Wartburg men, Loras women win 2021 DIII outdoor track & field championships

Welcome back to the Division III outdoor track and field championships. We've got a loaded Saturday schedule. Nine competitors were crowned champions on Day 1 and another five athletes claimed titles on Day 2.

Competition resumes at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Saturday, all of the action will be streamed right here on NCAA.com. The stream will run throughout the day so you have access to every division's events. The men's and women's championships are both at the Irwin Belk Track in Greensboro, North Carolina. Both championships are on one stream, meaning you will see the video flip between men's and women's events throughout the day.

Women's shot put (Final): Sydney Thompson, Wisconsin-Oshkosh (15.23)

Men's triple jump (Final): Ahmir Johnson, Rowan (15.11)

Men's hammer throw (Final): Jude Misko, Rutgers-Camden (60.48)

Women's 4x100m (Final): Loras - Korb-Doty, Taube, Rohrer, Radigan (46.18)

Men's 4x100m (Final): Wisconsin-La Crosse - Holden, DeBruin, Reichart, Koenecke (40.21)

Women's 1500m (Final): Emily Pomainville, SUNY Geneseo (4:21.26)

Men's 1500m (Final): Gabriel Pommier, North Central (IL) (3:46.63)

Women's 100m hurdles (Final): Favor Ezewuzie, Wheaton (IL) (13.67)

Men's 100m hurdles (Final): Michael Rennette, Otterbein (14.31)

Women's 400m (Final): Gina Dello Russo, Stevens Institute (54.17)

Men's 400m (Final): Michael Stanley, North Central (IL) (46.74)

Women's 100m (Final): Bailey Forsyth, Pacific Lutheran (11.80)

Men's 100m (Final): JP Vaught, Centre (10.51)

Women's 800m (Final): Esther Seeland, Messiah (2:02.52)

Men's 800m (Final): Mike Jasa, Loras (1:51.66)

Men's shot put (Final): Kevin Ruechel, Wisconsin-Stout (18.21)

Women's triple jump (Final): Isabel Maletich, UChicago (12.38)

Women's hammer throw (Final): Emily Uitenbroek, Carroll (WI) (58.19)

Women's 400m hurdles (Final): Simone Wilson, Concordia Chicago (1:00.01)

Men's 400m hurdles (Final): Jake Gladieux, Trine (52.57)

Women's 200m (Final): Bailey Forsyth, Pacific Lutheran (23.74)

Men's 200m (Final): JP Vaught, Centre (20.83)

Women's 5000m (Final): Parley Hannan, Ithaca (16:22.85)

Men's 5000m (Final): Matthew Wilkinson, Carleton (13:55.27)

Women's 4x400m (Final): Loras - Lambe, Edwards, Bahl, Pfadenhauer (3:45.78)

Men's 4x400m (Final): Rowan - Conte, Barbieri, Bishop, Terry (3:11.81)

These events saw national champions named on Day 2: