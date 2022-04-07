DIII men's volleyball selections set for April 11

Last Updated 11:43 AM, April 07, 2022NCAA.comDIII men's volleyball selections set for April 11Share Carthage wins the 2021 DIII men's volleyball championship 1:28 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest2:23 pm, April 7, 2022 How to watch the DIII men's selection showThe 2022 Division III men's volleyball selection show is at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 11, here on NCAA.com. Shortly after, the full field and bracket will be posted here too. When: 10 a.m. Eastern on April 11 Where: NCAA.com The tournament semifinals and finals are April 22-23 at Tarble Arena in Kenosha, Wisc. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:19 pm, April 7, 2022DIII men's volleyball championship history Below is the full championship history of Division III men's volleyball. With five national titles, Springfield won the most since the NCAA sport's inception 10 years ago. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Carthage (23-0) JW Kieckhefer 3-2 Benedictine (IL) Salem, Va. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 SUNY New Paltz (28-7) Radu Petrus 3-1 UC Santa Cruz Union, NJ 2018 Springfield (31-2) Charlie Sullivan 3-0 Stevens Institute Kenosha, Wisc. 2017 Springfield (28-2) Charlie Sullivan 3-1 SUNY New Paltz Springfield, Mass. 2016 SUNY New Paltz (33-2) Radu Petrus 3-1 Springfield Rochester, N.Y. 2015 Stevens Institute (31-4) Patrick Dorywalski 3-0 Springfield Hoboken, N.J. 2014 Springfield (27-7) Charlie Sullivan 3-0 Juniata Huntingdon, Pa. 2013 Springfield (32-3) Charlie Sullivan 3-0 Nazareth Rochester, N.Y. 2012 Springfield (33-5) Charlie Sullivan 3-0 Carthage Springfield, Mass. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link