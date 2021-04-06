2021 DIII men's volleyball: Championship bracket to be revealed April 12

Harry Scull Jr. | NCAA Photos

The selections for the 2021 DIII men's volleyball championship will be announced Monday, April 12. The selection show will be broadcasted here on NCAA.com at 10 a.m. ET.

The 2021 championship will take place April 21-24 at the Salem Civic Center in Salem, Virginia. The event is hosted by the Continental Volleyball Conference and the City of Salem.

Twelve teams will be selected to participate in the championship.