps ▪️ 7' 7.75" (2.33m)▪️ Sixth career national title for JuVaughn▪️ He's 6-0 in his last 6 NCAA comps (indoors & outdoors)#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/P2oFf1EemG— LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) June 12, 2021 Oregon's Emmanuel Ihemeje took home the triple jump title with a score 17.14m. Second place fell to Tennessee's Jah-Nhai Perinchief with a score of 17.03m. Check out the full results here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:45 am, June 12, 2021Florida's Joseph Fahnbulleh wins the men's 200m championship finalOn the final stretch of the men's 200m dash, Florida's Joseph Fahnbulley caught up and edged LSU's sprinter Terrance Laird with a time of 19.91. Laird was just 0.03 seconds behind the UF sprinter with a time of 19.94. Houston's Shaun Maswanganwi finished third with a time of 20.10. 🚨MEET UPDATE🚨(100m) 7th. Joe Fahnbulleh 📸 -- 10.26 [+0.4](400m) 7th. Ryan Willie -- 45.36 TJ & HJ still in progress. Up next ➡️200m & 4x400Tune in ⤵️💻https://t.co/MMih5gPbiY📊https://t.co/H0PI2ChbN4#GoGators 🐊|#UFTF2021 | #NCAATF |@joe_fahnbulleh pic.twitter.com/B38Iy8CQvC— Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) June 12, 2021 Below you can see the full results from the men's 200m national championship: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:34 am, June 12, 2021LSU's Sean Burrell clinches the team national championship for the Tigers in the men's 400m hurdlesKnown as the toughest event in track and field, the men's 400m hurdles national championship belongs to LSU's Sean Burrell. Burrell finished with a time of 47.85 to give LSU 10 team points and the outright team national title. This is the first team title for the Tigers since 2002. NCAA Champion | @SeanBurrell3 ▪️ 47.85▪️ World U20 Record▪️ No. 4 Collegiate History▪️ LSU All-Time No. 2#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/LI7th4nDro— LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) June 12, 2021 Below you can see the full results from the men's 400m hurdles: You can see the full team standings by clicking or tapping here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:15 am, June 12, 2021Southern Cal's Isaiah Jewett wins the men's 800m championship finalWith a time of 1:44.68, Souther Cal's Isaiah Jewett wins the 800m championship final. Jewett was followed by Texas A&M Bradon Miller (1:44.97) and Oregon's Charlie Hunter (1:45.75). Jewett's time is 8th fastest time in collegiate history and is the first victory for the USC program in the 800m race. Below you can see the full standings of the men's 800m championship final race: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:15 am, June 12, 2021North Carolina A&T's Randolph Ross wins the men's 400m championship finalNorth Carolina A&T's Randolph Ross is the 2021 men's 400m national champion. Ross finished with a time of 43.85s. Texas A&M's Bryce Deadmon finished in second with a time of 44.44s. 🏆 Men's 400m 🏆@NCATAGGIES Randolph Ross posts the No. 3 time (43.85) in collegiate history to take home the hardware!! #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/eay0I5i1aS— NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) June 12, 2021 Below are the full results from the men's 400m championship final: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:11 am, June 12, 2021LSU wins the men's 4x100m relay championship finalThe LSU Tigers have won the men's 4x100m relay with a time of 38.48. The Tigers' relay team consisted of Dylan Peebles, Noah Williams, Akanni Hilop and anchor Terrance Laird. NCAA Champions▪️ @KinggDyll ▪️ @noahwilliams24 ▪️ @KannifasterDanU ▪️ @Tm0ney98 ▪️ 38.48#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/Do0QqVC6yw— LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) June 12, 2021 Below you can see the full results of the 4x100m relay championship final: LSU's win has added to its padding in the team standings on the men's side. You can see the full standings by clicking or tapping here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:11 am, June 11, 2021Results from Day 2 of the DI outdoor track and field championship Texas Athletics Good evening, outdoor track and field fans 😴. We've had an action-packed Thursday night of action. 👑 Six women's individual championships were crowned today, as well as the men's decathlon champion. But before we get to the newly crowned champions, let's look at the team standings. Georgia leads the women's team leaderboard with 20 points, six points ahead of Oregon (14) and seven points ahead of a three-way tie between Arkansas, North Dakota State and Ohio State for third with 13 points. Over on the men's side, LSU still leads with 24 points, seven points behind Texas (17) and Mississippi State (17). Here’s the full leaderboard. Georgia's Karel Tilga began the day winning the men's decathlon championship. He led after the first day after placing first in the long jump and the high jump 👀. He later won the javelin throw on Thursday. Tilga previously won the indoor title. Then all eyes turned to the women's hammer throw when Cal's Camryn Rogers broke the collegiate record twice — the second time to beat her own mark 💥 — with a hammer throw of 75.52m to win the national championship. Her final throw is the fourth-best in the world this year. Check out the record-breaking performance below 👇. California's Camryn Rogers breaks collegiate record twice on hammer throw These six individual championships were decided on Thursday: Hammer: Cal's Camryn Rogers, 75.52m | Results Pole vault: LSU's Lisa Gunnarsson, 14' 5.25" | Results Long jump: Texas' Tara Davis, 6.70m | Results | Full replay 10,000m: Oregon's Carmela Cardama Baez, 32:16.13 | Results | Full replay Javelin: Georgia's Marie-Therese Obst, 59.69m | Results Shot put: Ohio State's Adelaide Aquilla 18.98m | Results Here are full men's decathlon results: Final overall standings: First — Georgia's Karel Tilga, 8261 points | Results 100 meters: Michigan's Ayden Owens, 10.64 time | Results Long jump: Georgia's Karel Tilga, 7.51m | Results Shot put: Oregon's Max Vollmer, 15.68m | Results High jump: Georgia's Karel Tilga, 2.10m | Results 400 meters: Michigan's Ayden Owens, 47.30 time | Results 110 meter hurdles: Michigan's Ayden Owens, 14.19 | Results Discus: Arkansas' Markus Ballengee, 50.14 | Results Pole vault: Auburn's Alex Spyridonidis, 5.01m | Results Javelin: Georgia's Karel Tilga, 63.11m | Results 1500m: Michigan's Ayden Owens, 4:26.21 | Results Action continues Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Click or tap here to view the full schedule. Keep scrolling for full coverage of the DI outdoor track and field championship ⬇️. We will be here all week with updates. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:14 am, June 11, 2021Georgia's Marie-Therese Obst wins women's javelin championshipMarie-Therese Obst becomes the fourth Georgia Bulldog to win the women's javelin championship. Her best javelin throw of the night, which clinched the title, came in at 59.69m. She defeated Arizona State's Alizee Minard, who placed second with 57.91m. Click or tap here for complete women's javelin results. 🚨 Marie-Therese Obst took command of the javelin to start ‘21 & has now put her name in the #NCAATF record books as the NATIONAL CHAMP! 🚨 Obst hits a long effort of 195-10 to win by nearly six feet in Eugene. Congrats Marie!!#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/GqoCwzkc2F — Georgia Track&Field (@UGATrack) June 11, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:07 am, June 11, 2021Oregon's Carmela Cardama Baez wins women's 10000m titleWith a personal best 32:16.13 time, Oregon's Carmela Cardama Baez wins the 10000m title. Baez's performance makers her the fourth-fastest performer in NCAA outdoor championships history. The Oregon Duck beat Alabama's Mercy Chelangat (32:22.11) and Air Force's Maria Mettler (32:34.05). Click or tap here for complete women's 10000m results. Watch the women's 10,000m final at the 2021 NCAA Track & Field Championships share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:09 pm, June 10, 2021DI outdoor championships: Day 2 schedule and results Isaac Wasserman | NCAA Photos There are six finals on Thursday, June 10 at the DI outdoor track and field championships, each of them in women's events: the 10,000 meter, hammer throw, pole vault, javelin, long jump and shot put. In total, there are 22 events scheduled for Thursday, starting with the women's hammer finals at 4 p.m. ET. You can watch livestreams of the events on WatchESPN. The complete broadcast schedule is below. Click or tap here to view the complete schedule and results for the championships. Wednesday's results are available here. Entering Thursday's slate of events, LSU leads in men's competition with 24 points, ahead of Mississippi State (17 points), Kansas (13.5 points), Kentucky (12 points) and Texas (12 points), who round out the top five. Click or tap here to view the men's scores. Here's the schedule for Thursday (all times Pacific): Thursday, June 10 Track Events Time (PT) Event Round Division 3:32 PM 4x100 Relay Semifinal Women 3:46 PM 1500 Meters Semifinal Women 4:02 PM 3000 Steeplechase Semifinal Women 4:32 PM 100 Hurdles Semifinal Women 4:46 PM 100 Meters Semifinal Women 5:00 PM 400 Meters Semifinal Women 5:14 PM 800 Meters Semifinal Women 5:30 PM 400 Hurdles Semifinal Women 5:44 PM 200 Meters Semifinal Women 5:56 PM 1500 Meters Decathlon Men 6:08 PM 10,000 Meters Final Women 6:48 PM 4x400 Relay Semifinal Women Field Events Time Event Round Division 1:00 PM *Hammer Final Women 4:00 PM Pole Vault Final Women 4:45 PM Javelin Final Women 5:00 PM Long Jump Final Women 5:40 PM Shot Put Final Women Combined Events Time Event Round Division 9:30 AM 110 Hurdles Decathlon Men 10:20 AM Discus Decathlon Men 11:20 AM Pole Vault Decathlon Men 2:00 PM Javelin Decathlon Men 5:56 PM 1500 Meters Decathlon Men Below is the streaming schedule for Thursday's events: Thursday, June 10 Event Start Time (ET) Network Link Decathlon 110 Meter Hurdles 12:30 PM ESPN3 Watch Here Decathlon Discus 1:20 PM ESPN3 Watch Here Decathlon Pole vault 2:30 PM ESPN3 Watch Here Decathlon 100 Meter 4:00 PM ESPN3 Watch Here Women's Hammer 4:00 PM ESPN3 Watch Here Decathlon Javelin 5:00 PM ESPN3 Watch Here NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship 6:30 PM ESPN2 Watch Here Women's Pole Vault 7:00 PM ESPN3 Watch Here Women's Javelin 7:45 PM ESPN3 Watch Here Women's Long Jump 8:00 PM ESPN3 Watch Here Women's Shot Put 8:40 PM ESPN3 Watch Here share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:31 pm, June 10, 2021Here are some of the best photos from Day 1The NCAA DI track and field championship is back at the newly renovated Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. Here are some of the best pictures from the first day of the 2021 championship, courtesy of NCAA photos/Getty Images. Iowa State's Vlad Pavlenko celebrates in the hammer toss. Jamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photos Jullane Walker of Kansas State competes in the long jump. Jamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photos Kentucky's Keaton Daniel in the pole vault. Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images Arkansas' Phillip Lemonius runs the 110-meter hurdles. Photo by Andy Nelson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images An overview of Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Photo by Eric Evans/NCAA Photos via Getty Images share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:14 am, June 10, 2021Results from Day 1 of the DI outdoor track and field championship NCAA Photos Good evening, outdoor track and field fans 😴. It's been a wild Wednesday night of action. LSU currently leads the DI men’s outdoor track and field championship team field with 24 points after one day of outdoor track and field events. Mississippi State sits at second with 17 points, while Kansas rests at third with 13.5 points. Here’s the full leaderboard. But it was Tulsa's Patrick Dever who stole the show on Wednesday night. The senior broke a 42-year old NCAA indoor championships record, winning the 10000m final in 27:41.87 💨. Check out the full race below 👇. Tulsa's Patrick Dever wins men's 10000m championship These six individual championships were decided on Wednesday: Hammer: Florida's Thomas Mardal, 76.74m | Results Long jump: LSU's JuVaughn Harrison, 8.27m | Results 10000-meter: Tulsa's Patrick Dever, 27:41.87 (NCAA record) | Results Shot put: Arizona State's Turner Washington, 21.10m | Results Javelin: LSU's Tzuriel Pedigo, 76.98m | Results Pole vault: Stephen F. Austin's Branson Ellis, 5.70m | Results The 2021 men's decathlon also began on Wednesday with five events. Here are the results: 100 meters: Michigan's Ayden Owens, 10.64 time | Results Long jump: Georgia's Karel Tilga, 7.51m | Results Shot put: Oregon's Max Vollmer, 15.68m | Results High jump: Georgia's Karel Tilga, 2.10m | Results 400 meters: Ayden Owens, 47.30 time | Results The decathlon will continue Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Pacific. You can find the event schedule and results here. Keep scrolling for full coverage of the DI outdoor track and field championship ⬇️. We will be here all week with updates. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:07 am, June 10, 2021Stephen F. Austin's Branson Ellis wins men's pole vault championship NCAA Photos With a 5.70m result, Stephen F. Austin's Branson Ellis wins the men's pole vault championship. He beats Kentucky's Keaton Daniel, South Dakota's Ethan Bray and Sam Houston's Clayton Fritsch, who all placed second with a 5.55m score. Click or tap here for results from the men's pole vault final. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:11 am, June 10, 2021LSU's JuVaughn Harrison wins men's long jump championship LSU Athletics LSU's JuVaughn Harrison scored his fifth career national championship on Wednesday. Harrison's 8.27m long jump earned him the 2021 men's long jump title. Click or tap here to view results from the men's long jump final. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:30 am, June 10, 2021LSU, Notre Dame make semifinals history NCAA Photos LSU has secured its spot in the men's 4x100 relay final in historic time. The Tigers ran a 38.66 for the fastest semifinal time in NCAA outdoor championship history. Click or tap here to see the 4x100 relay results. Over in the 1500m race, Yared Nuguse of Notre Dame earned the fastest semifinal time in NCAA outdoor championship history with a 3:37.36 time. Click or tap here to view the 1500m results. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:16 pm, June 9, 2021Wednesday's men's decathlon results NCAA Photos Five decathlon events have finished and Georgia's Karel Tilga, who placed first in the long jump and high jump, leads the men's decathlon standings with 4,384 points. Michigan's Ayden Owens won the 100-meter and 400-meter races and sits in second place overall. Oregon's Max Vollmer won the shot put final, and takes third place into the next round. Click or tap here to view the full standings. These are the winners and results from Wednesday's men's decathlon: 100 meters: Michigan's Ayden Owens, 10.64 time | Results Long jump: Georgia's Karel Tilga, 7.51m | Results Shot put: Oregon's Max Vollmer, 15.68m | Results High jump: Georgia's Karel Tilga, 2.10m | Results 400 meters: Ayden Owens, 47.30 time | Results share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:11 pm, June 9, 2021DI outdoor track and field championships start Wednesday NCAA Photos Today, Wednesday, June 9 marks the first of four days of competition at the 2021 DI outdoor track and field championships. The first event scheduled for Wednesday is the men's 100-meter sprint as part of the decathlon at 4 p.m. ET. In total, there are six events that have their finals scheduled for Wednesday: the men's 10,000-meter run, men's hammer throw, men's pole vault, men's javelin, men's long jump and men's shot put. Click or tap here to view the complete schedule and results for the championships. Scroll down to find the streaming schedule for ESPN3. The complete schedule of events for Wednesday is listed below (times listed in Pacific): Wednesday, June 9 Track Events Time (PT) Event Round Division 5:02 PM 4x100 Relay Semifinal Men 5:16 PM 1500 Meters Semifinal Men 5:32 PM 3000 Steeplechase Semifinal Men 6:02 PM 110 Hurdles Semifinal Men 6:16 PM 100 Meters Semifinal Men 6:30 PM 400 Meters Semifinal Men 6:44 PM 800 Meters Semifinal Men 7:00 PM 400 Hurdles Semifinal Men 7:14 PM 200 Meters Semifinal Men 7:26 PM 400 Meters Decathlon Men 7:38 PM 10,000 Meters Final Men 8:18 PM 4x400 Relay Semifinal Men Field Events Time Event Round Division 2:30 PM *Hammer Final Men 5:30 PM Pole Vault Final Men 6:15 PM Javelin Final Men 6:30 PM Long Jump Final Men 7:10 PM Shot Put Final Men Combined Events Time Event Round Division 1:00 PM 100 Meters Decathlon Men 1:40 PM Long Jump Decathlon Men 2:55 PM Shot Put Decathlon Men 4:10 PM High Jump Decathlon Men 7:26 PM 400 Meters Decathlon Men You can watch select events on ESPN3, listed below. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9 Event Start Time Network Link Decathlon 100 Meters & Decathlon Long Jump 1 PM PT/4 PM ET ESPN3 Watch Here Men's Hammer 2:30 PM PT/5:30 PM ET ESPN3 Watch Here Decathlon Shot Put 2:55 PM PT/5:55 PM ET ESPN3 Watch Here Decathlon High Jump 4:10 PM PT/7:10 PM ET ESPN3 Watch Here NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship 5 PM PT/8 PM ET ESPNU Watch Here Men's Pole Vault 5:30 PM PT/8:30 PM ET ESPN3 Watch Here NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship 6 PM PT/9 PM ET ESPN2 Watch Here Men's Javelin 6:15 PM PT/9:15 PM ET ESPN3 Watch Here Men's Long Jump 6:30 PM PT/9:30 PM ET ESPN3 Watch Here Men's Shot Put 7:10 PM PT/10:10 PM ET ESPN3 Watch Here Click or tap here to view the complete schedule and results for the championships. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:19 pm, May 30, 2021Capacity for 2021 DI outdoor track & field championships announcedOn Sunday, Oregon Athletics announced that Hayward Field will have a capacity of 4,400 fans per day for the 2021 DI men's and women's outdoor track & field championships. Fans attending must wear face coverings. There will be sections available for fully-vaccinated spectators, who must show proof of vaccination. There will also be socially distanced sections for non-vaccinated spectators. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:19 am, May 30, 2021View preliminary results from the DI outdoor track and field championships Alabama Athletics Alabama's Tamara Clark Preliminary action from the DI outdoor track and field championships is in the books. It was four days packed to the brim of exciting action. Here are some highlights from the qualifying rounds: LSU's Tonea Marshall ran a 12.44 in the 100 hurdles to become the fourth-fastest in collegiate history. North Carolina A&T's Cambrea Sturgis ran a 10.92 100m to be the fastest qualifier in the event. Alabama's Eilud Kipsang became the fourth fastest at running the men's 1500m with a time of 3:35.49/ Alabama's Tamara Clark became the fourth-fastest 200m runner in collegiate history with a time of 22.13. Texas A&M's Athing Mu broke the collegiate record in the women's 400m with a time of 49.68. In the discus competition, Arizona State's Jorende van Klinken hit a mark of 64.44m — the seventh-best in collegiate history. To view all the results from the East prelims, tap or click here. To view all the results from the West prelims, tap or click here. Championship action will start on June 9 and run through Jun 12. You can keep up with all the coverage here on NCAA.com share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:19 pm, May 24, 2021Here are the streaming links for the DI track and field Prelims You can stream all of the DI outdoor track and field prelim action on the way to the DI championships. For the East Prelims at the University of North Florida, click or tap here to watch the preliminary rounds. At the West Prelims at Texas A&M, click or tap on the following links: Wednesday, May 26 Thursday, May 27 Friday, May 28 Saturday, May 29 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:34 pm, May 20, 2021DI Outdoor Track & Field Championship selections announcedThe NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships preliminary competitions. The complete list of participants is available on the following website. For more information regarding the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, click or tap here. The preliminary competitions are scheduled for May 26 - 29. The University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Florida will host the East Preliminary and Texas A&M University, in College Station, Texas will host the West Preliminary. The qualifiers out of these two regions will compete in the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships held June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:05 pm, May 20, 2021DI Outdoor Track & Field Championship selections to be announced today at 11 a.m. ET NCAA Photos The 2021 NCAA DI Outdoor Track & Field Championship selections will be announced at 11 a.m. ET on NCAA.com. The championship will be held from June 9-12 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. But first, preliminary rounds will occur May 26-29 in Jacksonville, FL and College Station, TX. Here's the full schedule for Jacksonville and College Station. All events including hurdles, steeple chase, shotput, etc. will occur between Thursday and Saturday. Here's the full schedule of events. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:29 pm, May 13, 2021Everything you need to know for the selection revealWhen: The 2021 DI men and women's outdoor track and field selections will be announced Thursday, May 20. Where: You can find the selection reveal right here on NCAA.com. The 2021 DI men and women's outdoor track and field championship will take place from June 9-12 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. All events including hurdles, steeple chase, shotput, etc. will occur between Thursday and Saturday. Here's the full schedule of events. Preliminary rounds will occur May 26-29 in Jacksonville, FL and College Station, TX. Here's the full schedule for Jacksonville and College Station. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:20 pm, May 13, 2021Outdoor track and field championship history Texas Tech is the 2019 DI men's outdoor track & field champion Texas Tech won its first DI men's outdoor track and field championships in 2019. Southern California holds the most titles with 26. Arkansas won the DI women's outdoor track and field championship last season, also its first. LSU holds the most titles with 14. Men's championship history: YEAR SCHOOL COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE SITE 2019 Texas Tech Wes Kittley 60 Florida 50 Austin, Texas 2018 Georgia Petros Kyprianou 52 Florida 42 Oregon 2017 Florida Mike Holloway 61.5 Texas A&M 59.5 Oregon 2016 Florida Mike Holloway 62 Arkansas 56 Oregon 2015 Oregon Robert Johnson 85 Florida 56 Oregon 2014 Oregon Robert Johnson 88 Florida 70 Oregon 2013 Florida, Texas A&M Mike Holloway, Pat Henry 53 Arkansas Oregon 2012 Florida Mike Holloway 50 LSU 48 Drake 2011 Texas A&M Pat Henry 55 Florida State 54 Drake 2010 Texas A&M Pat Henry 55 Florida 54 Oregon 2009 Texas A&M Pat Henry 48 Oregon, FSU, Florida 46 Arkansas 2008 Florida State Bob Bramen 52 LSU, Auburn 44 Drake 2007 &Florida State Bob Bramen 54 LSU 48 Sacramento State 2006 Florida State Bob Bramen 67 LSU 51 Sacramento State 2005 &Arkansas John McDonnell 60 Florida 49 Sacramento State 2004 &Arkansas John McDonnell 65 1/2 Florida 49 Texas 2003 Arkansas John McDonnell 59 Auburn 50 Sacramento State 2002 LSU Pat Henry 64 Tennessee 57 LSU 2001 Tennessee Bill Webb 50 &TCU 49 Oregon 2000 Stanford Vin Lananna 72 Arkansas 59 Duke 1999 Arkansas John McDonnell 59 Stanford 52 Boise State 1998 Arkansas John McDonnell 58 1/2 Stanford 51 Buffalo, N.Y. 1997 Arkansas John McDonnell 55 Texas 42 1/2 Indiana 1996 Arkansas John McDonnell 55 George Mason 40 Oregon 1995 Arkansas John McDonnell 61 1/2 UCLA 55 Tennesse 1994 Arkansas John McDonnell 83 UTEP 45 Boise State 1993 Arkansas John McDonnell 69 Ohio State, LSU 45 New Orleans 1992 Arkansas John McDonnell 60 Tennessee 46 1/2 Texas 1991 Tennessee Doug Brown 51 Washington St. 42 Oregon 1990 LSU Pat Henry 44 Arkansas 36 Duke 1989 LSU Pat Henry 53 Texas A&M 51 BYU 1988 UCLA Bob Larsen 82 Texas 41 Oregon 1987 UCLA Bob Larsen 81 Texas 28 LSU 1986 SMU Ted McLaughlin 53 Washington State 52 Indianapolis 1985 Arkansas John McDonnell 61 Washington State 46 Texas 1984 Oregon Bill Dellinger 113 Washington State 94 1/2 Oregon 1983 SMU Ted McLaughlin 104 Tennessee 102 Houston 1982 UTEP John Wedel 105 Tennessee 94 BYU 1981 UTEP Ted Banks 70 SMU 57 LSU 1980 UTEP Ted Banks 69 UCLA 46 Texas 1979 UTEP Ted Banks 64 Villanova 48 Illinois 1978 UCLA, UTEP Jim Bush, Ted Banks 50 Oregon 1977 Arizona State Senon Castillo 64 UTEP 50 Illinois 1976 Southern California Vern Wolfe 64 UTEP 44 Penn 1975 UTEP Ted Banks 55 UCLA 42 BYU 1974 Tennessee Stan Huntsman 60 UCLA 56 Texas 1973 UCLA Jim Bush 52 Oregon 31 LSU 1972 UCLA Jim Bush 82 Southern California 49 Oregon 1971 UCLA Jim Bush 52 Southern California 41 Washington 1970 BYU, Kansas, Oregon Clarence Robison, Bob Timmons, William Bowerman 35 Drake 1969 San Jose State Bud Winter 48 Kansas 45 Tennessee 1968 Southern California Vern Wolfe 58 Washington State 57 California 1967 Southern California Vern Wolfe 86 Oregon 40 BYU 1966 UCLA Jim Bush 81 BYU 33 Indiana 1965 Oregon, Southern California William Bowerman, Vern Wolfe 32 California 1964 Oregon William Bowerman 70 San Jose State 40 Oregon 1963 Southern California Vern Wolfe 61 Stanford 42 New Mexico 1962 Oregon William Bowerman 85 Villanova 40 Oregon 1961 Southern California Jess Mortensen 65 Oregon 47 Penn 1960 Kansas Bill Easton 50 Southern California 37 California 1959 Kansas Bill Easton 73 San Jose State 48 7/10 Nebraska 1958 Southern California Jess Mortensen 48 6/7 Kansas 40 3/4 California 1957 Villanova James Elliot 47 California 32 Texas 1956 UCLA Elvin Drake 55 7/10 Kansas 51 California 1955 Southern California Jess Mortensen 42 UCLA 34 Southern California 1954 Southern California Jess Mortensen 66 17/20 Illinois 31 17/20 Michigan 1953 Southern California Jess Mortensen 80 Illinois 41 Nebraska 1952 Southern California Jess Mortensen 66 7/12 San Jose State 24 1/3 California 1951 Southern California Jess Mortensen 56 Cornell 40 Washington 1950 Southern California Jess Hill 49 1/5 Stanford 28 Minnesota 1949 Southern California Jess Hill 55 2/5 UCLA 31 Southern California 1948 Minnesota James Kelly 46 Southern California 41 1/2 Minnesota 1947 Illinois Leo Johnson 59 2/3 Southern California 34 1/4 Utah 1946 Illinois Leo Johnson 78 Southern California 42 17/20 Minnesota 1945 Navy E.J. Thornson 62 Michigan 52 3/5 Marquette 1944 Illinois Leo Johnson 79 Notre Dame 43 Marquette 1943 Southern California Dean Cromwell 46 California 39 Northwestern 1942 Southern California Dean Cromwell 85 1/2 Ohio State 44 1/5 Nebraska 1941 Southern California Dean Cromwell 81 1/2 Indiana 50 Stanford 1940 Southern California Dean Cromwell 47 Stanford 28 2/3 Minnesota 1939 Southern California Dean Cromwell 86 Stanford 44 3/4 Southern California 1938 Southern California Dean Cromwell 67 3/4 Stanford 38 Minnesota 1937 Southern California Dean Cromwell 62 Stanford 50 California 1936 Southern California Dean Cromwell 103 1/3 Ohio State 73 Chicago 1935 Southern California Dean Cromwell 74 1/3 Ohio State 40 1/5 California 1934 Stanford R.L. Templeton 63 Southern California 54 7/20 Southern California 1933 LSU Bernie Moore 58 Southern California 54 Chicago 1932 Indiana Billy Hayes 56 Ohio State 49 3/4 Chicago 1931 Southern California Dean Cromwell 77 1/7 Ohio State 31 1/7 Chicago 1930 Southern California Dean Cromwell 55 11/35 Washington 40 Chicago 1929 Ohio State Frank Castleman 50 Washington 42 Chicago 1928 Stanford R.L. Templeton 72 Ohio State 31 Chicago 1927 *Illinois Harry Gill 35 Chicago 1926 *Southern California Dean Cromwell 27 Chicago 1925 *Stanford R.L. Templeton 31 Chicago 1924 ----------------- 1923 Michigan Stephen Farrell 29 1/2 Mississippi State 16 Chicago 1922 California Walter Christie 28 1/2 Penn State 19 1/2 Chicago 1921 Illinois Harry Gill 20 1/4 Notre Dame 16 3/4 Chicago Women's championship history: YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS SITE 2019 Arkansas Lance Harter 64 Southern California 57 Austin, Texas 2018 Southern California Caryl Smith Gilbert 53 Georgia 52 Oregon 2017 Oregon Robert Johnson 64 Georgia 62.2 Oregon 2016 Arkansas Lance Harter 72 Oregon 62 Oregon 2015 Oregon Robert Johnson 59 Kentucky 50 Oregon 2014 Texas A&M Pat Henry 75 Texas 66 Oregon 2013 Kansas Stanley Redwine 60 Texas A&M 44 Oregon 2012 #LSU Dennis Shaver 76 Oregon 62 Drake 2011 Texas A&M Pat Henry 49 Oregon 45 Drake 2010 Texas A&M Pat Henry 72 Oregon 57 Oregon 2009 Texas A&M Pat Henry 50 Oregon 43 Arkansas 2008 LSU Dennis Shaver 67 Arizona State 63 Drake 2007 Arizona State Greg Kraft 60 LSU 53 Sacramento State 2006 Auburn Ralph Spry 57 Southern California 38 1/2 Sacramento State 2005 Texas Bev Kearney 55 South Carolina, UCLA 48 Sacramento State 2004 UCLA Jeanette Bolden 69 LSU 68 Texas 2003 LSU Pat Henry 64 Texas 50 Sacramento State 2002 South Carolina Curtis Frye 82 UCLA 72 LSU 2001 Southern California Ron Allice 64 UCLA 55 Oregon 2000 LSU Pat Henry 58 Southern California 54 Duke 1999 Texas Bev Kearney 62 UCLA 60 Boise State 1998 Texas Bev Kearney 60 UCLA 55 Buffalo 1997 LSU Pat Henry 63 Texas 62 Indiana 1996 LSU Pat Henry 81 Texas 52 Oregon 1995 LSU Pat Henry 69 UCLA 58 Tennessee 1994 LSU Pat Henry 86 Texas 43 Boise State 1993 LSU Pat Henry 93 Wisconsin 44 New Orleans 1992 LSU Pat Henry 87 Florida 81 Texas 1991 LSU Pat Henry 78 Texas 67 Oregon 1990 LSU Pat Henry 53 UCLA 46 Duke 1989 LSU Pat Henry 86 UCLA 47 BYU 1988 LSU Pat Henry 61 UCLA 58 Oregon 1987 LSU Sam Seemes 62 Alabama 53 LSU 1986 Texas Terry Crawford 65 Alabama 55 Indianapoilis 1985 Oregon Tom Heinonen 52 Florida State, LSU 46 Texas 1984 Florida State Gary Winckler 145 Tennessee 124 Oregon 1983 UCLA Scott Chisam 116 1/2 Florida State 108 Houston 1982 UCLA Scott Chisam 153 Tennessee 126 BYU share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link