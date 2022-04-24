2022 NCAA men's volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, how to watch the tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Men’s Volleyball Committee announced today the seven teams vying for the 2022 National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship. The top two seeds have been placed in the bracket; the remaining five teams will compete for the last two berths in the bracket via three opening-round matches. The opening round matches will be contested May 1 and 3, hosted by the University of California, Los Angeles, and the championship will be held May 5 and 7, hosted by UCLA.

2022 CHAMPIONSHIP: See the interactive bracket

In the first opening round match, Princeton (15-12) will play North Greenville (20-5). The winner will advance to the third opening round match to play Hawaii (24-5), with the winner advancing to the championship bracket to play Ball State (23-3) at UCLA. In the second opening-round match, UCLA (21-4) will play Pepperdine (19-9), with the winner advancing to the championship bracket to play Long Beach (20-5) at UCLA. Game time for the first opening-round match will take place at 5 p.m. Pacific time, May 1. The second and third opening-round matches at UCLA are 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Pacific time, May 3. Game times for the semifinals are 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Pacific time, May 5. The championship game will be played at 5 p.m. Pacific time, May 7. The semifinal matches will be streamed live on NCAA.com and the championship match will be televised live on ESPN2 and will be played at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Conferences receiving automatic qualification included the Big West Conference, Conference Carolinas, Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association, Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association and Mountain Pacific Sports Federation. The remaining two teams were selected at-large without geographical restrictions.

In 2021, Hawaii defeated Brigham Young 3-0 to capture its first national championship title. For updated championship results, log on to NCAA.com.