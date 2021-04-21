Live coverage of the 2021 DIII men's volleyball championship

The NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Committee announced today the field of 12 teams for the 2021 NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Championship.

Eight conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the 2021 championship. The four remaining berths were reserved for two Pool B and two Pool C candidates. Pool B consists of independents and members whose conference do not meet automatic qualification requirements. Pool C consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams.

Conferences receiving automatic qualification are:

Conference school Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Hiram (10-1) Continental Volleyball Conference Southern Virginia (15-2) Middle Atlantic Conferences Messiah (16-2) Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League Fontbonne (19-2) New England Collegiate Conference Endicott (9-3) Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Domincian (IL) (16-1) Skyline Conference New Jersey City (7-3) United Volleyball Conference Vassar (8-3)

Carthage (20-0) and Lancaster Bible (11-3) enter the field as the two Pool B selections. Benedictine (13-3) and Wentworth Institute of Technology (7-2) were the two Pool C selections.

All matches will be broadcast live on NCAA.com.

In 2019, SUNY New Paltz claimed its second national title with a 3-1 win over UC Santa Cruz at Harwood Arena in Union, New Jersey. There was no championship in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about the 2021 Division III Men’s Volleyball Championship, please visit NCAA.com.