Live updates for the DIII men's volleyball championship

DIII men's volleyball: 2022 selection show
1:19 pm, April 15, 2022

Sweeps galore in DIII men's volleyball first round

The quest for the 2022 DIII men's volleyball champion began today with eight first-round matchups – five of them being sweeps. Dominican (IL) and North Central (IL) was the only match to reach five sets, with Dominican (IL) advancing. 

Friday's scores:

Tomorrow's schedule in ET:

  • Wentworth vs. Rutgers-Newark, 6 p.m.
  • SUNY New Paltz vs. Springfield, 6 p.m.
  • St. Joseph's (LI) vs. Stevens, 6 p.m.
  • Dominican (IL) vs. Carthage, 7 p.m.
12:31 pm, April 11, 2022

Selection show starts at 10 a.m. ET

The 2022 DIII men's volleyball selection show will start at 10 a.m. ET today. 

Carthage wins the 2021 DIII men's volleyball championship
2:23 pm, April 7, 2022

How to watch the DIII men's selection show

The 2022 Division III men's volleyball selection show is at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 11, here on NCAA.com. Shortly after, the full field and bracket will be posted here too.

When: 10 a.m. Eastern on April 11

Where: NCAA.com

The tournament semifinals and finals are April 22-23 at Tarble Arena in Kenosha, Wisc.

2:19 pm, April 7, 2022

DIII men's volleyball championship history

Below is the full championship history of Division III men's volleyball. With five national titles, Springfield won the most since the NCAA sport's inception 10 years ago. 

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 Carthage (23-0) JW Kieckhefer 3-2 Benedictine (IL) Salem, Va.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 SUNY New Paltz (28-7) Radu Petrus 3-1 UC Santa Cruz Union, NJ
2018 Springfield (31-2) Charlie Sullivan 3-0 Stevens Institute Kenosha, Wisc.
2017 Springfield (28-2) Charlie Sullivan 3-1 SUNY New Paltz Springfield, Mass.
2016 SUNY New Paltz (33-2) Radu Petrus 3-1 Springfield Rochester, N.Y.
2015 Stevens Institute (31-4) Patrick Dorywalski 3-0 Springfield Hoboken, N.J.
2014 Springfield (27-7) Charlie Sullivan 3-0 Juniata Huntingdon, Pa.
2013 Springfield (32-3) Charlie Sullivan 3-0 Nazareth Rochester, N.Y.
2012 Springfield (33-5) Charlie Sullivan 3-0 Carthage Springfield, Mass.