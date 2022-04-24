Carthage wins 2022 DIII men's volleyball national championship

Last Updated 8:47 AM, April 24, 2022NCAA.comCarthage wins 2022 DIII men's volleyball national championshipShare Carthage wins the 2022 DIII men's volleyball national championship 2:27 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest12:10 am, April 24, 2022Carthage takes down Springfield, wins 2022 DIII men's volleyball national championship Carthage took down Springfield 3-1 in Saturday’s title game to win the 2022 DIII men’s volleyball national championship. It’s the second-straight title win for Carthage. Carthage dominated in the first two sets, winning them 25-20 and 25-22. Springfield responded with a 25-19 win in set three. The Firebirds won the fourth set, 25-22. Matt Slivinski led the way in kills for Carthage, posting 17. 11:29 pm, April 23, 2022
Springfield wins set three, trails 2-1 

On the brink of losing the match, Springfield came through with a strong third set, winning 25-19, as the Pride trail Carthage 2-1. It was Carthage's first dropped set in four tournament matches. 

Stats through three sets: 
SPRINGFIELD STAT Carthage 
37 Kills 39 
12 Errors 12 
.290 Percentage .265 
35 Assists 35 
41 Digs 36 
2/11 Serving Aces/Errors 3/16 11:06 pm, April 23, 2022
Carthage takes second set, leads 2-0

Carthage continued its dominance in the second set, taking it 25-22. It leads the national championship game 2-0. 

Matt Slivinski leads the way for Carthage in kills with 11. 

Second set stats: 
SPRINGFIELD STAT Carthage 
11 Kills 9 
3 Errors 6 
.364 Percentage .12 
11 Assists 9 
8 Digs 7 
0/6 Serving Aces/Errors 1/6 10:31 pm, April 23, 2022
Carthage wins first set for 1-0 lead

Carthage comes out with the opening set win, beating Springfield 25-20 to begin the night. 

First set stats: 
SPRINGFIELD STAT Carthage 
14 Kills 15 
4 Errors 3 
.303 Percentage .308 
13 Assists 12 
19 Digs 13 
1/2 Serving Aces/Errors 0/6 12:22 pm, April 23, 2022
Springfield and Carthage face off in 2022 DIII men's volleyball championship game 

Both Springfield and Carthage took care of business in the semifinals with 3-0 wins. The two will square off for the 2022 DIII men's volleyball championship tonight at 6 p.m. ET. 

Carthage is eyeing its second straight championship, while Springfield is on the cusp of its sixth title and first since 2018. 

Tonight's title game begins at 6 p.m. ET from Tarble Arena in Kenosha, Wisconsin. It will stream live on NCAA.com, with updates posted here throughout the night. 1:51 am, April 23, 2022
Carthage will battle Springfield for the title after semifinal sweeps 

2022 DIII men's volleyball championship: semifinal recap 

A pair of sweeps have set up defending champion Carthage with a showdown with Springfield for Saturday's national championship. The match begins at 6 p.m. ET. 

Both Carthage and Springfield cruised in their final sets to secure 3-0 wins. Carthage beat Wentworth (25-22, 25-19, 25-11) after Springfield defeated Stevens (25-19, 25-22, 25-13). 

The Firebirds beat Benedictine (IL) last year to win its first title. Springfield last won it all in 2018 — its fifth in DIII. 

The meeting will make for the second between the two in the finals. They also met in the first DIII championship in 2012. 1:26 am, April 23, 2022
Carthage goes up 2-0, nears title match

Carthage's hitting hasn't really slowed down, as the Firebirds hit .500 in the second set to win, 25-19. 

Matt Slivinski has 10 kills, while Zach Bulthuis (8 kills, .889 hitting) and Carter Schmidt (7 kills, .700 hitting) have added crucial hitting depth. 

CARTHAGE STAT WENTWORTH 
14 Set 2 kills 14 
2 Set 2 errors 4 
.500 Set 2 % .333 
28 Total kills 23 
6 Total errors 8 
.468 Total hitting % .294 
26 Total assists 20 
17 Total digs 11 
3/8 Total aces/errors 4/10 1:02 am, April 23, 2022
Carthage wins first set in second semifinal

It took three set points, but Carthage held off Wentworth 25-22 to win the first set. Carthage's 14 kills and .435 hitting helped the Firebirds get just enough to win. 

CARTHAGE STAT WENTWORTH 
14 Kills 9 
4 Errors 4 
.435 Percentage .238 
14 Assists 8 
8 Digs 5 
3/7 Serving Aces/Errors 2/4 11:31 pm, April 22, 2022
Springfield sweeps Stevens to advance to national championship

Springfield swept its way through again. The Pride swept their 12th consecutive match, this time taking down Stevens in the national semifinals. Springfield dominated the final set to secure the win (25-19, 25-22, 25-13). 

The Pride most recently won the title in 2018, completing a run of consecutive championships. 

On Friday, Jarrett Anderson, Brennan Brandow and Liam York all finished with nine kills. 

Here's how Springfield knocked out Stevens: 
Springfield Stat Stevens 
13 Set 3 kills 8 
0 Set 3 errors 6 
.813 Set 3 % .100 
36 Total kills 33 
6 Total errors 24 
.380 Total hitting % .095 
35 Total assists 29 
33 Total digs 33 
4/14 Total aces/errors 1/10 10:51 pm, April 22, 2022
Springfield wins set two, pushes Stevens to brink

Springfield is one set away from advancing to the national championship, taking set 2, 25-22. The Pride have yet to drop a set in the NCAA tournament. 

Liam York leads Springfield with seven kills and .500 hitting. 

Here's a look at the stats: 
Springfield Stat Stevens 
11 Set 2 kills 14 
3 Set 2 errors 10 
.258 Set 2 % .103 
23 Total kills 25 
6 Total errors 18 
.270 Total hitting % .093 
22 Total assists 21 
28 Total digs 30 
1/9 Total aces/errors 1/8 10:31 pm, April 22, 2022
Springfield takes first set for 1-0 lead

Springfield comes out with the opening set win, beating Stevens 25-18 to begin the match. 

Kills were very similar, but Springfield's more consistent hitting made the difference, as Stevens had eight attack errors to Springfield's three. 

First set stats: 
Springfield Stat Stevens 
12 Kills 11 
3 Errors 8 
.281 Percentage .083 
11 Assists 8 
16 Digs 14 
1/5 Serving Aces/Errors 0/4 9:50 pm, April 22, 2022
Friday's semifinals underway 

After tonight, we will know the championship matchup for the DIII men's volleyball tournament. 

The first semifinal match is happening now, with the second starting shortly after at 8:30 p.m. ET. 

Here are the matchups for the semifinals. Click or tap below: 
Springfield vs. Stevens, 6 p.m. ET 
Wentworth vs. Carthage, 8:30 p.m. ET 

The winners of tonight's games will advance to Saturday's title match at 6 p.m. ET from Tarble Arena in Kenosha, Wisconsin. 

All the semifinal matches can be streamed live on NCAA.com.