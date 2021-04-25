Live coverage of the 2021 NCAA men's volleyball tournament

Last Updated 1:24 PM, April 25, 2021Live coverage of the 2021 NCAA men's volleyball tournamentShare NC men's volleyball: 2021 selection show 16:59 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:15 pm, April 25, 2021NCAA Men's Volleyball Committee Announces Championship Selections NCAA.com The NCAA Men’s Volleyball Committee announced today the seven teams vying for the 2021 National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship. The top two seeds have been placed in the bracket; the remaining five teams will compete for the last two berths in the bracket via three opening round matches. In the first opening round match, Penn State (21-3) will play Belmont Abbey (15-7). The winner will advance to the third opening round match to play Lewis (20-2), with the winner advancing to the championship bracket to play Brigham Young (19-3) at Ohio State. In the second opening round match, UC Santa Barbara (15-4) will play Pepperdine (13-6), with the winner advancing to the championship bracket to play Hawaii (15-1) at Ohio State. The opening round matches will be contested May 3 and 4, hosted by The Ohio State University, and the championship will be held May 6 and 8, hosted by Ohio State. Game time for the first opening round match will take place at 5 p.m. Eastern time, May 3. The second and third opening round matches at Ohio State are 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern time, May 4. Game times for the semifinals are 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern time, May 6. The championship game will be played at 8 p.m. Eastern time, May 8. The semifinal matches will be streamed live on NCAA.com and the championship match will be televised live on ESPNU and will be played at the Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio. Conferences receiving automatic qualification included the Big West Conference, Conference Carolinas, Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association, Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association and Mountain Pacific Sports Federation. The remaining two teams were selected at-large without geographical restrictions. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:06 pm, April 25, 2021How to watch the 2021 DI men's volleyball selection show The selections for the 2021 NC men's volleyball championship will be announced Sunday, April 25. The selection show will be here on NCAA.com at 1 p.m. ET. The 2021 championship will take place May 6-8 in Columbus, Ohio. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:44 pm, April 12, 2021Men's college volleyball championship history YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Long Beach State (28-2) Alan Knipe 3-1 Hawaii Long Beach State 2018 Long Beach State (28-1) Alan Knipe 3-2 UCLA UCLA 2017 Ohio State (32-2) Pete Hanson 3-0 BYU Ohio State 2016 Ohio State (29-3) Pete Hanson 3-0 BYU Penn State 2015 Loyola Chicago (28-2) Shane Davis 3-2 Lewis Stanford 2014 Loyola Chicago (29-1) Shane Davis 3-1 Stanford Chicago 2013 UC Irvine (25-7) David Kniffin 3-0 BYU UCLA 2012 UC Irvine (26-5) John Speraw 3-0 Southern California Southern California 2011 Ohio State (26-6) Pete Hanson 3-2 UC Santa Barbara Penn State 2010 Stanford (24-6) John Kosty 3-0 Penn State Stanford 2009 UC Irvine (27-5) John Speraw 3-2 Southern California BYU 2008 Penn State (30-1) Mark Pavlik 3-1 Pepperdine UC Irvine 2007 UC Irvine (29-5) John Speraw 3-1 IPFW Ohio State 2006 UCLA (26-12) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Penn State 2005 Pepperdine (25-2) Marv Dunphy 3-2 UCLA UCLA 2004 BYU (29-4) Tom Peterson 3-2 Long Beach State Hawaii 2003 *Lewis (29-6) Dave Deuser 3-2 BYU Long Beach State 2002 *Hawaii (24-8) Mike Wilton 3-1 Pepperdine Penn State 2001 BYU (23-4) Carl McGown 3-0 UCLA Long Beach State 2000 UCLA (29-5) Al Scates 3-0 Ohio State IPFW 1999 BYU (30-1) Carl McGown 3-0 Long Beach State UCLA 1998 UCLA (28-4) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Hawaii 1997 Stanford (27-4) Runen Nieves 3-2 UCLA Ohio State 1996 UCLA (26-5) Al Scates 3-2 Hawaii UCLA 1995 UCLA (31-1) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Springfield, Mass. 1994 Penn State (26-3) Tom Peterson 3-2 UCLA IPFW 1993 UCLA (24-3) Al Scates 3-0 Cal State Northridge UCLA 1992 Pepperdine (24-4) Marv Dunphy 3-0 Stanford Ball State 1991 Long Beach State (31-4) Ray Ratelle 3-1 Southern California Hawaii 1990 Southern California (26-7) Jim McLaughlin 3-1 Long Beach State George Mason 1989 UCLA (29-5) Al Scates 3-1 Stanford UCLA 1988 Southern California (34-4) Bob Yoder 3-2 UC Santa Barbara IPFW 1987 UCLA (38-3) Al Scates 3-0 Southern California UCLA 1986 Pepperdine (22-7) Rod Wilde 3-2 Southern California Penn State 1985 Pepperdine (25-2) Marv Dunphy 3-1 Southern California UCLA 1984 UCLA (38-0) Al Scates 3-1 Pepperdine UCLA 1983 UCLA (27-4) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Ohio State 1982 UCLA (29-0) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Penn State 1981 UCLA (32-3) Al Scates 3-2 Southern California UC Santa Barbara 1980 Southern California (22-6) Ernie Hix 3-1 UCLA Ball State 1979 UCLA (30-0) Al Scates 3-1 Southern California UCLA 1978 Pepperdine (21-4) Marv Dunphy 3-2 UCLA Ohio State 1977 Southern California (18-1) Ernie Hix 3-1 Ohio State UCLA 1976 UCLA (15-2) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Ball State 1975 UCLA (27-8) Al Scates 3-1 UC Santa Barbara UCLA 1974 UCLA (30-5) Al Scates 3-2 UC Santa Barbara UC Santa Barbara 1973 San Diego State (21-5) Jack Henn 3-1 Long Beach State San Diego State 1972 UCLA (27-7) Al Scates 3-2 San Diego State Ball State 1971 UCLA (29-1) Al Scates 3-0 UC Santa Barbara UCLA 1970 UCLA (24-1) Al Scates 3-0 Long Beach State UCLA *Vacated share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link