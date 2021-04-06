2021 DIII men's volleyball: Championship bracket to be revealed April 12

Last Updated 6:14 PM, April 06, 20212021 DIII men's volleyball: Championship bracket to be revealed April 12Shareshare with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:19 pm, April 6, 2021Here's everything you need to know for the 2021 DIII men's volleyball championship selection show Harry Scull Jr. | NCAA Photos The selections for the 2021 DIII men's volleyball championship will be announced Monday, April 12. The selection show will be broadcasted here on NCAA.com at 10 a.m. ET. The 2021 championship will take place April 21-24 at the Salem Civic Center in Salem, Virginia. The event is hosted by the Continental Volleyball Conference and the City of Salem. Twelve teams will be selected to participate in the championship. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:00 pm, April 6, 2021See championship historyCheck out the championship history below. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Long Beach State (28-2) Alan Knipe 3-1 Hawaii Long Beach State 2018 Long Beach State (28-1) Alan Knipe 3-2 UCLA UCLA 2017 Ohio State (32-2) Pete Hanson 3-0 BYU Ohio State 2016 Ohio State (29-3) Pete Hanson 3-0 BYU Penn State 2015 Loyola Chicago (28-2) Shane Davis 3-2 Lewis Stanford 2014 Loyola Chicago (29-1) Shane Davis 3-1 Stanford Chicago 2013 UC Irvine (25-7) David Kniffin 3-0 BYU UCLA 2012 UC Irvine (26-5) John Speraw 3-0 Southern California Southern California 2011 Ohio State (26-6) Pete Hanson 3-2 UC Santa Barbara Penn State 2010 Stanford (24-6) John Kosty 3-0 Penn State Stanford 2009 UC Irvine (27-5) John Speraw 3-2 Southern California BYU 2008 Penn State (30-1) Mark Pavlik 3-1 Pepperdine UC Irvine 2007 UC Irvine (29-5) John Speraw 3-1 IPFW Ohio State 2006 UCLA (26-12) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Penn State 2005 Pepperdine (25-2) Marv Dunphy 3-2 UCLA UCLA 2004 BYU (29-4) Tom Peterson 3-2 Long Beach State Hawaii 2003 *Lewis (29-6) Dave Deuser 3-2 BYU Long Beach State 2002 *Hawaii (24-8) Mike Wilton 3-1 Pepperdine Penn State 2001 BYU (23-4) Carl McGown 3-0 UCLA Long Beach State 2000 UCLA (29-5) Al Scates 3-0 Ohio State IPFW 1999 BYU (30-1) Carl McGown 3-0 Long Beach State UCLA 1998 UCLA (28-4) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Hawaii 1997 Stanford (27-4) Runen Nieves 3-2 UCLA Ohio State 1996 UCLA (26-5) Al Scates 3-2 Hawaii UCLA 1995 UCLA (31-1) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Springfield, Mass. 1994 Penn State (26-3) Tom Peterson 3-2 UCLA IPFW 1993 UCLA (24-3) Al Scates 3-0 Cal State Northridge UCLA 1992 Pepperdine (24-4) Marv Dunphy 3-0 Stanford Ball State 1991 Long Beach State (31-4) Ray Ratelle 3-1 Southern California Hawaii 1990 Southern California (26-7) Jim McLaughlin 3-1 Long Beach State George Mason 1989 UCLA (29-5) Al Scates 3-1 Stanford UCLA 1988 Southern California (34-4) Bob Yoder 3-2 UC Santa Barbara IPFW 1987 UCLA (38-3) Al Scates 3-0 Southern California UCLA 1986 Pepperdine (22-7) Rod Wilde 3-2 Southern California Penn State 1985 Pepperdine (25-2) Marv Dunphy 3-1 Southern California UCLA 1984 UCLA (38-0) Al Scates 3-1 Pepperdine UCLA 1983 UCLA (27-4) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Ohio State 1982 UCLA (29-0) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Penn State 1981 UCLA (32-3) Al Scates 3-2 Southern California UC Santa Barbara 1980 Southern California (22-6) Ernie Hix 3-1 UCLA Ball State 1979 UCLA (30-0) Al Scates 3-1 Southern California UCLA 1978 Pepperdine (21-4) Marv Dunphy 3-2 UCLA Ohio State 1977 Southern California (18-1) Ernie Hix 3-1 Ohio State UCLA 1976 UCLA (15-2) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Ball State 1975 UCLA (27-8) Al Scates 3-1 UC Santa Barbara UCLA 1974 UCLA (30-5) Al Scates 3-2 UC Santa Barbara UC Santa Barbara 1973 San Diego State (21-5) Jack Henn 3-1 Long Beach State San Diego State 1972 UCLA (27-7) Al Scates 3-2 San Diego State Ball State 1971 UCLA (29-1) Al Scates 3-0 UC Santa Barbara UCLA 1970 UCLA (24-1) Al Scates 3-0 Long Beach State UCLA * Vacated share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link