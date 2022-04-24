Carthage wins 2022 DIII men's volleyball national championship

Carthage took down Springfield 3-1 in Saturday’s title game to win the 2022 DIII men’s volleyball national championship. It’s the second-straight title win for Carthage.

Carthage dominated in the first two sets, winning them 25-20 and 25-22. Springfield responded with a 25-19 win in set three. The Firebirds won the fourth set, 25-22.

Matt Slivinski led the way in kills for Carthage, posting 17. Gene McNulty's 43 assists also led the team.

2022 DIII men's volleyball championship: Carthage vs. Springfield full replay

Click here for live stats from the match.

With this win, Carthage finishes the season on a 24-game winning streak. Since Jan. 28, the Firebirds never lost more than two sets in a single match. The third set loss in Saturday's title game was the first time they'd lost a set in the NCAA tournament.

Carthage won the 2021 DIII men's volleyball national championship when it defeated Benedictine (IL), 3-2.