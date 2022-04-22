2022 NCAA men’s volleyball championship: Selection show date, time, how to watch

Last Updated 12:56 PM, April 22, 2022NCAA.com2022 NCAA men’s volleyball championship: Selection show date, time, how to watchShare Watch Hawaii's match point and celebration for its 2021 NCAA men's volleyball title 3:28 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest4:10 pm, April 22, 2022How to watch the NC men's volleyball selection show The 2022 NC men's volleyball championship selection show will air Sunday, April 24 at 1 p.m. ET live on NCAA.com. The complete seven-team field will be posted here shortly after it's unveiled. When: Sunday, April 24 at 1 p.m. ET Where: NCAA.com The opening round of the 2022 NC men's volleyball tournament will start May 1 from Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:00 pm, April 22, 2022NC men's volleyball complete championship history Last season, Hawaii won the 2022 national championship. The all-time leader in national championships is UCLA with 19, but the Bruins haven't won since 2006. Their most recent championship game appearance was in 2018 when Long Beach State won 3-2. Here is the complete history of the NC men's volleyball championship: YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Hawaii (17-1) Charlie Wade 3-0 BYU Ohio State 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Long Beach State (28-2) Alan Knipe 3-1 Hawaii Long Beach State 2018 Long Beach State (28-1) Alan Knipe 3-2 UCLA UCLA 2017 Ohio State (32-2) Pete Hanson 3-0 BYU Ohio State 2016 Ohio State (29-3) Pete Hanson 3-0 BYU Penn State 2015 Loyola Chicago (28-2) Shane Davis 3-2 Lewis Stanford 2014 Loyola Chicago (29-1) Shane Davis 3-1 Stanford Chicago 2013 UC Irvine (25-7) David Kniffin 3-0 BYU UCLA 2012 UC Irvine (26-5) John Speraw 3-0 Southern California Southern California 2011 Ohio State (26-6) Pete Hanson 3-2 UC Santa Barbara Penn State 2010 Stanford (24-6) John Kosty 3-0 Penn State Stanford 2009 UC Irvine (27-5) John Speraw 3-2 Southern California BYU 2008 Penn State (30-1) Mark Pavlik 3-1 Pepperdine UC Irvine 2007 UC Irvine (29-5) John Speraw 3-1 IPFW Ohio State 2006 UCLA (26-12) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Penn State 2005 Pepperdine (25-2) Marv Dunphy 3-2 UCLA UCLA 2004 BYU (29-4) Tom Peterson 3-2 Long Beach State Hawaii 2003 *Lewis (29-6) Dave Deuser 3-2 BYU Long Beach State 2002 *Hawaii (24-8) Mike Wilton 3-1 Pepperdine Penn State 2001 BYU (23-4) Carl McGown 3-0 UCLA Long Beach State 2000 UCLA (29-5) Al Scates 3-0 Ohio State IPFW 1999 BYU (30-1) Carl McGown 3-0 Long Beach State UCLA 1998 UCLA (28-4) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Hawaii 1997 Stanford (27-4) Ruben Nieves 3-2 UCLA Ohio State 1996 UCLA (26-5) Al Scates 3-2 Hawaii UCLA 1995 UCLA (31-1) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Springfield, Mass. 1994 Penn State (26-3) Tom Peterson 3-2 UCLA IPFW 1993 UCLA (24-3) Al Scates 3-0 Cal State Northridge UCLA 1992 Pepperdine (24-4) Marv Dunphy 3-0 Stanford Ball State 1991 Long Beach State (31-4) Ray Ratelle 3-1 Southern California Hawaii 1990 Southern California (26-7) Jim McLaughlin 3-1 Long Beach State George Mason 1989 UCLA (29-5) Al Scates 3-1 Stanford UCLA 1988 Southern California (34-4) Bob Yoder 3-2 UC Santa Barbara IPFW 1987 UCLA (38-3) Al Scates 3-0 Southern California UCLA 1986 Pepperdine (22-7) Rod Wilde 3-2 Southern California Penn State 1985 Pepperdine (25-2) Marv Dunphy 3-1 Southern California UCLA 1984 UCLA (38-0) Al Scates 3-1 Pepperdine UCLA 1983 UCLA (27-4) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Ohio State 1982 UCLA (29-0) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Penn State 1981 UCLA (32-3) Al Scates 3-2 Southern California UC Santa Barbara 1980 Southern California (22-6) Ernie Hix 3-1 UCLA Ball State 1979 UCLA (30-0) Al Scates 3-1 Southern California UCLA 1978 Pepperdine (21-4) Marv Dunphy 3-2 UCLA Ohio State 1977 Southern California (18-1) Ernie Hix 3-1 Ohio State UCLA 1976 UCLA (15-2) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Ball State 1975 UCLA (27-8) Al Scates 3-1 UC Santa Barbara UCLA 1974 UCLA (30-5) Al Scates 3-2 UC Santa Barbara UC Santa Barbara 1973 San Diego State (21-5) Jack Henn 3-1 Long Beach State San Diego State 1972 UCLA (27-7) Al Scates 3-2 San Diego State Ball State 1971 UCLA (29-1) Al Scates 3-0 UC Santa Barbara UCLA 1970 UCLA (24-1) Al Scates 3-0 Long Beach State UCLA * Vacated share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link