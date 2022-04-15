Live updates for the DIII men's volleyball championship

Last Updated 10:16 PM, April 15, 2022NCAA.comLive updates for the DIII men's volleyball championshipShare DIII men's volleyball: 2022 selection show 8:29 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:19 pm, April 15, 2022Sweeps galore in DIII men's volleyball first round Springfield looking for its sixth national title The quest for the 2022 DIII men's volleyball champion began today with eight first-round matchups – five of them being sweeps. Dominican (IL) and North Central (IL) was the only match to reach five sets, with Dominican (IL) advancing. Friday's scores: Springfield 3, Penn State-Behrend 0 | Final stats St. Joseph's (LI) 3, Southern Virginia 1 | Final stats Rutgers-Newark 3, Baruch 0 | Final stats Carthage 3, Mount Union 0 | Final stats SUNY New Paltz 3, Marymount (VA) 1 | Final stats Stevens 3, Endicott 0 | Final stats Wentworth 3, St. John Fisher 0 | Final stats Dominican (IL) 3, North Central (IL) 2 | Final stats Tomorrow's schedule in ET: Wentworth vs. Rutgers-Newark, 6 p.m. SUNY New Paltz vs. Springfield, 6 p.m. St. Joseph's (LI) vs. Stevens, 6 p.m. Dominican (IL) vs. Carthage, 7 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:12 pm, April 11, 20222022 DIII men's volleyball selections announced The championship field for the 2022 DIII men's volleyball tournament has been announced. Click here for a full look at the selections. Click here for a full look at the bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:31 pm, April 11, 2022Selection show starts at 10 a.m. ET The 2022 DIII men's volleyball selection show will start at 10 a.m. ET today. You can watch it live here on NCAA.com. Relive Carthage's 2021 title win below. Carthage wins the 2021 DIII men's volleyball championship share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:23 pm, April 7, 2022 How to watch the DIII men's selection showThe 2022 Division III men's volleyball selection show is at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 11, here on NCAA.com. Shortly after, the full field and bracket will be posted here too. When: 10 a.m. Eastern on April 11 Where: NCAA.com The tournament semifinals and finals are April 22-23 at Tarble Arena in Kenosha, Wisc. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:19 pm, April 7, 2022DIII men's volleyball championship history Below is the full championship history of Division III men's volleyball. With five national titles, Springfield won the most since the NCAA sport's inception 10 years ago. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Carthage (23-0) JW Kieckhefer 3-2 Benedictine (IL) Salem, Va. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 SUNY New Paltz (28-7) Radu Petrus 3-1 UC Santa Cruz Union, NJ 2018 Springfield (31-2) Charlie Sullivan 3-0 Stevens Institute Kenosha, Wisc. 2017 Springfield (28-2) Charlie Sullivan 3-1 SUNY New Paltz Springfield, Mass. 2016 SUNY New Paltz (33-2) Radu Petrus 3-1 Springfield Rochester, N.Y. 2015 Stevens Institute (31-4) Patrick Dorywalski 3-0 Springfield Hoboken, N.J. 2014 Springfield (27-7) Charlie Sullivan 3-0 Juniata Huntingdon, Pa. 2013 Springfield (32-3) Charlie Sullivan 3-0 Nazareth Rochester, N.Y. 2012 Springfield (33-5) Charlie Sullivan 3-0 Carthage Springfield, Mass. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link