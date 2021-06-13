Southern California wins women's track and field title, LSU wins men's title

NCAA Photos

USC won the 2021 NCAA DI women's outdoor track and field championship with 74 points, beating second-place Texas A&M (63 points). Georgia (37.5 points), Alabama (31 points) and North Carolina A&T (31 points) rounded out the top five.

On Saturday, USC's Anna Cockrell won the 100-meter and 400-meter hurdles, and the Trojans also took the 4x100-meter relay. USC also won the national championship in 2018 and 2001, and the Trojans were the national runners-up in the last national championships in 2019. This year marked the sixth time in the last 12 national championships that Texas A&M finished in the top two.

Click or tap here to view the final results.

In the final event of Saturday, Texas A&M set the meet, collegiate and facility record in the women's 4x400-meter relay, finishing in a time of 3:22.34, beating USC (3:24.54) by more than two seconds and breaking Oregon's previous record of (3:23.13). You can watch a video of the record-breaking relay here.