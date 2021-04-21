Last Updated 9:10 PM, April 21, 2021

Live coverage of the 2021 DIII men's volleyball championship

DIII men's volleyball: 2021 selection show
12:32 am, April 22, 2021

DIII men's volleyball championship quarterfinals set

Messiah Athletics Messiah men's volleyball.

The quarterfinals of the 2021 DIII men’s volleyball championship are set following Wednesday’s four opening-round matches. Here’s how it went down in each contest:

  • Messiah opened the tournament with a 5-set victory over Fontbonne. AVCA player of the year Mason Nissely was unstoppable in the win, racking up 29 kills for the Falcons. 
  • Vassar handled Hiram in the 2021 tournament's first straight-set victory, though none of the three sets were decided by more than four points. Outside hitter Andrew Kim led all scorers with 17 kills.
  • Wentworth followed that up with a straight-set win of its own over New Jersey City. The Leopards won every set by at least six points and were led by Ryan Love’s 15 kills. Wentworth also locked down defensively, holding New Jersey City to a .014 hitting percentage for the match.
  • Benedictine (IL) capped the night with yet another straight-set victory, topping Endicott. The first two sets were close and defensive-minded. Both were decided by three points or less and neither team hitting above .150 in either frame. It was all Eagles in set three as they hit closer to .300 and Jacob Grygo put away six of his team-high 13 kills in the final set.

Click or tap here to view the updated bracket

This is the schedule for Thursday's quarterfinal pairings. All times are in ET.

12:12 pm, April 21, 2021

The first round of the DIII men's volleyball championship is underway

NCAA.com The DIII Men's Volleyball Championship bracket.

The NCAA Division III Men's Volleyball Championship kicked off on Wednesday with Messiah's 3-2 victory against Fontbonne, which is one of four first-round matches. The winners of the first-round matches will advance to the quarterfinals, which will be played on Thursday, April 22.

Here's the schedule of Wednesday's action:

2:09 pm, April 12, 2021

NCAA Division III Men's Volleyball Committee announces championship bracket

The NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Committee announced today the field of 12 teams for the 2021 NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Championship.

Eight conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the 2021 championship.  The four remaining berths were reserved for two Pool B and two Pool C candidates. Pool B consists of independents and members whose conference do not meet automatic qualification requirements. Pool C consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams.

Conferences receiving automatic qualification are:

Conference school
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Hiram (10-1)
Continental Volleyball Conference Southern Virginia (15-2)
Middle Atlantic Conferences Messiah (16-2)
Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League Fontbonne (19-2)
New England Collegiate Conference Endicott (9-3)
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Domincian (IL) (16-1)
Skyline Conference New Jersey City (7-3)
United Volleyball Conference Vassar (8-3)

Carthage (20-0) and Lancaster Bible (11-3) enter the field as the two Pool B selections. Benedictine (13-3) and Wentworth Institute of Technology (7-2) were the two Pool C selections.

All matches will be broadcast live on NCAA.com.

In 2019, SUNY New Paltz claimed its second national title with a 3-1 win over UC Santa Cruz at Harwood Arena in Union, New Jersey. There was no championship in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about the 2021 Division III Men’s Volleyball Championship, please visit NCAA.com.

7:19 pm, April 6, 2021

Here's everything you need to know for the 2021 DIII men's volleyball championship selection show

Harry Scull Jr. | NCAA Photos DIII men's volleyball 2021 championship

The selections for the 2021 DIII men's volleyball championship will be announced Monday, April 12. The selection show will be broadcasted here on NCAA.com at 10 a.m. ET. 

The 2021 championship will take place April 21-24 at the Salem Civic Center in Salem, Virginia. The event is hosted by the Continental Volleyball Conference and the City of Salem. 

Twelve teams will be selected to participate in the championship.

7:00 pm, April 6, 2021

See championship history

Check out the championship history below.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 Long Beach State (28-2) Alan Knipe 3-1 Hawaii Long Beach State
2018 Long Beach State (28-1) Alan Knipe 3-2 UCLA UCLA
2017 Ohio State (32-2) Pete Hanson 3-0 BYU Ohio State
2016 Ohio State (29-3) Pete Hanson 3-0 BYU Penn State
2015 Loyola Chicago (28-2) Shane Davis 3-2 Lewis Stanford
2014 Loyola Chicago (29-1) Shane Davis 3-1 Stanford Chicago
2013 UC Irvine (25-7) David Kniffin 3-0 BYU UCLA
2012 UC Irvine (26-5) John Speraw 3-0 Southern California Southern California
2011 Ohio State (26-6) Pete Hanson 3-2 UC Santa Barbara Penn State
2010 Stanford (24-6) John Kosty 3-0 Penn State Stanford
2009 UC Irvine (27-5) John Speraw 3-2 Southern California BYU
2008 Penn State (30-1) Mark Pavlik 3-1 Pepperdine UC Irvine
2007 UC Irvine (29-5) John Speraw 3-1 IPFW Ohio State
2006 UCLA (26-12) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Penn State
2005 Pepperdine (25-2) Marv Dunphy 3-2 UCLA UCLA
2004 BYU (29-4) Tom Peterson 3-2 Long Beach State Hawaii
2003 *Lewis (29-6) Dave Deuser 3-2 BYU Long Beach State
2002 *Hawaii (24-8) Mike Wilton 3-1 Pepperdine Penn State
2001 BYU (23-4) Carl McGown 3-0 UCLA Long Beach State
2000 UCLA (29-5) Al Scates 3-0 Ohio State IPFW
1999 BYU (30-1) Carl McGown 3-0 Long Beach State UCLA
1998 UCLA (28-4) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Hawaii
1997 Stanford (27-4) Runen Nieves 3-2 UCLA Ohio State
1996 UCLA (26-5) Al Scates 3-2 Hawaii UCLA
1995 UCLA (31-1) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Springfield, Mass.
1994 Penn State (26-3) Tom Peterson 3-2 UCLA IPFW
1993 UCLA (24-3) Al Scates 3-0 Cal State Northridge UCLA
1992 Pepperdine (24-4) Marv Dunphy 3-0 Stanford Ball State
1991 Long Beach State (31-4) Ray Ratelle 3-1 Southern California Hawaii
1990 Southern California (26-7) Jim McLaughlin 3-1 Long Beach State George Mason
1989 UCLA (29-5) Al Scates 3-1 Stanford UCLA
1988 Southern California (34-4) Bob Yoder 3-2 UC Santa Barbara IPFW
1987 UCLA (38-3) Al Scates 3-0 Southern California UCLA
1986 Pepperdine (22-7) Rod Wilde 3-2 Southern California Penn State
1985 Pepperdine (25-2) Marv Dunphy 3-1 Southern California UCLA
1984 UCLA (38-0) Al Scates 3-1 Pepperdine UCLA
1983 UCLA (27-4) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Ohio State
1982 UCLA (29-0) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Penn State
1981 UCLA (32-3) Al Scates 3-2 Southern California UC Santa Barbara
1980 Southern California (22-6) Ernie Hix 3-1 UCLA Ball State
1979 UCLA (30-0) Al Scates 3-1 Southern California UCLA
1978 Pepperdine (21-4) Marv Dunphy 3-2 UCLA Ohio State
1977 Southern California (18-1) Ernie Hix 3-1 Ohio State UCLA
1976 UCLA (15-2) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Ball State
1975 UCLA (27-8) Al Scates 3-1 UC Santa Barbara UCLA
1974 UCLA (30-5) Al Scates 3-2 UC Santa Barbara UC Santa Barbara
1973 San Diego State (21-5) Jack Henn 3-1 Long Beach State San Diego State
1972 UCLA (27-7) Al Scates 3-2 San Diego State Ball State
1971 UCLA (29-1) Al Scates 3-0 UC Santa Barbara UCLA
1970 UCLA (24-1) Al Scates 3-0 Long Beach State UCLA

* Vacated