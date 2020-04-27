We're checking in with student-athletes to find out how they're doing
#UnitedAsOne
Welcome to NCAA Digital's #UnitedAsOne series. We'll be interviewing student-athletes to highlight those affected by the pandemic and celebrate the value & positive impact of college sports.
- South Carolina teammates Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke share what it's like to play for Naismith Coach of the Year Dawn Staley.
- Louisville pitcher Reid Detmers has learned how to cook during his spare time.
- Mississippi State forward Sidney Cooks is chilling with her pet chihuahua.
- Oregon State guard Mikayla Pivec talks about providing meals to healthcare workers.
Scroll below to find some of the best content from this series.
UCLA softball's Jenavee Peres and her son's first interaction with the team: 'Everyone welcomed Levi and I with open arms'
Jenavee Peres' unconventional — and inspirational — return to softball began with a call from UCLA. Peres illustrates the surprising call at 2:00 and the rush after hitting her first home run as a Bruin at 5:35. Her son, Levi, makes an appearance at 2:45 and again at 7:00.
Syracuse's Tiana Mangakahia's advice to those struggling with COVID-19: 'Look at the positive side of things'
After a fight with breast cancer, Tiana Mangakahia understands the pain so many people are feeling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her advice is to take each day one step at a time. While being back home in Australia, Mangakahia also explains her emotions after skipping this year's WNBA draft.
Washington softball's Sis Bates announces her return next season, debuts new puppy
Washington infielder Sis Bates was playing whiffle ball with her neighbors when she learned that the NCAA would extend eligibility for student-athletes impacted by COVID-19. Bates tells NCAA.com's Michella Chester that she will return for the 2021 season. She also introduces her new puppy, Nala, during the interview at 4:24.
Kansas State's Peyton Williams showcases her guitar skills
This whole interview is great, but start it at 6:33 to see Peyton Williams play "Hallelujah" on the guitar. In addition to being a musician, Williams is a dual-sport athlete at Kansas State. She's a forward on the women's basketball team and a middle blocker on the volleyball team.
Oregon softball's Haley Cruise and Jas Sievers discuss the story behind their popular TikTok videos
Oregon's Haley Cruse and Jas Sievers recently spoke to Michella Chester of NCAA.com. Cruse was batting .457 and had 16 RBIs in 2020 before the season was cancelled. Sievers also tallied 16 RBIs, including four multi-RBI games. Highlights of the interview can be found below.
- The teammates explain the story behind their popular TikTok videos
- Perfecting a seconds-long video takes them anywhere between a few minutes to an hour to complete
- Cruse, Sievers and Chester make an impromptu TikTok, which begins at the 8:21 mark of the interview
How Minnesota-Duluth's Scott Perunovich learned he won the Hobey Baker Award
Defenseman Scott Perunovich chats with NCAA.com's Jenny Fischer. Perunovich, who won two national championships at Minnesota-Duluth, was recently named the 2020 Hobey Baker Award winner. He will play professionally for the NHL's St. Louis Blues.
- Perunovich was at his cabin in Minnesota when he learned that he'd won the Hobey Baker Award
- The story of how he heard the news begins at the 0:37 mark of the video
- Finally, Perunovich gives his advice to those looking to succeed in college hockey
Arizona softball's Jessie Harper is closing in on an NCAA record
Arizona shortstop Jessie Harper chats with Michella Chester of NCAA.com. Before the 2020 season was cancelled, Harper was batting .395 on the year with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs. Highlights of the interview can be found below.
- Harper's sister, Makenna, is an outfielder for arch-rival Arizona State
- She is returning for the 2021 season, and needs 19 home runs to tie the all-time NCAA record of 95
- Her family recently adopted a Maltese puppy
Wisconsin women's basketball's Suzanne Gilreath discusses her passion for storytelling
Wisconsin guard Suzanne Gilreath caught up with Jenny Fischer of NCAA.com. Gilreath averaged 5.1 points and 1.2 rebounds per game and led the Badgers with 43 3-pointers this season. Below are some highlights from the interview.
- Gilreath has a podcast that features current and former student-athletes telling their stories
- Some of her goals include playing professionally, getting a master's degree and becoming a sports reporter
Florida State beach volleyball's Madison Fitzpatrick says she's the best dancer on her team
Florida State's Madison Fitzpatrick checks in with NCAA.com's Michella Chester. Fitzpatrick posted a 10-3 record in 2020 before the season was cancelled. Here are some highlights from the interview.
- Fitzpatrick is writing about how she's coped with the cancellation of the national championship
- The junior says she's "for sure" the best dancer on the team
- Now close friends, Fitzpatrick said that teammate Alaina Chacon "didn't even like me" when they first met
Stanford basketball's Fran Belibi is studying to become a doctor
Stanford forward Fran Belibi chats with NCAA.com's Jenny Fischer. The freshman averaged 6.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 58.2 percent from the floor. Below are some highlights from the interview.
- Following in the footsteps of her parents, Belibi is studying to become a doctor
- Her favorite moments of the season were an exhibition against Team USA and playing in the Pac-12 tournament
Nebraska volleyball's Nicklin Hames shares the story behind her pink hair
Setter Nicklin Hames recently caught up with NCAA.com's Michella Chester. Hames was named to the All-Big Ten First Team in 2019. Below are some highlights from the interview.
- The junior, who played in the national championship as a freshman, offers her advice to young setters
- Her sister, Kayleigh, is an outside hitter at Pepperdine
- Hames confirms that she is Nebraska's "hype man"
Louisville baseball's Reid Detmers is learning how to cook in his spare time
Pitcher Reid Detmers speaks with NCAA.com's Michella Chester. The 2019 ACC Pitcher of the Year was 3-0 on the mound in 2020 before the season was cancelled. Detmers also threw 48 strikeouts in just 22 innings with a 1.23 ERA.
- Detmers shares his memories from Louisville's run to the 2019 College World Series
- He's been cooking plenty of chicken, although his favorite restaurant is Texas Roadhouse
- The Illinois native also reveals one teammate that he wouldn't want to quarantine with
Mississippi State's Sidney Cooks, joined by her chihuahua, discusses her musical talent
Mississippi State guard Sidney Cooks (and her chihuahua) recently spoke with Jenny Fischer of NCAA.com. Cooks sat out the 2019-20 season after transferring from Michigan State. She averaged 9.5 points per game and led the Spartans in blocks (32) as a sophomore in 2018-19.
- Cooks revisits Mississippi State's come-from-behind victory over Texas A&M on Feb. 9, when the Bulldogs erased an 11-point halftime deficit to win 69-57
- She also plays four instruments: piano, guitar, bass and bassoon
Oregon State women's basketball's Mikayla Pivec on providing meals for healthcare workers
Oregon State guard Mikayla Pivec checks in with NCAA.com's Jenny Fischer. Pivec scored 14.9 points and grabbed a team-high 9.3 rebounds per game in her senior season. Below are some highlights from the interview.
- Pivec plans to provide meals for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic
- She discusses what's next in her career, including preparation for the 2020 WNBA draft
Texas women's basketball's Charli Collier kicks off the #UnitedAsOne series
Texas forward Charli Collier chats with NCAA.com's Jenny Fischer. The sophomore averaged 13.4 points and 10.7 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season. Collier was named to the All-Big 12 First Team. Here are some highlights from the interview.
- Collier discusses the Longhorns' 69-64 upset over then-No. 1 Stanford on Dec. 22, which was the program's first win against an AP No. 1 team since 2004
- She uses FaceTime everyday to keep in touch with her teammates
- The Texas native is currently binge-watching "The Blacklist" on Netflix