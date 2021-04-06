Last Updated 6:14 PM, April 06, 2021

2021 DIII men's volleyball: Championship bracket to be revealed April 12

Share
DIII men's volleyball championship
7:19 pm, April 6, 2021

Here's everything you need to know for the 2021 DIII men's volleyball championship selection show

Harry Scull Jr. | NCAA Photos DIII men's volleyball 2021 championship

The selections for the 2021 DIII men's volleyball championship will be announced Monday, April 12. The selection show will be broadcasted here on NCAA.com at 10 a.m. ET. 

The 2021 championship will take place April 21-24 at the Salem Civic Center in Salem, Virginia. The event is hosted by the Continental Volleyball Conference and the City of Salem. 

Twelve teams will be selected to participate in the championship.

7:00 pm, April 6, 2021

See championship history

Check out the championship history below.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 Long Beach State (28-2) Alan Knipe 3-1 Hawaii Long Beach State
2018 Long Beach State (28-1) Alan Knipe 3-2 UCLA UCLA
2017 Ohio State (32-2) Pete Hanson 3-0 BYU Ohio State
2016 Ohio State (29-3) Pete Hanson 3-0 BYU Penn State
2015 Loyola Chicago (28-2) Shane Davis 3-2 Lewis Stanford
2014 Loyola Chicago (29-1) Shane Davis 3-1 Stanford Chicago
2013 UC Irvine (25-7) David Kniffin 3-0 BYU UCLA
2012 UC Irvine (26-5) John Speraw 3-0 Southern California Southern California
2011 Ohio State (26-6) Pete Hanson 3-2 UC Santa Barbara Penn State
2010 Stanford (24-6) John Kosty 3-0 Penn State Stanford
2009 UC Irvine (27-5) John Speraw 3-2 Southern California BYU
2008 Penn State (30-1) Mark Pavlik 3-1 Pepperdine UC Irvine
2007 UC Irvine (29-5) John Speraw 3-1 IPFW Ohio State
2006 UCLA (26-12) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Penn State
2005 Pepperdine (25-2) Marv Dunphy 3-2 UCLA UCLA
2004 BYU (29-4) Tom Peterson 3-2 Long Beach State Hawaii
2003 *Lewis (29-6) Dave Deuser 3-2 BYU Long Beach State
2002 *Hawaii (24-8) Mike Wilton 3-1 Pepperdine Penn State
2001 BYU (23-4) Carl McGown 3-0 UCLA Long Beach State
2000 UCLA (29-5) Al Scates 3-0 Ohio State IPFW
1999 BYU (30-1) Carl McGown 3-0 Long Beach State UCLA
1998 UCLA (28-4) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Hawaii
1997 Stanford (27-4) Runen Nieves 3-2 UCLA Ohio State
1996 UCLA (26-5) Al Scates 3-2 Hawaii UCLA
1995 UCLA (31-1) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Springfield, Mass.
1994 Penn State (26-3) Tom Peterson 3-2 UCLA IPFW
1993 UCLA (24-3) Al Scates 3-0 Cal State Northridge UCLA
1992 Pepperdine (24-4) Marv Dunphy 3-0 Stanford Ball State
1991 Long Beach State (31-4) Ray Ratelle 3-1 Southern California Hawaii
1990 Southern California (26-7) Jim McLaughlin 3-1 Long Beach State George Mason
1989 UCLA (29-5) Al Scates 3-1 Stanford UCLA
1988 Southern California (34-4) Bob Yoder 3-2 UC Santa Barbara IPFW
1987 UCLA (38-3) Al Scates 3-0 Southern California UCLA
1986 Pepperdine (22-7) Rod Wilde 3-2 Southern California Penn State
1985 Pepperdine (25-2) Marv Dunphy 3-1 Southern California UCLA
1984 UCLA (38-0) Al Scates 3-1 Pepperdine UCLA
1983 UCLA (27-4) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Ohio State
1982 UCLA (29-0) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Penn State
1981 UCLA (32-3) Al Scates 3-2 Southern California UC Santa Barbara
1980 Southern California (22-6) Ernie Hix 3-1 UCLA Ball State
1979 UCLA (30-0) Al Scates 3-1 Southern California UCLA
1978 Pepperdine (21-4) Marv Dunphy 3-2 UCLA Ohio State
1977 Southern California (18-1) Ernie Hix 3-1 Ohio State UCLA
1976 UCLA (15-2) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Ball State
1975 UCLA (27-8) Al Scates 3-1 UC Santa Barbara UCLA
1974 UCLA (30-5) Al Scates 3-2 UC Santa Barbara UC Santa Barbara
1973 San Diego State (21-5) Jack Henn 3-1 Long Beach State San Diego State
1972 UCLA (27-7) Al Scates 3-2 San Diego State Ball State
1971 UCLA (29-1) Al Scates 3-0 UC Santa Barbara UCLA
1970 UCLA (24-1) Al Scates 3-0 Long Beach State UCLA

* Vacated