2022 NCAA men's volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, how to watch the tournament

Last Updated 4:02 PM, April 24, 2022NCAA.com2022 NCAA men's volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, how to watch the tournamentSort By:Oldest FirstLatest7:44 pm, April 24, 2022Complete tournament schedule, matchups Ball State Athletics The 2022 NC men's volleyball tournament begins Sunday, May 1 with the first opening round game and culminates with the national title match on May 7. All games in the 7-team field will take place at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, home of UCLA. Here's the schedule for each tournament matchup (all times Eastern): Sunday, May 1 (Opening round) Princeton vs. North Greenville | 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 (Opening round) UCLA vs. Pepperdine | 8 p.m. Hawaii vs. Winner of Princeton/North Greenville | 10:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5 (Semifinals) No. 1 Long Beach State vs. Winner of UCLA/Pepperdine | 8 p.m. | Watch live on NCAA.com No. 2 Ball State vs. Winner of Hawaii/Princeton or North Greenville | 10:30 p.m. | Watch live on NCAA.com Saturday, May 7 (National championship) TBD vs. TBD | 8 p.m. | Watch live on ESPN2 Click or tap here to see the full interactive bracket or print the bracket here. 5:14 pm, April 24, 20222022 NCAA men's volleyball championship bracket announcedINDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Men's Volleyball Committee announced today the seven teams vying for the 2022 National Collegiate Men's Volleyball Championship. The top two seeds have been placed in the bracket; the remaining five teams will compete for the last two berths in the bracket via three opening-round matches. The opening round matches will be contested May 1 and 3, hosted by the University of California, Los Angeles, and the championship will be held May 5 and 7, hosted by UCLA. 2022 CHAMPIONSHIP: See the interactive bracket In the first opening round match, Princeton (15-12) will play North Greenville (20-5). The winner will advance to the third opening round match to play Hawaii (24-5), with the winner advancing to the championship bracket to play Ball State (23-3) at UCLA. In the second opening-round match, UCLA (21-4) will play Pepperdine (19-9), with the winner advancing to the championship bracket to play Long Beach (20-5) at UCLA. Game time for the first opening-round match will take place at 5 p.m. Pacific time, May 1. The second and third opening-round matches at UCLA are 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Pacific time, May 3. Game times for the semifinals are 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Pacific time, May 5. The championship game will be played at 5 p.m. Pacific time, May 7. The semifinal matches will be streamed live on NCAA.com and the championship match will be televised live on ESPN2 and will be played at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. Conferences receiving automatic qualification included the Big West Conference, Conference Carolinas, Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association, Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association and Mountain Pacific Sports Federation. The remaining two teams were selected at-large without geographical restrictions. In 2021, Hawaii defeated Brigham Young 3-0 to capture its first national championship title. For updated championship results, log on to NCAA.com. 4:10 pm, April 22, 2022How to watch the NC men's volleyball selection show The 2022 NC men's volleyball championship selection show will air Sunday, April 24 at 1 p.m. ET live on NCAA.com. The complete seven-team field will be posted here shortly after it's unveiled. When: Sunday, April 24 at 1 p.m. ET Where: NCAA.com The opening round of the 2022 NC men's volleyball tournament will start May 1 from Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California. 4:00 pm, April 22, 2022NC men's volleyball complete championship history Last season, Hawaii won the 2022 national championship. The all-time leader in national championships is UCLA with 19, but the Bruins haven't won since 2006. Their most recent championship game appearance was in 2018 when Long Beach State won 3-2. Here is the complete history of the NC men's volleyball championship: YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Hawaii (17-1) Charlie Wade 3-0 BYU Ohio State 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Long Beach State (28-2) Alan Knipe 3-1 Hawaii Long Beach State 2018 Long Beach State (28-1) Alan Knipe 3-2 UCLA UCLA 2017 Ohio State (32-2) Pete Hanson 3-0 BYU Ohio State 2016 Ohio State (29-3) Pete Hanson 3-0 BYU Penn State 2015 Loyola Chicago (28-2) Shane Davis 3-2 Lewis Stanford 2014 Loyola Chicago (29-1) Shane Davis 3-1 Stanford Chicago 2013 UC Irvine (25-7) David Kniffin 3-0 BYU UCLA 2012 UC Irvine (26-5) John Speraw 3-0 Southern California Southern California 2011 Ohio State (26-6) Pete Hanson 3-2 UC Santa Barbara Penn State 2010 Stanford (24-6) John Kosty 3-0 Penn State Stanford 2009 UC Irvine (27-5) John Speraw 3-2 Southern California BYU 2008 Penn State (30-1) Mark Pavlik 3-1 Pepperdine UC Irvine 2007 UC Irvine (29-5) John Speraw 3-1 IPFW Ohio State 2006 UCLA (26-12) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Penn State 2005 Pepperdine (25-2) Marv Dunphy 3-2 UCLA UCLA 2004 BYU (29-4) Tom Peterson 3-2 Long Beach State Hawaii 2003 *Lewis (29-6) Dave Deuser 3-2 BYU Long Beach State 2002 *Hawaii (24-8) Mike Wilton 3-1 Pepperdine Penn State 2001 BYU (23-4) Carl McGown 3-0 UCLA Long Beach State 2000 UCLA (29-5) Al Scates 3-0 Ohio State IPFW 1999 BYU (30-1) Carl McGown 3-0 Long Beach State UCLA 1998 UCLA (28-4) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Hawaii 1997 Stanford (27-4) Ruben Nieves 3-2 UCLA Ohio State 1996 UCLA (26-5) Al Scates 3-2 Hawaii UCLA 1995 UCLA (31-1) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Springfield, Mass. 1994 Penn State (26-3) Tom Peterson 3-2 UCLA IPFW 1993 UCLA (24-3) Al Scates 3-0 Cal State Northridge UCLA 1992 Pepperdine (24-4) Marv Dunphy 3-0 Stanford Ball State 1991 Long Beach State (31-4) Ray Ratelle 3-1 Southern California Hawaii 1990 Southern California (26-7) Jim McLaughlin 3-1 Long Beach State George Mason 1989 UCLA (29-5) Al Scates 3-1 Stanford UCLA 1988 Southern California (34-4) Bob Yoder 3-2 UC Santa Barbara IPFW 1987 UCLA (38-3) Al Scates 3-0 Southern California UCLA 1986 Pepperdine (22-7) Rod Wilde 3-2 Southern California Penn State 1985 Pepperdine (25-2) Marv Dunphy 3-1 Southern California UCLA 1984 UCLA (38-0) Al Scates 3-1 Pepperdine UCLA 1983 UCLA (27-4) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Ohio State 1982 UCLA (29-0) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Penn State 1981 UCLA (32-3) Al Scates 3-2 Southern California UC Santa Barbara 1980 Southern California (22-6) Ernie Hix 3-1 UCLA Ball State 1979 UCLA (30-0) Al Scates 3-1 Southern California UCLA 1978 Pepperdine (21-4) Marv Dunphy 3-2 UCLA Ohio State 1977 Southern California (18-1) Ernie Hix 3-1 Ohio State UCLA 1976 UCLA (15-2) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Ball State 1975 UCLA (27-8) Al Scates 3-1 UC Santa Barbara UCLA 1974 UCLA (30-5) Al Scates 3-2 UC Santa Barbara UC Santa Barbara 1973 San Diego State (21-5) Jack Henn 3-1 Long Beach State San Diego State 1972 UCLA (27-7) Al Scates 3-2 San Diego State Ball State 1971 UCLA (29-1) Al Scates 3-0 UC Santa Barbara UCLA 1970 UCLA (24-1) Al Scates 3-0 Long Beach State UCLA * Vacated