2022 NCAA men’s volleyball championship: Selection show date, time, how to watch

The 2022 NC men's volleyball championship selection show will air Sunday, April 24 at 1 p.m. ET live on NCAA.com. The complete seven-team field will be posted here shortly after it's unveiled.

When: Sunday, April 24 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: NCAA.com

The opening round of the 2022 NC men's volleyball tournament will start May 1 from Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California.