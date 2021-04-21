Live coverage of the 2021 DIII men's volleyball championship

Last Updated 9:10 PM, April 21, 2021Live coverage of the 2021 DIII men's volleyball championshipShare DIII men's volleyball: 2021 selection show 6:09 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:32 am, April 22, 2021DIII men's volleyball championship quarterfinals set Messiah Athletics The quarterfinals of the 2021 DIII men’s volleyball championship are set following Wednesday’s four opening-round matches. Here’s how it went down in each contest: Messiah opened the tournament with a 5-set victory over Fontbonne. AVCA player of the year Mason Nissely was unstoppable in the win, racking up 29 kills for the Falcons. Vassar handled Hiram in the 2021 tournament's first straight-set victory, though none of the three sets were decided by more than four points. Outside hitter Andrew Kim led all scorers with 17 kills. Wentworth followed that up with a straight-set win of its own over New Jersey City. The Leopards won every set by at least six points and were led by Ryan Love's 15 kills. Wentworth also locked down defensively, holding New Jersey City to a .014 hitting percentage for the match. Benedictine (IL) capped the night with yet another straight-set victory, topping Endicott. The first two sets were close and defensive-minded. Both were decided by three points or less and neither team hitting above .150 in either frame. It was all Eagles in set three as they hit closer to .300 and Jacob Grygo put away six of his team-high 13 kills in the final set. Click or tap here to view the updated bracket This is the schedule for Thursday's quarterfinal pairings. All times are in ET. Messiah vs. Carthage | 12 p.m. | Live stats Vassar vs. Dominican (IL) | 2:30 p.m. | Live stats Wentworth vs. Southern Virginia | 5 p.m. | Live stats Benedictine (IL) vs. Lancaster Bible | 7:30 p.m. | Live stats 12:12 pm, April 21, 2021The first round of the DIII men's volleyball championship is underway NCAA.com The NCAA Division III Men's Volleyball Championship kicked off on Wednesday with Messiah's 3-2 victory against Fontbonne, which is one of four first-round matches. The winners of the first-round matches will advance to the quarterfinals, which will be played on Thursday, April 22. Here's the schedule of Wednesday's action: Messiah def. Fontbonne 3-2 Vassar def. Hiram 3-0 Wentworth def. New Jersey City 3-0 Benedictine (IL) vs. Endicott 3-0 2:09 pm, April 12, 2021NCAA Division III Men's Volleyball Committee announces championship bracketThe NCAA Division III Men's Volleyball Committee announced today the field of 12 teams for the 2021 NCAA Division III Men's Volleyball Championship. Eight conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the 2021 championship. The four remaining berths were reserved for two Pool B and two Pool C candidates. Pool B consists of independents and members whose conference do not meet automatic qualification requirements. Pool C consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams. Conferences receiving automatic qualification are: Conference school Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Hiram (10-1) Continental Volleyball Conference Southern Virginia (15-2) Middle Atlantic Conferences Messiah (16-2) Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League Fontbonne (19-2) New England Collegiate Conference Endicott (9-3) Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Domincian (IL) (16-1) Skyline Conference New Jersey City (7-3) United Volleyball Conference Vassar (8-3) Carthage (20-0) and Lancaster Bible (11-3) enter the field as the two Pool B selections. Benedictine (13-3) and Wentworth Institute of Technology (7-2) were the two Pool C selections. All matches will be broadcast live on NCAA.com. In 2019, SUNY New Paltz claimed its second national title with a 3-1 win over UC Santa Cruz at Harwood Arena in Union, New Jersey. There was no championship in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information about the 2021 Division III Men's Volleyball Championship, please visit NCAA.com. 7:19 pm, April 6, 2021Here's everything you need to know for the 2021 DIII men's volleyball championship selection show Harry Scull Jr. | NCAA Photos The selections for the 2021 DIII men's volleyball championship will be announced Monday, April 12. The selection show will be broadcasted here on NCAA.com at 10 a.m. ET. The 2021 championship will take place April 21-24 at the Salem Civic Center in Salem, Virginia. The event is hosted by the Continental Volleyball Conference and the City of Salem. Twelve teams will be selected to participate in the championship. 7:00 pm, April 6, 2021See championship historyCheck out the championship history below. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Long Beach State (28-2) Alan Knipe 3-1 Hawaii Long Beach State 2018 Long Beach State (28-1) Alan Knipe 3-2 UCLA UCLA 2017 Ohio State (32-2) Pete Hanson 3-0 BYU Ohio State 2016 Ohio State (29-3) Pete Hanson 3-0 BYU Penn State 2015 Loyola Chicago (28-2) Shane Davis 3-2 Lewis Stanford 2014 Loyola Chicago (29-1) Shane Davis 3-1 Stanford Chicago 2013 UC Irvine (25-7) David Kniffin 3-0 BYU UCLA 2012 UC Irvine (26-5) John Speraw 3-0 Southern California Southern California 2011 Ohio State (26-6) Pete Hanson 3-2 UC Santa Barbara Penn State 2010 Stanford (24-6) John Kosty 3-0 Penn State Stanford 2009 UC Irvine (27-5) John Speraw 3-2 Southern California BYU 2008 Penn State (30-1) Mark Pavlik 3-1 Pepperdine UC Irvine 2007 UC Irvine (29-5) John Speraw 3-1 IPFW Ohio State 2006 UCLA (26-12) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Penn State 2005 Pepperdine (25-2) Marv Dunphy 3-2 UCLA UCLA 2004 BYU (29-4) Tom Peterson 3-2 Long Beach State Hawaii 2003 *Lewis (29-6) Dave Deuser 3-2 BYU Long Beach State 2002 *Hawaii (24-8) Mike Wilton 3-1 Pepperdine Penn State 2001 BYU (23-4) Carl McGown 3-0 UCLA Long Beach State 2000 UCLA (29-5) Al Scates 3-0 Ohio State IPFW 1999 BYU (30-1) Carl McGown 3-0 Long Beach State UCLA 1998 UCLA (28-4) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Hawaii 1997 Stanford (27-4) Runen Nieves 3-2 UCLA Ohio State 1996 UCLA (26-5) Al Scates 3-2 Hawaii UCLA 1995 UCLA (31-1) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Springfield, Mass. 1994 Penn State (26-3) Tom Peterson 3-2 UCLA IPFW 1993 UCLA (24-3) Al Scates 3-0 Cal State Northridge UCLA 1992 Pepperdine (24-4) Marv Dunphy 3-0 Stanford Ball State 1991 Long Beach State (31-4) Ray Ratelle 3-1 Southern California Hawaii 1990 Southern California (26-7) Jim McLaughlin 3-1 Long Beach State George Mason 1989 UCLA (29-5) Al Scates 3-1 Stanford UCLA 1988 Southern California (34-4) Bob Yoder 3-2 UC Santa Barbara IPFW 1987 UCLA (38-3) Al Scates 3-0 Southern California UCLA 1986 Pepperdine (22-7) Rod Wilde 3-2 Southern California Penn State 1985 Pepperdine (25-2) Marv Dunphy 3-1 Southern California UCLA 1984 UCLA (38-0) Al Scates 3-1 Pepperdine UCLA 1983 UCLA (27-4) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Ohio State 1982 UCLA (29-0) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Penn State 1981 UCLA (32-3) Al Scates 3-2 Southern California UC Santa Barbara 1980 Southern California (22-6) Ernie Hix 3-1 UCLA Ball State 1979 UCLA (30-0) Al Scates 3-1 Southern California UCLA 1978 Pepperdine (21-4) Marv Dunphy 3-2 UCLA Ohio State 1977 Southern California (18-1) Ernie Hix 3-1 Ohio State UCLA 1976 UCLA (15-2) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Ball State 1975 UCLA (27-8) Al Scates 3-1 UC Santa Barbara UCLA 1974 UCLA (30-5) Al Scates 3-2 UC Santa Barbara UC Santa Barbara 1973 San Diego State (21-5) Jack Henn 3-1 Long Beach State San Diego State 1972 UCLA (27-7) Al Scates 3-2 San Diego State Ball State 1971 UCLA (29-1) Al Scates 3-0 UC Santa Barbara UCLA 1970 UCLA (24-1) Al Scates 3-0 Long Beach State UCLA * Vacated