Live coverage of the 2021 NCAA men's volleyball tournament

The NCAA Men’s Volleyball Committee announced today the seven teams vying for the 2021 National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship. The top two seeds have been placed in the bracket; the remaining five teams will compete for the last two berths in the bracket via three opening round matches.

In the first opening round match, Penn State (21-3) will play Belmont Abbey (15-7). The winner will advance to the third opening round match to play Lewis (20-2), with the winner advancing to the championship bracket to play Brigham Young (19-3) at Ohio State.

In the second opening round match, UC Santa Barbara (15-4) will play Pepperdine (13-6), with the winner advancing to the championship bracket to play Hawaii (15-1) at Ohio State. The opening round matches will be contested May 3 and 4, hosted by The Ohio State University, and the championship will be held May 6 and 8, hosted by Ohio State.

Game time for the first opening round match will take place at 5 p.m. Eastern time, May 3. The second and third opening round matches at Ohio State are 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern time, May 4. Game times for the semifinals are 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern time, May 6. The championship game will be played at 8 p.m. Eastern time, May 8.

The semifinal matches will be streamed live on NCAA.com and the championship match will be televised live on ESPNU and will be played at the Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Conferences receiving automatic qualification included the Big West Conference, Conference Carolinas, Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association, Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association and Mountain Pacific Sports Federation. The remaining two teams were selected at-large without geographical restrictions.